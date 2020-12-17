2020 Salem News field hockey all-star team 

2020 PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MAGGIE STURGIS
Masconomet Sophomore
Forward
Effortless. It’s how it seems whenever Maggie Sturgis has a field hockey stick in her hands, the ball on her stick and she’s attacking an opponent’s net. But while it may appear that way, everything that the 15-year-old from Topsfield does on the field seems is borne not only from natural skill but many hours of honing her craft and making herself into the best player she can be.
There was no doubt Sturgis achieved that goal this fall, not only on the North Shore but as one of the best players in all of Massachusetts. In a pandemic-shortened 10-game season, Sturgis exploded for 20 goals, 12 assists and 52 points. She had five more goals than her next closest competitor and 14 more points, all which leading her Masconomet team to a perfect 10-0 season in its first as a member of the Northeastern Conference.
She tied her career high by scoring five times in a win over Marblehead while also adding an assist. Sturgis also had three goals in a victory over Saugus, three more and a helper against Gloucester, and scored two goals in a game on four other occasions.
In two varsity seasons, Sturgis — whose given name is Maguire — has already accumulated a whopping 37 goals, 19 assists and 93 points. The 5-foot-6 standout aspires to continue her career in college, and with the current pace she’s on Sturgis should have her pick of higher learning institutions to choose from.
“I want to thank all the fall sports athletes of the NEC. It was so important to all of us to e able to have a season this year,” said Sturgis. “Together as a group, not by sport or by town, we asked that our voices by heard and they were. To the School Committees, AD’s, coaches, parents and our communities who supported us and helped us this season happen — thank you!”
GRACE BRINKLEY
Danvers Junior
Forward
Had a monster offensive season for the Blue-and-White, leading the team with 11 goals, 6 assists and 28 points ... Had a hat trick in a victory over Swampscott ... Finished third among all scorers on the North Shore this fall ... Terrific field vision allowed her to find teammates in open spaces in the offensive zone and position herself away from defenders near the net to score ... Has a 92 class average ... Looking to play field hockey and perhaps lacrosse as well in college ... Thanked, among others, Danvers High athletic director Andy St. Pierre “for all he does for the student-athletes at Danvers High.”
HARPER CLOPTON
Swampscott Senior
Defense
Senior captain brought an intensity to the field every game for the Big Blue ... Speed was one of her best assets ... Team MVP ... Felt she had her best outings in consistent defensive performances against Marblehead and Swampscott at home, working in tandem with goalie Chloe Raskaukas ... Scored in a 2-0 win over Saugus ... Owner of a 3.8 grade point average ... Headed off to the University of Cincinnati next year to play Division 1 college lacrosse.
MAE COLWELL
Marblehead Senior
Right inner
Magicians’ captain tied for the team lead in goals (4) and was second overall in scoring with 9 points ... Said her favorite game came against Swampscott, when along with fellow forwards Jane O’Neil, captain Tess Keaney and fellow all-star Madi Monahan paced their squad to a 2-1 victory on the road ... Also is a ski racer and plays girls lacrosse at MHS ... Carries a 3.577 grade point average ... Will be attending Providence College.
SARAH COOKE
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Midfield
Wenham native and team captain was a Cape Ann League First Team all-star ... Excellent defensively ... The epitome of and outstanding student-athlete for the Generals ... “Sarah is a selfless, humble and classy leader on and off the field,” said her head coach, Leigh Shea ... Named Hamilton-Wenham’s Player of the Year ... Favorite game was season-ending 0-0 tie with powerhouse Manchester Essex ... Has a 4.01 GPA ... Committed to Bates College to continue her softball career.
ASHLEY CURCURU
Danvers Senior
Forward
Former defender was moved up from defense this season to showcase her offensive skills, and the move paid off brilliantly ... Finished with 11 goals, 4 assists and 26 points ... Team captain had a career high 4 goals and an assist in a win over Marblehead, scoring three goals in a school record 44 seconds before recording a beautiful one-timer into the top corner of the Magicians’ net for her fourth ... Three nights later scored both goals in final game of her high school career, a 2-1 win over Beverly ... Top 10 in her class with a 4.0 GPA ... Thanks Jill McGinnity as not only an excellent coach, but also a mentor.
