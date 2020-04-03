The North Shore Ski League’s boys individual championship was up for grabs until the very last race of the season -- and that was when Masconomet’s Robbie McKersie leaned forward on the toes of his boots and snatched it.
Winning the last race of the regular season at Bradford enabled McKersie to prevail as champion on the third tiebreaker, time in the final race, at 21.61 seconds. The Boxford native had 168 points on the season with drops and 145 after drops, having an impressively consistent resume over the seven races that included two wins, three seconds and two thirds.
“It was an incredible finish,” said Masco coach Ryan Quinn. “It was a dramatic day and it was a perfect storm to create that tie; and the way Robbie willed himself in that last race clinched it.”
McKersie followed that up with great showings in the postseason. He won the slalom at the Interscholastic Championships (23.42) and came in third in the giant slalom (20.78). At the state alpine championships at Berkshire East, he was third in the slalom (1:29.54 combined) with a best run of 44.98 seconds.
Masconomet’s boys MVP and Brian Hart Schwartz Award winner also placed 31st out of 131 racers at the Eastern regional championships. An excellent student, he ranks No. 21 in Masco’s senior class of nearly 300, hopes to ski at a prep school next year and felt his first league win was his best effort.
“It wasn’t as impressive as some of my other statistics, but it got me confident and in the right mode for the rest of the season,” he said. “I’m so grateful to my parents and coaches. My parents always supported me and brought me to races and practices since I was a young boy. My coaches helped me become a faster racer and always believed in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself.”
THE ALL-STARS
