BEVERLY
Last year's record: 15-3-1 (NEC North co-champions, lost in D2 North first round)
Head coach: Samantha Charest (2nd season)
Captains: Sydney Anderson, Sr., GK; Sam Carnevale, Sr., F; Sarah Hall, Sr., F; Lia Whitehair, Sr., Mid.
Other players to watch: Cierra Merritt, Sr., F; Sophia Hemsey, Sr., D: Nora Devitt, Sr., D; Olivia Merritt, Jr., D; Lily Cook, Sr. D; Kelsi DalBon, Sr., Mid; Kayleigh Crowell, Jr., Mid; Katie Reinwald, Sr., Mid; Hailey Bello, Sr., F; Ariane Chanda, Sr. D.
Outlook: The Panthers return a strong core led by keeper Sydney Anderson (10 shutouts) and mid Lia Whitehair, one of the most well-rounded players in the NEC. Though leading scorer Cassie Jones graduated, Sam Carnevale, Sarah Hall and Cierra Merritt have proven they can put the ball away with authority. Beverly looks like one of the teams to beat in this shortened season.
BIHSOP FENWICK
Last year's record: 12-5-2 (CCL Large champions, Lost in D3 North quarters)
Head coach: Steve Flaherty (4th season, 35-18-6)
Captains: Bella DelVecchio, Jr., F; Elani Gikas, Sr., Mid; Mia Tsaparlis, Sr., Mid; Jenna Durkin, Sr., D.
Other players to watch: Claudia Keith, Jr., GK; Veronica Tache, Sr., Mid; Lea Bettencourt, Sr., Mid; Keira Morgan, Fr., F; Emma Burke, Jr., Mid;
Outlook: The road to a CCL title is a lot tougher with Division 1 state champion Bishop Feehan entering the league but the Crusaders have a fine group capable of challenging at all three levels. Reigning CCL MVP Bella DelVecchio leads the offense while Jenna Durkin and Elani Gikas anchor the line in front of ace keeper Claudia Keith. Fenwick is playing a tough out of conference slate and should enjoy a strong campaign.
DANVERS
Last year's record: 15-2-2 (NEC North co-champions, lost in D2 North first round)
Head coach: Jimmy Hinchion (22nd season, 345-72-31)
Captains: Livvi Anderson, Sr., D; Riley DiGilio, Sr., F.
Other players to watch: Arianna Bezanson, Jr., Mid; Reese Pszenny, Jr., Mid; Gabby Chisholm, Jr., D; Julia Vaillancourt, Sr., Mid; Avery Scharffenberg, Sr., D; Mia Jordan, Sr., Mid; Holly DeAngelis, Sr., GK; Haley Murphy, Sr., F; Emma Dunn, Jr., D; Mikayla Shaffaval, So., D.
Outlook: The Falcons return experience all over the field led by All New England picks Livvi Anderson on D and NEC MVP Arianna Bezanson up front. Captain Riley DiGilio and Reese Pszenny give Danvers a multi-headed monster at attack that could be awfully touch to contain in a socially distanced game. Danvers is getting a late start but once it gets rolling should be one of the state's best in Division 2.
ESSEX TECH
Last year's record: 14-8-0 (CAC champions, lost in D4 North semi's)
Head coach: Kelly Barrio (9th season, 100-49-14)
Team Leaders: Emily Enes, Sr., Mid; Hope Miller, Sr., F; Caitlynn Burke, Sr., D; Emma Bedard, Sr., Mid; Jackie Nazzaro, Sr., D; Breanna White, Sr., Mid.
Other players to watch: Riley Mannion, Sr., GK; Cece Lebron, Sr., F; Robin Englin, Sr., Mid; Kaitlin Flaherty, Sr., Mid; Abigail Kilbride, Sr., D; Meredith Zorzy, Sr., Mid; Ava Allaire, So., Mid; Samantha Harrison, Fr., F.