RILEY DALY
Ipswich Senior
Midfield
Relentless motor who “simply changes the game just by being on the field” according to head coach Sarah Murphy ... Team captain finished the year with 3 goals, 3 assists and 9 points ... Cape Ann League First Team all-star ... Had a goal and an assist in win over Lynnfield ... Full of positive energy and a burning desire to succeed ... Wouldn’t give up control of the ball when she had it until she passed off to a teammate or shot it on net ... Anchor of Ipswich’s midfield and defense for four years ... Headed to the University of Connecticut to play Division 1 lacrosse.
JAMIE DuPONT
Beverly Junior
Midfield
Naturally talented player was all over the field for the Panthers this fall, involved in the play at every turn ... Had both goals in her team’s first victory, a 2-1 decision at Peabody ... Led the Orange-and-Black in scoring with 5 goals, 2 assists and 12 points ... Was involved in every goal Beverly scored this season except one ... Converted on a penalty stroke against Danvers ... Three-year starter ... Carries an outstanding 4.74 GPA ... Thanks her coaches, Trish Murphy and Shannon Silvestri, for pushing her beyond her limits while helping her succeed.
CAT ELIAS
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Goaltender
Captain from Saugus played in 11 games for Fenwick, finishing with a 1.64 goals against average, an .866 save percentage and 116 saves out of 134 shots ... Shut out Catholic Central League rival Austin Prep, 4-0 ... Felt her best game was in the CCL playoff semifinals against St. Mary’s of Lynn, where she stood tall in net and made 15 saves in a Fenwick to a 5-2 victory ... Was again stellar in her team’s title clinching 3-1 win over Bishop Feehan ... Hoping to continue playing at the next level, with an eye on Endicott College.
ROWAN GALANIS
Ipswich Senior
Forward/Midfield
Cape Ann League First Team all-star flourished this season with her incredible stick skills, movement off and to ball, and powerful drives, shots and lifts, said head coach Sarah Murphy ... Captain finished with 8 goals and 3 assists ... Constantly created offense for the Tigers as its go-to playmaker ... Had the game-winning assist on teammate Reagan Amazeen’s goal as Ipswich took down powerful Newburyport, 3-2, in her high school finale ... Excellent student (4.0 GPA) has verbally committed to play field hockey at Connecticut College.
PAIGE LITTLEHALE
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Midfield
Team captain had a stellar season, helping the Crusaders win their first ever Catholic Central League championship and playoff Cup crown ... Finished with 4 goals and 2 assists ... Best game came in playoff semifinals against St. Mary’s of Lynn in below freezing temperatures, when she was moved up to forward, “pushed back my nerves” and scored the game’s first two goals in a big Fenwick victory ... Owner of a 4.2 GPA ... Has a twin sister, Gwen, who was also on the team ... Looking to major in architectural and/or chemical engineering and has applied to eight schools, including top choice Worcester Polytechnical Institute.
ALISE MALTSEV
Peabody Senior
Defense
Two-year captain for the Tanners ... Extremely versatile defender who could also play midfield or even forward during a single game when her team needed her to ... Three-year varsity player ... Had her best games against Marblehead and Gloucester ... Carries a 3.57 grade point average ... Love of the game and positive attitude rubbed off on her teammates, said head coach Tawny Palmieri ... Looking to major in criminal justice, with UMass Lowell as her top college choice.
JANESSA MARCHEGIANI
Danvers Senior
Defense/Midfield
Team captain finished the season with 4 goals and 4 assists as a link ... Had a goal and an assist while playing stellar defensively in a win over Swampscott, making it her favorite game of the season ... Outstanding leader whose on-field actions spoke volumes ... Wants to study nursing in college and keep playing field hockey, perhaps at the club level ... Thanks coach Jill McGinnity for “believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself yet”, saying she’s the best coach she ever could have asked for.
CAROLINE McSWEENEY
Masconomet Senior
Center midfield
Senior captain ended her career in style, scoring a pair of goals in a home win over Danvers as the Chieftains ended their season unbeaten for the second straight year ... Second on the squad in goals (9) and total points (25) while also adding 7 assists ... Fourth-leading scorer on the North Shore ... Topsfield native said her favorite game was Masco’s 6-2 victory at Danvers early in the season because “it was our best team win and I did my job” ... Will be playing Division 1 college field hockey at Merrimack.
