2020 Salem News Student-Athlete Award nominee: Graham Inzana, Swampscott

In the football age of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, it's become common knowledge that a super computer-like brain is just as important for a quarterback as a powerful arm.
Enter Swampscott senior Graham Inzana, who became one of the most prolific passers in the Big Blue's storied gridiron history by using his smarts just as much as his athletic ability.
Leading Swampscott to a Super Bowl championship as a senior captain last fall, Inzana paced his gridiron squad to consecutive Division 5 North sectional titles and a 19-3 overall record as starting QB.
The Salem News Offensive Player of the Year as a junior, he threw for 4,383 yards in his career with 54 touchdown passes (third on the school's all-time list).
"Graham's a great leader. He does his (football) homework. He's one of the smarter guys I've been around in a long time," Big Blue offensive coordinator Chris Cameron said.
That bears itself out in the classroom, where Inzana has tackled advanced college prep courses like high level Spanish and physics.
"He takes as much pride, if not more, in his academic accomplishments than he does in any personal athletic achievement," said Swampscott head baseball coach Joe Caponigro, for whom Inzana is a captain and starting shortstop.
In addition to his smooth hitting and sharp fielding on the diamond, Inzana is also a solid basketball player.
Caponigro coached him as a youngster in both Swampscott Little League and youth basketball and has see him grow from a young pup into a tremendous leader both in the classroom and on the field.
"He's got that drive that you can't teach," Caponigro said. "He possesses those qualities that any coach can appreciate: work ethic, determination, leadership, discipline, loyalty, love of his school, classmates and teammates. Graham embodies the definition of student-athlete."
MEET GRAHAM INZANA
Hometown: Swampscott
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Bridgewater State University
Favorite Book: The Harry Potter series, by J.K. Rowling
Favorite Movie: "Remember the Titans"
Favorite singer: Jerry Garcia
Favorite App: Snapchat
Favorite class in School: Math
What athletic feat are you most proud of and why? Our 2019 Division 5 Super Bowl win and being named Player of the Game. Playing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough was amazing. Winning that game there, with teammates I’d played with for more than 10 years and winning for the great, deserving coaches was the best finish to any season!
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you? I was truly honored just to be nominated as a team captain. So I’ve always taken the responsibility that comes with that very seriously. Whether during games, practices or in the locker rooms and bus rides to/from games, there are so many opportunities to lead. Most of my teammates I’ve played multiple sports with for over 10 years. By letting them all know how important every player is and showing confidence in them all, we were able to play as team and win the championship.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now? Hopefully somewhere in the USA with a good job and maybe starting a family.
What's something most people don't know about you?: I’m an avid rock & roll fan.
