BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR
LOEDEN RODRIGUES
Marblehead Senior
Move over Secretariat ... the North Shore has a new face to add to the Mount Rushmore of triple crown winners.
Marblehead's Loeden Rodrigues lit up the Massachusetts cross country scene by winning all three statewide races put on by the Mass State Track Coaches Association this fall. Beginning with a 15:54 in the Frank Kelley Invitational, he clocked 15:55 to win the Frank Mooney despite not being able to practice during Marblehead High's October sports pause.
The cherry on top of this amazing season was a course record 15:38 in the MSTCA Cup to win the de facto state title and help Marblehead finish second as a team in the ultra-competitive Division 1 field.
"Even though there was not an official state championship, I think everyone in the state would agree that Loeden was the individual state champion this year," Marblehead coach Brian Heenan said.
A team captain, Rodrigues helped Marblehead go undefeated in dual meets and won the individual Northeastern Conference and Division 3 state titles last year. A four-time Salem News all-star across all seasons, he's grateful to his parents and coach Brian Heenan for helping him become the runner he is and is signed to run cross country and track at UMass Amherst.
THE ALL-STARS
ADAM ABDULGHANI
Peabody Junior
Consistently the Tanners' top finisher competed in all three MSTCA meets and improved his time with each race ... His 16:40 was good for 20th among all runners at the season-ending MSTCA Cup ... Was also 19th among all boys at the Frank Kelley Invitational and 24th at the Frank Mooney race ... Was first across the finish line in season opening meet with Gloucester ... Clocked a 16:25 on the 5K track on Peabody's twilight meet ... Repeat Salem News all-star is grateful to coaches Fernando Braz and Peter Ciraface.
WYATT BURR
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Crusaders top runner for the second straight year went unbeaten in dual meets this year, going 4-0 against Catholic Central League competition and winning against Salem Academy ... CCL all-star's 18:11 was the fastest by any runner in the league on Fenwick's home course this fall ... Repeat Salem News all-star finished fourth in the CCL North championship meet ... Also a Tri County League and Salem News all-star in indoor track last winter.
MATT CINELLI
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Catholic Central League all-star was consistently a top-two finisher for Bishop Fenwick in dual meets all season ... Personal best time of 18:48 over 3.06 miles came against Dexter ... Ran an 18:55 in a standout performance against St. Mary's Lynn ... Came in ninth place overall at the CCL North championship meet on home course ... Also plays basketball and baseball for the Crusaders and aspires to work in a pro sports front office one day.
PETER CLIFFORD
Marblehead Junior
Broke the Danvers High course record with a 16:23 on a hilly 5K layout ... Clocked 16:20 at the season-ending MSTCA Cup in Attleboro, good for 11th among all boys competing ... Helped Magicians finish second in team standings at MSTCA Cup and win the Northeastern Conference title in dual meets ... Clocked a 16:36 in Beverly ... Rank 16:38 to finish top 20 at the Frank Kelley Invitational ... Repeat Salem News all-star is active in the theatre and thankful for coach Brian Heenan showing interest in his athletes outside of sports.
IAN DARLING
Masconomet Junior
Favorite race was when he went from seventh place to finishing fourth overall against Beverly with a great kick over the last mile ... Won his first heat against Swampscott ... Boxford resident also won his heat at states ... Tied for No. 2 runner on the team with fellow all-star Liam Quinlan ... Captain-elect for 2021 ... Bradley Palmer PR of 17:30 ... Excellent student with a weighted GPA of 4.665 ... Also a spectacular wrestler for the Chieftains who'd like to continue his grappling career in college ... Thanks coach Pat Mahoney for his guidance, and his team captains and teammates for helping to make the 2020 season a reality.
SEBASTIAN GILLIGAN
Masconomet Senior
Team captain was team MVP in each of the last two seasons ... Holds Chieftains' record at Bradley Palmer State Park course (15:48), beating his previous time by seven seconds ... Finished third at Frank Mooney Invitational (16:04), running a sub 5-minute mile over the the third mile .. .Took fourth place at Frank Kelly Invitational in the same 16:04 time ... Topsfield resident went undefeated in Northeastern Conference competition ... Two-time Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month winner ... National Honor Society member has been on the honor roll in 10 quarters of his high school career.
