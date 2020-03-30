GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
HAILEY ANDERSON
Beverly Senior
Shooting Guard
Beverly's senior captain had an incredible season, becoming only the second Panther to reach 1,000 career points. The Northeastern Conference MVP wound up with a school record 1,095 points.
Anderson was deadly from 3-point land, finishing with 65 for the most in The Salem News readership area. with the most in our readership area making 65 for the season. She had a career high 36 points against Peabody the night she went over 1,000 for her career.
She was consistently prolific in games even when special attention was paid to her. The bigger the game, the better she performed. Anderson was named to the Bishop Fenwick Christmas Tourney All-Tournament team and was chosen as the Larry McIntire Tournament MVP. Naturally, she was also chosen as the Panthers' team MVP.
"Hailey averaged 17 points per game while being box-and-one'd almost every game," said Panther head coach Seth Stantial. "She was our only consistent scorer all year and has program records for 3-pointers in a season, a game and a career."
Anderson made six 3-pointers in a game on seven different occasions and ended up with a career total of 193.
She will attend St. Joseph's College in Maine to study biology and play basketball. She is also ranked 33rd in her senior class with a 4.44 GPA.
"My parents have traveled with me to every game, tournament, training, and practices when needed," Anderson said. "They have pushed me to be the best player I can be and done everything they can to make sure I'm happy and able to achieve what I want to."
TIA BERNARD
Beverly Senior
Forward
Panthers tri-captain ... Best game came against Revere with 18 points, 17 rebounds, and 8 assists ... Also had a double-double in win over Swampscott with 17 points and 20 rebounds ... Four-time NEC all-star ... Led Beverly in both rebounds and blocked shots ... Averaged 8.1 rebounds and had 17 3-pointers ... Strong defender able to shut down opposition's best.
STEPHANIE CANTONE
Salem Senior
Point Guard
Two-time basketball captain ... NEC all-star ... Best performance was against Malden with season-high 25 points in 54-52 victory ... Had 23 points against Lynn Classical, 22 vs. Gloucester, 22 in the other game with Malden, 21 against Lynn English and 14 vs. Beverly ... Witches MVP ... Has 4.6 GPA and ranked fifth in class of 207 ... Also plays soccer and lacrosse ... Will attend Quinnipiac University and participate in the 7-year athletic training/doctorate of physical therapy program.
EMILY CLOUGH
Marblehead Junior
Center
At 6-foot-2 she has the size and athleticism to dominate down low ... NEC All-Conference ... Best performance was in a 54-52 win over Danvers with 22 points and 15 rebounds ... Averaged 15.2 points per game at 12.6 rebounds ... Averaged 4.1 blocks per game ... Plans to continue basketball career in college ... Has 3.9 GPA ... "My brother (Anson) has been my biggest athletic influence because he overcame many injuries in high school and went on to play college football. He inspires me to want to play a sport in college as well."
RILEY DALY
Ipswich Junior
Point Guard
Cape Ann League First Team all-star, one of only three from the small school division ... Tigers MVP ... Captain-elect averaged 13.2 points per game, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 3.7 steals ... Best performance was against Masconomet with a 12 points, a dozen rebounds as well as four steals and four blocks in a game that was team's best of season ... "She was the anchor of our team all season, and one of the hardest working athletes I've been around," said coach Chris Tolios ... Committed to play lacrosse at UConn ... Carries 3.4 GPA.
MADDIE ERSKINE
Marblehead Junior
Forward
Northeastern Conference all-star ... Averaged 6.4 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.4 steals ... Best game was the final one of the regular season at Beverly when Magicians sealed the league championship with the win, their 17th of the season ... Has 3.8 GPA and will attend the University of Vermont to play lacrosse ... "My mom has been my biggest influence because she was an amazing athlete and pushed me to do well athletically."
TORI FARRELL
Pingree Freshman
Forward
Middleton resident averaged 16.4 points per game, 10.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.9 steals ... Named to All-Tournament team for Pingree Holiday Tourney ... Eastern Independent League All-Star ... Received team's Standout Award ... Started every game for soccer team that was 19-1-1 and named NEPSAC Rookie of the Year ... Best performance was a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds in win over Lexington Christian ... Has 22 points and shot 9-for-10 from floor with 10 caroms in victory over Milton Academy ... Honor student.
LIV FILMORE
Masconomet Junior
Small Forward
Team's second highest-scorer behind fellow all-star Mak Graves ... Averaged 7.7 ppg. and 6.4 rebounds ... All-Cape Ann League ... Had 10 points and 11 rebounds vs. North Reading ... Had 14 boards in other North Reading contest ... Scored 12 points vs. Lynnfield and 11 against Pentucket ... Had 6 defensive steals vs. Newburyport ... Carries 3.7 GPA ... Would like to play either softball or basketball in college and major in entrepreneurship or business management.
