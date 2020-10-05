2020 Salem News high school field hockey team-by-team previews

BEVERLY PANTHERS
Last year's record: 4-10-4
Head coach: Trish Murphy (12th season, 157-51-25)
Team captains: Annie Curtin, Sr. D; Julia Otterbein, Sr. GK.
Other key performers: Elsa Hawkes, Sr. M; Sydney Ruggeri, Sr. D; Jamie DuPont, Jr. M; Noelle McLane, Soph. F; Brooke Davies, Soph. M; Sophie Rogers, Soph. M/Utility; Kyla Perron-Hart, Soph. F; Cerys Murphy, Soph. D.
Outlook: The Orange-and-Black have a lot of returnees and some newcomers such as Murphy and Perron-Hart that could make an immediate impact. After a rare season of missing the postseason a year ago, the tradition-proud Panthers have their sights set on returning to the top of the Northeastern Conference. Adjusting to the speed of the game under the new 7-on-7 format and keeping a rotating crop of fresh legs in the game will go a long ways towards achieving that goal.
BISHOP FENWICK CRUSADERS
Last year's record: 17-3 (lost in Division 2 North quarterfinals, 1-0, to Pentucket)
Head coach: Marybeth Mahoney (15th season, 129-116-28)
Team captains: Cat Elias, Sr. GK; Paige Littlehale, Sr. M; Grace Morey, Jr. M.
Other key performers: Kristina Rusha, Sr. M/D; Kailey Silva, Jr. D/M; Emily McPhail, Jr. F; Arianna Costello. Jr. F; Shannon Nagy, Sr. M.
Outlook: Mahoney said the key to her team's success starts with building trust on the field, with returning players adjusting to the team's newer members so they can cohesively play as one team. The Crusaders ultimately want to win their first Catholic Central League field hockey title, but need to develop a strong team game in order to do so.
DANVERS FALCONS
Last year's record: 16-2-2 (Northeastern Conference champions; lost in Division 2 North quarterfinals, 2-0, to Gloucester)
Head coach: Jill McGinnity (8th season, 76-34-17)
Team captains: Ashley Curcuru, Sr. D; Janessa Marchegiani, Sr. D.
Other key performers: Brigid Churchill, Sr. GK; Caitlin Hess, Sr. D; Grace Brinkley, Jr. M; Ashley Clark, Jr. M; Sabrina Auceillo, Jr. M; Sadie Papamechail, Soph. M; Sophie Papamechail, Soph. D; Katherine Purcell, Soph. F; Emma Wilichoski, Soph. F; Sarah Cashman, Sr. F; Jenna Lowd, Sr. F; Jordan Brodsky, Sr. D.
Outlook: Having lost only three players from last year's NEC titlists, the Falcons and their 14 returnees should absolutely be near the top of the pack again. There's speed, strength and depth up and down the roster, and McGinnity likes the balance her team has through the 10th, 11th and 12th grades. Staying patient while at the same time having the ability to think quickly on their feet will be paramount for Danvers; so will having belief in their system and each other.
HAMILTON-WENHAM GENERALS
Last year's record: 1-11-4
Head coach: Leigh Shea (2nd season, 1-11-4)
Team captains: Sarah Cooke, Sr. M; Ronni Flanagan, Sr. D/M; Riley Clarke, Jr. F/M.
Other key performers: Brynn McKechnie, Jr. F; Allie Benchoff, Soph. M.
Outlook: The Generals are a young team that is eager to work hard to get the results they want. Now in their second season under Shea, they're aware of what their coach's expectations are and what needs to be done in order to achieve success. Despite losing 10 seniors, there are a good amount of starters back (including the three captains and McKechnie), and Benchoff is new to the program and ready to make an impact as a 10th grader.
IPSWICH TIGERS
Last year's record: 9-8-2 (lost in Division 2 North first round to Lynnfield)
Head coach: Sarah Murphy (9th season, 87-46-17)
Team captains: Riley Daly, Sr. M; Rowan Galanis, Sr. F; Sam Orroth, Sr. D.
Other key performers: Chloe Pszenny, Soph. M; Julia Moseley, Jr. D; Morgan Bodwell, Jr. GK; Lexi James, Jr. F; Faith DeBoer, Jr. F; Reagan Amazeen, Sr. F.
