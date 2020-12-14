2020 Salem News Girls Soccer Player of the Year
ARIANNA BEZANSON
Danvers Junior
Center midfield
Perhaps the only thing that kept Danvers High's Arianna Bezanson from breaking records this fall was the limited number of games everyone played in this shortened 2020 season.
Leading the Falcons to a perfect 11-0 mark, Bezanson netted 22 goals and 28 points to lead both the North Shore and the Northeastern Conference. She earned the second United Soccer Coaches All-America nod in Danvers girls soccer history along with All-New England and First Team All-State honors. Her season exploits included four hat tricks, six multi-goal games and at least one goal in 10-of-11 bouts.
"Her technical ability is amazing," said Danvers head coach Jimmy Hinchion. "She's a righty and the way she can go to her left foot is unbelievable. She had a phenomenal season."
Netting three straight hat tricks in October, Bezanson exploded for six points in a 6-1 win over rival Peabody. She could use her athleticism to blow by defenders who gave her too much space and her foot skills to flummox those that tried to get too close.
A three-time Salem News all-star and repeat All-State honoree, Bezanson is in rare air with three 20-goal seasons, 64 career goals and 85 career points. She is grateful to all her coaches and will play at Colgate University while aspiring to go to medical school.
THE ALL-STARS
AJA ALIMONTI
Peabody Senior
Midfield/Defender
Impressive versatility to defend the center or outside while being deployed forward when the Tanners needed an offensive boost ... Had a pair of goals and five assists ... Named a first-team Eastern Mass. all-star honors as one of the top seven players in the Northeastern Conference ... Three-time Salem News all-star had her best game under the lights against powerful Danvers ... Netted game-winner against Gloucester ... Captain will play D1 soccer at Merrimack College.
LIVVI ANDERSON
Danvers Senior
Defender
One of the best defenders to ever play at Danvers High was team's co-MVP and a first-team All-State selection by the Eastern Mass Coaches Association ... Tremendous skills both on the ball and marking away from the action ... Key component of Danvers' seven shutouts and perfect 11-0 season ... Four-year starter and multi-time Salem News and Eastern Mass. all-star felt her best game was a 1-0 win over Masco ... Captain ranks No. 14 in Danvers' Class of 2021 and will play D1 soccer at Colgate.
SYDNEY ANDERSON
Beverly Senior
Goalkeeper
Voted All-State as one of the top four players in the Northeastern Conference by the State Coaches Association ... One of the league's busiest keepers held her own against top competition ... Allowed only 0.70 goals per game over the last two seasons ... Posted 16 shutouts in that span ... Began the year with four consecutive shutouts ... Season high 20 saves in 1-0 home loss to Danvers ... Also scored a goal in win over Salem and had two assists on the year ... Long punt on goal kicks is a weapon ... Repeat Salem News all-star is grateful to her teammates and coaches.
MORGAN BOVARDI
Masconomet Senior
Striker
The North Shore's hardest working attacker was in constant motion trying to create space, shuck a defender or find a shooting lane ... Named All-State and an Eastern Mass. all-star by the State Coaches Association ... Her 13 goals ranked second in the Northeastern Conference ... Added five assists ... Came back from ACL tear to help Masco go 7-1-1 in its first NEC season ... Had 73 goals and 94 career points ... Hat trick in win over Marblehead ... Also an excellent basketball player.
JACKIE CHAPDELAINE
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Defender
Earned an All-State nod from the Eastern Mass Coaches Association after anchoring a smothering General defense that conceded only three goals in 10 games ... H-W's defensive MVP was first-team All-Cape Ann League ... Tremendous central defender for team that posted seven shutouts while winning the CAL Baker crown ... Home shutout win over Amesbury was her top performance ... Master of both physical finesse defending ... Captain-elect for 2021.
KAYLEIGH CROWELL
Beverly Junior
Midfield
Top finisher for the Panthers with 10 goals ... Added a half-dozen assists ... Great technical ability to beat defenders with a dribble on either foot ... Excels at making long runs when space is provided ... Had key goal in win over Peabody ... Had several multi-goal games and the winner in victory over Swampscott ... Voted second-team Eastern Mass. all-star by the State Coaches Association ... Also defends well for Panthers' girls hockey squad.
RILEY DIGILIO
Danvers Senior
Striker
One of the most consistent and dangerous finishers around finished second in the Northeastern Conference with 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points ... Captain was second among all NEC players in assists ... First-team Eastern Mass. all-star was voted top 5 in NEC ... Repeat Salem News all-star had more than 40 goals and 70 points the last three seasons ... Captain had a 6-point outburst vs. Saugus ... Grateful to NEFC coaches Doc Simpson and Jackie Hughes and is committed to play at Saint Anselm.