Outlook: The Hawks have already earned their first wins of the year and have excellent leadership. Emily Enes and Hope Miller are two of the leading scorers in program history and their new running mates will only improve as they spend more time together. It's a fundamentally sound team and should the state allow Voke championships in November, don't be surprised if Essex Tech is in the mix.
IPSWICH
Last year's record: 3-13-2
Head coach: Dave Wood (3rd season, 7-25-4)
Captains: Lauryn Whynott, Sr., F; Lauren Waters, Sr., Mid.
Other players to watch: Carter King, Jr., F/Mid; Maddy Farris, Jr., GK; Angelina Rix, Sr., D; Isabelle Harper, Sr., Mid.
Outlook: Carter King was the only sophomore to earn an All-Cape Ann League nod last fall and she returns ready to help lead the Tigers in a bounce back season. There's very good leadership from talented forwards Lauryn Whynott and Lauren Waters as well; Ipswich should be in most of its games in this shortened season and if they play well in second halves could really improve on last year's win total.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year's record: 8-6-5 (Lost in D3 North second round)
Head coach: Nancy Waddell (6th season, 51-26-16)
Captains: Abby Sturim, Sr., Mid; Maddy Rostad, Sr., D.
Other players to watch: Claire Nistl, Jr., F; Kara O'Shea, Jr., F; Jackie Chapdelaine, Jr., D; Libby Collins, Jr, D; Jane Maguire, Jr., Mid; Elle Carter, Sr., GK; Caroline Doane, Sr., Mid; Molly Doane, Sr., D; Olivia Currier, Sr., Mid; Abbie Hogan, Sr., Mid; Audrey Fusco, Sr., Mid.
Outlook: There's a lot to like about the Generals, who have a ton of experience in the back end and in the middle of the field led by captains Abby Sturim and Maddy Rostad. There's a good chance they'll control possession in most outings and if H-W gets timely scoring it could rise to the top of the CAL Baker table. Look to junior Claire Nistil to emerge as a major scoring threat.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year's record: 7-11
Head coach: John Dormer (2nd season)
Captains: Anna Rigby, Sr., Mid; Josie Poulin, Sr., Mid; Lauren Podgur, Sr., GK; Elizabeth Driscoll, Sr., D.
Other players to watch: Samantha McKay, Sr., F; Leah Saulnier, Sr., D; Leila Walton, Sr., D; Annika Haley, Jr., F; Ella Kramer, Jr., Mid; Grace Miller, Jr., D; Anne Sheridan, Jr., Mid; Lauren Stamnitz, Jr., D; Caroline Wales, Jr., Mid.
Outlook: The Magicians are looking to take another step forward in John Dormer's second season and have some rising, experienced players to help get the job done.
MASCONOMET
Last year's record: 11-5-4 (Lost in D2 North first round)
Head coach: Alison Lecesse (4th season, 45-7-7)
Captains: Morgan Bovardi, Sr., F; Allie Vaillancourt, Sr., Mid; Olivie Guerreiro, Sr., D.
Other players to watch: Jenna DiPietro, Sr., D; Lauren Hanson, Sr, D.; Ali Karifotias, Sr., Mid; Marion Duval, Sr., Mid; Alex Woodland, Jr., Mid; Elena Lindonen, Sr., Mid.
Outlook: The Chieftains join the NEC and could immediately contend for a top spot. Morgan Bovardi had 19 goals in 12 games last year and boasts 60 in her career. There's some rebuilding on the backline due to graduation but the Chieftains typically reload; their games against the traditional NEC powers look like must see events.
PEABODY
Last year's record: 11-8-0 (Lost in D1 North first round)
Head coach: Dennis Desroches (13th season, 194-39-23)
Captains: Aja Alimonti, Sr., D; Amber Kiricoples, Sr., Mid; Jordyn Collins, Sr., D; Hailee Lomasney, Sr, Mid.
