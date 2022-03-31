2021-22 SALEM NEWS GIRLS HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JAMIE DUPONT
Beverly Senior
Center
In almost 15 seasons of action in the Northeastern Hockey League, no player had put her name on the leaderboard for both scoring and goaltending during the regular season. Until this past January, that is, when Jamie DuPont answered her team's call and donned the goalie pads.
Beverly High's captain and arguably the most complete player in her conference, DuPont was undefeated (2-0-1) in three starts in net with a shutout, a 1.61 goals against average and 57 saves on 62 shots. When she rejoined the starting lineup at center, she went on a scoring tear and wound up with a career high 33 points on 15 goals and 18 assists.
An ace in the faceoff circle, DuPont gave opposing defenses fits with both her hockey sense and innate physical abilities. Her 18 assists ranked second on the North Shore and she enjoyed several multi-point nights, including a four-spot against Shawsheen, two goals in a win over Marblehead, and another four-point showing to beat Masconomet.
Captaining the Panthers back to the state tournament for the first time since 2017 showed off DuPont's chops as a leader, as did the selflessness of giving up offensive points to make saves in net.
A five-year varsity skater for the Panthers, DuPont graduates as a three-time Salem News all-star in ice hockey and with 80 career points on 42 goals and 38 assists. She's an honor roll student, also excels at field hockey and softball, and will be playing ice hockey at the University of New England next year.
THE ALL-STARS
KAYLEIGH CROWELL
Beverly Senior
Center
Panther captain played with tremendous confidence and delivered a senior season to remember with 15 goals and nine assists for 24 points ... Northeastern Hockey League all-star could excel at either center or wing depending on team needs ... Great shot within 10 feet of the net ... Had two goals in an overtime win over Newburyport ... Also scored twice in win over Masconomet ... Helped Panthers end five-year playoff drought ... All-State soccer player will play on the pitch at St. Michael's College.
JENNA DiNAPOLI
Peabody Junior
Center
Arguably the best penalty killer on the North Shore had several shorthanded goals on the season, including one on a 5-on-3 kill against Newburyport ... First-team All-Northeastern Hockey League selection had a career high 28 points on 16 goals and 12 assists ... Tanner team MVP had a four-point night in a win over Masconomet ... North Reading High student also plays lacrosse and soccer ... Repeat Salem News all-star has 61 career points ... Grateful to her dad for his passion and coaching, and to her mom for all her support.
LAUREN DIRANIAN
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Center
Enjoyed explosive senior season, tying for the North Shore lead with a career-best 21 goals ... Finished second in region scoring race with 36 total points ... Her 15 assists led Fenwick and were also career-high ... Netted overtime winner in Fenwick's first-ever Division 1 playoff win ... Captain and Catholic Central League all-star ... Lynnfield native used long reach wisely at the defensive end ... Had goal and assist in Carlin Cup win over rival Peabody ... Models game after future Hall of Famer Patrice Bergeron ... Multi-time Salem News all-star graduates fourth all-time at Fenwick with 72 career points ... Plans to study diagnostic medical sonography at MCPHS.
HALLE GREENLEAF
Beverly Sophomore
Left wing
Attacking mentality in the offensive end made her one of the most consistent and dangerous scorers in the Northeastern Hockey League ... Totals for an all-star season were 21 goals (tied for the region's best) and 13 assists for a team-leading 34 points ... Netted her first career hat trick in win at Gloucester ... Had two points against a stingy Winthrop foe ... Solid playmaker around the net either passing or shooting ... Ipswich native also stands out on the field hockey pitch for Tigers.
HANNAH GROMKO
Peabody Junior
Right wing
Versatile winger did a little bit of everything for the Tanners ... Scored nine goals along with 12 assists for a career-high 21 points ... Scored twice in explosive state tournament win over Whitman-Hanson ... Handed out three assists in a victory over Medford ... Strong skater excels at passing in tight spaces ... Good penalty killer ... Northeastern Hockey League all-star selection ... High honors student at Lynnfield High hopes to study science in college ... Grateful to all her coaches and teammates and especially her dad.
