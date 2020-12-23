11 for the Ages: The North Shore's All-Decade girls soccer team

Women's soccer in America experienced an incredible boom in popularity with the success of the United States national team in the 2010's. Here on the North Shore, it's been a similarly special 10 years for girls high school soccer.
The Northeastern Conference won its first two state championships in the last decade. The Salem News coverage saw several All-American players and teams ranked highly in the state, in New England and even in national polls.
In all, there were 151 girls named Salem News all-stars from 2010-19. Each of the area's 11 MIAA schools won at least one playoff game; four of them won North championships, and 14 teams from seven different schools made a North final game. Add to that numerous New England Prep School titles and finals berths earned by Pingree, and there was never a down year in the beautiful game.
To illustrate the best of the best we selected two full lineups of 11 players each, with some honorable mentions listed at the end. As always, preference was given to players with more years falling within the 10-year period, and some liberty may have been taken with exact positions.
STARTING 11
STRIKER
Hayley Dowd, Peabody: Arguably the best to ever do it on the North Shore, posting four straight 40-point seasons with school records of 148 goals and 204 points. Earned an All-America nod in 2011, two Northeastern Conference MVP's, three Salem News Player of the Year honors and led Peabody's 2011 Division 1 state championship team. The Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year in 2011 had two 60-point seasons and was virtually unstoppable once she had the ball on either foot. Went on to earn All-ACC honors at Boston College and now plays professionally in Sweden.
Caitlin Harty, Beverly: One of two North Shore players with a 60-point season graduated as BHS's all-time leader with 180 points. One of the best finishers in local history had 138 goals, with an area record 50 to help the Panthers win the Division 1 North title in 2012. Had uncanny ability to get behind defenses plus finesse to score with either foot or the head/body on air balls. Earned 2013 NEC MVP and Salem News Player of the Year accolades and was All-New England. Has had successful career at Holy Cross.
MIDFIELD
Kerri Zerfoss, Pingree: One of the most creative and technically gifted players we've ever seen was a 2015 All-American, a two-time Salem News Player of the Year in 2014-15, and twice named Eastern Independent League MVP. Racked up 78 goals and 133 points in four years while helping Pingree win New England titles in 2013 and 2014. Few players had the ability to control possession as well as this Peabody native, who went on to play at Northeastern University.
Corey Persson, Danvers: The Falcons' first-ever All-American was also All-New England and NEC MVP. Graduated as Danvers' all-time leader with 106 goals and 145 points. Ridiculously consistent with four straight 20-goal seasons, including a career-high and Danvers record 42 as a sophomore. Four-time Salem News all-star played in the College Cup at Penn State as well as at Colgate University.
Sophia Woodland, Masconomet: Skilled passer earned All-New England honors as a senior in 2018 along with a Cape Ann League Kinney MVP. Nearly impossible to separate from the ball in terms of both possession and distribution. Twice led the Chieftains in assists. Snared three Salem News and Eastern Mass. all-star selections and is now playing at Boston University.
Emily Nelson, Peabody: The Tanners' third all-time leading scorer with 143 points was NEC MVP as a senior in 2017. Earned an All-State nod, two Eastern Mass. all-star sports and was a four-time NEC all-star. Tremendous shooter from distance had four straight 20-goal seasons, adding 48 career assists and was defensively responsible. Now plays at UMass-Lowell, earning America East All-Conference and All-Rookie honors.
DEFENDERS
Kadrianna Letts, Beverly: Three-time Salem News all-star and two-time All-State honoree is everything you want in a defender: Tough, competitive and passionate. Four-year starter excelled at both man-marking and clearing loose balls. Was named Commonwealth Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Endicott College in 2018 along with All-New England honors and is now a Gulls' captain.
Katrina Silva, Peabody: Phenomenal roaming center back earned a Division 1 All-State nod as a senior in 2015, anchoring a back line that allowed 11 goals all year and zero in the Division 1 North playoffs. Two-time captain and Salem News all-star had skill and hustle to jump into attack when needed. Played Division 1 soccer at Delaware State.
