2020 Salem News Boys Soccer Player of the Year
NICK BRAGANCA
Beverly Junior
Center Midfield
Perhaps no other boys soccer player on the North Shore drew quite as much attention this fall as Beverly's Nick Braganca. The talented midfielder seemed to be anywhere and everywhere at all times, wreaking havoc on opponents with his skilled footwork, high IQ, physicality and pure knack for the game.
Despite missing three games with an injury, Braganca still managed to record a team-best nine goals and nine assists. He was one of just eight players across the state to be honored as an All-State and All-New England player by the Eastern Massachusetts Soccer Coaches' Association (EMSCA). In addition, Braganca was a driving force in Beverly's 7-3-1 campaign this autumn, and is currently a candidate for Massachusetts' Boys Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
When he's not competing on the pitch at the highest of levels, Braganca can be found working on his studies as he holds a 3.5 GPA in the classroom. He's also a terrific basketball player and played a key role in the Panthers' deep tournament run a year ago. Braganca is still weighing his options as to where he'll attend college, but hopes to play soccer at the next level.
THE ALL-STARS
JACK ANDREWS
Bishop Fenwick, Junior Striker
Six-foot-2 attacker was named a Catholic Central League all-star ... Team Golden Boot Award recipient ... Crusaders’ top goal scorer with 12 markers on the season, good for second best on North Shore ... Also tallied three assists ... Helped Fenwick top Central Catholic 1-0 with a game-winning back heal flick ... Carries a 3.3 GPA ... Plans to play soccer in college ... Thanks his teammates and coaches for all the success they had on the pitch this fall.
FERNANDO BARRANCO
Swampscott Senior, Forward
Talented goal scorer earned his second Salem News all-star selection in three years ... Finished with a team-best eight goals in under 10 games ... Regularly drew double teams due to his keen knack for the back of the net ... Notched two goals against Saugus ... Possesses elite speed for getting behind the defense with the smart to stay onside ... Calm and smooth finish on PK in mid October ... Also had a brace in victory against Danvers.
TEO BERBIC
Beverly Junior, Midfield
Center attacking mid tallied six goals and had six assists despite missing time with an injury ... Netted a hat trick in Beverly’s first game of season, a 4-1 win over Swampscott ... Gifted scorer and offensive talent formed formidable 1-2 punch with teammate Braganca ... Owner of a 3.9 GPA would love to play soccer in college ... Helped Beverly to 7-3-1 record ... Thanks coach Edgar de Leon and his teammates for always being there for him and helping him improve his game.
SAM BROCKELMAN
Masconomet Senior, Forward/Striker
Chieftains’ captain recorded seven goals and a team-best eight assists this fall ... Had two goals and two assists against league rival Swampscott ... Played key role for unbeaten Chieftains .... Owner of a 4.49 GPA and is ranked 49th of 283 in his graduating class ... Hopes to play college soccer but has yet to make a decision as to where ... Thanks his coach, Jared Scarpaci, as well as his club coaches Manny Brito and Stefano Franciosa for helping to accelerate his soccer career.
SPENCER BUTTERWORTH
Masconomet Senior, Midfield
Six-foot-2 Chieftains’ captain played integral role in his team’s undefeated season in the NEC ... Tallied five goals and dished out four assists this fall ... Recipient of Masco’s Coaches’ Award ... Scored the game-winning goal with two minutes left for a 1-0 win over Marblehead ... Talented player can help a team at virtually any position on the field ... Committed to Endicott College to further his academic and soccer careers ... Thanks his parents for their continued support.
CARMINE DiPIETRANTONIO
Masconomet Senior, Forward
Chieftains’ leading scorer pumped in 11 goals (third in area) and 7 assists (tied for fourth) in shortened fall season ... Named an Eastern Mass. all-star and All-State selection ... Team Award recipient ... Gifted dribbler and shot maker helped Chieftains’ avenge early season tie to Beverly with convincing 6-3 win ... Carries a 3.6 GPA and plans on playing soccer in college ... Thanks head coach Jared Scarpaci for “his great coaching and support during these tough times.”
AIDAN DWYER
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Center Back
Talented defender helped Crusaders earn numerous nine shut outs ... Crusaders’ captain tallied three assists from the back this fall ... Named Fenwick’s Defensive Player of the Year ... Catholic Central League all-star selection ... Scored the game-winning penalty kick to top Bishop Stang in the CCL playoffs, 2-1 ... Plans to major in marketing in college but is still narrowing down his decision as to where.
