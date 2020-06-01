If there's one thing that Salem High senior Stephanie Cantone does not have, it's a fear of the unknown.
Having never played lacrosse before, she went out for the team as a junior and became a tremendous asset while scoring 20 goals. That's just one example of how a desire to try new things has helped make Cantone one of the Witches' most well-rounded student-athletes and leaders.
"She picked up the sport within two weeks," marveled Salem coach Kate Wilkins. "She's a natural athlete who works extremely hard. She brings a big positive attitude while helping others learn and pick up new skills."
A tremendous leader in both soccer and basketball, Cantone served as a shining example for a young Witches' athletic program. Their girls basketball team had just eight players this past winter but Cantone kept things positive, had her best season with 10 points per game, and never lost her smile.
"She always had those positive words in the locker room. She believed if we played our game we'd have success and she makes her teammates believe," said Witches girls basketball coach Evie Oquendo. "She was the heartbeat of our team."
A multi-sport captain, Cantone's leadership goes well beyond her home zip code. A member of the state's MIAA Student Advisory Committee, she attended the New England Student Leadership Conference while spearheading several community service projects such as sending school supplies to Haiti and collecting school supplies for local YMCA's.
"One of the most sincere, attentive hones and caring athletes I have ever worked with," said Salem High athletic director Scott Connolly. "She hasn't missed a practice, a game a fundraiser or a meeting with any of her teams. She hasn't missed a minute."
A Northeastern Conference all-star in both soccer and basketball, Cantone ranks fifth academically in Salem High's Class of 2020. She is also President of her school's National Honor Society and the class treasurer.
"I stress the importance of drive, determination, desire and discipline. Stephanie lives by those four words," said Salem girls soccer coach Andrew Douglass. "She's the perfect role model of what a Student-Athlete should be."
MEET STEPHANIE CANTONE
Hometown: Salem
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Quinnipiac University; majoring in the Athletic Training/ Doctorate of Physical Therapy program
Favorite Book: 'Just Mercy' by Bryan Stevenson
Favorite movie: "Creed" & "Creed II"
Favorite singer: Ella Mai
Favorite App: Twitter
Favorite class: Medical Ethics
Favorite Athletic Feat: My sophomore soccer season, we were down 2-0 against Lynn Classical and needed to win the game to have a good chance at making the state tournament. We had tied the game up about halfway through the second half and with five minutes left, I had stolen the ball and took it for a 60-yard breakaway, dribbling around the goalie, and scoring the game-winning goal. We all celebrated, and it was a really good team bonding moment.
Being a leader among peers means to me: I've learned over many experiences that leadership is influence. Being a leader means that you have the power to inspire your peers to do better on and off the field. You never know the impact you can have on someone; it takes someone who is kind, caring, encouraging, and simply just a friend to stand out and make that difference on a team, in your school, and in your community. A leader has a strong character and leads their team to success, not necessarily wins or losses, but improvement.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope to graduate from doctorate school at Quinnipiac University and start out as a strong female in the workforce with a career in physical therapy relating to sports. I hope to get married and start a family and be involved in youth sports.
Something most people don’t know about me: I'm one of 19 student-athletes from all over Massachusetts who is part of the MIAA Student Advisory Committee. We helped at MIAA events and work together to improve educational athletics for all MIAA-affiliated schools, creating a yearly footprint to implement in these affiliated schools.
||||