SOPHIE DIGRANDE
Swampscott Junior
Striker/Midfield
Returned from an ACL tear to lead the Big Blue in scoring ... Netted eight goals along with four assists in ten games ... Relentless around the game with ability to get off accurate shots through good defense ... Potted game-winner in the late stages of road comeback win over Peabody ... Voted second team Eastern Mass. all-star as a top ten player in the Northeastern Conference ... Thanks her dad for being her coach and helping through the ongoing recruiting process.
BELLA DELVECCHIO
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Midfield
One of the best facilitators in Eastern Massachusetts earned All-Catholic Central League honors with another stellar campaign ... Handed out a team-high eight assists ... Added six goals for 14 points ... 2019 CCL MVP helped Crusaders reach 2020 CCL Cup finals ... All-State selection from EMass coaches association ... Sends through-balls with uncanny accuracy ... Also excels at defensive aspects of midfield position ... Saugus native hopes to play in college.
JENNA DURKIN
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Defender
Among the anchors of a stingy Fenwick back line that allowed only one goal per game on average ... One of the area's quickest defenders in terms of pressuring the opponent into moving the ball or making mistakes ... Netted a goal in victory over St. Joe's ... Repeat Salem News all-star helped Fenwick to a 14-game unbeaten streak ... Played excellent all-around game in penalty kick loss to to high-powered Bishop Feehan in CCL Cup final ... Peabody native is repeat Salem News all-star and will play next year at St. Lawrence.
EMILY ENES
Essex Tech Senior
Striker/Midfield
Big threat up top netted eight goals to help the Hawks finish second in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference ... Posted a career-high in assists with nine ... 17 total points ranked in the top 10 in the area ... Three-time Salem News all-star netted 42 career goals and recorded 60 varsity points ... Multi-time All-Commonwealth pick was dangerous straight on the goal or from off angles ... Peabody native is grateful to all her coaches over the years.
MADDIE HUDSON
Swampscott Junior
Midfield/Defender
Made seamless transition to defense and anchored a Big Blue unit that held opponents to one goal or fewer 70% of the time ... Felt the shift in focus from scoring to preventing goals was challenging and rewarding ... Earned second team Eastern Mass. all-star honors ... Excelled at pressuring attacking forwards with quickness ... Helped hold high-powered Masco to one goal in a tie ... Grateful to coaches Ken Leeder, Andrew Douglass and Nick Padovani ... Hopes to play in college while studying forensics or psychology.
MIA JORDAN
Danvers Senior
Midfield
Patrolled the midfield for the undefeated Falcons with dogged determination ... Adept at winning 50/50 balls ... Often cut off the opposition's attacks before they got started ... Unsung Hero award winner for Falcons ... Netted game-winning goal in road victory over Masconomet ... Totaled three assists ... Felt road win over Beverly was her best all-around effort ... Does all the little things well, coach Jimmy Hinchion says ... Looks up to her older brother Kevin, a former Falcon star now playing soccer at St. A's.
ALI KARAFOTIAS
Masconomet Senior
Defender
One of the unsung heroes of Masco's success in recent years has played every position besides keeper ... Regularly switches between center back, outside back and outside forward depending on the opponent ... Overcame knee surgery sophomore year and often played all 80 minutes in games ... Voted a second team Eastern Mass all-star by coaches association ... Great touch and is fearless when defending the opposing team's best players ... Will play in college at Babson.
CLAUDIA KEITH
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Goalkeeper
Rose to occasion in biggest games of the year, holding Bishop Feehan to its lowest goal total of the year in CCL Cup Final loss and beating Austin Prep in penalty kicks ... Her 12 wins and nine shutouts were the most by any North Shore keeper ... Allowed only one goal per game on average ... Held opponents under two goals in 12 of 15 starts ... Catholic Central League all-star from Danvers had a nearly 200-minute shutout streak in the CCL Cup playoffs and four straight shutouts overall.
CARTER KING
Ipswich Junior
Striker
Gifted finisher was one of the CAL Baker's leading goal producers with six tallies ... Added two assists to factor in nearly two third of her team's total goals ... Good strength for shucking off defenders around the net led to plenty of chances ... Accurate shooter earned first-team All-Cape Ann League honors for a second straight season ... Second team Eastern Mass. all-star had a hat trick against Rockport ... Sees her dad and sister Cassidy as her biggest influences on the pitch.
