2019-20 SALEM NEWS GYMNAST OF THE YEAR
GRACY MOWERS
Masconomet Junior
All-Around
Over the last 15 years, there have been a mere six student-athletes across the North Shore who have been named The Salem News' Player of the Year in their sport for three consecutive seasons. Gracy Mowers is now the seventh of these ultra-select few.
Leading the charge to Masconomet's second straight state title, Mowers won the state vault championship with a remarkable score of 9.825. She was also the floor champion at states with a 9.75. and scored a 9.65 on bars, claiming the all-around crown at 37.825. She did all this despite having been sick for most of the week leading up to the state final.
She had her best performance of the season at individual states, where she again was state champ in the all-around with a score of 38.525. At the meet, Mowers won the vault (9.6) and floor exercises (9.725) while finishing second on bars (9.5) and third on beam (9.7).
Named the Most Valuable Player of the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League, Mowers had a 9.5 club on every event and scored a 39 on the all-around twice this winter. With a 4.55 grade point average, she has already committed to continue her schooling and gymnastics career at the University of New Hampshire, where her parents both attended.
Mowers said that her mother, Jana (also a former standout gymnast), is always trying to push her to be the best person and gymnast she can be, and she is forever grateful for that.
THE ALL-STARS
LILIA AVILA
Peabody Senior
All-Around
Tanners' captain had an all-around top score of 30.2 ... Consistently led the team in all four events ... Had her highest scores of the season on floor exercises and on the vault ... Team leader did so both vocally and by example on the mat ... Willing to do whatever it took to help the team in a particular meet ... Vault and beam were her two best scoring events ... Won team's Spirit Award ... Plans to study Exercise Science at Springfield College ... Said her coaches Mel and Dave have taught her how to care for her body and mind while participating in the sport she loves.
SARAH AYLWIN
Masconomet Junior
All-Around
Finished with sixth-highest all-around average in the North at 36.55 ... Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star in all-around ... Was eighth on vault (9.275) and 13th on bars (8.625) at state individuals ... Topsfield resident won Coaches Award for CAL, North sectional and state champions ... Best all-around score was a 37.5 ... Other top scorers were 9.65 on beam, 9.5 on both bars and vault, and 9.3 on floor ... Has a 4.525 GPA on 5.3 scale ... Said she loved growing up doing gymnastics with her sister.
NICOLE BONACORSO
Masconomet Senior
Vault/bars/floor
Team captain from Middleton had the highest individual bar average in the state (9.4875) ... Highest score on bars was 9.6 ... Took fourth place at individual states in vault at 9.55 ... Placed second at individual states on floor with another 9.55 ... Named Cape Ann League Senior of the Year ... CAL all-star on bars ... Her 9.45 on bars at team states ranked in the top five, where she was the only non-club gymnast among that group ... Was second on floor at individual states (9.55) ... Carries a 4.41 GPA ... Planning on studying Architecture and Design as her major in college while continuing her career as a club gymnast ... Said that the mental strength, dedication and competitiveness of her mother, who was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, constantly inspire her.
TAYLOR HOWARD
Essex Tech Junior
All-Around
Peabody resident has competed in all-around the last two seasons for the Hawks ... Top scores this season include 9.3 on vault, 8.3 on bars, 8.85 on beam and 8.9 on floor ... League all-star in vault ... Said her best performance of the season was her 9.3 on vault ... Competitive gymnast for many years recently turned to cheerleading in the fall at Essex Tech ... Great team leader and helpful to her teammates on and off the floor ... Wants to attend a dental hygiene school and earn her degree ... Excels in the classroom with a 4.2 grade point average ... Essex Tech head coach Janelle Flaherty, who constantly motivated her and her teammates while always being there for them to handle any issue, has been her biggest influence.
JESSICA MANDRI
Danvers Senior
All-Around
Team captain had an all-around top score this winter of 36.1 against Bishop Fenwick ... Had a top showing of 9.5 on vault ... Scored a 9.4 on floor exercises ... Recorded a 9.3 score on beam ... Best uneven bars score was 8.8 ... Was a Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star for floor exercises ... Was first in the vault, second on beam and all-around, and third on floor for NEC/CAL ... Has a classroom average of 96 ... Would like to major in psychology with goals of pursuing a medical career ... Says that the hard work, tough love and support her gymnastics coaches have given her over the years is something she's very thankful for.