LIAM FOLEY
Bishop Fenwick Senior, Goalkeeper
Crusaders’ captain recorded nine shut outs in 16 games and had just 15 goals against all season ... All-State and Eastern Mass. all-star selection ... Team MVP ... Catholic Central League MVP ... Tremendous athlete with a nose for the ball ... Considers his best game to be a 1-0 shut out win over Austin Prep when two key players were out and he faced 15-plus shots, stopping them all ... Owner of 3.0 GPA hopes to play soccer in college but is still looking ... Thanks coach Tony Enos, Greg Enos and all his teammates for creating such a successful environment this season.
JAMES HORGAN
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Center Back
Generals’ captain was named an Eastern Mass. all-star ... Tremendous defender held down the back line for defensive-minded H-W squad ... Moved to the wing position in a 0-0 game against Triton and helped his team tally the game-winner before sliding back to his post on defense ... Carries a 3.35 GPA in the classroom ... Considering a variety of colleges to further his education, including UConn and Marquette.
KYLE JOYCE
Peabody Junior, Striker
One of the area’s most gifted scorers led North Shore with 15 goals ... Tanners’ captain was named an Eastern Mass. all-star and All-state selection ... Speedy and shifty athlete can seemingly run just as fast while dribbling ... Regularly garnered double and triple teams but still managed to score ... Helped his team to a 6-2 record and a marquee 1-0 win over rival Beverly ... Plans to play soccer in college but hasn’t been able to visit anywhere yet due to COVID-19 restrictions ... Thanks coaches Stan McKeen and coach Fall and coach Meyers, as well as the Northeastern Conference for making the season possible.
GEORGE KESSLER
Essex Tech Senior, Striker
Wenham resident served as Hawks’ fearless captain ... Fourth-year standout led his team in goals (7) and assists (5) in just 10 league games ... Named a Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star ... Finished second in league MVP voting ... Given team leadership award ... Helped Hawks to another strong season where they finished one tie away from winning second straight league title ... Went from seldom-used player a year ago to top talent this fall ... Scored his favorite goal of the season to help Hawks beat Shawsheen Tech for first time in program history ... Carries a 4.1 GPA and will attend UMass Amherst ... Credits his teammates and family for all they’ve done to help make his soccer career a success.
CHANCE PROUTY
Danvers Sophomore
Center attacking midfield
Second-year talent burst onto the scene as the Falcons’ most complete player this fall ... Started every game and only came off the field once all season ... Consistently locked down the midfield ... Considers a draw against a strong Peabody team to be his best performance ... Honor roll student ... Thanks coach Mike Chase for believing in him as a sophomore to lead the team ... Will play a pivotal role in the Falcons’ success next fall.
SCHUYLER SCHMITT
Marblehead Junior, Center Back
Magicians’ defensive MVP was a stalwart stopper for new head coach Elmer Magana ... Referred to be his aforementioned coach as the nucleus and heart and soul of the defense ... Considers a competitive setback against new league power Masconomet to be his team’s best performance of the season, as Schmitt even saved a goal on the goal line ... Strong student maintains 3.918 GPA and hopes to stay in the Northeast area for college ... Thanks his coach, Magana, as well as his mother and senior teammates for his continued successes.
JAKE SCRUTON
Ipswich Senior, Midfield/Striker
Repeat Salem News all-star selection led an inexperienced and youthful Tigers squad ... Team captain scored all three of Ipswich’s goals this fall ... Cape Ann League first-team all-star selection ... Eastern Mass. all-star selection ... Team MVP and Team Offensive Player of the Year ... Considers his best game to be against Amesbury where his team lost a close battle and he scored a goal ... Carries a 3.7 GPA and plans to take a gap year in order to “access his full potential going forward” ... Thanks his teammates and his coach and father, Greg Scruton, for a great four years.
GAVIN SHEVORY
Marblehead Senior, Goalkeeper
Stood tall as the Magicians’ last line of defense all season ... Team MVP and Eastern Mass. all-star selection ... Considers a 1-0 setback against powerhouse Masconomet, a game in which he made a number of incredible saves, to be his and his team’s top performance ... Also recorded multiple penalty kick saves ... Carries a 4.18 GPA and is still weighing his college options ... Thanks his coaches, parents and teammates for his continued success.