LIZ GONZALEZ
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Guard
Averaged 7.5 rebounds, 6 points and 3 assists ... Captain from Peabody's best game was against Wakefield when she scored a dozen points, had 2 steals and 6 rebounds ... Varsity player since freshman year ... One of the team's leaders on a squad that had only one senior ... Unselfish team player ... Has 3.6 GPA and plans to attend college to pursue a career in healthcare.
MAK GRAVES
Masconomet Senior
Guard
Leading scorer for Chieftains ... Averaged 16 ppg., 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.7 assists .. Reached 1,000 point milestone this season ... Scored season-high 31 points in win over Lynnfield ... Had 333 points, 39 treys, 52 steals, and 57 assists on the season ... Very quick, sure passer and shooter who scored from outside as well as able to drive to hoop ... Came right from outstanding field hockey season to take over as leader on court ... Committed to play field hockey at Northeastern.
AMBER KIRICOPLES
Peabody Junior
Center
Captain-elect averaged 8.9 points per game ... Was Tanners' leading scorer (177 points) ... Had 244 rebounds (12.2 rpg.), second-most in the area ... Had 28 steals and 28 assists ... Team MVP .. Named to Larry McIntire All-Tournament Team ... Had 14 points and 20 rebounds vs. Revere ... Also plays outside midfield in soccer and center mid in lacrosse ...Wants to play lacrosse in college and pursue a degree in business management with a focus on entrepreneurship and marketing ... Carries 3.7 GPA and ranked 35th in class ... Junior class president ... "My grammy and mom are my two rocks in my life. I wouldn't be where I am today without them."
MADDY LOWY
Marblehead Senior
Shooting Guard
Two-time NEC all-star ... Captain's best game was scoring 20 points against Swampscott ... Had 31 3-pointers and averaged 8.3 points per game ... Only senior starter for Magicians ... Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of Month for January ... Carries 4.4 GPA and will attend the University of Virginia to major in business or public policy ... Thanked her dad for never missing a game all season and inspiring her to play basketball when she was young.
MADISON MANDALINCI
Pingree Senior
Shooting Guard
Captain joined the 1,000 point club this season ... Averaged 17.2 ppg., 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and led Highlanders in plus-minus ratio ... Team MVP, EIL All League, NEPSAC A/AA All-Star ... Christmas Tournament MVP ... Best performance was 32 points in championship game to help team win Christmas Tournament .. Poured in 32 in Beaver Country Day "must win" game for EIL co-champions ... Was 12-for-12 from foul line in 4th quarter of that game ... Will study liberal arts and play basketball at Union College ... GPA is 3.67.
KYLIE MCCARTHY
Beverly Junior
Point Guard
Northeastern Conference all-star ... Led Panthers in assists ... Earned a starting job and quickly became a valuable point guard while running the offense ... Best game was against Peabody with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals ... Three-sport athlete also runs cross country and plays softball ... Has 3.94 GPA ... Said brother Tim has been her biggest inspiration because he helped make her into the competitor she is today.
NIYA MORGEN
Swampscott Freshman
Point Guard
Made immediate impact on Big Blue ... Named team's Most Valuable Offensive Player ... NEC All-Conference ... Scored 26 points against Lynn Classical in best performance of season, with a strong run of 3-pointers ... Said it was first time she jelled with team as an effective point guard ... Has 3.425 GPA and plans to continue to play in college ... "I admire Crystal Dangerfield of UConn because she's always the shortest player on the court, but skill and determination have her playing at a top D-1 school. I see what she has accomplished and know if I put in the work my height won't keep me off the court."
ANNIE MURPHY
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Center
MVP of Fenwick Christmas Tourney ... Catholic Central League all-star ... Averaged 13.5 ppg., 10 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals ... Wenham resident was injured late in the season and missed state tournament ... Best game was in Christmas Tourney win over Beverly ... Has 4.5 GPA and plays to play basketball or volleyball in college while majoring in psychology ... Influenced by her dad, Gordon College men's hoop coach Tod Murphy.
CHEYENNE NESSINGER
Danvers Senior
Center
Named to NEC All-Conference team ... Scored 304 points for 14.7 ppg. Had 157 rebounds (7.7 per game) and 65 blocks ... Falcons' only consistent scorer ... "She carried us all year long even though every team's game plan was to shut her down by double teaming", said coach Pat Veilleux ... Co-captain was four-year varsity player ... Best game was 10th win of season over Lynn Classical with 16 points, 17 rebounds, 8 blocks and 3 steals ... Had 25 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks vs. Newburyport ... Named team MVP ... Chosen for Ed Gieras All-Tourney team ... 3.0 GPA ... Committed to play basketball at UMass Boston
BRIANNA POTHIER
Essex Tech Sophomore
Point Guard
Led Hawks in scoring, averaging 9.8 points per game ... Hit 32 3-pointers ... Career high came when she scored 16 of her team's 31 points against Rockport ... Dropped in 16 points the next time out against Lynn Tech ... Improved greatly as season went on, averaging 13 points per game over last 5 games of season ... Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star ... Peabody resident hopes to continue to play basketball in college while majoring in business.