CECI HERRIMAN
Pingree Senior
Right wing
Netted a dozen goals and totaled 22 points to lead the Highlanders in scoring ... Had her team's goal in a 1-1 tie with Berwick, Pingree's first point against their rivals in more than eight years ... Received prestigious Wheeler Award for spirited commitment to Pingree hockey ... Newbury native notched a hat trick in a Pingree Tournament bout against her hometown squad Newburyport co-op ... Thankful to her dad for never missing a game, no matter where ... 4.0 student plans to study computer science in college.
CATIE KAMPERSAL
Peabody Sophomore
Right wing
Perhaps the North Shore's fastest straight line skater enjoyed a tremendous 10th grade campaign ... One of three Tanners to reach double digits in both goals and assists with 11 tallies and 10 helpers for a career-best 21 points ... Had two goals in a game on three occasions, with a multi-point effort in playoff win over Whitman Hanson ... Double shifted while skating on defense against top tier foes Winthrop and St. Mary's Lynn ... Nose for the net and unafraid to go for the greasy goals ... Northeastern Hockey League all-star.
MADDIE KENNY
Masconomet Freshman
Center
Consistent two-way center led the Chieftains in goal scoring with eight markers ... Added a pair of assisted for 10 points ... Netted game-winning goal in overtime to topple Medford ... Has remarkable hockey sense considering she took up the spot only three years ago ... Strong on faceoffs and in defensive zone coverage ... Northeastern League all-star also scored in a victory over Marblehead ... Topsfield native sees her younger brother, who inspired her to start playing hockey, as her biggest influence in the sport.
ABBEY MILLMAN
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Left wing
Opened the year with a hat trick in win at Stoneham and never looked back in a breakout offensive campaign ... Netted both goals in her team's first-ever point against rival St. Mary's Lynn, including the third period tying marker ... Totaled 11 goals and eight assists for 19 points ... Better than point-per-game average ... Georgetown native excels on the wing but can play center as well ... Also scored twice in key non-league win at Beverly ... Great accuracy shooting top shelf ... Is grateful to all her coaches over the year and hopes to play hockey in college.
GRACE MOREY
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Wing/Defense
Two-year captain was an immense leader as the Crusaders won a Division 1 playoff game for the first time after moving up from Div. 2 ... Scored twice in her debut game at forward ... Selflessly went back to defense when Fenwick was shorthanded and helped anchor the back ... Helped team end long Carlin Cup drought by blanking Peabody ... Four-year varsity player had three goals and eight assists for 11 points ... National Honor Society member from Danvers is grateful to her dad for his support ... Catholic Central League field hockey MVP will study psychology and play that sport at Franklin Pierce.
ALYSE MUTTI
Peabody Freshman
Goalie
Playing with poise well beyond her years while leading the North Shore in several major goaltending categories: wins (9), goals against average (1.31) and save percentage (.945) ... Earned two shutouts, with one against a very good HPNA team (22 saves) ... Made 34 saves against Division 1 runner-up Arlington ... Totaled 242 stops in 480 minutes played ... Notched first career playoff win over Whitman-Hanson ... North Reading native looks up to her dad, who inspired her to play hockey and goalie.
GABY NAGAHAMA
Pingree Senior
Defense
Excellent puck moving defender was a mainstay on the Highlander blue line for all four of her varsity seasons ... All-New England honorable mention for large NEPSAC schools ... Tremendous puck mover and Eastern Independent League all-star ... Six goals and six assists ranked about the North Shore's top scorers for defensemen ... Team captain from Winchester also excels in lacrosse ... Had two goals against a solid Thayer squad ... Is inspired by and models her game after New York Rangers D-man Adam Fox.
SADIE PAPAMECHAIL
Beverly Junior
Defense
Steady and dependable on the back end for the Panthers as they made the state tournament for the first time since 2017 ... Unafraid to play the body in front of her goalie when necessary ... Confident skater carries the puck through traffic well ... Great wrist shot often creates rebounds for her teammates ... Four goals and five assists put her among the top five local defensemen in scoring ... Northeastern Hockey League all-star ... Three-point effort in win over Shawsheen ... Danvers native is also a solid field hockey player.
EMMA PERRY
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Center
Team-oriented center was an excellent 200-foot player for all four seasons at Fenwick ... Routinely drew assignments against the top scoring lines in the rugged Catholic Central League and held her own defensively ... Capable scorer had 13 points on eight goals and five assists ... Captain from Beverly netted game-tying goal in Division 1 tourney win over Plymouth South ... Scored twice in win over Oakmont ... CCL honorable mention selection ... Graduates with more than 50 career points ... Will play hockey at Lawrence University (Wisconsin) while studying innovation and entrepreneurship.