NICK SABLONE
Peabody Senior, Center Back
Tanners’ captain followed up fantastic junior campaign with dominant senior season ... Finished in a tie for seventh in area with five assists ... Humble leader played key defensive role for Tanners but also contributed offensively thanks to his wide set of skills ... Helped Peabody to a 6-2 record ... Owner of 3.66 GPA is ranked 42nd in his class and hopes to play soccer in college ... Thanks his parents for their continued support over the years.
OWEN SIEWERT
St. John’s Prep Senior, Midfield
Catholic Conference all-star selection scored three goals from the midfield this season ... Scored the game-winning goal in a tight 1-0 win over BC High while dominating the midfield ... High IQ player with quick feet ... Carries a 3.16 GPA and plans to play college soccer but is still considering his options ... Thanks Zach Rowell and his coaches, Dave Crowell and coach Jasinski, for his sustained success.
GRIFFIN TACHE
St. John’s Prep Senior, Center Back
Stout defender was named a Catholic Conference all-star ... Helped Eagles claim Catholic Conference regular season crown ... Played a key hand in his team’s seven shut outs this fall ... Part of a defensive line that allowed just four goals all season and never more than one in a single game ... Owner of a 4.32 GPA and hopes to attend Washington University in St. Louis for chemical engineering.
IAN VISNICK
Beverly sophomore, Defense/midfield
Talented futboler didn’t record any individual scoring stats, but his impact on the game was paramount to Panthers’ success ... Versatile threat consistently made plays on defense, in the midfield, and in the scoring third for his team ... Started and regularly played the entire game ... Also a terrific student and carries a 4.3 GPA in the classroom ... Plans to play Division 3 baseball and soccer at the college level and would like to study coaching, sports psychology and/or sports management ... Thanks head coach Edgar de Leon for his commitment to the program and wealth of knowledge for the game.
JOEY WATERMAN
St. John’s Prep Junior
Goalkeeper
Gifted shot-stopper split time in net at times with two other Eagles’ keepers but always made his presence felt when between the posts ... Recorded five clean sheets and allowed just one goal in the run of play all season ... Held a .37 goals against per game average ... Helped his team to undefeated regular season where they only trailed once and it was for less than a quarter ... Eastern Mass. all-star selection and all-state recipient ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Carries impressive 4.33 GPA.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Carson Brean, Sr., D; Justin Butters, Sr., D; Marshall Lee, Sr., F; Wilson De Leon, Fr., F; Nick Fox, Jr., D.
Bishop Fenwick: TJ Genzale, Sr., D; Andrew Perry, Sr., F; Kieron Murray, Sr., M; Ryan Noci, Jr., M.
Danvers: Thomas Lisi, Sr., F; Dillon Driscoll, Sr., F.
Essex Tech: Sean Santa Cruz, Sr., M; Peter Tsoutsouras, Soph., M; Josh Berube, Jr., M; Lucas Sherriff-Streng, Sr., D; Gavin Russell, Jr., GK.
Hamilton-Wenham: Carter Coffey, Sr., D; Rafi Santamena, Jr.; Liam Rowe, Jr.; Ethan Minster, Jr.
Marblehead: Padraig Bresnahan, Sr., M; Camden Heafitz, Sr., ST.; Isaiah Pina, Soph., ST.; Jacob Sherf, Sr., D; Andy Burke, Sr., D.
Masconomet: Eoin O’Brien, Jr., D; Kevin Pelletier, Jr., GK; Aidan Gauvain, Jr., M; Will Neuenhaus, Sr., D.
Peabody: Victor Maciel, Soph., M; Joey Swanton, Sr., GK; Kyle Labao, Jr., M.
Salem: Herdi Troplini, Sr., CM; Chris Qirjazi, Soph., CB; Ian Souza, 8th-grade, ST.
Swampscott: Nick Sirota, Sr., M; Jason Aucone, Sr., M.
St. John’s Prep: Zach Vlachos, SR., ST/M; Evan Hannibal, Sr., M; Cam Whitney, Jr., M; Drew Keenan, Sr., M; Seamus O’Connor, Sr., M/D.
||||