Outlook: The Tigers opened their season with a big 2-1 upset over perennial state powerhouse Manchester Essex last Friday at home, which they hope is a sign of good things to come this fall. Communicating with each other on the turf, being versatile, finishing in the offensive circle, staying healthy and what Murphy terms "making the ball do the work" while moving up and down the field will help Ipswich in that quest.
MARBLEHEAD MAGICIANS
Last year's record: 8-8-1 (lost in Division 2 North first round, 4-0, to Manchester Essex)
Head coach: Linda Collins (43rd season, 286-135-121)
Team captains: Mae Colwell, Sr. F; Tess Keaney, Sr. F; Haven Linehan, Sr. D; Madi Monahan, Sr. F; Cannan Whittier, Sr. M.
Other key performers: Emily Doughman, Sr. GK; Grace Elmer, Sr. M; Lily Finnegan, Sr. F; Teagan Masters, Sr. F; Ava Ulian. Sr. F; Jessica West, Sr. F; Anastasiya Ziaziulia, Sr. M; Jane O'Neil, Jr. F; Tegan Sherwood, Jr. M.
Outlook: With a dozen gifted seniors on the roster, the Magicians have high hopes not only for a winning season, but one that could place them atop the Northeastern Conference mountaintop. Collins, the dean of North Shore coaches, said the keys for her squad will be teamwork, communication, anticipation and on-and off-ball movement, especially with the expected faster pace of the 7-on-7 format.
MASCONOMET CHIEFTAINS
Last year's record: 18-1-2 (Cape Ann League champions; lost in Division 1 North quarterfinals, 1-0, to Natick)
Head coach: Maggie Bridgeo (3rd season, 37-3-4)
Team captains: Andrea Walker, Sr. D; Cally McSweeney, Sr. M.
Other key performers: Nina Morris, Sr. D; Kate Zagmani, Sr. M; Mia Koutoulas, Sr.; Lily Conway, Jr. F; Cecily Paglerani, Jr. F; Ava Collins, Jr. F; Ava Tello, Jr. D; Ainsley Gruener, Jr. GK; Maggie Sturgis, Soph. F.
Outlook: With the move from the Cape Ann League to the Northeastern Conference, the Chieftains hope to keep their recent streak of excellence going. Gruener is back in net and Tello and Walker lead what should be a strong defense. Paglerani, Conway and Collins all possess excellent speed. But it's the seniors — Koutoulas, McSweeney, Zagmani, Walker, Morris, et. al. — that will ultimately determine how much success Masconomet has.
PEABODY TANNERS
Last year's record: 2-12-2
Head coach: Tawny Palmieri (3rd season, 5-24-5)
Team captains: Alise Maltsev, Sr. M; Sydney Branga, Sr. GK.
Other key performers: Dado Nasso, Sr. F; Kylie Colella, Sr. GK; Sophie Izzo, Sr. F/M; Elise Staunton, Sr. F; Nikki Nikolouzos, Sr. D; Jenna Lombard, Sr. D; Emma Hayward, Sr. D; Julia Paulino, Sr. F/M.
Outlook: As the program continues to grow under Palmieri's guidance, the Tanners will continue to improve their skill development, conditioning and all-around knowledge of the sport. Introducing the new players and having them get a season of varsity field hockey under their belts will benefit Peabody both this fall and in the long run.
SWAMPSCOTT BIG BLUE
Last year's record: 8-8-3
Head coach: Courtney Russo (2nd season, 8-8-3)
Team captains: Jordan Waters, Sr. M; Lili D'Agostino, Sr. F; Harper Clopton, Sr. D.
Other key performers: Isabella Modica, Jr. F/M; Olivia Passalaqua, Jr. F/M; Paige Quagrello, Jr.; Meghan O'Brien, Jr.; Nicollete Fraser, Jr. Camy McCathern, Jr.; Sydney Marshall, Jr.; Jennifer Bartram, Jr.; Aubrey Bliss, Jr.; Scarlett Ciciotti, Jr.; Gabby Hause, Jr.; Chloe Rakauskas, Jr.; Brooke Waters, Soph.; Olivia Baron, Soph.
Outlook: In addition to its three talented captains, the Big Blue's deep and skillful junior class will factor largely into the team's success this fall. Modica is a returning NEC all-star and, along with Passalaqua, should help control the pace of the game with their skill and versatility. Relying on its endurance and experience to use the whole field and move the ball under the new 7-on-7 format should bode well for Swampscott.
