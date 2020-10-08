BEVERLY
Last year's record: 12-4-4 (Lost to Winchester in PKs of Div. 2 North quarters)
Head coach: Edgar de Leon (2nd season)
Captains: Marshall Lee, Sr., F; Carson Brean, Sr., D; Justin Butters, Sr., D.
Other key players: Nick Braganca, Jr., M; Teo Berbic, Jr., M; Henry Mercier, Jr., F; Nick Fox, Jr., D; Ian Visnick, Soph., M.
Outlook: The Panthers opened the season with a dominant win over Swampscott and will look to keep the ball rolling. "So far the team has looked very happy to be back on the field and happy to have the opportunity to play this fall," said de Leon. "Although some of the modifications to the rules of play are hard to implement, the boys are excited to compete and have fun."
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year's record: 12-5-4 (Lost to Manchester Essex in Div. 4 North quarters)
Head coach: Tony Enos (4th season, 27-19-13)
Captains: Liam Foley, Sr., GK; Aidan Dwyer, Sr., D; TJ Genzale, Sr., D; Andrew Perry, Sr., F.
Other key players: Keiron Murray, Sr., M; Ryan Noci, Jr., M.; Jack Andrews, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Crusaders bounced back from an opening game defeat against Bishop Feehan to top Essex Tech at home. Fenwick has a balanced lineup overall with a strong group of senior leaders; they are an unselfish group that will likely have many different players score goals this fall.
DANVERS
Last year's record: 4-11-3
Head coach: Mike Chase (2nd season)
Captains: Ben Nourai, Sr., M; Ryan Overberg, Sr., GK; Dillon Driscoll, Sr., M; Thomas Lisi, Sr., F.
Other key players: Chance Prouty, Sr., M.
Outlook: "This year we will be looking for some of our younger players to step up and fill the voids left by graduation," said Chase. "Danvers started two weeks behind other teams in the NEC, so we have some catching up to do. Our defense and goaltending will be the strength of this team. We are hoping to find a few players who can finish the ball and keep us in games."
ESSEX TECH
Last year's record: 14-4-3 (Lost to Manchester Essex in Div. 4 North semis)
Head coach: Joel Spruance (8th season, 46-65-18)
Captains: Lucas Sherriff-Streng, Sr., D; George Kessler, Sr., F.; AJ Donarumo, Sr., F
Other key players: Gavin Russell, Jr., GK; Mateus Lima, Sr., M; P.J. Tsoutsouris, Jr., M; Josh Berube, Jr.,M.
Outlook: The Hawks have gotten off to an 0-1-1 start, tying Mystic Valley before falling to Bishop Fenwick. Their defense has looked strong early, while senior captain George Kessler appears to be their top offensive threat.
IPSWICH
Last year's record: 3-15
Head coach: Greg Scruton (7th season, 37-63-10)
Captains: Jake Scruton, Sr., M; Cooper Norton, Sr., D.
Other key players: Wilton Lestage, Sr., D; Dom Morello, Sr., D; John Werner, Sr.; Spencer Johnson, Sr., D; Thatch Phypers, Jr., D; Cade Wetter, Jr.; Brian Milano, Soph.
Outlook: The Tigers are looking to continue to improve tactically and technically as a team while working hard.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year's record: 10-8-3 (Lost to Belmont in Div. 2 North quarters)
Head coach: Elmer Magana (1st season)
Captains: Kenny Kay, Sr.; Christopher Thompson, Sr.; Padraig Bresnahan, Sr.; Camden Heafitz, Sr.; Andy Burke, Sr.
Other key players: Baxter Jennings, Soph., ST; Addison Fletcher, Sr., M; Brogan McGorray, Jr., M; Gavin Shevory, Sr., GK;
Outlook: "We are looking forward to our first game against the always competitive Beverly Panthers," said first year head coach Elmer Magana. "We are ready to compete with the best, while enjoying playing the sport of the world."
MASCONOMET
Last year's record: 12-5-3 (Lost to Central Catholic in Div. 2 North first round
Head coach: Jared Scarpaci (6th season, 76-19-10)
Captains: William Neuenhaus, Sr., D; Spencer Butterworth, Sr., M; Sam Brockelman, Jr., M.
Other key players: Carmine DiPietrantonio, Sr., F; Aiden Gauvain, Jr., M.
