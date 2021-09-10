2001 Football Preview: Manchester Essex moving forward in Commonwealth Conference

It's a season of new looks for the Manchester Essex football team. The Hornets will not only be welcoming in first-year head coach Joe Grimes, but will also be playing in a new conference: the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.
Grimes is a familiar face to the program, having served as previous head coach Jeff Hutton's assistant over the previous few seasons. As for the team's schedule, it is completely revamped after a move to the CAC, where it played prior to moving to the Cape Ann League in 2011.
The Hornets were successful in their first stint in the CAC, making four Super Bowl appearances and winning two from 1999-2008. Expect them to compete with the best in the CAC Small Division right away. The Hornets will be competing with Thanksgiving rival Georgetown (which also made the move to the CAC) as well as KIPP Academy, Lowell Catholic, Lynn Tech, Minuteman and Nashoba Tech.
The Commonwealth Conference is a good fit for the Hornets. In their last stint they were competitive with every team in every season, even in down years. In the Cape Ann League, being one of the two smallest schools along with Georgetown, put them at a severe disadvantage in football, where numbers are a bigger factor than any other sport. The CAC gives Manchester Essex a much better chance of getting into the postseason as its schedule features similar-sized schools.
On the field, the Hornets return their most exciting playmaker in senior A.J. Pallazola, who led the team in receiving a year ago and was a threat to handle the ball on the ground as well. The rest of the Hornets' backfield from a season ago was lost to graduation, so Pallazola will be asked to do a lot this season. Fortunately, he has already proven that he can handle a number of different roles, having started since his freshman season.
Junior Brennan Twombly steps in at quarterback for the Hornets while Tristan Rogers and Sam MacDowell return on the offensive and defensive lines.
HORNET'S STING
Last year's record: 1-5
Head coach: Joe Grimes (1st season)
Team captains:
Leading returning rusher: A.J. Pallazola (6 carries, 61 yards)
Leading returning passer: Brennan Twombly (4-for-9, 38 yards)
Leading returning receiver: A.J. Pallazola (26 catches, 314 yards, TD)
Did you know: The Hornets return to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference this fall after playing in the CAL from 2011-18 and again in 2020. Manchester Essex had great success during its first stint in the CAC, winning two Super Bowls (1999 and 2008) and qualifying for two more while representing the conference.
2021 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
9/10 at Ipswich 6:30 p.m.
9/17 vs. Nashoba Tech 7 p.m.
9/24 at Lynn Tech 7 p.m.
10/1 vs. Cathedral 7 p.m.
10/8 at KIPP 7 p.m.
10/15 vs. Minuteman 7 p.m.
10/29 vs. Lowell Catholic 7 p.m.
||||