Livvi Anderson, Danvers: Uber-competitive player owned the center of the defensive box as a four-year Falcons starter while also being able to press forward from outside back when needed. Earned All-State nod this past year while helping Danvers go undefeated and also started for the 2017 Division 2 state champs. Three-time Salem News and NEC all-star will play at Colgate University.
Alix Bryant, Salem: Excellent in 1-on-1 marking while tangling with many of her fellow All-Decade teamers in a four-year career for the Witches from 2010-13. Twice named All-Northeastern Conference and earned an All-State nod as a senior in 2013. Very strong in terms of defending her spot, and her 5-foot-10 frame made her great on 50/50 balls. Played two seasons at University of Hartford.
GOALKEEPER
Holly Stam, Pingree: Ipswich native was MVP of the East West All-America game held in Florida her senior year in 2017. Combined amazing athleticism and great soccer sense to make eye-popping saves and direct the defense. Posted 22 shutouts over two seasons, including three penalty kick shootout wins in New England tournament playoff games. Two-time Salem News all-star now plays at Duke.
SUPER SUBS
STRIKERS
Char Esty, Pingree: Incredible touch around the net and finishing ability led to 92 career goals. Unselfish three-time All-EIL honoree finished with 137 career points. Key part of Pingree's 2013-14 repeat New England champions had 20 or more goals all four seasons and is Pingree's all-time leader in goals and points. Went on to play at Dartmouth, with 63 caps in four seasons.
Haley Bernhardt, Swampscott: The Big Blue's all-time leader in goals with over 100 had a monster 2018 senior campaign with 49 points. Great finisher set a team record with 38 goals in 2017, led the NEC in scoring two straight years and helped the Big Blue to back-to-back Division 3 North title games, with their first North championship win in 2018. Rare feat with consecutive 40 point seasons and All-State choice now plays at Bentley University.
Nina Dooley, Pingree: Nearly unstoppable when playing at top speed, with 62 goals and 42 assists for 104 career points (in basically three seasons due to a 2016 injury). Named Salem News Player of the Year in 2018 while earning an Esmark All-America nod in 2017 and leading the EIL in scoring in back-to-back years. Hamilton native led all Northeastern University rookies in scoring in 2019.
MIDFIELDERS
Hannah Weagle, Ipswich: Two-time Cape Ann League Baker MVP had a goal in 14 consecutive games as a senior while helping IHS win its first-ever league title. Two-time Tigers' leading scorer helped bring them to 2010 Division 3 North title game with tough-to-match poise in the midfield. Agganis game MVP earned Northeast-10 Rookie of the Year honors in a great career at Franklin Pierce.
Brittany Russo, Danvers: Netted 100 career goals and earned NEC all-star honors four times. Her 139 total points are second all-time in DHS history. Helped Danvers reach three North finals, with two titles in her four varsity seasons. Three-time Salem News all-star's career high was 38 goals and 54 points as a junior for a single-season DHS record. Northeast-10 Rookie of the Year at UMass Lowell graduated 10th on River Hawks' all-time scoring list.
Olivia Bonacorso, Masconomet: Perhaps the best holding/defensive mid of her generation. Was Eastern Mass Division 2 North Player of the Year and All-New England in 2017. Uniquely talented when it came to diagonal passing and the 'assist before the assist', with an unselfish ability to feed teammates for runs. Led Masco to an undefeated regular season, earned several All-Cape Ann League nods and now plays for Clemson.
DEFENDERS
Kellie Macdonald, Danvers: Physical gifts were matched only by her mental acumen for diagnosing the action and making the right play. The 2010 Salem News Player of the Year was twice Danvers' MVP and a two-time Eastern Mass. all-star. Forceful boot on direct kicks and also used 6-foot height to win headers on corners. The 1,000-point scorer in basketball played in a Division 3 Final Four at Williams.
