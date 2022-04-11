2021-22 SALEM NEWS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
TYLER KNOX
St. John's Prep Junior
120/126 pounds
There wasn't a championship in Massachusetts, New England or even the United States that eluded St. John's Prep superb wrestler Tyler Knox this winter.
Cutting down to 120 pounds, Knox capped off a perfect season by getting a pin 86 seconds into the first period of the national championship match in Virginia Beach. He won all 58 matches he competed in during the 2021-22 winter season and got 47 of them via pin.
Wrestling at 126 pounds during the Massachusetts season, Knox was unbeatable. Of his 52 wins before nationals, 42 cam via pin; he took home individual titles at the New England championship meet, the All-State meet, the Division 1 state meet and the Division 1 North sectional meet. The Eagles co-MVP was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler of the All-State meet and the Woburn tournament while getting the Most Falls award at the Division 1 North meet.
A team captain from Groveland, Knox is 75-0 in two seasons competing for St. John's Prep and 208-17 overall in his high school career. He looks up to his coaches and his older brother, Kyle, who inspired him to try the sport of wrestling.
Carrying a 4.36 GPA at the Prep, Knox earned both Prep National and National High School Coaches Association Academic All-America honors and has committed to wrestler in college at Stanford University.
THE ALL-STARS
MIKE AMBELIOTIS
Danvers Junior
170 pounds
Helped the Falcons win the Northeastern Conference title for the first time by going unbeaten against league foes during the regular season ... Division 3 North sectional champion at 170 pounds ... D3 state qualifier had solid quickness and a good top game ... Six-footer possesses good leverage ... Had 30 career victories ... Honor roll student ... Inspired by his family, who is competitive in many sports.
JACK BLIZARD
St. John's Prep Junior
220 pounds
A "long and strong" style grappler used his power and experience to win the Division 1 state title ... Also won Division 1 North sectional crown ... Came in eighth place at the All-State meet ... Champion of the Woburn meet ... Racked up 41 victories against only seven defeats ... Will carry a 74-36 record into his senior season ... Helped Eagles sweep the Catholic Conference and win the state dual meet championship as well at the All-State meet crown.
JACKSON CHAMPLAIN
Beverly Junior
285 pounds
One of the North Shore's top big men posted a 13-4 mark after bouncing back from an injury late in the football season and delayed his start to the grappling campaign ... Was at his best in the postseason, placing third at the Division 2 North sectional meet ... D2 state meet qualifier ... Proud of going 3-0 in his first quad meet back after the injury ... Looks up to his cousin, a former Panther wrestler he aspires to be like ... Solid two-way tackle in the gridiron translates his power and good footwork to the mat.
LUKE CONNOLLY
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
140 pounds
State vocational champion at 140 pounds helped put the new Fenwick co-op squad (with Northeast Regional) on the map ... Division 2 North champion finished third at both the Division 2 state meet and the All-State championships ... Scored 28 wins by pinfall among his 37-5 record ... Finished in the top eight at New England's ... Won his weight class at Tyngsboro Big Red tourney ... Salem native also excels at football and looks up most to his older brother, Jake, who was a standout athlete at Fenwick.
BRENDAN DALTON
Salem Junior
138 pounds
Competing in one of the state's toughest and deepest weight classes, qualified for sectionals, states and All-States ... NEC/CAL meet champion ... Racked up a 19-3 record during the regular season ... Placed fourth at Division 2 North sectionals ... Followed that up by finishing 7th at D2 states and the All-States ... Proud of a come-from-behind win over the D3 state champ to make Day 2 at All-States ... Fastest pin was seven seconds ... South Hamilton resident looks up to his older brother, Calvin, of Salem's all-time great grapplers.
IAN DARLING
Masconomet/Essex Tech Senior
138 pounds
Superb student earned his third career National High School Coaches Association Academic All-American nod while going 43-8 ... Second place finisher at the D2 North sectional meet was also runner-up at D2 states and at the All-State meet in one of the most competitive weight classes ... Was 2-0 at New Englands before withdrawing due to a stomach bug ... Placed 5th at New England championships as a sophomore ... One of Masco's all-time most decorated wrestlers with a 161-21 record ... Plans to study chemical engineering at Northeastern University.
MILES DARLING
Masconomet/Essex Tech Sophomore
113 pounds
One of the best wrestlers in his weight class in the nation finished up 45-5 ... Second place finisher at the New England championships as well as runner-up at All-States, Division 2 states and the Lowell Holiday tournament ... Division 2 North sectional champion ... All five losses before nationals came to the same grappler (ranked No. 15 in America) ... NHSCA Academic All-American ... MWA All-State champ at 106 last spring ... Won three matches at nationals at 106 to finish in the top 12 ... Is 66-7 in his career so far.