MADISON RIVERS
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Point Guard
Captain was leading scorer for Generals (11.1 ppg) ... Added 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game and had 19 treys ... Best game was season-high 23 points and 11 boards against Lynnfield ... Has 4 double-doubles on the season ... Named CAL second team all-star ... Always came up with best games against top teams in league ... "She was the heart and soul of this team," said coach Mark Cole. "Maddy barely came off the floor and covered the other team's point guards. A quiet leader, she had the respect of teammates" ... Has B average and is making final decision about college.
JEMMA SHEA
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Guard
Leading rebounder and second-highest scorer for Lady Generals ... Averaged 6 points per game, 7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3 steals ... Hit a dozen 3-pointers ... Provided steady leadership on young team ... CAL Second Team all-star ... Best individual game was against Manchester-Essex with 10 points and 11 boards ... Has 3.8 GPA ... "My biggest athletic influence growing up has been my dad, because he coached me in basketball since a young age and has always encouraged me to play my best."
CINDY SHEHU
Salem Academy Freshman
Guard
Burst on the scene to make immediate impact at both point and shooting guard ... Salem resident averaged 17.5 ppg., 6.8 rebounds and 4 steals ... MCSAO All-League ... Team MVP ... Had 36 points vs. St. Joseph's Prep when teammates set up good screens and passes to help her drive for a layup or shoot 3-pointers ... Has 3.6 GPA and plans to play basketball in college ... "The two who helped me come this far are my coaches Tony Gallo and Jamie Mahoney. They taught me sports isn't just about who wins, it's about having a strong relationship with your teammates and trusting each other."
ABBEY SKINNER
Pingree Senior
Center
Captain for both Pingree basketball and volleyball teams ... EIL Honorable Mention ... Received Highlanders Team Award ... Averaged 7.5 ppg. and 9 rebounds ... Danvers resident's best game was against Christian Academy when she scored 16 points ... Has 92 GPA and will attend Amherst College to play basketball and major in math and stats.
VERONICA TACHE
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Guard
Middleton resident averaged 10 points per game, 2 assists and 2 steals ... Made 41 treys ... CCL all-star ... Named to Fenwick Christmas Classic All-Tournament team ... Best game was in tourney win over Lynnfield with 18 points, 5 assists ... Put up 20 points against a tough Cathedral team ... Three-sport athlete also plays soccer and spring track at Fenwick ... Has 4.5 GPA and wants to continue basketball career in college.
LEILA WALTON
Marblehead Junior
Forward
NEC all-star averaged 13 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.4 assists per game ... Team MVP ... had 20 points and three steals in 3-point win over Saugus ... Plans to play basketball in college ... Has 4.05 GPA ... Said her dad (and MHS Hall of Famer) Ken Walton has influenced her the most: "He has supported my athletic career my entire life, coaching many of my soccer, basketball and softball teams. I have always counted on him to be a rebounder when I want to shoot, a defender to work on my handle, or most importantly my No. 1 supporter at games."
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Sophia Hemsey, Jr., F; Sydney Anderson, Jr., G.
BISHOP FENWICK: Brynn Bertucci, Jr., F; Micayla Rossi, Sr., G; Maria Orfanos, Soph., G.
DANVERS: Julia Vaillancourt, Jr., F; Kristina Yebba, Soph., G; Gabby Chisholm, Soph., PG.
ESSEX TECH: Kristen Curley, Jr., F; Katie Napoli, Jr., SF; Synclair McGovern, Soph., G.
HAMILTON_WENHAM: Belle Dolan, Sr., G, Sarah Cooke, Jr., G; Kailee Whelan, Soph. G.
IPSWICH: Tatum Galuski, Sr., G.
MARBLEHEAD: Fehr Gillett, Jr., F.
MASCONOMET: Paige Richardson, Jr., G; Jenna DiPietro, Jr., G.
PEABODY: Emily Carney, Sr., SG; Georgia Leon, Sr., F; Emma Bloom, Soph., G/S F.
PINGREE: Savannah Gibbs, Jr., F; Samantha Jones, Fr. G.
SALEM: Anna Cantone, Soph., C; Angelica Rego, Sr.,, G.
SWAMPSCOTT: Maddie Hudson, Soph., G; Brooke Matela, Soph., F.