Other players to watch: Haley Baker, Sr., F; Bridget O'Connell, Sr., F; Emily McDonough, Jr., D; Ava D'Ambrosio, Jr., F; Meaghan Billingsley, Jr., D; Emma Bloom, Jr., D/GK; Olivia Lavelle, Sr., F; Chiara Campbell, Sr., Mid; Abby Leonard, Sr., Mid; Taylor Bettencourt, So., F; Branae Craviero, So., F; Madison Murphy, So., GK; Lynsday Wilson, So., D; Logan Lomasney, Fr., D.
Outlook: It's a good mix of seasoned veterans and young players for the Tanners, who have a number of four-year varsity players looking to go out on top. Aja Alimonti has a great kick from distance that could be a unique weapon with defensive walls outlawed; Peabody should be among the tops in the NEC at season's end.
PINGREE
Last year's record: 19-1-1 (EIL champions, New England Class B runners-up)
Head coach: Doc Simpson (9th season, 126-16-8)
Captains: Lexi Gudaitis, Sr., D; Dana DePiero, Sr., Mid.
Other players to watch: Lexi Garcia, Jr., F; Erika Zenga, Jr. F; Eshani Baez, Sr., D; Julia Evangelista, Sr., D; Maddie Landers, So., Mid; Avery DePiero, So., Mid; Lucca Kloman, Jr., F; Erin Barresi, Jr., GK; Maggie Warner, So., GK; Catherine Watrous, Fr., F; Hannah Jenkins, Fr., F.
Outlook: Currently practicing in cohorts, they Highlanders are hoping to be able to schedule some games later this month. Anytime they hit the pitch, it's a team that can score in bunches (Lexi Garcia had 20 last year and Erika Zenga 15) and has phenomenal defenders led by captain Lexi Gudaitis.
SALEM
Last year's record: 9-9-1 (Lost in D2 North first round)
Head coach: Andrew Douglass (3rd season, 18-16-4)
Captains: Isabella Cunha, So., D; Sierra Clawson Jr., D/Mid; Breanna Stead, Jr., D/Mid.
Other players to watch: Mei-Li Hannig, Jr., Mid; Catalina Nieves, Sr., GK; Maddy Hamel, Sr., Mid/F; Anna Cantone, So., Mid; Jimena Pueyo, So., Mid.
Outlook: The Witches have a small senior class though it's been supplemented by some volleyball players that are opting to play all four seasons this school year. Look to sophomore Isabella Cunha to emerge as one of the top young players on the North Shore and for Salem to be a sound, competitive squad.
SALEM ACADEMY
Last year's record: 16-5-3 (Won MCSAO state title)
Head coach: Alison LeBel (1st season)
Captains: Samiyah El-Ashkar, Sr., F; Fiamo Lako, Sr., D.
Other players to watch: Cindy Shehu, So., GK; Mackenzie Russell, Jr., D; Kylie Lundin, So., D; Grace Thomas, So., Mid; Genevieve Pelletier, So., F.
Outlook: The Navs open on October 13 and though they may be limited in the number of games they can play in the fall, they've been practicing hard and have some talented players all over the field. With a normal schedule, Samiyah El-Ashkar could contend as one of the leading scorers around; she's that strong.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year's record: 12-7-2 (Lost in D3 North semi's)
Head coach: Ken Leeder (1st season returning, 58-17-2 from 2013-16)
Captains: Aislinn McCarron, Sr., F; Mackenzie Kearney, Sr., F; Resse Robertson Sr., D.
Other players to watch: Anna Nazarenko, Sr., Mid; Sophie Digrande, Jr. Mid; Maddie Hudson, Jr., Mid; Grace Hudson, Jr., Mid; Alice Michigan, Jr., D; Lily Raymond, Jr., D; Priya Cooper, Jr., mid; Laine Flutes, So., Mid; Lillian Gosselin, So., GK; May Raymond, So., Mid; Mia Schena, So., F; Thea Spellios, So.,F; Victoria Quagrello, Fr., Mid.
Outlook: Former coach Ken Leeder returns to take the reins of a very talented Big Blue squad that could push for an NEC crown. K.K. Kearner is one of the most fun players to watch in the conference with incredible passing and possession skills and getting Sophie Digrande back from injury should solidify a very good midfield.
||||