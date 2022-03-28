SALEM NEWS GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CECILIA KAY
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Center/Power Forward
Kay may be a 15-year-old, but plays like a senior leader. She was dominant in the paint this season and a major factor in the Crusaders reaching the Division 3 Final Four before fallling to eventual state champion St. Mary's of Lynn by a single point.
"Cecilia is incredibly hard working, humble, and smart," said Fenwick coach Adam DeBaggis. "Even with all of her success, she still understands that she can always improve and tries to do that on a daily basis. One of the best parts about her is she is a great teammate and would do anything to help one of her friends improve as well. Cecilia is a special person that will be great at whatever she does because of her work ethic."
A transfer from Arlington Catholic, Kay led Fenwick this winter in points (455, an average of 18.3 per game) and rebounds (11.2 rpg). She was the Crusaders' leading scorer in 16 of their 25 games, with a game-high 28 points and 10 rebounds in an Elite Eight win over Norwell. She delivered another double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) in a Sweet 16 against Hudson.
The 6-foot-1 Kay finished the season with 16 double-doubles. Her career high was 32 points against Nauset Regional, and Kay pulled down 26 rebounds vs. Cathedral High. She also grabbed a team-best 299 rebounds and 93 blocks while making 16 three-pointers and averaging a steal-and-a-half per game.
Kay was the Most Valuable Player in the IAABO Board 130 Larry McIntire Tournament, a Catholic Central League all-star for the second straight season, and finished in the top three for scoring (3rd) and rebounding (1st) in The Salem News area. She has a 4.5 GPA and hopes to play Division 1 basketball like her sister Alexandra (Mount St. Mary's) and brother Sean (Yale). She thanked her middle school travel coach Ron Sen for his role in helping to develop her game.
*
NASHA ARNOLD
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Forward
"A tremendous defender, leader, and person that is almost impossible to guard inside," said coach Adam DeBaggis about his star from North Reading ... Captain averaged 11.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game ... Had 8 double-doubles and rarely took a seat, averaging 27 minutes per game ... Catholic Central League all-star ... Best game was against Peabody in Larry McIntire Tournament final with 15 points and 14 rebounds ... Scored 14 points in Final Four one-point loss to St. Mary's ... Has 4.34 GPA ... Committed to Wheaton College to continue basketball career and take pre-med course, with plans to become an orthodontist.
ABIGAIL BETTENCOURT
Peabody Sophomore
Shooting Guard
Northeastern Conference all-star led the Tanners with 22 three-pointers ... Great defender who averaged 8.7 ppg. ... Received Tanners' Most Versatile Award ... Season best 18 points vs. Saugus ... Added 15 points in playoff win over Lynn Classical ... Used her quickness to lead team in steals with 69 ... Scored double digits in nine games ... Second-leading shot blocker on team ... Played key role in Tanners going undefeated in conference play ... Salem News Player of the Year in softball (pitcher) as freshman ... Three-sport athlete also volleyball all-star ... Carries 4.04 GPA and plans to continue athletic career in college ... Hopes to follow in parents' footsteps, both of whom played a Division 1 sport in college.
TAYLOR BETTENCOURT
Peabody Junior
Point Guard
Captain-elect was named NEC-All Conference ... Set fast pace for Tanners by getting the ball up the court quickly ... Averaged 8 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals a game ... Best game was 14 points and 6 assists in come-from-behind win over Billerica ... Led Tanners in assists and was second in 3-point shots ... Received Tanner Award at team banquet ... Has 3.5 GPA ... Plans to study criminal justice and play basketball in college ... Said her dad Ted, a former Peabody High basketball great and the city's Mayor, is her biggest athletic influence.
EMMA BLOOM
Peabody Senior
Guard/Forward
NEC First Team all-star ... Three-sport athlete plays goalie in soccer and shortstop in softball ... Captain was Tanners' second leading scorer and rebounder ... Had 21 points against Winthrop and 12 points & 6 rebounds in tourney win vs. Lynn Classical ... Averaged 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds ... Team co-MVP with fellow Salem News all-star Logan Lomasney ... Was calming influence on young team ... "A leader and skilled player in all aspects of the game," said coach Stan McKeen ... Will attend Assumption University to major in business/marketing and play softball ... Is ranked 47th in her class with a 3.67 GPA.
