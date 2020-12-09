2020 SALEM NEWS GOLFER OF THE YEAR
ETHAN DOYLE
Salem Senior
Ever since bursting on to the high school golf scene four years ago, Ethan Doyle has made his presence felt on the links.
The senior captain strung together fantastic freshman, sophomore and junior campaigns en route to Salem News all-star status. This fall, however, he took his game to a new level.
Competing in the top slot for the Witches once again, Doyle held an impressive 9-hole scoring average of 35.5 over his 13 matches played. He carded rounds of 2-under par (33) four times and averaged 6.3 points per individual match.
Perhaps more impressively, the reigning Northeastern Conference Player of the Year shined brightest when the pressure was highest. He fired a 2-over par 74 at the NHSGA Massachusetts Golf Championship at Shaker Hills and subsequently qualified to participate in the High School Nationals next June at the prestigious Pinehurst (N.C.) Golf Resort. Doyle considers his top performance of the year, however, to be his 2-under par outing with no bogeys and two birdies in a close team win over a talented Bishop Fenwick squad.
All of this success came after a phenomenal summer of golf for the 17-year-old. Doyle was a Massachusetts Amateur Publinks qualifier, became the youngest ever to win the Olde Salem Green's Men's Club Championship, and was chosen as a member of the NEPGA Remy Cup team for the second straight year.
Also a strong baseball and basketball player, Doyle carries a 3.5 GPA and is a peer mentor at Salem High. He plans to play college golf but is still weighing his options. Doyle thanks his father and head coach, Tom Doyle, for always pushing him to be the best player and person he can be, and said he'll always consider him a hero.
THE ALL-STARS
MAX MURPHY
Beverly Senior
Panthers' captain took over the top slot this fall and earned match play wins against top competition in half of his individual bouts ... Earned an impressive 7-2 match play victory over Swampscott's top player ... Helped Beverly to a .500 record despite the team graduating numerous key seniors ... Maintains a 4.29 GPA and is ranked 40th in his class ... Plans to attend college but continues to weigh his options as to where ... Gives a huge thank you to his head coach, Craig Wiley, for consistently helping him improve his game.
CADE BUCKLEY
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Crusaders' top player and captain averaged 30 quota points per match and was named a Catholic Central League all-star ... Team MVP shot 3-over par 72 at the CCL tournament ... Fired a 1-under par 33 at Newton Commonwealth against St. Joseph's ... Four-year player helped Fenwick to a 12-2 campaign this autumn ... Plans to play golf in college but hasn't made final decision just yet ... Thanks his parents, Richard and Kelly, for their sacrifices to get him to where he is today, as well as coaches Jim McHugh and Tim Ewing for helping make the season possible.
GAVIN BELT
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Versatile athlete serves as team captain for both the Crusaders' golf and hockey teams ... Also pitches for the baseball team ... Averaged 26 quota points on the season ... Considers opening match win over rival Archbishop Williams to be the team's best of the year ... Helped Crusaders compile an impressive 12-2 record ... Catholic Central League all-star selection ... Carries a 3.2 GPA and will attend Clark University.
MICHAEL PAPAMECHAIL
Danvers Senior
Falcons' top player went 7-2-1 in match play this fall ... Team captain is a repeat Salem News all-star ... Came back from down three down with four holes to play against Masco's top player, Hadyn Kornusky, to tie the match in thrilling fashion ... Averaged between 36 and 37 strokes per nine holes and 74 for 18 holes ... Excellent student carries a 97.6% average and is still considering his college options ... Thanks his grandfather for supporting him and attending all of his matches over the past four years, as well as his current coach, Brent Gebel, and former coach Jeff Avigian.
PAT CHASSE
Essex Tech Junior
The most consistent golfer for a strong Hawks' team all season long was the low medalist with an 81 at the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Tournament ... Recorded a season-best 32 quota points at Four Oaks in Dracut ... Averaged over 20 points per match ... Maintains a 3.2 GPA in the classroom ... Thanks his teammates and coach for his continued success.