MADI MONAHAN
Marblehead Senior
Center
Team captain led the Magicians in scoring with 4 goals, 2 assists and 10 points in a shortened 7-game campaign ... Scored a big goal on arch rival Swampscott’s home turf to give Marblehead a 2-1 win ... Four-year varsity player excelled after coming back from ACL injury one game into her junior season... Has heard back from three of the six colleges she’s applied to and plans on playing field hockey at the next level ... Said that head coach Linda Rice Collins is “one of my favorite people” and has always given her the confidence to succeed while showing unwavering support.
GRACE MOREY
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Forward
Three-sport standout for the Crusaders was her team’s top offensive weapon this fall, leading the squad in goals (15), assists (8) and points (38) ... Second on the North Shore in both goals and scoring ... Danvers resident was chosen Most Valuable Player in the Catholic Central League ... Team captain ... Acceleration upfield while dribbling with the ball was exceptional ... National Honor Society member said her favorite game was Fenwick’s CCL Cup semifinal win over rival St. Mary’s of Lynn ... Wants to continue to play field hockey at a Division 3 college ... Thanks her father for “pushing me to my limits; he believes in me more than I do myself.”
JULIA OTTERBEIN
Beverly Senior
Goaltender
Extremely aggressive in coming out of her cage to attack opposing shooters, cutting down angles and getting to the ball quickly ... Far and away the North Shore leader in saves with 194, averaging better than 16 stops per contest ... Had an area-best 30 saves vs. Masconomet ... Had four other games (vs. Danvers, Marblehead, Masconomet and Danvers again) in which she had 21 saves ... Had shutout against Peabody ... Captain won team’s Hall of Fame Award ... Ranked 34th in her senior class with 4.36 GPA ... Wants to study nursing or biology and has applied to colleges on the East Coast, as well as UCLA and UC-Davis.
JACKIE SCOPA
Peabody Junior
Midfielder
In just her second year of playing the sport, she had 4 goals and an assist to lead the Tanners in scoring ... Had both goals in a 2-1 triumph over Saugus, her team’s first of 2020 ... Named a team captain for 2021 ... Excellent attitude and a deserving leader, said head coach Tawny Palmieri ... Never stops working and always puts the team above herself ... Ranked 35th out of 351 students in her senior class with a 3.712 GPA ... Would like to continue playing field hockey in college ... Thanks coach Palmieri and her teammates for playing huge roles in her growth as any athlete.
AVA TELLO
Masconomet Senior
Defense
Defensive backbone of the Northeastern Conference champions displayed outstanding stick skills and ability to steal the ball away from opponents, then starting the transition upfield ... Middleton resident is a captain-elect for 2021 ... Had 2 goals and 5 assists this fall ... Three-year starter on defense is a two-time Salem News all-star ... Chosen for 2020 College Connection Under Armour Team ... Has a 3.9 GPA and would like to play field hockey at a Division 1 college ... Thanks her parents for being “amazing role models” and always supporting her.
KATE ZAMAGNI
Masconomet Senior
Midfield
Topsfield native’s excellent high school career on the field has earned her the opportunity to continue her career at Division 1 Quinnipiac ... Finished with 5 goals and 10 assists for the Northeastern Conference champions ... Said her favorite game was the Chieftains’ 3-0 triumph under the lights in Swampscott, where she felt like her squad really came together ... Terrific student carries a 4.48 grade point average ... Two-time Salem News all-star was second on her team in assists.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Anne Curtin, Sr. D.
Bishop Fenwick: Kristina Rusha, Sr. M; Kailey Silva, Jr. D; Arianna Costello, Jr. F.
Danvers: Ashley Clark, Soph M; Emma Wilichoski, Soph, F; Sadie Papamechail, Soph. D; Caitlin Hess, Sr. D.
Hamilton-Wenham: Ronni Flanagan, Sr. B.
Ipswich: Sam Orroth, Sr. B; Lexi James, Jr. F; Julia Moseley, Jr. D; Chloe Pszenny, Soph. M.
Marblehead: Tess Keaney, Sr. F; Cannan Whittier, Sr. M; Haven Linehan, Sr. D; Emily Doughman, Sr. G; Ana Ziaziulia, Sr. M.
Masconomet: Andrea Walker, Sr. D; Lily Conway, Jr. F; Cecily Paglierani, Jr. forward; Ainsley Gruener, Jr. GK.
Peabody: Sydney Branga, Sr. G; Sophie Izzo, Sr. M; Siobhan Smith, Soph. D.
Swampscott: Jordan Waters, Sr. M; Isabella Modica, Jr. F/M; Olivia Passalacqua, F/M.