Outlook: The Chieftains dominated their first game as a member of the NEC with a shut out win over Salem and look poised for another strong season. "We are very happy that we are able to play and treat every training session as it might be our last," said Scarpaci. "We are also very excited to start the NEC journey."
PEABODY
Last year's record: 13-6 (Lost to St. John's Prep in Div. 1 North first round)
Head coach: Stan McKeen (23rd season)
Captains: Nick Sablone, Sr., D; Bjorn Shurdha, Sr., D; Kyle Joyce, Sr., ST.
Other key players: Victor Macial, Soph., M; Ramone Faltao, Sr., M; Cairo Dalifour, Sr., M.
Outlook: The Tanners return some key seniors including lockdown defender Nick Sablone and scorer Kyle Joyce. They did lose a number of players to graduation, but hope to continue their winning ways with a solid core and slew of newcomers.
PINGREE
Last year's record: 16-4-1 (Lost to Holderness in PKs of NEPSAC Class C tournament semifinals)
Head coach: Dom Fitzpatrick (8th season, 75-35-16)
Captains: Enzo Caruso, Sr., F; Kyle Collins, Sr., M/D; Nick Livingstone, Sr., M/F.
Other key players: Nolan St. John, Sr., D; Thomas Uroski, Sr., F; Dario Petrillo, Jr., D
Outlook: Pingree is currently in a hybrid model, meaning members of the soccer program can only practice on the days they are at school (two times per week). According to coach Fitzpatrick, the highlanders are starting to work in some full squad training sessions on Wednesdays, but are not planning to play a full competitive schedule. They have a strong returning core and hope to compete in a handful of "friendlies" this fall.
SALEM
Last year's record: 5-12-1
Head coach: Steve Harris (2nd season)
Captains: Herdi Troplini, Sr., M; Andreas Kapogolis, Jr., GK; Elias Ferreira, Soph., D.
Other key players: Mario Lopez, Sr., RW; Seth Lim, Sr., D; Brandon Hopkins, Jr., D
Outlook: "This is going to be a building year for us," said Harris. "Only having a varsity team this year is going to force some of our younger and inexperienced players to earn some valuable time on the field. We are happy to have the opportunity to compete and focus our efforts on our development as a team."
SALEM ACADEMY
Last year's record: 16-5-3 (Lost to Rockport in Div. 4 North quarters)
Head coach: Bryan Lee (7th season)
Captains: TBD
Other key players: Lenin Anutebeh, Jr., D/M; Xavier Bonser, Sr., F; Emanuell Dos Santos, Jr., M/D; Carlos Campos, Soph., D; Luke Murray, 8th grade, M.
Outlook: "Salem Academy looks to replace a very talented senior class from last year that included Adam Pinto (Merrimack) and Michael Santana (Assumption)," said athletic director Andrew Betts. "Lenin Anutebeh will look to fill a big void this year and the boys will need some of the younger players to step into starting roles this year."
ST. JOHN'S PREP
Last year's record: 13-4-3 (Lost to Andover in OT of Div. 1 North quarters)
Head coach: Dave Crowell (20th season)
Captains: Zach Vlachos, Sr., ST/M; Evan Hannibal, Sr. M; Andrew Keenan, Sr., M.
Other key players: Quinn Perkins, Sr., D; Greg Pykett, Sr., M; Seamus O'Connor, Sr., M/D; Eogahn Daly, Sr., GK; Luke Surette, Sr., GK; Owen Siewert, Sr., M; Brendan Collins, Sr., M; Charlie Danis, Sr., D; Griffin Tache, Sr.; D; Andrew Vittiglio, Sr., M/ST; David Armini, Sr., D; Cam Whitney, Jr., M; Joey Waterman, Jr., GK.
Outlook: The Eagles boast a talented defensive unit and solid goalkeeping and their roster runs deep. "Our goal, as always, is to win the Catholic Conference Championship," said Crowell. "Also, in this special season we're thankful for the opportunity to play and practice every day and enjoy our time together as a tight knit group."
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year's record: 3-13-2
Head coach: Mike Amaral (4th season, 14-36-5)
Captains: Jason Aucone, Sr., M; Fernando Barranco, Sr., F; Vincent Palmer, Sr., F.
Other key players: Chris Hollenbach, Sr., M; Nick Sirota, Sr., M.
Outlook: "We are hoping to play competitive soccer within the new COVID rule changes," said Amaral. "Our team is experienced with nine seniors and 16 returning players. We are excited to play this fall and looking to improve from our rebuilding year last fall."