ANDREW WINCH
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Generals' captain earned team MVP honors this season ... Was named a Cape Ann League all-star ... Cites his best match to be a road win over Manchester Essex, when he scored 29 points ... Held down the top slot for head coach Bill Corley all season ... Holds a 3.3 GPA and has applied for early decision at Hobart & William Smith Colleges ... Thanks Corley for making him a much better golfer over the past four years.
AIDAN O'FLYNN
Ipswich Senior
Three-sport athlete served as Tigers' team captain and No. 1 player ... Recorded season-best of 33 points against North Reading ... Had 29 against Manchester Essex on a difficult course in tough conditions ... Earned team MVP and Cape Ann League Baker Division Co-Player of the Year honors ... Maintains a 4.36 GPA and is still weighing his college options ... Credits his father and head coach, Gardy O'Flynn, as his biggest athletic influence.
MATT WEED
Marblehead Sophomore
Competed at the No. 2 slot for the Magicians alongside his older brother, Ben ... Also held the second-best scoring average on team behind Ben, finishing at 38.88 strokes per nine holes ... Recorded two 9-hole rounds of 36 to go with a 37 and won 64% of the available points this season ... Also has two NEPGA JR Tour wins to his name ... Shot a season-low 35 and won his match 8-1 against Peabody ... Hopes to attend Coastal Carolina, High Point University or Arizona State ... Credits head coach Bob Green for helping him improve his golf game every day.
BEN WEED
Marblehead Senior
Magicians' top player held the top scoring average on the team with 38.25 strokes per nine holes ... Shot 37 or better in five of his team's last six matches ... Said his best match of the season was when he shot a 37 against Gloucester ... Thanks his coach, Bob Green, for helping improve his golf game over the past three years ... Also plays baseball ... Will attend High Point University in North Carolina upon graduation.
HADYN KORNUSKY
Masconomet Senior
Repeat Salem News all-star averaged 37.75 strokes per nine holes this season ... Broke 40 in all eight of his team's matches ... Carried an unbeaten match play record of 6-0-2 ... Chieftains' captain considers his tie against Salem's Ethan Doyle, in which he shot a 37 on the road, to be his best match of year ... Carries a 3.75 GPA and will attend Bridgton Academy next fall for a post-grad year and intends to play golf ... Thanks his parents for their support as well as coach Kathy Natale for "being the greatest coach and mentor over the past four years."
CHRIS O'GRADY
Masconomet Junior
No. 2 linksman for Chieftains had a scoring average of 38 strokes per nine holes ... Averaged 6.25 points per individual match ... Voted team captain for next season ... Fired a 35 at Ferncroft CC to shut out his Peabody opponent, 9-0 ... Helped Masconomet compile a 6-2 record in a shortened season ... Maintains a 3.72 grade point average ... Plans to play college golf and study business.
AIDAN LeBLANC
St. John's Prep Sophomore
Led Eagles in regular season scoring average for the second straight season, finishing this fall with an average of 35.78 strokes per nine holes ... Recorded an absurd nine rounds under par ... Has broken 40 for nine holes in 27 of his 28 high school matches over the past two years .... Had a streak of five straight under-par outings ... Fired a 78 to finish in a tie for eighth at the Catholic Conference Championship ... Carded a 74 in the NHSGA state golf championships to qualify for Nationals at Pinehurst next June ... Managed to shoot even par in a tight win over Xaverian despite going three-over on his first two holes ... Carries 3.49 GPA and said his dream school would be Florida State.
EMMET PHELAN
St. John's Prep Junior
Finished second on his team with a 9-hole scoring average of 37.78 ... Tied for eighth at the Catholic Conference tourney with a 78 ... Considers a 1-over 37 against Xaverian at Ferncroft Country Club to be his most masterful performance of the year due to the challenging windy conditions that day ... Also finished second in the Cape Cod Country Club championship earlier this year ... Owner of 4.55 GPA ... Hopes to continue to play golf in college but continues to weigh his options ... Thanks his coach, Joe Rocha, his teammates and PGA pro Terry Felty of Big Sticks Golf for helping him be the best player he can be.