T.J. GLOWIK
Danvers Senior
Falcon captain finished the year with a 17:39 at the MSTCA Cup, good for 43rd among all boys running from around the state ... Finished in the top 50 at all three MSTCA events ... Best time on the 2.9 mile Danvers High home course was 15:55 ... Clocked impressive 16:32 on the track in a 5000-meter time trial ... Salem News all-star in indoor track ran a sub-10 2-mile last winter ... Grateful to his teammates for inspiring him ... Hopes to run in college, perhaps at WPI, UMass Lowell, Tufts or MIT.
KEVIN KELSEY
Beverly Senior
Team captain was Panthers' No. 1 runner for most of the season ... Had a best time at home course of 17:18 against Masconomet, which was the 12th best showing in BHS cross country history ... Finished in 17:52 to lead the way for a victory over Salem High ... At 6-foot-1 and 135 pounds, his motion on the course seemed effortless at times ... Favorite meet was recording a PR in a home win over Swampscott and Gloucester ... Is ranked 32nd in his senior class with a 4.39 grade point average.
ELI LABELL
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Cape Ann League Baker All-League selection ... Had personal best 5K time of 17:37 ... Best performance of the season came against Georgetown, when he pulled away from the pack of runners he had been battling with to finish first (with his PR) and guide the Generals to victory ... South Hamilton resident has a grade point average of 3.89 ... Thanks his parents for supporting him in every meet, his teammates for pushing him in practices to help him get faster, and his coaches for getting him ready to compete.
NATHAN LOPEZ
St. John's Prep Sophomore
Spectacular speedster had a personal best time of 15:23 over 5,000 meters ... Finished in the top three of all three invitationals he entered at Highland Park in Attleboro, including a second place showing (16:03) at the Frank Mooney Invitational ... Finished third (15:53.2) at MSTCA Cup, which he called his biggest race for "finally breaking 16 (minutes) in the biggest meet of the season" ... First scorer in every big meet for Eagles ... Placed ninth overall out of 206 runners (16:06.6) at AAU Cross Country National Championships in Florida this December ... Lynnfield native has a 4.0 GPA.
CIRO MARTIN
Marblehead Senior
Top time of 16:30 on the season helped place the Northeastern Conference champion Magicians among the best in the state ... Ran 16:48 at the season-ending MSTCA Cup, good for 22nd among all boys ... Won the race in NEC title clinching dual meet against Beverly ... Ran a 17:08 at Peabody's Brooksby Farm course ... Considers his teammate, Trey, to be his biggest influence for being a hard worker and emphasizing a healthy lifestyle.
NOAH MOONEY
St. John's Prep Senior
Senior captain helped set the tone for Eagles with his leadership and on-course ability ... Best showing was a terrific 16:16 at the Frank Kelly Invitational, good for eighth place overall and helping St. John's to the team title ... Has a 4.44 grade point average ... Headed off to Northeastern University to study mechanical engineering while competing for the Huskies' cross country and track teams ... Wanted to thank "everyone at the MSTCA for putting on the invitationals."
GEORGE NIKOLAKOPOULOS
St. John's Prep Senior
Senior captain had best 5K time of 16:19 this fall ... Second Eagle to cross the finish line in each of the team's meets this season ... Also second on his squad in all three Highland Park races as St. John's had the lowest team score in all three meets ... Top 10 finishers at Frank Mooney Invitational (16:19) in which he felt he "raced with confidence" ... Is committed to Bucknell University, where he'll continue his cross country and track and field career ... Lynn native holds 4.2 GPA ... Thanks his coaches for great training plan they gave him in helping him to constantly improve.
JONAH ORROTH
Ipswich Senior
Went from Tigers' No. 4 runner as a sophomore to No. 3 last fall to No. 2 this season ... Two-year captain ... Cape Ann League all-star ... Ranked No. 10 among IHS' top 10 runners of the last decade with a race pace PR of 5:35.0 at North Reading ... Captured Ipswich T.IG.E.R. Award from team this autumn ... Had PR for the year of 17:58 ... Favorite race was against North Reading, the final cross country meet of his career ... Has a 3.72 GPA and wants to study civil engineering in college while hopefully continuing his running career ... Thanks his coaches, Sue Markos and Marty Binette, for getting him to where he is today in the sport.