JANE MAGUIRE
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Midfield
Supremely talented technical player made an immediate impact going out for high school soccer for the first time ... Leading scorer for the CAL Baker champs with six goals and four assists ... Netted game-winner against Pentucket on gorgeous 40-yard free kick ... First-team Cape Ann League all-star selection ... Excels are controlling the ball from the center mid spot ... Grateful to all her coaches over the years and for her Development Academy experience.
HOPE MILLER
Essex Tech Senior
Striker
One of the leading scorers in Essex Tech history netted 13 goals to help Hawks finish second in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference ... Creative attacker also has great passing ability with six assists ... Her 19 points were fourth among all North Shore players ... Three-time Salem News all-star graduates with 50 varsity goals and over 80 career points ... Gloucester native was 2018 CAC MVP and an Eastern Mass. all-star ,.. Hopes to study finance in college and is grateful to her dad.
CLAIRE NISTL
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Striker
Dangerous finisher with either the left foot or the right pumped in a team high seven goals in 10 games ... Helped H-W to CAL Baker title and best record in the league outright ... Netted winner in 1-0 decision over Amesbury on a nifty 18-yard lefty boot ... Possesses great second gear of speed for finishing runs ... First-team All-Cape Ann League choice was also Eastern Mass. all-star ... Captain-elect for 2021 is grateful to her dad, Anton, who was an All-American goalie at UCLA.
ANNA RIGBY
Marblehead Senior
Midfield
Earned second team Eastern Mass. all-star honors from the state coaches association as one of the top ten players in the Northeastern Conference ... Marblehead's leading scorer with three goals and three assists in only seven games ... Had a point on six of her team's seven total goals ... Perfect finish on PK to give Magicians 1-0 win over rival Swampscott ... Captain is grateful to her parents and will play next year at Saint Anselm while studying nursing.
ALLIE VAILLANCOURT
Masconomet Senior
Midfield
Ace distributor was Masconomet's leader in assists with seven ... Timely scorer added three tallies for ten points ... Very good in space in terms of finding teammates going forward ... Voted a first-team Eastern Mass. all-star as one of the top seven players in the Northeastern Conference ... Captain helped Chieftains go 7-1-1 in their first NEC season ... Repeat Salem News and EMass all-star will play soccer at Southern New Hampshire University next year.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Samantha Carnevale, Sr., F; Ariane Chanda, Sr., D; Sarah Hall, Sr., Mid; Ceirra Merritt, Sr., F; Lia Whitehair, Sr., Mid.
Bishop Fenwick: Elani Gikas, Sr., Mid/D; Ally Mitchell, So., F; Ella Morgan, Jr. F/Mid; Veronica Tache, Sr., D; Mia Tsaparlis, Sr., Mid
Danvers: Gabby Chisholm, Jr., D; Holly DeAngelis, Sr., GK; Reese Pszenny, Jr., F; Avery Scharffenberg, Sr., D; Mikayla Shaffaval, So., D; Julia Vaillancourt, Sr., Mid.
Essex Tech: Emma Bedard, Sr., Mid; Caitlynn Burke, Sr., D; Jackie Nazzaro, Sr., D; Riley Mannion, Sr., GK; Hope McCarthy, Jr., Mid; Breanna White, Sr., Mid.
Hamilton-Wenham: Elle Carter, Sr., GK; Libby Collins, Jr., D; Maddy Rostad, Sr., Mid; Abby Sturim, Sr., D.
Ipswich: Isabelle Harper, Sr., D; Angelina Rix, Sr., D; Lauren Waters Sr., Mid; Lauryn Whynott, Sr., D. Marblehead: Catherine Comstock, Jr., GK; Lily Gerson, So., D; Annika Haley, Jr., Mid; Ella Kramer, Jr. D; Josie Poulin, Sr., Mid.
Masconomet: Kylie DuMont, So., D; Elena Lindonen, Jr., F; Charlotte Meixsell, Jr., Mid; Carissa Scannell, Jr., D; Alex Woodland, Jr., Mid.
Peabody: Emma Bloom, So. GK; Jordyn Collins, Sr., D; McKayla Fischer, Jr. F; Amber Kiricoples, Sr., D/Mid; Emily McDonough, Jr., F; Maddy Scacchi, Jr., D.
Salem: Isabella Cunha, So., D; Sierra Clawson, Jr., D.
Swampscott: Laine Foutes, So., Mid; Lillian Gosselin, So., GK; Grace Hudson, Jr., D; Aislinn McCarran, Sr., D; Victoria Quagrello, Fr., D.