NOAH FAVERMAN
Marblehead/Swampscott Senior
138 pounds
Incredibly consistent grappler placed in the top four in every regular season tournament ... Went 20-11 ... Qualified for the D1 state meet by placing fourth at sectionals ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Third at the NEC/CAL championships ... Also third at the Wakefield and Pelham tournaments ... Three-year letter winner ... Wrestling Pentucket's captain three times in two days and earned a win while battling a wrist injury ... Went 6-1 at home ... Grateful for his dad's support ... Will study business at UMass-Amherst.
NED FITZGERALD
Marblehead/Swampscott Senior
220 pounds
Won the Anthony Lisitano Memorial Tournament at Wakefield to highlight a solid senior campaign ... Went 24-8 competing at several of the larger weight classes ... Runner-up at the NEC/CAL championships ... Finished third at the D1 North sectional meet to qualify for D1 states ... Two-time NEC all-star and state qualifier was a five-year varsity wrestler ... Runner-up at Daniel Gionet Memorial Tournament ... Starting guard for Super Bowl champion Magician football team ... "The top 220 pounder we've ever had," coach Mike Stamison said.
MARIO HOXHA
Beverly Senior
145 pounds
Dynamite senior season in which he earned 23 of his 29 career victories ... Panthers team captain had his best matches under tournament conditions, finishing second at the NEC/CAL championships and 4th at D2 North sectionals to qualify for the state meet ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Had a 4-0 showing at Beverly's home super quad ... Grateful to have learned a lot from assistant coach and former BHS great Christian Echevarria ... Plans to study business at Salem State.
DREW HOWARD
Masconomet/Essex Tech Senior
182 pounds
Overcame a broken wrist suffered during football season to make the podium at the All-State meet, coming in seventh place ... Third place finisher at the Division 2 state meet was also third at the Division 2 North sectional meet ... Two-year captain ... Impressive 25-8 mark for the 2021-22 season ... 77 career victories ... Came in 6th at the MWA All-State meet last spring ... Solid student is grateful to his coaches and teammates.
RAWSON IWANICKI
St. John's Prep Junior
152 pounds
Recorded a perfect season at 58-0 with 41 pins and was Eagles' co-MVP ... One of the most consistent wrestlers in New England won the New England tournament title ... That triumph came on the heels of championships in the Division 1 North, Division 1 state and Mass. All-State meets ... Possesses a 130-5 career record thus far ... Champion in his weight class at the Lowell and Woburn tournaments ... Named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the D1 North sectional tournament ... Key part of SJP's perfect dual meet season and team state title ... Earned sixth place at NHSCA national meet for All-America honors.
CHASE LEDBURY
Saugus/Peabody Senior
145 pounds
One of the most decorated and consistent grapplers in Saugus history graduates with 113 career wins ... Went 39-10 in a phenomenal senior that saw him win the NEC/CAL title at 145 and be named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the league meet ... Earned 20 pins ... Division 1 North sectional runner-up was 5th at D1 states and 6th at All-States ... Team captain led co-op team to its best dual meet season ever ... Outstanding student will wrestler at Trinity next year.
TOAL LODEWICK
Masconomet/Essex Tech Senior
160 pounds
One of Masconomet Regional's most well-rounded athletes has an uncanny ability to use his height to his advantage on the mat ... Went 31-13 in his fourth year grappling ... Came in fourth place at the Division 2 state meet ... All-State qualifier had a strong showing and made the "blood rounds" ... Has also competed in varsity soccer and football ... Earned 69 career wins ... Third place finisher at D2 North sectional meet.
CHRISTIAN MACHADO
Saugus/Peabody Senior
160 pounds
Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League champion at 160 pounds earned the title via pinfall ... Solid showing at Division 1 North sectionals to come in third place ... D1 state qualifier ... Compiled a 24-6 record while helping the Sachem/Tanner co-op to its best dual meet season ever ... Posted a 41-13 record in his varsity career ... Transferred from Everett High and made immediate impact ... Avid mixed martial arts follower also studies Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has placed in various BJJ competitions.
NICK MANDRACCHIA
Masconomet/Essex Tech Senior
132 pounds
National High School Coaches Association Academic All-America selection had an incredible career after starting the sport as a ninth grader ... All-State qualifier made it to the "blood rounds" ... Came in second at D2 North sectionals and third at the D2 state meet ... Had a 35-13 record as a senior ... 84 career victories ... Also finished in top eight at the MWA All-State meet last spring ... Two-year captain.
GARRETT MCNEIL
Beverly Senior
120 pounds
Panther captain won the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League title and got three pins in only 5:11 at the league meet to earn Daniel P. Madigan Award ... Posted a 26-7 record and had 59 wins in his varsity career ... Runner-up at the Division 2 North sectional meet placed fifth at the state meet ... NEC All-Conference selection ... All-State qualifier ... Grateful to his coaches and teammates for their positive influence ... Repeat Salem News all-star plans to study nursing at Salem State.