LIAM OUELLETTE
Beverly Junior
Came to Beverly High in the middle of the season after previously going to school in Edmonton, Alberta and promptly won both of his meets as a Panther, running the fifth-fastest time on the school's home course (16:27) ... Came within a second of breaking the BHS junior class record time, held by Jim Brady ... Also crossed the finish line first in Beverly's season ending triumph at Peabody ... Originally from Boulder, Colo. ... Won five races this fall, including three in Alberta ... Wants to study environmental sciences and economics in New England ... Holds 4.0 GPA ... Thanks his Beverly High teammates and coaches for the opportunity to run, as well as his former coaches with the Edmonton Harriers Running Club.
HARRISON PANJWANI
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Six-footer from Beverly was a Generals' team captain ... Hamilton-Wenham's top runner had a best 5K time of 16:30 ... Felt his best race came against arch rival Ipswich in which he set his PR, guiding the way to a team victory ... Would like to continue his running career in college ... Thanks his head coach, Steve Sawyer, for his constant encouragement and inspiration, as well as his family.
LIAM QUINLAN
Masconomet Senior
Senior captain captured Coaches Award this fall ... Tied for No. 2 runner on Chieftains with fellow all-star Ian Darling ... Finished in top three in all four NEC dual meets ... Took first place vs. Danvers ... Boxford resident had PR at Bradley Palmer State Park course of 17:51 ... Said his best race came at MSTCA Cup, when he passed a rival over the last mile and finished with an official PR over 5K distance of 18:16, placing second in his heat in the process ... Has 3.7 GPA ... Said he "couldn't put into words" how fortunate he is to have a coach like Pat Mahoney" for his dedication to the team and always pushing him to reach his goals.
FINN RUSSELL
Ipswich Junior
The top runner all season for the Tigers who is the program's No. 3 runner over the last decade, with a race pace PR of 5:13.0 at North Reading ... Beat CAL Kinney Runner of the Year Graham Stedfast of Triton ... CAL all-star overcame early season hamstring injury to continue to shine on the trails ... Ipswich's Most Valuable Runner award winner ... Ran 17:32 at a late season invitational ... Hoping to run at a Division 1 college ... Says running programs given to him by Fernando Braz have allowed him to improve and succeed.
CHARLIE TUTTLE
St. John's Prep Junior
After suffering injury problems as a sophomore, the Marblehead resident made a big splash for the Eagles this fall ... Finished ninth overall out of 244 runners at the MSTCA Cup (while running out of the third wave), finishing in a personal best time of 16:19 on the Highland Park course ... Felt his performance there was his best of the season given the talent that took part ... Owner of a 4.19 GPA ... Thanks his coaches for helping him to make "such a tremendous jump" in his training and times since his injury a year ago, as well as the constant encouragement and support from his parents.
LOGAN TRACCIA
Peabody Sophomore
Rangy underclassman had a knack for the big races, putting in his best times in the MSTCA events in Attleboro ... Won his heat with a time of 16:23 in the Frank Mooney Invitational ... Turned in a 17:25 in the Frank Kelley Invite, showing great improvement through the year ... Ran a 16:00 flat 5,000 meters on the track at Peabody's under-the-lights meet at home ... Also well in conference meets ... Considers coaches Fernando Braz and Peter Ciraface his biggest influences.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Jackson Clark, Sr.; Brennan Frost, Sr.; Damien Bogrett, Jr.; T.J. Betts, Soph.
Bishop Fenwick: Colby Browne, Sr.; Tyler DeClerq, Sr.; Matthew Gerdenich, Jr.
Danvers: Brendan MacDonald, Sr.; Will Sheehan, Sr.; Kevin Rogers, Jr.
Essex Tech: Anthony Iannolfo, Sr.; Kevin Rush, Sr.; Griffin Adams, Sr.
Hamilton-Wenham: Matt Botelho, Sr.; Cooper Blatz, Jr.; Ryan Gillis, Jr.
Ipswich: Colin Hansen, Soph.; Paul Wertz, Jr.
Marblehead: Nate May, Sr.; Ryan Thompson, Soph.
Masconomet: Cam Colannino, Sr.; Will Caron, Jr.; Nolan Dickinson, Jr.; Brandon Read, Jr.
Peabody: Luke Buckley, Sr.; Gabe Gitonga, Jr..
Salem: Joey Wong, Sr.
St. John's Prep: Paul Lovett, Soph.; Graham MacDonald, Sr.; Marco Bussone, Soph.
Swampscott: Dylan Brawley, Jr.; Ben Neilan, Sr.
