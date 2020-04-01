2019-20 SALEM NEWS BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DUNCAN MORELAND
Beverly Senior
Forward
The Beverly boys basketball team enjoyed the longest postseason run in program history this winter, reaching the Division 2 state semifinals before their season finally came to a close at TD Garden.
It was a campaign to remember for head coach Matt Karakoudas and Co. -- one that wouldn't have been possible without their best player, Duncan Moreland, in the mix.
The 6-foot-2, 198-pound swingman led the team and North Shore area in scoring at 20.5 points per game while surpassing the 1,000 career-point mark in the process. He finished his high school career with 1,123 points, good for third on the Panthers' all-time list.
Moreland was also tremendous on the glass, pulling down 7.5 rebounds per contest. He was the team's most consistent performer, scoring over 20 points in more than half of his outings, and served as an anchor defensively.
During the playoffs, his production only increased. Moreland went for 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists in an opening round win over Malden Catholic; followed that up with a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) in a win over Burlington; proceeded to drop 25 points with six rebounds in an impressive victory over Belmont; and managed 19 points and six rebounds in the season-ending defeat against powerhouse Whitman-Hanson.
Some of his other top performances this season included a 32-point, 7-rebound effort against Newburyport and a 27-point, 15-rebound affair against Lynn Classical. Moreland was named to the Northeastern Conference All-Conference team at season's end.
Moreland, who carries a 3.2 GPA and is committed to the University of New Hampshire to play football, considers his father to be his biggest athletic influence.
"He pushes me to the fullest with whatever I'm doing," said Moreland. "If it's getting shots up before a game or me and him just getting a lift in; he makes me work harder every day and that's why he is the reason I am the way I am."
THE ALL-STARS
ADAM ZAMANSKY
Marblehead Senior
Center
Fourth-year big man was one of Magicians' most reliable offensive options this season ... Recorded eight double-doubles ... Had three game-winning shots, including buzzer beaters against Masco and Salem and last second free throws against Swampscott ... Two-year starter averaged 8.4 points and 11 rebounds per tilt ... NEC all-star selection ... Had six games with at least 15 rebounds ... Also averaged two steals and 1.5 blocks per game ... Best performance was a 17-point, 15-rebound, 2-steal, 1-block outing in just 18 minutes against rival Danvers ... Carries a 3.91 GPA and hopes to attend a school with either a great environmental science or entrepreneurial business program ... Considers his uncle Doug Belkin, a statewide triathlon champion, to be his biggest influence.
AIDAN CALLAHAN
St. John's Prep Junior
Guard
Eagles captain continued to elevate his game in third varsity campaign, posting nightly averages of 13.6 points and 7.1 assists per game ... Also averaged team-leading 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game ... Commonwealth Classic MVP ... Two-time Catholic Conference all-star selection ... Scored season-high 25 points against Xaverian ... Had 15 assists against Marblehead ... 6-foot-1 facilitator plans to play college basketball ... Reached double-figures in scoring nearly every game ... Considers his dad to be biggest athletic influence.
ALEX GONZALEZ
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Guard
Crusaders' captain helped team to yet another Division 4 tournament berth ... Finished season with nightly averages of 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals ... Named to the Catholic Central League all-star team ... Season-best performance was an 18-point, 8-rebound, 5-steal, 2-assists outing in win over rival Peabody ... Maintains a 3.5 GPA and hopes to play either basketball or baseball in college ... Cites Russell Westbrook as his biggest influence due to his work ethic and intensity.
ANDREW AUGUSTIN
Swampscott Junior
Guard
Junior captain recorded six games of at least 20 points and eight games of at least 15 points ... Pure scorer was named an NEC all-star ... Also a first-class defender ... Exploded for a career-high 40 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals against Wakefield ... Finished with an average of 15.2 points per game this season ... Also a tremendous football player who played key role on Big Blue state championship team ... Hopes to play sports at the Division 1 college level.
BOBBY JELLISON
Salem Junior
Guard
Hoop and baseball captain averaged 13 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists on the season ... One of the top 3-point shooters in the area canned 55 triples this winter ... Also averaged 1.6 steals per game ... Named to NEC All-Conference team ... Dropped a season best 32 points with 10 3-balls against Winthrop ... Had near triple-double with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in win over Salem Academy ... Ranked 30th in graduating class with a 3.9 GPA and hopes to play baseball in college ... Considers his mom to be biggest role model.
