2001 Football Preview: Gloucester football looking to build on last year's improvements

The Gloucester football team took a step forward in the 'Fall 2' season this spring, tripling its win total from 2019 despite playing four fewer games. In the fall of 2021, the Fishermen are hoping to continue to move forward.
"It's a quick turnaround. Feels like we just got done playing last season," said Gloucester's third-year head coach, Dan O'Connor. "But we're back ... and we're happy to be back.
"We made some improvements last season, and still have a lot of areas we need to get better. We're hoping to improve in all areas this season and hopefully contend for a playoff spot."
With 35 players on the roster, numbers will be an issue for the Fishermen once again as they look to improve on their 3-4 mark from last season. As a result, many preseason practices focused on conditioning.
Players did a lot of running in the first days of practice (including a conditioning test) with the intent to get everyone ready for the regular season, which begins September 10 at home against Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.).
“The numbers are what they are right now, so we have to get the kids in shape,” O’Connor said. “We need great conditioning because everyone is going to play a lot and going to have to learn how to play multiple positions. It’s a matter of getting the 35 we have ready to go. We won with 15 players dressed last year, so we know we can get it done.”
Gloucester's biggest strength looks to be an experienced backfield, with its top three ballhandlers returning. Junior captain Frank DeSisto returns at running back spot after leading the team on the ground a year ago. Junior captain Caleb DeCoste is back at fullback; he was the team's touchdown leader a season ago. Senior captain Aidan Cornetta also returns at wingback after leading the team in receiving in the Fall 2 campaign.
Senior Robbie Schuster will also see the ball in the run and passing game as Gloucester is again alternating between the Wing-T and Spread looks.
"It's a little different philosophy from years past, but we really want to get out athletes out on the edge this year," O'Connor said. "We have a lot of good backs returning but not a ton of depth, so we want to soften teams up on the edge and them hit some stuff up the middle."
Senior Ewan McCarthy and junior Nick Carey have split the starting quarterback reps thus far. Captain Kolby Bolcome, another senior, anchors the line after missing last season with an injury. Classmate Anthony Simonelli and junior Bryan Swain also return on the offensive line.
Defensively, DeSisto and DeCoste are back at the linebacker spots. Cornetta and Shuster form a potent cornerback/safety combination, while Bolcome will be the run stuffer in the middle.
FISHERMEN'S CATCH
Last year’s record: 3-4
Head coach: Dan O'Connor (3rd season, 4-14)
Team captains: Kolby Bolcome, Sr., OG/DE; Aidan Cornetta, Sr., WB/DB; Caleb DeCoste, Jr., FB/LB; Frank DeSisto, Jr. RB/LB.
Leading returning rusher: Frank DeSisto (52 carries, 410 yards, 5 TD)
Leading returning passer: None
Leading returning receiver: Aidan Cornetta (11 catches, 138 yards)
Did you know: The Fishermen are looking to earn their first winning season since 2018 after losing campaigns in 2019 and 2020. The program has not seen three straight losing seasons since 1975-77.
2021 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
9/10 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 7 p.m.
9/17 at Malden Catholic 7 p.m.
9/24 at Swampscott 7 p.m.
10/1 at Salem 7 p.m.
10/8 at Winthrop 7 p.m.
10/15 vs. Saugus 7 p.m.
10/22 at Peabody 7 p.m.
10/29 vs. Beverly 7 p.m.
11/25 at Danvers 10 a.m.
