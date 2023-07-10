Like many Donald Ross designed golf courses, Essex County Club is renowned for its challenging, bunker-lined layout, narrow fairways, unforgiving fescue and rough, and an overall variety from hole to hole. Boasting stunning views and immaculate conditions, it’s more than withstood the test of time, too, providing a formidable challenge for golfers since the 18-hole track first opened in 1917.
Consistently rated as one of the top private courses in New England, the Manchester-by-the-Sea course has hosted numerous amateur and professional events over the years. That includes seven Massachusetts Amateur Championships — a number that will increase to eight when a stacked field tees it up this week for the 115th edition of the event.
It will mark the first time since 2005 that Essex has hosted the marquee tournament, with Boxford’s Frank Vana Jr. hoisting the trophy that year.
“Essex is one of the purest tracks in the state and one of my favorite that I’ve ever played,” said St. John’s Prep graduate and Gloucester native Mark Turner, who will compete in this year’s Mass. Am. “I consider it somewhat of a home game for myself, so I’m really hoping to take some of my course knowledge and use it to my advantage having played it many times in the past.”
For those unfamiliar with the tournament’s format, the Mass. Am. is perhaps the most demanding amateur event there is. Competition opens up with stroke play rounds Monday and Tuesday; those who finish among the top 32 after two days will advance to single elimination bracket play, which provides a grueling journey to the finish line.
The rounds of 32 and 16 will both be played Wednesday, with the quarterfinals and semifinals held the following day. The championship then concludes with a 36-hole, 1 vs. 1 title match before a winner is crowned Friday afternoon.
That means golfers could find themselves playing as many as 36 holes — or more, in case of a tie — for three straight days if you want to come out on top.
“You go into it thinking you’re going to play a lot of golf,” said Nick Maccario, another St. John’s Prep graduate who finished runner-up at the Mass. Am. during his Mass Golf Player of the Year season in 2020. Maccario is back in the field this week.
“Your mentality changes throughout the week,” he added. “First two days you just try to make a bunch of pars, play your game and when you get to match play, that’s when it’s super exciting. You can make a triple (bogey) on one hole and it’s not going to hurt you as much, so you can be a smidge more aggressive. It’s going to be a long week; you just have to know it’s never going to go completely smooth for five days, so just take it for what it is.”
Like Turner, Maccario has had the luxury of teeing it up at Essex on multiple occasions, and he couldn’t be more excited to return to the North Shore for the event.
“It challenges you, makes you play a bunch of different shots,” he said. “It’s a quintessential Donald Ross, old school New England-type course where every hole is great. I really can’t think of a truly bad hole on the course.”
A total of 144 competitors will attempt to be the last one standing. That includes fellow locals such as Vana, Alex Landry (another SJP grad), Swampscott brothers Aidan and Christian Emmerich, Far Corner’s Nick McLaughlin (also an SJP grad) and Tedesco’s Brad Tufts.
For the first time ever, there will also be a female golfer in the field as 18-year-old Molly Smith of Westboro recently qualified to compete.
Play opens up Monday morning at 7:30, weather permitting. The course stretches to a modest 6,500 yards, but its length doesn’t make it any more forgiving.
Spectators are encouraged to attend, and admission throughout the event is free of charge. Additional food and beverage services will be available to all players, caddies and spectators on the verandah at the individual’s expense.