TAYLOR BOVARDI
Masconomet Junior
Point Guard
Versatile athlete did it all for Chiieftains with 206 points (9.8 per game), 79 assists, and 75 steals ...Was the team's second leading scorer ... Led in both assists and steals ... All-Northeastern Conference member ... Best game of season was against Fontbonne Academy with 19 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals ... Carries a 4.1 grade point average ... Strong player both on offense and defense ... Said her late grandfather, Larry McIntire, had the biggest influence on her athletic career.
GABBY CHISHOLM
Danvers Senior
Point Guard
Four-year starter for Falcons ... Named NEC all-star for third year in a row ... Team MVP last two years ... Floor general was fierce competitor at both ends of court ... Led team in assists with 67 (4.5 per game) and steals with 61 (4.1 average) ... Played hurt throughout season and had to miss five games ... Strength was her ability to break any press ... "She was the one we needed on the floor all the time," said head coach Pat Veilleux. "We weren't the same team without her. She made everyone else better" ... Also terrific soccer player.
CHRISTA COFFEY
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Shooting Guard/Forward
Captain came up with big baskets to lead the Generals to the Division 4 Elite Eight ... Averaged 8.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game ... Canned 23 three-pointers ... Quick and always a threat to come up with a steal, finishing with 39 ... Scored season-high 26 points and 12 rebounds against Malden Catholic in Spartan Classic ... Had 4 treys in Rockport game ... Cape Ann League First Team all-star ... Tied Tyngsborough playoff game with big triple in a 10-point 17-rebound effort ... "It seemed like every time we needed a big basket or rebound Christa got it," said head coach Mark Cole ... Has 3.21 GPA and intends to study nursing in college.
OLIVIA FOUND
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Point Guard
Finished with 1,142 career points ... Captain had monster game in Final Four against St. Mary's with 19 points, including 3 triples, to go with five assists and three steals ... Took shots from near midcourt in final seconds of game, making one and the other of which would've sent the game to overtime, but went half way down the hoop before bouncing out ... Played hurt much of season, missing 5 games with broken foot before returning ... Wakefield resident transferred to Fenwick from Matignon before junior year ... Averaged 13.6 points with 21 treys, 4.8 assists, and 5 steals ... CCL all-star ... Larry McIntire All Tournament Team ... Fenwick Christmas Classic All-Tournament ... Committed to play at Assumption College on full scholarship ... Has a 3.5 GPA.
NORA GAMBER
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Guard
One of the best defenders in Cape Ann League ... In a nine-game stretch during the second half of the season she held the opponents' top scorers to an average of 5.5 ppg, with two of them being held scoreless ... Contained Amesbury's high scoring Gabby Redford to 2 and 4 points, respectively, in two games ... Had 8 points and 6 rebounds herself in one of those contests ... Averaged 4.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game with 10 three-pointers ... Plans to attend college and major in the sciences ... Thanked teammates for pushing her to play harder and always trusting her, whether it was to box out or shut down an opposing player.
LEXI GARCIA
Pingree Senior
Point Guard/Forward
Eastern Independent League all-star ... Scored 31 points against Lexington Christian Academy in three quarters to lead shorthanded Highlanders to victory ... Had career high 34 points in huge win over Class A Milton Academy, with 2 three-pointers and 6 layups in a row to spark comeback ... Scored 323 points (17.6 ppg.) with pair of 30-point games and seven over 20 ... Co-captain always guarded opposition's best player ... Highlanders MVP and NEPSAC all-star ... Team was able to play through multiple injuries largely because Garcia developed into a deadly slasher, finishing around taller players ... Has a 4.0 GPA and plans to play collegiate soccer.
