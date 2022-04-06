BOYS INDOOR TRACK RUNNER OF THE YEAR
LOGAN TRACIA
Peabody Junior
600/1000/Mile
Logan Tracia has state level range in any event he participates in from the 600 meter to the mile. He was named Northeastern Conference Athlete of the Year and was a member of the All-Conference Team. The Tanners' captain won the 1000 at the conference meet championship in a time of 2:33.03, the fastest time in the area this winter, and he was also a member of his school's winning 4x400 relay.
Voted the Tanners' Outstanding Distance Performer, Tracia went on to win the Division 2 state 1000 in his personal best time. He also had one of the top mile times (4:27) and ran the fastest 800 in the area this winter (2:00.6) at the New Balance Nationals.
A three-season track athlete, Tracia was the NEC cross country MVP last fall. He also ran a 52.9 split on the conference champion 4x400 relay team.
"Logan's versatility and championship performance is outstanding," said Peabody High coach Fernando Braz. "He's a middle distance and longer distance runner, who was outstanding in multiple events both during the season and in the championships at the end. His passion for track and field drives him to be the best he can become."
The Tanner boys were undefeated in dual meets, won the conference meet, took third at the state relays, and finished third in Division 2 -- with Tracia a big part of all the team's successes. He intends to continue his cross country and track career at the best collegiate level he can, and the options are wide open now. He carries a 3.67 grade point average.
Distance coach Peter Cirafice and head coach Fernando Braz have had the biggest influence on his athletic career. "They guide me on the right path on and off the track, and motivate me to be better every single day," Tracia said.
*
TYEE AMBROSH
St. John's Prep Senior
Dash/Relay
Division 1 states runner-up in 300 meter ... Personal best time was 36.08 seconds ... Placed 2nd at Tri-Country League in the 300 and 4x200 relay ... Went to New Balance Nationals and was member of 4x200 relay that placed 34th ... Ranked No. 6 on Prep all time best 300 list ...Starting defensive back for Prep football team ... Captain has 3.7 GPA and will run track at Babson College ... Influenced by NFL star wide receiver Davante Adams. "He wasn't highly recruited out of high school," said Ambrosh, "but has made his impact in may ways and is arguably the best wide receiver in the league."
JASON BOIS
St. John's Prep Senior
Hurdles
Achieved All-American status with 2nd place finish in shuttle hurdles relay at New Balance Nationals ... Won Tri-County League Division 1 high hurdles championship ... Placed 2nd at Division 1 states hurdles in 7.88 ... Ranks No. 2 on St. John's Prep's all-time record for shuttle hurdles ... Plans to continue track career at collegiate level ... Carries 3.66 GPA ... Biggest athletic influence are teammates Tyler Hughes and Drew McStay, whose work ethic pushes him to be the best he can be.
WYATT BURR
Bishop Fenwick Senior
600/1000/Mile/2-Mile/Relay
Tri-County All League versatile performer in several events ... TCL Meet 2-mile champion ... Had league's best times in 600, 1000, mile, and 2 mile ... Captain ran 600 in 1:28.93 ... Best time in 1000 was 2:38 ... Had a 4:34 mile and 10:17 in 2-mile ... Best individual performance was taking 3rd at Division 4 states in the 1000 (2:39.13) ... Ran 800 leg on SMR relay that qualified for Emerging Elite race at New Balance Nationals ... Committed to run at Bryant University ... Carries 3.8 GPA ... Thanked coaches Steve Czarnecki and Shawn Carlson for always supporting him and keeping him motivated.
PETER CLIFFORD
Marblehead Senior
Long Distance/Relay
Captain was consistent all season, clocking sub 4:45-mile times on multiple occasions ... Placed 2nd at NEC Meet mile ... Was 7th at Division 3 states ... Personal record time of 4:33 ... Member of 4x800 relay that took first place at NEC Championship Meet in 8:57.27 ... Also strong 2-mile runner ... Salem News cross country all-star ... Carries 4.1 GPA and plans to run cross country and track at Bucknell University.
