2020 SALEM NEWS GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR
HEIDI EBERHARDT
Beverly Senior
With or without a state meet, you'd have a hard time finding a North Shore runner harder to catch up to than Beverly's Heidi Eberhardt.
A senior with remarkable endurance and great finishing speed on top of it, Eberhardt hasn't finished lower than first place in a Northeastern Conference cross country race in more than two years going back to 2018. In her swan song this fall, she went a perfect 6-for-6 while leading the Panthers to their eighth straight NEC team crown.
Beverly's team MVP, Eberhardt's best time of the season was a 19:33 in her team's win over Marblehead; she clocked a 20:08 early in the year at home against Salem, set out to break 20 minutes and then did so. The NEC meet champion and Runner of the Year as a junior, Eberhardt is a three-time Salem News all-star in cross country and an all-star in indoor and outdoor track as well.
A tremendous student, Eberhardt ranks No. 6 in Beverly's Class of 2021 and plans to run in college at the University of Buffalo.
"I'm grateful to all my teammates," she said. "Each year, you lose old teammates and gain some new ones, and there's always something to learn from every one of them."
THE ALL-STARS
SHANNON BRESNAHAN
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Catholic Central League all-star was a perfect 4-0 in league dual meets and 5-0 on the year, including a non-league win over Salem Academy ... Had a best time of 20:54 on the Bishop Fenwick 5K course, which served as host for the entire CCL this year ... Competed very well at big meets, finishing second overall at the CCL Freshman-Sophomore championships and third at the CCL North meet ... Beverly native is grateful to all her coaches and hopes to run in college one day.
CATHERINE CARTER
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Multi-season runner was the second Crusader to cross the tape in every meet ... A 22:02 against Matignon was her best time this fall ... Clocked a 22:58 for 10th overall at the Catholic Central League championship meet on her home course ... Catholic Central League all-star won the indoor 1,000 title last winter and ran on Fenwick's successful Division 6 XC teams in 2018 and '19 ... Danvers native is grateful to coach Steve Czarnecki for helping her reach her potential in the classroom and on the track.
AVA COTE
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Outstanding season led to her being named the Cape Ann League Baker Division's Runner of the Year ... All-Conference choice was also Generals' MVP ... Finished first overall in all conference meets this fall ... Ran personal best time of 20:19 in win over Georgetown at Zibell Farm course, with an average pace of 6:33 ... Has a 3.96 grade point average and would like to major in biology and study pre-med in college while continuing to run competitively ... Thanks her parents for their constant support, her coaches for expanding her training base and helping her reach her goals, as well as her teammates and team captains for their support, motivation and positivity.
SARAH DIVASTA
Peabody Sophomore
One of the top young runners on the North Shore impressed in both Northeastern Conference and MSTCA event meets ... Consistently the area's top runner at the state events in Attleboro, clocking 20:48 for 30th among all girls at the season ending MSTCA Cup ... Ran 21:09 at the Kelley Invitational on the same course and 20:23 at the Mooney, which she felt was her best of the year ... Clocked a 20:30 on the Bishop Fenwick course ... Thanks coaches Fernando Braz and Pete Ciraface for never giving up on her.
ALEXIS DONOVAN
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Consistently finished among the Generals' top runners in either second or third place ... Cape Ann League All-League selection ... Hamilton resident is a captain-elect for 2021 ... Said her best race this fall was when she broke a 7-minute mile time ... Five-footer seemed to get stronger as a particular race went on and had a great finishing kick ... Thanks her head coach, Steve Sawyer, and her other cross country coaches for helping her grow and become a better runner and person.
EMMA EAGAN
Danvers Sophomore
Emerging star earned her first career win in a home race with a tough Marblehead team, clocking a personal best of 20:04 in the process ... Season best 5K was a 22:12 at the Frank Mooney Invitational ... Also finished in the top 100 among all girls at the MSTCA Cup ... Was 83rd overall at the Kelley Invitational ... Clocked a 20:47 5K time on the track at the end of the year ... grateful to her teammates for helping her stay motivated through all the obstacles they faced this fall.
CAROLINE JOHNSON
Marblehead Senior
The Magicians top distance runner the last several seasons finished up by clocking a 21:11 at the MSCTA Cup, good for 48th among all girls and second among those from the NEC ... Three-time Salem News all-star including indoors ... Ran all three MSTCA events with a 21:41 at the Kelley Invitational and a 22:21 at the Mooney ... Third place overall at last year's NEC championship meet ... Excellent student plans to run at Lafayette College while studying pre-med.
