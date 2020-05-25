2020 Salem News Student-Athlete Award nominee: Mak Graves, Masconomet

Masconomet Regional senior Makayla 'Mak' Graves is every coach's dream: the kid that attacks every play on the basketball court or field hockey pitch with tenacity and hunger, diving after every loose ball and making every hustle play.
As it happens, Graves is also the player with the most talent and knack for scoring. When you combine that with ferocity and hunger, it's a combination that's tough to beat.
Graves joined became the sixth girls in Chieftain basketball history to reach 1,000 career points this winter while also leading her team to its first playoff win in three years. In field hockey, she was the Cape Ann League MVP while totaling 63 points and helped her team win its first-ever Division 1 North crown as a junior while being named Salem News Player of the Year.
"Mak is a constant threat on the field," said Masconomet field hockey coach Maggie Bridgeo. "She makes the players around her so much better. She inspires supports and elevates all her teammates."
The youngest player ever to make USA Field Hockey's Under-19 squad, Graves will play field hockey at the Division 1 level in college at nearby Northeastern University.
A two-year captain, she's a two-tear student ambassador at her school and has been the representative for the state's Women in Sports day.
"She's so selfless, always positive and upbeat," said Bridgeo. "She'll take time to run drills on the weekend to help newer players improve. She'll take time to volunteer with the youth program. You can't find a nicer young lady than Mak."
Carrying a 4.12 grade point average, Graves is also an outstanding student. She hopes to study nursing and has volunteered at Beverly Hospital while also being an officer in Masconomet's Best Buddies program and volunteering with the Getting Down in the North Shore program, which works with the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress.
MEET MAK GRAVES
Hometown: Topsfield
Age: 17
College you will be attending: Northeastern University
What is your favorite book? 'Tuesdays With Morrie' by Mitch Albom
What is your favorite movie? "Miracle"
What is your favorite singer or musical group? Keith Urban
What is your favorite app? Angry Birds
What is your favorite class in school? Anatomy/Physiology
What athletic feat are you most proud of? Winning the Cape Ann League title four years in a row for field hockey and scoring over 1,000 points for basketball.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you? There are many things that come to mind. It's extremely important to be a good role-model and to set an example both on and off the field/court. In addition you are the person who has to be there to help your teammates when things get tough during a game and you have to be there for them off the field/court as well.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years from now? Hopefully I'm a nurse or physician in the medical area in Boston.
What’s something most people don't know about you? No one knows how much I love Cape Cod.
