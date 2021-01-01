2020: Bright spots on the North Shore sports scene in a year of darkness 

Let's be honest: most of us want to forget that 2020 ever happened.
With a worldwide pandemic affecting every area of our lives, sports were obviously no exception. Yet through perseverance, peaceful protests and following heavily enforced protocols, many of our local athletes were, after months of being on the sidelines, able to have some semblance of a 'normal' season.
So yes, there were good North Shore sports memories to be had over the last 12 months. We decided to look back at our some of our favorites, broken down into two parts: the first happened pre-pandemic (Jan. 1 to mid-March), and the second in the post-COVID-19 world.
Without further ado:
PHIL STACEY
There's a theme that runs through the three memories that stick out to me, none of which took place during actual game play, but rather after the fact. Each instance spoke volumes about making the most out of when life deals you a bad hand — which many folks learned to do over the last 12 months.
1. Pope Francis 3, St. John's Prep 2 (OT), Super 8 boys hockey semifinals, March 11
A Pope Francis shot that seemed to skip off the ice out front wound up in the St. John's Prep net a shade under five minutes into the extra session, ending the Eagles' run through the loser's bracket of the Super 8 playoffs one game short of reaching the title game at TD Garden (which ultimately, would never be played because of COVID-19). The end came so suddenly, and shockingly, that many of the Eagles understandably were frustrated when they left the ice for the final time in the 2019-20 season. Many sticks were tossed aside outside the locker room, a few were broken.
Senior defenseman Jack Gilligan of Salem, the team's two-year captain, was one of the last players off the ice and noticed the mess outside his team's room at Loring Arena; without a word and not looking for any fanfare, he calmly picked up the broken twigs, arranged the rest of the scattered sticks in a neat pile and took a deep breath before joining the rest of his teammates in the despondent Prep quarters. It said so much about Gilligan, not only the respect he has for the game but also the proper way to handle yourself in the face of adversity.
2. Masconomet 4, Danvers 1, Northeastern Conference field hockey, Nov. 11
3. Danvers 2, Beverly 1, Northeastern Conference field hockey, Nov. 19
I group the two of these together not because the sport is the same, but how each of the three teams responded in the aftermath of their season-ending games in the most topsy-turvy of seasons any of them — coaches included — had ever been through. The first contest, played on a spectacular 65-degree Veterans Day morning at Boxford Common, saw the Chieftains finish a dominant first season in NEC play with a perfect 10-0 record. While there'd be no state tournament to look forward to (or, as decided on by the NEC athletic directors, no league titles, MVPs or all-stars officially recognized), the Chieftains held an impromptu celebration after their win, with players, coaches and parents basking in the sunshine, enjoying sweets and drinks in a socially distanced but safe way. This was the 2020 equivalent of a team banquet.
Eight days later, Danvers wrapped up its campaign with a home triumph over Beverly. The visiting Panthers didn't have the season they wanted in terms of wins (just 2) and losses, but gathered their things and walked off the field at Morse Field triumphant that evening, knowing they got through their condensed season safely and content in knowing they did so. The host Falcons felt much the same way and held a 'banquet' of their own right there on the turf, with head coach Jill McGinnity tying a piñata in the middle of one of the field goal posts and, one at a time, allowing her masked players to hit it with their sticks until candy tumbled out for the squad to enjoy. McGinnity stepped down from her post a little over a week later in a decision to spend more time with her own family, making her season-ending gesture to her program that much more meaningful.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Peabody 4, Beverly 3; Northeastern Hockey League action, Feb. 9
This girls hockey game at McVann-O’Keefe Rink stands out because it had the best goal of the entire season: Jen Flynn’s shorthanded tally with only one second left in the middle period. Flynn stole the puck deep in the offensive zone and used the entire length of her stick — at full arm’s reach — to tuck what wound up being the game-winner.
The seven combined goals were among the most seen all year, and the game had an air of desperation since Beverly needed a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Panthers rallied to tie the contest twice (at 1-1 and 2-2), Flynn had four total points, and Panther goalie Maddy Delano made 39 saves. It was also a frantic finish, with Beverly getting a goal from Kayleigh Crowell with its net empty to make things interesting.
2. Danvers 1, Masconomet 0; Northeastern Conference soccer, Nov. 11
It was best-on-best in a clash of teams that were both ranked in the top 15 in New England on the Boxford Commons turf. The incredible physical and technical battles between Masco striker Morgan Bovardi and Danvers defender Livvi Anderson were exhausting just to watch, so you can imagine how much energy the players themselves poured in. At the other end of the field, Masco defenders Ali Karafotias and Kylie DuMont gave just as much against Danvers' Ari Bezanson and Riley DiGilio.
After 70 scoreless, tense minutes, Danvers' Mia Jordan potted the game's only goal. It was a fitting finish for one of the Falcons' hardest workers and unsung heroes, and set the stage for Danvers to finish with a perfect 11-0 season.
NICK GIANNINO
1. Beverly 76, Belmont 59, Division 2 North boys basketball championship, March 7
This was a no-brainer for me. Covering the Beverly boys basketball team during their run to the Division 2 state semifinal at TD Garden was an experience for the ages, and the Panthers' win over Belmont in the sectional title game at Lowell's Tsongas Center was the peak of that journey. Like it did in many games throughout the 2019-2020 campaign, Beverly came out firing in the triumph. It built a double-digit lead in a matter of minutes and streaked to a dominant and convincing victory.
Jack Crowley scored 26 points and his partner in crime, Duncan Moreland, had 25 to help the Panthers secure their 21st win of the year, the most in a single season in program history. The victory was also significant as it marked the second-to-last game of the high school hoops season, setting the stage for a prolonged absence from sports in general as the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down a week later.
2. Bishop Fenwick 3, Essex Tech 0, out-of-conference boys soccer matchup, Oct. 5
This game wasn't memorable for its back-and-forth, down-to-the-wire action that you may find in a competitive playoff tilt. Instead, it stuck out to me simply because it was the first high school soccer game I had covered in over a year, and the first high school sports game I had been at since Beverly's state semifinal boys basketball clash at TD Garden way back in March. With not much going on during the summer months (for obvious reasons), being back out there to watch and report on a game was a blessing in itself.
Adding to that, the contest itself did have plenty to offer. Essex Tech, which finished its with an impressive winning record, showed glimpses of their full potential against a strong Fenwick squad. On the other side, the Crusaders established their dominance on both sides of the field, giving opponents an early sign of things to come. Fenwick would go on to reel off 14 consecutive games of unbeaten soccer and capped it off with a trip to the Catholic Central League playoff finals.
Was it a challenging and downright strange high school soccer season? Yes. But it was a fun and fulfilling campaign as well.