MIA KASPEROWICZ
Beverly Junior
Turned in plenty of work over the summer to earn her first career all-star nod while helping Beverly to its eighth consecutive Northeastern Conference title ... Finished either second or third in every meet ... Broke the 20-minute barrier for a 5K for the first time in a win over Marblehead ... That time ranks 12th among all Beverly girls on the home course ... Also ran a 20:13 at home against Salem and a 20:53 in wins over Swampscott and Gloucester ... Captain elect for next year.
CATIE NEMESKAL
Danvers Senior
The Falcons' top finisher in the MSTCA Cup in Attleboro clocked a 22:36 to finish in the top 100 among all girls competing from around the state ... Came in second in home race against Marblehead (20:20) ... Ran a 21:28 in the 5,000 meters on the track ... Repeat Salem News all-star earned first-team All-NEC last year as a junior ... Best time in an MSTCA event this fall was a solid 22:10 ... Phenomenal student ranks No. 1 in Danvers High's senior class and thanks her coaches for all their support.
LEAH O'NEILL
Peabody Junior
Consistently Peabody's second runner throughout the season ... Began year with solid second place overall run against Gloucester at home ... Personal best time of 22:24 at the Frank Mooney Invitational put on by the MSTCA ... Followed that up with a 22:30 in the season ending MSTCA Cup, good for 92nd among all girls and fourth among those from North Shore schools ... Well rounded distance runner competes indoors and is grateful to her coaches and teammates.
AMELIA STACY
Ipswich Sophomore
Top finisher for the Tigers in almost every meet this season clocked an excellent 20:29 for second overall in tough meet against unbeaten Hamilton-Wenham ... Also finished first in races against Amesbury (21:37) and Manchester (22:20) ... Ran a 15-flat on short course against Georgetown ... Had a personal best of 18:44 (2.9 miles) on home course, which she considers her favorite because of the scenic Crane's Beach and have teammates there to cheer her on.
MAKAYLA VIGNEAUX
Essex Tech Junior
Had a best time of 22:01 on the Hawks' home course against Mystic Valley, accounting for her new personal best ... Three-year varsity runner won three races this fall ... Carries a 4.2 grade point average ... Exploring her college options, where she hopes to study environmental sciences ... Salisbury resident thanks her head coach, Dan Verrington, for helping her push past her initial goals for the season, as well as her boyfriend for keeping her motivated throughout the summer.
EMILY YOUNG
Beverly Junior
Key member of the Panthers' Northeastern Conference championship squad ... Consistently in the top four in all conference meets ... Best time of the season was 20:11 on her home course at the J.C. Phillips Estates ... Had her best showing in title clinching win over Peabody, a race she said pushed her to be her best and finish second only to teammate Heidi Eberhardt ... Repeat Salem News all-star is grateful to both her parents and twin sister Olivia as they bring out the best in and always encourage each other.
OLVIA YOUNG
Beverly Junior
Solid finishing speed helped her clock a season-best 20:06 in victory over Marblehead ... Ranks 18th all-time on Beverly's home J.C. Phillips Estates course with a best-time 20:12 ... Very consistent finisher hit 20:17 against Masconomet and was almost always in the top four for the Northeastern Conference champion Panthers ... Captain elect for next season ... Two-time Salem News all-stars sees her twin sister Emily and her parents are her top influences for their motivation.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Grace Carella, Sr.; Hannah McCarthy, Jr.; Angelina Mazzone, Jr.; Savannah Petschett, Jr.
Bishop Fenwick: Elizabeth Gauthier, Soph.; Aubree Lemieux, Sr.; Maria Ryan, Soph.
Danvers: Ava Navarro, Sr.; Olivia Viel, Sr.
Essex Tech: Maddie McDonald, Soph.; Lily Robinson, Jr.
Hamilton-Wenham: Gaylan Ryus, Sr.
Ipswich: Hannah Clapp, Jr.; Millie Cormier, Sr.; Carina Jones, Sr.; Melanie Powers, Sr.; Teagan Duff, Sr.
Marblehead: Isabelle Harvey, Soph.; Juliet Poss, Jr.; Kate Simcoe, Jr.; Claire Tips, Jr.;
Masconomet: Sarah Bernier, Soph.; Lana Crosson, Jr.; Sarah McVey, Jr.
Peabody: Cassia Picardy, Sr; Chloe Toda, So; Gianna Niccolo, Jr.
Salem: Sarah Cayoutte-Gluckman, Sr.; Tilda Rieder, Fr.
Swampscott: Olivia King, Jr.; Maggie McGinley, Jr.
||||