BRANDON FARRIN
St. John's Prep Senior
Eagles' captain ended the season with a 9-hole stroke average of 38 ... Went 1-under par in a tight win over league rival St. John's Shrewsbury ... Shot a 76 (tied for 17th) in NHSGA state golf championships ... Maintains a 3.6 GPA and is considering attending St. Anselm, Fairfield, Bryant, Endicott, Rollins, Clemson or Florida State ... Thanks his parents as well as his swing coach, Marc Spencer, and head coach Joe Rocha for all their support.
ALEX LANDRY
St. John's Prep Junior
Reigning Salem News Player of the Year held a 9-hole scoring average of 38.56 and was named a Catholic Conference all-star ... Team captain shot a 75 and finished in a tie for fifth at the CC Championship ... Topped that with an even par 72 (tied for third) in NHSGA state golf championships to qualify for next year's National High School Championship at Pinehurst .... Had four birdies and shot 2-under par in a win over Xaverian ... Carries a 3.9 GPA and is planning to play college golf ... Thanks his mom and dad for all his continued success.
DANNY DiLISIO
Swampscott Senior
Big Blue captain went 8-4-1 and was named the team MVP ... Led Swampscott with 10 birdies ... Held a 9-hole scoring average of 2-over par ... Considers his best match to be a 5.5-3.5 individual triumph over Salem on a day where he shot 3-over par in very windy conditions ... Owner of a 3.1 GPA and has applied to Salem State ... Thanks his dad and uncle David for pushing him to get better and playing golf with him over the summer, as well as his grandfather for introducing him to the sport.
AIDAN GRACIALE
Swampscott Senior
Senior captain for both the golf and baseball teams ... Held down the No. 2 spot for the Big Blue and considers his best match to be a 36 (2-over par) and a 7-2 win over Marblehead at Tedesco CC in extremely windy conditions ... Finishes career with the most varsity wins (37) of any Swampscott player in the past decade ... Helped squad to 10-3 record and a win over Danvers for the first time in years ... Committed to Salve Regina to continue his baseball career ... Thanks his teammates, the boosters and head coach Jason Knowles for all of his success over the past four years.
LOU SPELLIOS
Swampscott Junior
Six-foot standout dominated the No. 3 position for the Big Blue ... Compiled a 12-1 individual match play record ... Averaged 38.8 strokes per nine holes ... Shot a 36 against Danvers to win his match 7.5, to 1.5 ... Helped Swampscott to one of its best seasons in recent memory ... Thanks his fellow captains and coach Jason Knowles for their support and guidance this fall.
BOBBY JELLISON
Salem Senior
Witches' captain held down the No. 2 spot for the second straight season ... Averaged five points per individual match ... Carried a scoring average of 39 strokes per nine holes ... Repeat Salem News all-star is a member of the National Honor Society ... Shot a season-best 36 at Olde Salem Greens and recorded an eagle on the ninth hole ... Ranked 30th in his class with a 3.9 GPA ... Also a varsity basketball and baseball player and will play baseball at Division 2 Flagler (Fla.) College next year.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Ian Paddock, Jack Ryan, Soph.
Danvers: Bobby Fish, Fr.; Tommy Purcell, Sr.
Essex Tech: Luke Thibodeau, Jr.; Zack Seymour, Sr.
Hamilton-Wenham: Peter Gourdeau, Jr.; Peter Goeben, Sr.; Jack Bial, Soph.; Will Moroney, Jr.
Ipswich: Rowan Silva, Sr.; Charlie Jepsen, Fr.
Marblehead: Matt Thompson, Sr.
Masconomet: Tommy Sacco, Jr; Julia Tremblay, Sr.
Peabody: Ryan Brunet, Soph.
Salem: Joe Parr, Sr.
St. John's Prep: Terry Manning, Fr.; Ian Rourke, Soph.; Connor Remley, Jr.; Brendan O'Hollaran, Jr.; Blake Buonopane, Sr.
Swampscott: Nate Stern, Sr.