GRETA MOWERS
Masconomet Freshman
Vault/beam
Won state championship on beam (9.4) ... Placed second in state on vault (9.45) ... Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star on vault ... Stepped right into Chieftains' lineup and made an immediate impact with her skill and creativity ... Felt her best performance of the season came at the state meet ... Cites head coach Alicia Gomes Miffitt as he biggest influence because "she never gives up (and) is always working hard ... Alicia is always pushing me to try my hardest on whatever skill I’m working on, telling me to never give up. She's an overall strong, fun, hardworking human that I look up to every day."
EMMA QUIRK
Masconomet Sophomore
All-Around
Level 10 gymnast usually took part in vault, beam and floor, but went to all-around for four meets, including North sectionals and the state championships ... Individual state champion on floor (9.6) and fifth on vault (9.3) ... Was second on beam (9.525) and third on floor (9.5) at team states ... Middleton native had top scores of 9.65 on floor, 9.4 on vault and 9.3 on beam ... Scored 9.5 or better on floor at individual states, sectionals and team states ... NEC/CAL all-star on beam ... Honor roll student has 4.4 grade point average ... Said the late coach Tim Kormann has always been a huge influence on her life.
KEEGAN RICHARDSON
Beverly Sophomore
Vault/Floor
Three-time Salem News all-star, first starting when he was an eighth grader competing on the Panthers' varsity ... Northeastern Conference all-star on floor exercises ... Qualified for individual states on both floor and vault ... Placed 11th on vault at individual states with a score of 9.0 ... Best vault score this winter was a 9.4 in a win over Bishop Fenwick ... Had a high score of 9.4 on floor against Marblehead ... Third on vault at NEC/CAL meet (9.15) ... Three-time conference all-star.
SYDNEY SPENCER
Beverly Sophomore
All-Around
Voted team's Most Valuable Gymnast for third straight year ... Northeastern Conference all-star on floor exercises ... Qualified for individual states on floor, scoring an 8.6 ... Had high scores this season of 8.75 on vault, 8.4 on bars, 8.6 on beam and 9.05 on floor ... Averaged 9.05 on floor for the season ... Said her parents, who have driven her from state to state for competitions for 14 years, and her older brother Hunter, whom she strives to be like and taught her to put a bad practice or meet behind her and focus on the next one, are her biggest athletic influences.
ALLIE TAYLOR
Danvers Sophomore
All-around
Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star in the all-around with an average of 35.8875 ... Personal best was a score of 36.65 ... Qualified for state individual meet in all-around and made 9.5 on floor ... North Reading resident ... Best scores on the season were 9.65 on floor, 9.0 on bars, 9.3 on vault and 9.2 on beam ... Maintains an A average in the classroom ... Hopes to continue her gymnastics career in college, where she plans to study Nursing ... Said her coaches have helped her to reach her full potential while teaching her lifelong skills that she'll always carry with her.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Olivia Giello, Soph. vault/beam/floor; Ashley MacGown, Jr. all-around; Virginia Betts, Jr. vault/beam/floor.
Bishop Fenwick: Meghan Costello, Sr. all-around; Kate Keenan, Sr. all-around.
Danvers: Ashley Rabbitt, Jr. all-around; Ana Serino, Jr. bars/beam/floor; Emily Tobin, Soph. bars/beam/floor.
Essex Tech: Taylor Fiore, Jr. vault; Emma Wanstall, Soph. floor; Emma Hathaway, Jr. vault/beam; Brooke Billert, Soph. beam; Alyssa Billert, Soph. beam.
Hamilton-Wenham: Rachel Lee, Sr. vault/bars; Ellie Pitkin, Sr. bars/beam/floor.
Marblehead: Maeve McIlroy, Soph. bars.
Masconomet: Cat DiNanno, Sr. beam/floor; Alexa Budrow, Jr. bars/beam/floor; Kyra Flak, Sr. bars/floor.
Peabody: Sofia Weinberg, Jr. All-Around; Brianna McGillicuddy, Jr. floor/vault/bars.
Salem: Lucy Tuttle, Sr. beam/floor.