BRYANNA GRANT
Essex Tech Junior
Center
Outstanding rebounder who used her 6-foot-3 height to her advantage ... Grabbed 10 or more rebounds in a game a dozen times ... Had double-double vs. Triton (10 points, 14 rebounds) to go with seven blocks and three assists ... Danvers resident averaged 7.7 ppg., second-best for the Hawks .... Led team in rebounds (7.7 per game) and blocks ... Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star ... Essex Tech's December Student-Athlete of the Month ... Had-team high double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, along with three blocks, in another Essex Tech win ... Carries 4.2 GPA and plans to play basketball in college ... Wants to major in business, with focus on healthcare or hospitality.
SARAH GREEN
Masconomet Senior
Forward/Center
Captain from Boxford led team with 159 rebounds (7.6 per game), scored 124 points (5.9 ppg.) ... Also had 40 steals ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... 2022 Spartan Classic All-Tournament team ... Best performance was against Fonbonne Academy, when she finished with a double-double of 18 rebounds and 15 points to key the Chieftains' victory ... Has a 4.9 GPA on 5.3 scale and is ranked 16th (top 5 percent) of her class ... Plans to attend a college in the Northeast ... Said her dad fostered her love for sports.
YAMILETTE GUERRERO
Salem Freshman
Point Guard
Burst on the scene to lead Witches after being brought up for some games as eighth grader ... Team's high scorer has great basketball sense ... Averaged 19 points and 3.7 rebounds per game with 26 treys ... NEC All-Conference Team ... Best performance was against Swampscott, dropping in 30 points to lead Witches to victory after Big Blue had beaten them previously ... Also had 24 points against Masconomet ... "She has proven to be an outside shooter, a steady ballhandler, and a team leader," said coach Evie Oquendo. "She reminds me of myself as a player." ... Will attend Brewster Academy next year ... Hopes to play at Division 1 college; UConn is her dream school.
SAMANTHA JONES
Pingree Junior
Point Guard
Captain-elect from Beverly averaged 8.6 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists ... Received Highlander Coaches Award ... Will also captain volleyball next season ... Named to EIL All-League team ... Scored 15 points against a strong opponent with future Division1 players ... Plans to study computer science and business in college ... Has 3.8 GPA ... Said biggest athletic influence is her dad, who she owes a lot of her success to.
CARTER KING
Ipswich Senior
Guard/Forward
Cape Ann League First Team all-star ... Finished in top five in league scoring ... Led Tigers in scoring (12.8), rebounds (9.8) and assists ... Team MVP ... Best performance was a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds ... "A true competitor," said coach Chris Tolios. "We needed her presence on the court, and Carter was always willing to do whatever was asked of her" ... Will attend James Madison University to major in marketing and play club soccer ... Has a 3.3 grade point average.
ELLA KRAMER
Marblehead Senior
Shooting Guard
Captain was always a threat to drain 3-point shots ... Finished second in Northeastern Conference with 50 three-pointers ... Named NEC all-star ... Best performance came in a win over Danvers, when she made some long shots and key free throws late in the fourth quarter to ice it for the Magicians ... Plans to play soccer in college either on varsity or a club team ... Carries 4.4 grade point average ... Said her parents have had the biggest influence on her athletic career.
LOGAN LOMASNEY
Peabody Sophomore
Forward
High scorer (10 ppg.) and rebounder (12 rpg.) for Tanners ... Had six games with 15 points or more ... Scored 250 points ... Named NEC Player of the Year ... Tanners' co-MVP with fellow all-star Emma Bloom ... Best individual performance against Masconomet with 19 points and 20 rebounds ... Impact player in Peabody's unbeaten NEC championship season ... Plans to play basketball in college and is already attracting interest from schools ... Has 3.9 GPA and ranked 25th in sophomore class ... Biggest influence and role model is her dad Steve, a star athlete at Peabody High who played professional baseball.