CAMERON O'BRIEN
Swampscott Sophomore
Guard/Forward
Talented, multi-sport athlete recorded three 20-plus point games and five 15-plus point games before breaking hand and missing remainder of season ... Helped Big Blue secure another tournament berth ... One of the best spot up shooters the area had to offer ... Recorded 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists against league rival Lynn Classical ... Finished season with nightly averages of 11.4 points and 2.3 assists ... Hopes to play sports at the collegiate level ... Considers his late grandfather and his brothers, Matty and Sean, to be biggest athletic influences.
CARTER COFFEY
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Forward
Third-year player is part of talented returning class that helped Generals to Division 3 North semifinals ... Six-foot-3 team captain could play multiple positions including point guard ... Averaged 10 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.0 steals this winter ... Named to the Cape Ann League all-star team ... Scored season-high 20 points against Pentucket ... Carries a 4.0 GPA and hopes to play a sport in college ... Says his parents have both had a huge impact on his athletic career ... Also a strong baseball and soccer player.
FELIX KLOMAN
Pingree Senior
Guard
Highlanders' star averaged 19 points, five rebounds and five assists per game ... Team captain was chosen to All-NEPSAC squad ... Dropped season-best 35 points against Groton ... Slippery 6-foot-6 point man can beat you in variety of ways off the dribble ... Terrific defender ... Contender for Player of the Year ... Highly recruited senior will play basketball at Brown University beginning in the fall ... Owner of 3.3 GPA says Jayson Tatum is biggest athletic influence.
GUILLERMO PIMENTEL
Salem Junior
Guard
Starting point guard for Division 2 tourney bound Witches averaged over nine points, four rebounds and three assists ... Dropped a season-best 18 points with five rebounds and six assists against NEC rival Gloucester ... Team captain ... Named an NEC all-star ... Terrific ball handler ... Hopes to attend four-year university to play basketball and study criminal justice ... Credits former Salem High star Antonio Reyes as his biggest athletic influence.
HARRISON LATIMER
Pingree Senior
Forward
Six-foot-4, 205-pound versatile athlete was one of Highlanders' most reliable players on both ends of court ... Team captain was nightly double-double threat ... Finished year with averages of 14 points, nine rebounds and two drawn offensive charges per game ... Owner of a 3.2 GPA ... Will continue his basketball career at Division 3 Roger Williams University ... Says his grandfather was one his biggest supporters and sparked his interest in basketball.
JACK CROWLEY
Beverly Senior
Forward/Center
Formidable offensive and defensive threat was one of very few North Shore based players to average a double-double ... Finished farewell campaign with averages of 13.8 points, 14.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game ... Larry McIntire Tourney MVP ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Salem News Player of the Year runner-up ... Some of his top performances included 32-point, 19-rebound; 26-point, 10-rebound; and 12-point, 18-rebounds outings ... Huge starting piece for Division 2 North titlist Panthers ... Carries a 3.0 GPA and will continue his hoop career at Worcester State.
JARED BERRY
Danvers Sophomore
Guard
Second-year standout scored a season-best 27 points and went over 20 points six times ... Played his best basketball of season down the stretch, finishing with nightly averages of 16.7 points and 2.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds ... Named an NEC all-star ... Has scored a total of 471 points in his two varsity campaigns (334 as a sophomore, 137 as freshman) ... Hopes to play college basketball ... Biggest athletic influence is Russell Westbrook.
JOANGEL LUGO
Peabody Senior
Guard
Senior saved his best campaign for last, contributing 13 points, three steals and two assists per game to help Tanners qualify for postseason ... Reached double figures in scoring 15 times, topped 20 points four times and scored 25 points twice during season ... Fantastic on/off ball defender ... NEC all-star selection ... Nearly helped Tanners to huge upset win over Cambridge in Div. 1 North tournament opener ... Will continue basketball career at Southern Maine Community College next season ... Considers Kobe Bryant and Rajon Rondo to be two biggest basketball influences.