JOEY DO
Swampscott, Senior
Jumps/200/400/Relay
Northeastern Conference long jump champion ... Personal record was 20 feet 6 inches ... Conference all-star ... Finished 3rd at Division 5 states ... Best triple jump was 43-feet 5 1/2 inches ... Captain has 3.0 GPA and plans to continue career in track and field in college ... Will pursue physical therapy ... Biggest athletic influence are his older siblings. "Their background and passion for track and field is something I've viewed as a competition to do better and be the best I can in all aspects of life, on and off the track," he said.
MEKONNEN EON
Danvers Senior
Mile/1000/Relay
Northeastern Conference mile champion in 4:31.30... Was 3rd at Division 3 states in personal best 4:27 and qualified for All-States ... Best 1000 was 2:40 ... Holds school mile record ... Unbeaten in dual meets ... Member of school record setting distance medley relayR ... Will attend Stonehill College and continue to run track ... Carries 4.0 GPA ... Said his biggest influence is Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. "He's not afraid to be himself on or off the field," said Eon.
PETER GARDIKAS
Peabody Senior
Shot Put/Weight Throws
Tanner captain was member of state relay shot put championship team ... Finished 2nd overall in Division 2 states shot put with throw of 51 feet 6 1/2 inches ... Was 6th at All-States ... Mass State champ in weight throw ... Finished 3rd in shot put at New Balance Nationals Rising Star event (51 feet 7 1/4 inches) ... Wound up 8th in weight throw at nationals ... Northeastern Conference honorable mention ... Voted team's Outstanding Throws Performer.
LIAM GILLESPIE
Masconomet Senior
55 Meter Hurdles/Relay
Northeastern Conference 55 meter hurdles champion ... Undefeated in dual meets in 55 meter hurdles ... All-Conference Team member ... Personal best time was 8.59 seconds at conference championship ... Member of 2nd place 4x200 team at NEC Meet ... Carries 4.703 on 5.3 scale ... Will attend Cornell University to major in chemical engineering ... "I've run track and cross country for four years of high school. My coaches and teammates were always there to support and push me through training and competition," he said.
COLIN HANSEN
Ipswich Junior
600/Relay
Cape Ann League Meet 600 champ and as member of the Tigers' winning 4x400 relay ... Best time was 1:30.09 ... Placed 3rd at Division 5 states and 11th at All-States ... Nearly broke school 600 record with personal best time of 1:25.32 ... Member of 4x400 record setting relay, breaking an IHS mark that stood for 14 years ... Ran 4x400 split of 51.4 at states and 51.5 at All-States ... Has 3.2 grade point average and plans to continue running in college.
BEN KAHN
Marblehead Senior
600/Relay
Captain took 2nd at NEC Meet in 600 ... Ran personal best 1:28.6 at Division 3 states to finish 8th ... Member of NEC 4x800 champion relay team ... Has 4.0 GPA and plans to attend University of Michigan at Ann Arbor ... Said coach Nolan Raimo has been instrumental in his success. "He taught so much about the mechanics of running, being a leader, and loving the sport of track," said Kahn. "Our team is so fortunate to have him leading us. I consider myself lucky to have been coached by him the past three years."
COLIN KELTER
Danvers Senior
Sprints/Relay
NEC Meet 300 winner ... Captain was unbeaten in dual meets ... Personal 300 record time was 37.74 ... Member of 4x200 school record setting relay that was 3rd at Division 3 states and 19th at All-States ... Relay's fastest was 1:35.41 ... Ran 400 leg on DMR, which set a new school record in 11:00 ... All-Northeastern Conference team member ... Best individual performance came at Division 3 states with personal record 300 time ... Carries 102 grade point average and is in top 10 percent of class ... Will attend Hamilton College in New York and play football ... Said his dad has been most important person in his athletic career.
LUKE LLEWELLYN
Danvers Senior
1000/Relay
NEC Honorable Mention was 2nd at NEC Meet 1000 in 2:37.11 ... Captain placed 3rd at Division 3 states in both 1000 and running a leg on 4x200 relay ... Was 12th at All-States 1000 and 19th for relay ... Best 600 time was 1:25.75 and 2:37 for 1000 ... Ran 600 for 1st time indoors at Last Chance Meet and placed 5th in 1:25.75 ... Also a Salem News cross country All-Star ... Team MVP ... Has 3.3 GPA and plans to continue running at Merrimack College and study business ... Said coach Tom Walsh has been his biggest influence.
