2020 Salem News Fall Coaches of the Year 

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
JOHN BOYLE
St. John's Prep
Be it a 'regular' season or a shortened one due to the ongoing global pandemic, John Boyle's cross country team at St. John's Prep keep their goals fairly simple: Improve over the course of the season, peak at the big end-of-season meets and run both as an individual and for your team.
It's a formula that's worked quite well for the Eagles, who went 5-0 this fall. In Boyle's 11 years as head coach — he's been with the program for 50 all told — the team has gone an amazing 44-5 overall.
The Eagles were the Catholic Conference Dual Meet Champions as well as capturing team titles at this autumn's three statewide meets: the Frank Kelly Invitational, the Frank Mooney Invitational and the Mass. State Track Coaches Association (MSTCA) Cup, the latter of which St. John's Prep had four of top 14 finishers in a field that included the state's best runners.
"What an amazingly resilient group of young men," the 76-year-old Boyle said of his squad. "In spite of cohorts, in spite of remote learning and training, in spite of the upset to daily schedules, these guys showed up whenever we were allowed to, worked hard, relished the time they had together and had a tremendously successful season by any metric."
The Newburyport resident thanked his assistant coaches, fellow SJP teachers Zack Lankow, Jack Klein and Rob O'Chander, as well as athletic director Jameson Pelkey and assistant AD Tara Sartori for their dedication, passion and efforts. He and his wife Virginia, "who's always encouraged me to keep coaching", have two children: Jessica, a kindergarten teacher in Newport, R.I., and son Colin (SJP Class of '93), a builder in Whitefish, Mont.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
STEVE SAWYER
Hamilton-Wenham
Since taking over the Generals' cross country program back in 1980 — for some perspective, that's a few months before Ronald Reagan became president — Steve Sawyer's girls teams have won 349 meets and lost only 79. Another stellar season, which saw Hamilton-Wenham finish 4-0 in Cape Ann League Baker competition and 4-1 overall, only added the legacy.
The 77-year-old Boxford resident piloted his squad to its 16th straight CAL championship. He did so despite the fact that there were just six girls on his squad this fall, led by CAL Baker Runner of the Year Ava Cote.
"There was really no one cross country meet that stood out from the others," said Sawyer. "It was all about improving our mile pace during the season while competing on various courses. And staying healthy was a big priority."
Sawyer is quick to praise athletic director Craig Genualdo, "who was there every day helping out to make sure everyone was safe, especially at our home meets. Craig helped us setting up the CAL cross country schedule, which allowed the season to happen for all the teams and coaches." He was also praiseworthy of his assistant coaches, Karen Giroux and Ryan Lawler, and the school's athletic trainer, Hannah Hagerman.
"All the runners and their parents made daily sacrifices that contributed to our team's success this season," he said.
FIELD HOCKEY
MARYBETH MAHONEY
Bishop Fenwick
Marybeth Mahoney and her Bishop Fenwick field hockey program didn't have to search far and wide for positivity this fall.
Fenwick won its first-ever league title, capturing both the Catholic Central League regular season and playoff CCL Cup championships. This was the first season that the CCL had a field hockey league, and the Crusaders — who Mahoney has coached for 15 years — had never before been eligible for a league title while playing as independents.
Despite an athletic pause late in the season, Fenwick came back and win the crown after going 5-1-2 in CCL regular season play. Their second playoff victory was a 3-1 decision over Bishop Feehan, they only league opponent to defeat them during the regular season.
"Just getting the chance to play this season was a highlight," said Mahoney, a 38-year-old from Nahant who played field hockey for Fenwick. "Our best games were the two league playoff games; the St. Mary’s of Lynn contest was our Senior Night and all six of the seniors really stepped up and played a great game to get that team win. In the final Feehan game we just played our best, most complete game of the season. Even when the momentum shifted to Feehan in the third quarter, the girls never gave up and really finished the game strong."
Mahoney was thankful to a number of people, beginning with Fenwick's administration and athletic department to help make the season happen. She also wanted to thank all the previous Crusader field hockey teams that "came before this one that set the precedent for this program ... that never had the opportunity to experience a league title or end the season on the excitement of a win." Her family, friends, assistant coaches Jackie Hart, Katie Hart and Casey Fletcher were also big parts of her team's success, she said.
GIRLS SOCCER
NANCY WADDELL
Hamilton-Wenham
The Cape Ann League is historically one of the best in Massachusetts for girls soccer, frequently sending teams to Division 3 and 4 North and state championships. So anytime you post not only the best record in the Baker Division but in the entire conference, you've had a tremendous season.