JASON ROMANS
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Guard
Rare sophomore captain posted nightly averages of 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists ... Scored at least 20 points on multiple occasions ... Named a Catholic Central League All-Conference member ... Recorded near triple-double against Arlington Catholic with 14 points, 11 steals and eight assists ... Hit a buzzer-beating game-winner against Cardinal Spellman ... Considers his head coach, Kevin Moran, to be a big influence and confidence booster for his game ... Hopes to play basketball in college.
MAX BEUVELET
Danvers Senior
Center
Returning big man vastly improved from last year's injury-shortened campaign, averaging a double-double with 13 points and 11.4 rebounds per game ... 6-foot-4, 210-pound Falcons' captain proved a reliable force on both ends of floor ... Selected as an NEC all-star and was winner of Falcon Award ... Maintains a 3.0 GPA and will attend Indiana State to study computer engineering and plans to play intramural level basketball.
MARKUS NORDIN
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Guard
A talented freshman on last year's team, Nordin blossomed into go-to starter and leader in second varsity campaign ... Scored over 20 points three times, including 27 and seven rebounds in win over Pentucket ... Finished season with nightly averages of 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals ... Helped Generals clinch spot in Division 3 North semifinals ... Named a first-team CAL all-star ... Scored a game-high 20 points including 10 clutch free throws in second half in upset win over Watertown in Div. 3 North tourney quarterfinal.
ROLLIE CASTINEYRA
St. John's Prep Freshman
Guard
First-year guard burst onto scene as one of area's best overall scoring threats ... Led Eagles in scoring at 15.3 points per game ... Also chipped in three rebounds per contest ... Described by his coach, John Dullea, as a "self-motivated, tireless worker" ... Put together single game stat line of 27 points, five rebounds and four assists ... Straight A student maintains a 4.2 GPA ... Hopes to some day be able to call himself an NBA player and credits his dad for believing in him.
RYAN HUTCHINSON
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Forward
Versatile scorer led balanced Generals' attack with 15.1 points per game ... Also chipped in 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.4 steals ... Dropped season-high 34 points including a 16-for-16 clip from the free throw line against Amesbury ... Named to NEC All-Conference team ... Helped H-W to Division 3 North sectional semifinals ... Hopes to attend a local college and earn an athletic scholarship ... Also a strong baseball player ... Considers David Ortiz to be biggest influence.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Damian Bouras, Sr., G; Justin De La Cruz, Sr., G; Austin Ayer, Jr., F/C; Gabe Copeland, Fr., G/F.
Bishop Fenwick: Christian Loescher, Jr., F/C; Max Grenert, Jr., G;
Covenant Christian: Will Rourke, Sr., F; Cole Behrans, Sr., G; Jordan Plosker, Jr., G.
Danvers: Chris Perez, Sr., G.
Essex Tech: Thurston Blaisdell, Soph., F/C; CJ Klass, Sr., G/F
Hamilton-Wenham: Ian Coffey, Sr., G; Ryan Monahan, Jr., F/C; Ethan Dwyer, Jr., G.
Ipswich: Will Vanderbilt, Sr., F; Ray Cuevas, Fr., G; Nikhil Walker, Jr., F/C.
Marblehead: Sean Grady, Sr., G; Sean McCarthy, Sr., G.
Masconomet: Hudson Weidman, Fr., G; Will Hunter, Sr., F; Brian Dillon, Sr., G; Harry Osgood, Jr., G.
Peabody: Chioke Onwuogu, Sr., F; Tyler Joyce, Sr., G; Alex Jean, Sr., F.
Pingree: Cleto Chol, Soph., F/C; Dillon Smith, Sr., G; Adam Albren, Sr., G.
Salem: Jorge Guerrero, Jr., F/C; Tommy Beauregard, Jr., G; Ethan Doyle, Jr., G.
Salem Academy: Ali Kachmer, Sr., F; Michael Santana, Sr., G.
St. John's Prep: Luke Poirier, Jr., G; Mason Davis, Sr., C; Matt Duchemin, Sr., G/F.
Swampscott: Anthony Rakauskas, Sr., G; Liam Hamilton, Sr., F; Oscar Hale, Sr., F.
