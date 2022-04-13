KRISTIAN HANSON
St. John’s Prep
Boys hockey
From Day 1 of the season, coming the Monday after Thanksgiving, Kristian Hanson felt his St. John’s Prep Eagles were talented enough to win the school’s fourth state hockey championship — and second during his 15-year tenure.
When the final buzzer of the 2021-22 season, it was St. John’s Prep celebrating on the TD Garden ice in Boston after thrashing Xaverian, 6-2, for the Division 1 state crown. As the state’s No. 1 team for the last two months of the season, Hanson’s Eagles went a combined 22-3, with five playoff wins that included a double overtime triumph, a pair of one-goal victories and 21 goals for while surrendering just six.
“It was a special group of student-athletes who always put the team first,” said Hanson, a 1994 St. John’s Prep graduate who had more than 200 points in his high school career. “They accepted their roles and gave maximum effort on and off the ice. Their desire to be coached made coming to the rink a pleasure.”
A 45-year-old Detective Lieutenant in the Salem Police Department, Hanson is 208-91-40 in 15 seasons at St. John’s Prep, including a state title in 2015, and a winning percentage of .673. He spent the seven seasons before that as the head coach at Salem High School and has an overall coaching mark of 287-151-46. His Eagles teams are a combined 33-16 in the playoffs.
Hanson and his wife, Susan, have two children: Owen, 14 (a freshman-to-be at St. John’s) and Emily, 10. He thanks his entire coaching staff, including long-time loyalists Jeff Tache, Scott Hentosh, Dave Hennessey and John Zimini — as well as his father-in-law, Sumner Jones. “Since the passing of my father in 2010, Sumner has helped fill that tremendous void by taking his place at the glass and always offering a positive message postgame win or lose,” he said.
BRITTANY SMITH
Marblehead
Girls hockey
Being a great high school coach is a two-part job: getting the most out of players in practices and in games, and also building character to help players grow into better students and citizens.
Brittany Smith, head coach of Marblehead’s co-op girls hockey program, aced both tests in her second season behind the bench.
Guiding the Lady Headers to the Division 1 playoffs for the first time since 2018, Smith brought roster of 15 players from five different schools (Marblehead, Swampscott, Hamilton-Wenham, Manchester Essex and Landmark) together. Putting together a top line with great chemistry helped spark Marblehead’s offense, and a team with 1/3 of its roster in 8th or 9th grade played well beyond its years.
Off the ice, Smith and the Lady Headers received the Northeastern Hockey League Sportsmanship Award for their work to honor late former MHS skater Rachel McKay. A teammate of Smith’s when she played for Marblehead, McKay passed away at age 23 while serving in the Army. This year’s team held a game in her memory at Salem State and raised $6,500 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
A 2014 graduate of Manchester Essex, the 27-year-old Smith played women’s hockey and graduated from Sacred Heart University. She is set to graduate from the Mass. College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences with a Masters in acupuncture and herbal medicine this summer. Smith is grateful to the athletic staff at all Marblehead’s co-op schools, and especially to assistant coach Britani Dunbar.
ALICIA GOMES MOFFITT
Masconomet
Gymnastics
Success seems to follow Alicia Gomes Moffitt wherever she goes, particularly when it comes to gymnastics.
A star high school gymnast at Beverly High who went on to do the same at the University of New Hampshire, Gomes Miffitt has coached the sport for more than 20 years, many of those with the highly successful Yellow Jackets program. As a volunteer coach at her alma mater, Beverly won the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League title and finished second overall in the state. Moving over to Danvers as its head coach, she guided the Falcons to a state championship and multiple league titles.
Now five years into her tenure at Masconomet, she has led the Chieftains to three successive state crowns (minus the 2021 season, when no state tournament was held). This past winter her squad went a perfect 8-0 to capture yet another league crown and dominated the league all-stars, won the North Sectional and State Individual crown (sophomore Bella Misiura), followed by a winning team score of 149.325 to capture states yet again.
“I’d describe this year’s team as one that developed through the season,” she said. “We worked hard to create an atmosphere where everyone worked together towards a common goal. In the end, we had every person on the team that was able to complete on the floor and contribute to our state championship win.”
A Wellness Teacher at Masconomet and co-owner of CrossFit Wicked in Middleton, she is married to “my biggest supporter and best friend”, husband Brent Miffitt. Together they have a 5-year-old son, Kai. She also thanked Jana Mowers, her assistant coach who shares her vision of creating an environment where gymnasts can develop both as athletes and people. She also thanked the program’s parent organization president, Darcia Tremblay, for her dedication to the team the last seven years.