DREW McSTAY
St. John's Prep Senior
High jump
Danvers resident came into his own at big end-of-season meets ... Cleared 6-foot-3 inches at All-States ... Placed 5th at New Englands with personal best leap ... Finished 6th at Massachusetts Meet of Champions with 6-foot-2 jump ... Qualified for New Balance Nationals ... Plans to continue track career at collegiate level ... Carries 4.4 GPA ... Teammate Tyler Hughes is his biggest athletic influence. "Tyler has been pushing me to be the best version of myself since I first met him my freshman year," he said.
JESSE OFURIE
St. John's Prep Junior
Sprints/Relay
Set new school record in 55 meters with very fast time of 6.61 seconds ... Took 5th at Division 1 states ... Went to New Balance Nationals ... Member of Eagles' 4x200 relay that was 34th at Nationals ... Had 22.8 second relay split ... The 16-year-old Salem resident was a Catholic Conference all-star in both indoor track and football ... Also a Salem News football all-star at wide receiver ... Has 3.7 GPA and plans to play football at Division 1 college ... The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder is already getting football offers from several schools.
LIAM OUELLETTE
Beverly Senior
Distance
Captain won Northeastern Conference 2-mile ... Finished 4th at Division 2 states in personal best 2-mile time of 9:47.63 ... Placed 20th at Meet of Champions in the same event in 9:59.45 ... Was unbeaten in dual meets ... Wound up 3rd at Distance Classic in personal best mile time of 4:42.87 ... Also a Salem News cross country all-star ... Plans to continue running career in college and study environmental and political sciences.
MICHAEL PEREZ
Peabody Senior
Sprints/Relays
Versatile athlete ran 200, 300, 400, SMR, 4x400 and 4x200 relays ... Placed 10th in 300 at Division 2 states ... Captain was 3rd in 300 at NEC Meet ... All Conference Team ... Member of NEC champion 4x200 and 4x400 relays that qualified for All-States ... His 4x200 relay was 4th at Division 2 states, and SMR took 3rd at state relays ... Ran 200 leg on SMR team that qualified for Nationals ... Strong in every event from dash to 600 ... New Balance National qualifier ... Received Versatility and Tanner Awards ... Best performance of season was 38.00 in 300 meter dash at states ... Has 3.82 GPA and ranked 24th in class ... Will play football for University of New England and study applied exercise science.
JAMES ROBIE
Ipswich Senior
High Jump/55 Meter Hurdles
Cape Ann League Baker Division Athlete of the Year ... Undefeated in dual meets in both hurdles and high jump ... Led Tigers in points ... Set 2nd best hurdles time in school history (8.22) ... Best high jump was 6 feet ... Placed 2nd at state divisional meet in both high jump and hurdles with best performance of season ... Plans to attend WPI and major in engineering ... 4.2 GPA ... Biggest influences have been former teammates Pierce DeBoer and Sam Fitzpatrick. "Both competed in hurdles and high jump and inspired me to work hard," he said.
SCHUYLER SCHMITT
Marblehead Senior
High Jump/Hurdles/Pentathlon
Took 2nd in state pentathlon with school record 3,223 points ... Placed 5th in shot put, 6th in long jump, and 33rd in the 1000 ... First time ever jumping cleared 19 feet 1 inch ... Personal record in hurdles was 8.32 seconds ... Did three new events at pentathlon ... Was 2nd at NEC high jump, 3rd at Division 3 states, and 5th at All-States ... Tied for 5th at New Englands ... Personal best in high jump was 6 feet 3 inches ... Claimed 2nd at league meet hurdles and 9th at Division3 states ... NEC honorable mention ... Carries 4.02 GPA.