JANE MAGUIRE
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Point Guard
Amazingly consistent ... Scored double digits every game ... Highlight reel play when she stole the inbounds pass and drove the lane to score the game-winning basket in final seconds in a state tour ament upset win at Tyngsborough ... Finished with 390 points (17.0 ppg), 59 treys and 67 steals ... Season high 29 points, 5 triples, and 3 steals in Sweet 16 ... Captain made at least one 3-pointer in 19 of 22 games ... Had season high 6 triples vs. Northeast Regional ... Scored 19 of team's 23 points vs. Pentucket ... CAL First Team all-star ... Made Spartan Classic and Institution For Savings All-Tournament Teams ... Committed to play soccer at Colby College ... Has 3.89 GPA.
SYNCLAIR MCGOVERN
Essex Tech
Senior Guard
Displayed great leadership on and off the court all season ... Captain from Peabody had career high 20 points vs. Notre Dame Academy ... Added 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 steals in Whittier Tech game ... Averaged 8.8 ppg. and 2.2 steals while finishing with 19 three-pointers Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star ... Team MVP ... In Lowell Catholic game had 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals ... Has 4.03 GPA and plans to major in health sciences on a pre-physical therapy track in college.
CINDY SHEHU
Salem Academy Junior
Guard/Forward
Led Navigators to MIAA state tournament ... Touney ... Could play center or either guard spots ... Averaged 24.7 ppg., 9.4 rebounds, 7.9 steals, and 3.2 assists ... MVP of Mass. Charter School Athletic Organization ... First Team All-League ... Best game was league playoff win over Prospect Hill Academy Charter in which she was able to run the clock and slow things down to keep her team in control ... Has 3.6 GPA and plans to either do post-graduate year or continue playing AAU ball in hopes to get into a high level college ... Also goalie in soccer and softball center fielder.
KRISTINA YEBBA
Danvers Senior
Shooting Guard
Comeback Player of Year for Falcons ... Worked hard to get back after tearing ACL junior year ... Team's leading scorer averaged 10.1 points per game ... Made 20 three-pointers ... Never afraid to dive on floor for loose balls ... Captain had the faith of her teammates to take the big shots at key times ... "She played with reckless abandon even though she was coming off major surgery and was amazing," said coach Pat Veilleux ... Career high 22 points with 5 trifectas vs. Salem ... Has weighted GPA of 97.086 ... Will play softball at University of Southern Maine and major in health sciences.
KRYSTAL ZEPAJ
Masconomet Senior
Shooting Guard
Captain from Middleton named All-Northeastern Conference ... Averaged 12.8 ppg. with an area best 70 three-pointers ... Added a dozen blocked shots for the season... Scored career high 32 points against North Quincy in playoffs ... Averaged five rebounds a game ... Will attend Northeastern University and major in finance ... Has 4.9 GPA and ranked 20th in class (top 6 percent).
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Nylah Ollivierre, Jr., F, Molly Potter, Sr., PG, Lauren Caley, Soph., F, Angelina Mazzone, Sr., G.
BISHOP FENWICK: Maria Orfanos, Sr., G, Emma Burke, Sr., G, Ella Andrews, Soph., F.
DANVERS: Elle Anderson, Jr., G, Emma Dunn, Sr., F.
ESSEX TECH: Emma Dorgan, Soph., G, Brianna Pothier, Sr., G, Christine Mbachi, Soph., F.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Abby Simon, Jr., F, Lily Cassidy, Sr., F, Kailee Whelan, Sr., G, Gaby Campbell, Soph., F.
IPSWICH: Jennie Tarr, Sr., G, Ava Horsman, Sr., C, Hazel Hoog, Fr., F.
MARBLEHEAD: Annika Hailey, Sr., G.
MASCONOMET: Kylie Dumont, Jr., PG, Kaleigh Monagle, Jr., G.
PEABODY: Isabel Bettencourt, Jr., G/F, Lauryn Mendonca, Jr., F.
PINGREE: Bella Vaz, Soph., F, Avery Robillard, Sr., F, Lyla Campbell, Fr., G.
SALEM Academy: Kianny Mirabal-Nunez, Soph., PG, Cristal Pujois, Jr., F, Genevieve Pelletier, Jr., F.
SALEM: Amayah McConney , Jr., G, Cassadi O'Leary, Sr., G.
SWAMPSCOTT: Maddie Hudson, Sr., G, Sophie DiGrande, Sr., G.