Sixth year coach Nancy Waddell guided Hamilton-Wenham's girls to a 7-1-2 mark and sole possession of the CAL crown. The Generals were one of the best defensive teams in the state, allowing only three goals in 10 games with eight shutouts. The joy after winning their game wasn't just about those 80 minutes, but the months of dedication that made the season happen.
"I knew that the celebration marked not only success on the soccer field, but a resiliency. I knew this celebration would have to hold up our spirits through a long winter," said Waddell, whose team did a remarkable job adjusting to the limited contact rules amid the pandemic. "For us, the first day of practice was a highlight. While I was concerned with appropriate distancing, masks, and cohorts, the girls focused on the soccer and the friendships. They didn’t even mind running sprints because they were so excited to be out on the field."
A nearly perfect game at home early in the year against Ipswich set the tone for the Generals while beat Amesbury and blanking a very dangerous Pentucket team were also highlights. The Generals are now 58-27-18 under Waddell, who was CAL Coach of the Year and earns her second Salem News Coach of the Year nod.
Waddell lives in Wenham with her husband Patrick and sons Owen and Henry. She's grateful to AD Craig Genualdo for doing everything including disinfecting soccer balls to make the season happen and to assistant coaches Kelly Heney, Dane Jorgensen and all her players. "They made soccer practices and games in a mask the most enjoyable part of the day."
BOYS SOCCER
TONY ENOS
Bishop Fenwick
From the outside looking in, a winning season for the Bishop Fenwick boys soccer team appeared somewhat far fetched following their season opening 5-1 defeat to Bishop Feehan. But the Crusaders never felt that way and used the early setback as motivation. They proceeded to reel off 14 straight games of unbeaten soccer, culminated by a trip to the Catholic Central League Finals.
Fenwick played to its strengths, riding a talented defensive unit while getting out and running on teams when the opportunity presented itself. They played unselfish soccer and competed as a unit, which shined through each time they stepped on the pitch.
"While much of the credit goes to our goalkeeper Liam Foley, we played strong defense all over the field," said Enos, whose team finished with a 10-2-4 record. "In the second half of the season we developed an effective counterattack, which resulted in many scoring opportunities. Players understood their roles and played well as as a unit. This year's success was about strong team efforts and utilizing seniors through freshmen."
Enos has coached at Fenwick for the past four seasons, but perhaps none of his teams strung together as impressive a run as this past fall's group. He considers a 1-1 draw against a strong Dexter Southfield squad to be his team's best performance of the year, but there's an argument to be made that any game during their unbeaten streak could be ranked right up there.
Enos, 62, resides in Peabody with his wife of 40 years, Linda. His oldest daughter, Stephanie Weltler, is a math teacher at Essex Tech; his son, Greg Enos, is his assistant coach at Fenwick; and his youngest daughter, Jessica Enos, is a preschool teacher. Enos also has a grandson, Hudson Weltler. He thanks his coaching staff — including his son as well as Connor Doliber and Alex Baker — for their dedication and feedback. In addition, he thanks his captains' parents for all their work.
"Having dedicated parents really helps to make a team and coaching staff successful," he said.
GOLF
JIM McHUGH
Bishop Fenwick
In a year filled with cancellations, extended closures and overall disappointments, golf courses were one of the first places to provide a sense of normalcy. When they opened back in May, there wasn't much else to do, and it gave high school athletes the chance to work on their game in preparation for a potential fall season. Fenwick was one of those teams that visibly took advantage.
The Crusaders came into the season eager and ready to compete, streaking to an impressive 12-2 record. They went undefeated at their home course (The Meadow at Peabody) and beat league rival and defending Division 3 state champion St. Mary's twice. In addition, Fenwick scored over 200 quota points in a win over Bishop Feehan to avenge one of their earlier season losses, a match that fully displayed the team's depth and dedication to the season.
All the Crusaders' worthy accomplishments wouldn't have been possible without their fearless leader, head coach Jim McHugh. The 71-year-old works as a starter at The Meadow and was certainly there during the summer to watch and help as many of his team members worked on their game. Then, when the season came, he had them ready to go and it resulted in the program's most successful campaign in recent memory.
McHugh, who has also coached softball, tennis, basketball and football throughout his career, resides in Peabody with his wife, Erin, who served as the team photographer this season. He says that Erin and his daughter of the same name served as his unwavering support system throughout the incredible season. McHugh also thanks his assistant coach Tim Ewing, the great staff at The Meadow (Peter Cronin, Jean Quigley and Jim Bovio), Fenwick athletic director Dave Woods, and Debbie Surface and Tom Nunan for their continued support and guidance this fall.