SARAH POWERS
Peabody Freshman
Left wing
Rookie led the North Shore in scoring from wire-to-wire with breath-taking control of the puck thanks to elite hand skills ... Totaled 37 points, the most by a freshman in Peabody program history ... School record 19 assists ... Northeastern Hockey League All-Conference choice led her team with 18 goals ... Netted a hat trick in a win over Marblehead ... Three-point night in early season win in Beverly ... Lynnfield native looks up to her parents, who both played sports at Stonehill.
CATHERINE SALVO
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Defense
One of the most physical defenders in the Catholic Central League was a four-year tone setter on the Fenwick blue line ... Repeat Salem News all-star captained Crusaders to their first-ever Division 1 playoff win (second overall) ... Had eight assists on the year ... Two-time Catholic Central League all-star selection ... Team captain always stood up for her goalies on scrums at the net front ... Was at her best in shutout win over Peabody in the Carlin Cup ... Saugus native.
SAGE SMITH
Masconomet Senior
Center/Wing
Chieftain captain earned Northeastern Hockey League all-star honors in her final season in the red-and-white sweater ... Had a career best five goals while skating top line minutes ... Natural left winger excels at digging pucks out of the corners and making outlet passes ... Stepped in at center when Masco was shorthanded and shone ... Had a goal and an assist in victory over Shawsheen ... Netted a pair of goals in season finale against Marblehead ... Fearless in terms of going to the front of the net.
HANNAH TSOUVALAS
Marblehead Junior
Defense
Top flight blue liner was among the North Shore's leaders in minutes played and was dependable in every situation as the Lady Headers reached the state playoffs for the first time in four years ... Totaled six goals and seven assists for 13 points, among the top five in Northeastern League defensemen ... Possesses a hard slapshot that produced an overtime game-winner against Beverly ... Made 33 saves in one start in net ... NEHL all-star is cousin of former MHS captain Meg Gray ... Repeat Salem News all-star from South Hamilton attends Landmark and also plays lacrosse.
HADLEY WALES
Marblehead Senior
Center
True distributor at the pivot spot made sure the puck found young wingers and linemates Elsa Wood and Ashley Piersol ... Totaled 10 assists, ranking second among Marbleheaders ... Captain brought needed seniority to the forward lines and led Lady Headers to the state tournament for the first time in four years ... Chipped in with four goals, including one in regular season finale against Masco ... Northeastern Hockey League all-star attends.
ELSA WOOD
Marblehead Freshman
Left wing
First-team All Northeastern Hockey League selection was one of the conference's most accurate shooters ... Racked up 17 goals to rank fourth on the North Shore ... Led Marblehead in assists as well with 11 ... Her 28 total points led the Lady Headers and was fifth in the region ... Netted a hat trick in win over Pope Francis ... Consistent multi-point efforts with five in a win over Masco and two goals in an overtime win over Beverly ... Manchester Essex student also led MHS in goals as an 8th grader ... Grateful to her parents for helping her be her best self.
###
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Bradie Arnold, Fr., F; Megan McGinnity, Soph., G; Shea Nemeskal, Jr. F; Katherine Purcell, Jr., D; Kaylee Rich, Jr. D.
Bishop Fenwick: Zoe Elwell, Jr., D; Sedona Lawson, Sr., G; Lily Pregent, Jr. F; Ella Tucker, Fr., G;
Marblehead: Lily Francoeur, Soph., G; Ashley Piersol, 8th, F; Elle Seller, Sr., D; Ava Vautour, Soph., D; Jane Whitten, Sr., D.
Masconomet: Mackenzie Cronin, Soph., G; McKenna Dockery, Soph., F; Madie Dupuis, 8th, G; Bella Flinn, Soph., D; Allie LaCava, Fr., D; Alex Medeiros, Sr., F.
Peabody: Ava Buckley, Fr., F; Audrey Buckley, Sr., G; Leah Buckley, Fr., D; Chloe Gromko, Fr., D; Penny Spack, Jr., D; Catherine Sweeney, Sr., D.
Pingree: Abigail Amigo, Fr., F; Elena McCloskey, Sr., F; Maddie Santosousso, Jr., G.