BRENDAN SMITH
Peabody Senior
Shot Put/Weight Throw
NEC Meet shot put champion ... Named to All-Conference team ... Captain was 3rd at Division 2 states and 9th at All-States ... Shot put state relay champ ... Personal record was 51-feet 7 1/4 inches, which was the best in area ... Best weight throw was 51 feet 9 inches ... Finished 2nd at New Balance Nationals Rising Stars shot put with personal best throw and 7th in the weight throw ... Plans to take post-graduate year at Winchendon and play baseball there ... Said former Peabody thrower Marcus Vieira has been a role model.
DECLAN SMITH
Bishop Fenwick Freshman
Distance
Ninth grader finished second in at Tri-County League Meet in the mile ... Won freshman mile event at Boston Holiday Challenge in 4:42 ... Finished 5th at Division 4 states in personal record 4:37 ... Qualified for nationals in freshman mile ... Peabody resident was also a Salem News cross country all-star ... Wants to run cross country and track in college at a Division 1 school ... Said coaches and teammates push him to be better every day on and off the track. "Since the first day I joined the team they've set a good example," he said."
CHARLIE TUTTLE
St. John's Prep Senior
Distance
One of top distance runners in New England ... Was 2nd in 2 mile at Division 1 states ... Took 3rd at All-States ... Best performances were at All-States and Terrier Classic with 8:36 3K ... Best 2-mile time of 9:19 ... Ran 2-mile in Championship race at New Balance Nationals ... No. 3 on all time school DMR list ... Salem resident has 4.21 GPA and will attend Boston University to continue his running career ... Salem News cross country Runner of the Year ... "Early in my career, teammates let me understand the extent you can push yourself in this sport," he said.
VINCENZO VIDETTA
Swampscott Senior
High Jump
NEC high jump champion ... Conference all-star ... Big Blue captain's personal record was 6-feet-2 inches ... Was 3rd at Division 5 states, and went to All-States ... Best performance was in meet with Marblehead with personal record jump ... Will participate in spring track ... Weighted GPA is 81.58 ... Wants to continue track career in college .... "My coaches and teammates made me fall in love with the sport and have me looking forward to every practice and meet," he said.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Leo Sheriff, Jr., Hurdles/High Jump, Daniel DiPietro, Sr., 1000, Misha Krygin, Jr., 1000, Grant Eastin, Sr., Shot Put, Ryan Dunleavy, Jr., 600
Bishop Fenwick: Ethan Henshaw, Sr., 600, Ethan Tran, Sr., 55 Meter/300, Ryan Morgenstern, Sr., 300
Danvers: Kevin Rogers, Sr., Distance
Essex Tech: Dominic Filtranti, Sr., 55 Meter Hurdles/High Jump
Hamilton-Wenham: Cooper Blatz, Sr., 1000/Relay, Ryan Gillis, Sr., Distance, Evan McNulty, Sr., Distance, Matt Almeida, Jr., Sprints/Relays
Ipswich: Finn Russell, Sr., 2 Mile, Paul Wertz, Sr., 300, Peter Bauman, Jr., Shot Put/55 Meter
Marblehead: Oliver Buckhoff, Jr., 600, Gabe Bayramian, Soph., 1000, Harrison Kee, Jr., 2 Mile, Ryan Thompson, Jr., 2Mile/Relay
Masconomet: Nate Collins, Sr., 600/Relay, Tim McGinley, Sr., Mile/Relay, Sasha Kessel, Sr., 55 Meter/Relay
Peabody: Eli Batista, Soph., Sprints/Relay
St. John's Prep: Nathan Lopez, Jr., Distance, Dylan Aliberti, Soph., Sprints/Relay; Carson Browne, Jr., Sprints/Relay, Callum Brown, Jr., Sprints/Relay; Cooper Johnson, Jr., Sprints, .Paul Lovett, Jr., Distance
Salem: Robert Palacois, Sr., Distance
Swampscott: Jamie Godwin, Sr., Relay, Dylan Brawley, Sr., 1000/Relay, Cole Hamernick, Sr., 300/Relay, Lucas Bereaud, Soph., Sprints/Relay; Szyman Wabno, Jr., Sprints/Relay