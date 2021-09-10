2001 Football Preview: Graduating hits Fenwick hard, but team nucleus ready for new challenge

Last spring the Bishop Fenwick football team outscored its opponents by a whopping 100-to-16 margin in the first quarter and 240-29 overall, winning all six of its game in blowout fashion. It was unquestionably one of the greatest collection of players in Crusader football history.
But 18 seniors have graduated from that squad, leaving some huge holes to fill for the 2021 campaign. Fenwick will have a new quarterback, new running backs and an inexperienced group of wide receivers on offense, with a lot of fresh faces defensively as well.
"That senior class played four years and all contributed," said veteran Crusaders head coach Dave Woods, who has an impressive 174-82 overall record. "They showed this year's seniors the way, and we've got a great nucleus of kids who are working hard."
Senior captain Steven Woods, the coach's son, will take over at quarterback while returning as a starter at safety defensively. As a junior, the left-hander threw fdor 158 yards and three touchdowns. His wide receivers will be fellow captains Chris Faraca and Costa Beechin along with Thomas Swanton, Will Perillo, and Jacob Behn, all of whom are from Peabody.
"Steven led the team all summer and has been great about taking over a leadership role," said coach Woods. "He's waited his time and has been playing since he was a kid. He's used to this level of play, got into the Super Bowl game at Gillette Stadium for a bit two years ago, and started one game last spring. He's also taken a lot of snaps with the first team in the past and is ready."
A group of four new running backs take over led by Peabody senior Steven Bua and junior Troy Irizarry, sophomore Luke Connolly from Salem, and freshman Joe Morceau of Danvers, who played as an eighth grader last spring.
"Bua works very hard and is versatile, so we could use him at wide receiver too," said Woods. "Offensively, getting the timing down will take a little while, but that will come.
"Our only offensive lineman back is junior William Gibbs at left tackle, but there's a lot of good competition there with seven or eight guys fighting for five spots."
A lot of players will go both ways, said Woods; the hardest job for the coaching staff is figuring out the best spots to put them in.
Bua is experienced at linebacker, where he saw a lot of action last season. Beechin returns at defensive back while Faraca is back on the defensive line. Irizarry and junior Mike DiFelice have been impressive at defensive end. DiFelice will also play on the offensive line, while senior Jacob Vargus earned playing time on the D-line. Beechin has looked good both at wide receiver and defensive back.
"We've got a good nucleus to work with," said Woods. "It seems like there isn't much time from the 2020 season ending until now, and it's a quick turnover with a week less than we normally have before the first game."
Fenwick has a new opponent to start off with: South Hadley, from the western part of the state near Amherst. It's a two-year arrangement, with Fenwick hitting the road to open up with them next fall.
CRUSADER COUNTDOWN
Last year's record: 6-0 (CCL champions)
Head coach: Dave Woods (24th season, 174-82)
Team captains: Steven Woods, Sr., QB/S; Chris Faraca, Sr., DL/WR; Costa Beechin, Jr., DB/WR
Leading returning rusher: Steven Woods (6 carries, 171 yards, TD)
Leading returning passer: Steven Woods (9-for-11, 159 yards, 3 TD)
Leading returning receiver: None
Did you know: All of Fenwick's Catholic Central League games are at the front end of its schedule and will be over before the playoffs begin. The season opens with a brand new opponent South Hadley from Western Mass. coming to Donaldson Stadium.
2021 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
9/10 South Hadley 6 p.m.
9/18 at Arlington Catholic 6 p.m.
9/24 Austin Prep 7 p.m.
10/1 St. Mary's Lynn 7 p.m.
10/8 Cardinal Spellman 6:30 p.m.
10/15 Archbishop Williams 7 p.m.
10/22 Bishop Feehan 7 p.m.10/
10/29 at Bishop Stang 7 p.m.
11/25 Malden Catholic 10 a.m.