Cayla Bucci, Peabody: Fierce in the face of opposing attackers while grabbing three Salem News all-star nods. Helped anchor a Peabody team that was No. 1 in New England in 2011 and spent four weeks at No. 1 in the country in 2012 while allowing less than a goal per game. Great foot skills plus track speed to break up counter runs. Went on to start at Merrimack College.
Lexi Nickole, Pingree: Thrived against top competition as the Highlanders' center back from 2017-19. Excellent at holding positional ground and also getting the ball moving the other way. Helped Pingree post 11 shutouts as senior, 20 in her last two seasons and earned multiple All-New England nods. Now platys at Western Michigan University.
Kristen O'Connor, Beverly: One of the best athletes to patrol Beverly's defensive end holds multiple school track and field records. Two-time Eastern Mass. all-star led Panthers to an NEC title in 2013 and a Division 1 North crown the previous year. Free kick specialist could kick for either distance or accuracy in addition to her defensive prowess. Played four years of Division 1 soccer at Bryant.
GOALKEEPER
Merry Harrington, Bishop Fenwick: Three-time Salem News all-star earned the Division 3 All-State keeper spot as a senior in 2015 while posting 11 shutouts, helping Crusaders reach Division 3 North final. Authored 22 shutouts over her final two seasons while backstopping Fenwick to the '15 Catholic Central League title. Great jumper was almost never beaten high or near the crossbar. All-Decade lacrosse player suits up in that sport at Southern New Hampshire.
COACHES
Jimmy Hinchion (Danvers) and Dennis Desroches (Peabody): The two area coaches that led their teams to state titles (Peabody's in Division 1 in 2011; Danvers' in Division 2 in 2017). Hinchion had 147 of his more than 300 career wins from 2010-19, going 147-41-14 and 17-9 in the playoffs. Desroches' mark in the 2010's was an equally impressive at 151-33-18 (.792 winning percentage) and 14-9 in the tournament. Honorable mention for Pingree's Doc Simpson, who 'only' coached eight years in the decade with a 126-16-8 record.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Sydney Anderson, GK, 2017-20; Jordan Butters, Mid; 2015-18; Casey Cook, 2011-13, GK/Mid; Eva Gourdeau, F, 2011-13; Cassie Jones, F, 2016-19.
Bishop Fenwick: Colleen Corcoran, F, 2012-15; Kristin Verrette, F, 2010; Marissa Orlando, Mid; 2017-18.
Danvers: Arianna Bezanson, F, 2018-21; Katherine Kowalski, D, 2012-15; Hannah Lejeune, Mid, 2015-17; Lydia Runnals, Mid, 2015-17; Nicole White, Mid; 2014-16.
Essex Tech: Christine Russo, F, 2014-17; Emily Enes, Mid, 2017-20; Hope Miller, F, 2017-20.
Hamilton-Wenham: Emma Beane, Mid, 2012-15; Alana Vecchiarello, Mid, 2010-12.
Ipswich: Courtney Long, D, 2010-12.
Masconomet: Nikki Arrington, F, 2015-17; Morgan Bovardi, F, 2017-20; Abba McKennelly, Mid, 2013-15; Paige Pratt, D, 2011-13.
Marblehead: Mia Bongiorno, Mid, 2012-14; Olivia Eddy, Mid; 2014-16; Lauren Unterborn, GK, 2013-15.
Peabody: Madison Doherty, Mid, 2010-13; Caitlin Lodi, GK, 2010-13; Kara DiGiacomo, D, 2010-12; Victoria DiGiacomo, F, 2010-12.
Pingree: Porter Dooley, Mid, 2014-17; June Kiley, D, 2013-15; Tess O'Connell, Mid, 2018-19.
Salem: Tayla O'Leary, F, 2013-16; Madison White, Mid, 2017-19.
Swampscott: Jaymie Caponigro, Mid, 2014-16; Nikki Rosa, GK, 2014-17.