CONNOR O'BRIEN
Marblehead/Swampscott Senior
113 pounds
High level competitor graduates with 112 career wins ... Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League champion at 113 was a three-year team captain ... Four-time NEC all-star ... Came in 5th at the Division 1 North sectional meet ... Took 3rd at Daniel Gionet Memorial Tournament in Pelham ... Two-time state qualifier could also wrestle up at 120 pounds ... Viscous top game with cradles and cross-faces ... Went 19-7 as a senior ... Foundational leader for the Black and Blue program, coach Mike Stamison says.
JOEY PARISI-HATHAWAY
Danvers Senior
220/285 pounds
Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League meet champion at heavyweight competed in multiple weight classes for the league champs ... Racked up 18 wins over the course of the winter ... Came in 6th at the D3 North sectional meet ... Falcons' Most Improved Wrestler award recipient ... Came in third at the Pelham Tournament wrestling at 220 ... Talented football player plans to plan on the gridiron at Bridgewater State University.
ADAM SCHAEUBLIN
St. John's Prep Senior
132 pounds
One of the winningest wrestlers on the North Shore this winter posted 53 victories against only six defeats ... Runner-up at the Division 1 North sectional meet was also silver medalist at D1 states and the All-State meet ... Placed second at New England championships ... Won three matches at NHSCA nationals to finish in the top 12 among 132 pound seniors ... Woburn tournament champion ... Multi-time Salem News all-star was a four-time Catholic Conference all-star ... Received Eagles Grabowski Award ... Salem native went 163-22 for the Eagles and will wrestle at Trinity College.
ALEX SCHAEUBLIN
St. John's Prep Junior
113 pounds
Division 1 state champion had a tremendous season with a 56-5 record (22 pins) ... Division 1 North sectional champion ... Finished third at All-States and follow that up with a fourth place at New Englands ... Champion of the Woburn tournament was third at the Lowell tournament ... Carries a 74-5 career mark ... Repeat Salem News all-star helped the Eagles to a perfect season in both dual meets and tournaments and their first ever New England crown ... Won two matches at NHSCA nationals ... SJP's Unsung Hero from Salem looks up to his older brother and fellow all-star, Adam.
CHARLIE SMITH
St. John's Prep Sophomore
285 pounds
One of only a handful of local wrestlers to win a match at the New England tournament ... Had a very consistent tournament season, placing fifth at All-States, third at the D1 state meet and fourth at the D1 North sectional meet ... Won 40 matches ... Catholic Conference all-star has a career mark of 56-24 ... Grateful to coach Manny Costa for all his help and advice ... Well-rounded Andover native excels in football and throws the javelin in the spring ... Placed at both the Woburn (4th) and Lowell (6th) tournaments ... Helped Eagles win state dual meet, All-State team and New England team titles.
JACOB VARGUS
Bishop Fenwick Senior
152 pounds
Won the state vocational championship in his weight class while captaining the Fenwick squad that co-ops with Northeast Tech ... Compiled an impressive 20-3 record in his final season ... Had 61 career victories for fledgling Crusader program ... Came in fourth place at the Division 2 North sectional meet ... Finished second at the Tyngsboro Big Red meet ... Solid outside linebacker used his wrestling acumen to excel for the Fenwick football squad as well.
BRENDAN WHALEN
Danvers Senior
195 pounds
Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League tournament champion helped the Falcons win the team title for the first time ever ... Falcon team MVP was unbeaten against league competition ... Had 52 career victories with 19 of those coming this past season ... Captain was outstanding leader ... Division 3 state qualifier was fourth at the North sectional meet ... Grateful to former Falcon greats Max Leete and Russ Canova for showing him the ropes ... Plans to attend the University of Vermont.
##
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Mason Irwin, Jr., 195; Juan Williams, Jr., 152; Gino Sicari, So., 182.
Bishop Fenwick: Dylan Galex, Sr., 170; Shelby Galex, Fr., 113; Devin Tiburcio, Jr., 220; Ray Kochanski, So., 138.
Danvers: Dom Baez, Sr., 220; Joe Baker, Fr., 160; Matt Dowling, Jr., 138; Seth Fagone, Sr., 145; Mark Haskins, So., 120; Connor McCarthy, Sr., 138.
Masconomet/Essex Tech: Shane Field, So., 170; Garrett Hunter, Jr., 220; Colin McAveney, Jr., 120.
Marblehead/Swampscott: Jack Henry Landry, Sr., 170/182; Diego Knight, Sr., 170; Liam O'Brien, 8th, 106; Nicolai Tarason, Jr., 160.
Peabody/Saugus: Tim Collins, Sr., 220; Max Lorusso, So., 120; Will Pinto, Jr., 170; Tre Sanders, Sr., 285.
Salem/Hamilton-Wenham: Alex Rodriguez, Jr., 285; Yoniel Castillo, So., 170.
St. John's Prep: Braedon Goes, Fr., 106; Dylan Greenstein, So., 195; Elias Hajali, Jr., 120; Matt Mitchell, Sr., 170; Marc Pineiro, Zach Richardson, Sr., 182; Marc Pineiro, So., 195.