JASON KNOWLES
Swampscott
Boys Basketball
Six games into the 2021-22 high school boys hoop campaign, head coach Jason Knowles’ Swampscott squad sat at a disappointing 2-4. By the end of the season, that same Big Blue group had won 17 games against just five losses, securing a top 5 seed in the Div. 3 state tournament and nearly advancing to the Elite 8 round.
Knowles, who was in his third year coaching the team, guided the Blue to a 15-game winning streak and a playoff victory over Pittsfield. Swampscott ultimately saw its season come to a close in heartbreak fashion, losing to Old Rochester on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in double overtime. That setback certainly stung, but it didn’t take away from what Swampscott had accomplished all season.
“(We were) resilient and focused,” said Knowles, who holds a career coaching record of 32-20 at Swampscott. “They played together, pushed each other in practice and bought into our team philosophies on offense and defense. I felt the players were more accountable to the team, school and coaches than in years past.”
During their win streak, the Big Blue had a buzzer beating triumph, a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer and some brilliant comebacks. They also pulled out a defensive, overtime battle against league rival Masconomet.
Knowles, who teaches physical education at the Hadley School in Swampscott, has been coaching for 27 years, beginning in his hometown of Ludlow where he was the boys varsity coach for one season before moving to Swampscott in 2006. He is also the head golf coach at Swampscott High.
Knowles thanks his athletic director, Kelly Wolff, and principal Dennis Kohut for their support throughout the season. In addition, he had a long list of peers and colleagues he was thankful for including former head coach Justin Fucile, assistants Ron Young and Brandon Lewis, JV and freshmen coaches Temi Bailey and Matt Moran, and most importantly, his wife Lytania Mackey Knowles.
STAN McKEEN
Peabody
Girls Basketball
Stan McKeen guided the young Tanners to an unbeaten Northeastern Conference championship and an 18-4 overall record. Peabody beat Lynn Classical in the first round of the Division 1 tournament before losing to Bishop Feehan team on the road.
In the eight years McKeen has been at the helm, the Tanners are a combined 100-58. He has been involved with coaching for 26 years, including 18 with the PVMHS freshman girls. He also coaches the boys varsity soccer team at the high school.
This year, said McKeen, the challenge was developing a young, very athletic, and quick team that learned how to play together with just one senior starter.
“This group was exciting to watch,” said McKeen, who was assisted by Joy Wallace and JV coach Tracey McKeen Palazzola. “They were a very positive group and the chemistry was fantastic. Everyone worked hard all year long, and the end result was great.”
McKeen, who is retired, and his wife Sharon have three children: Tracey, Tim, and Mark, along with seven grandchildren: Reese, Lucy, and Brooke Palazzola, and Chance, Harrison, Declan, and Molly McKeen. He thanked “all the players and coaches I’ve been associated with over the years, and a special thanks to the Peabody Veterans Memorial athletic department.”
ZACH LANKOW
St. John’s Prep
Boys indoor track
This season was a special one for Zach Lankow and the Eagles. They won the Tri-County League and placed third at Division 1 states meet, with several athletes going on to All-States and New Balance Nationals. Along the way, numerous school records were set.
“This group was a great mixture of veterans and rookies,” said Lankow, a 2007 SJP graduate who has been head coach of the program the last seven years. “We were a very balanced team, with 12 seniors who provided exceptional leadership. We had over 100 athletes, so that leadership went a long way — especially with around 40 athletes that were brand new to track. Several of them had an immediate impact at the varsity level, and many more on the JV’s that we’ll rely on in coming years.”
His favorite thing about the season was the Tri-County League Championship, a meet that is always circled on the Eagles’ calendar. “Our league did not contest traditional dual meets this season,” he noted, “so the TCL championship was a winner-take-all situation and our athletes and coaches did a great job preparing for it.”
Lankow thanked his assistant coaches, the St. John’s Prep athletic department, and the families of his athletes for all their help in making the season so successful.
“My staff is so unbelievable and our success is a reflection of their passion as coaches,” he said. “The athletic department is very supportive, and the families of our student-athletes helped out by buying into our program. Finally, I want to thank my girlfriend Rachel for dealing with all of my craziness as a coach at home.”
FERNANDO BRAZ
Peabody
Girls indoor track
In the 28 years that Fernando Braz has coached indoor track at Peabody High, he has an amazing 153-4-1 record. Overall in cross country, indoor and outdoor track, that mark is 309-7-1. This winter was no exception to that extended string of excellence, as the Tanner girls were unbeaten in dual meets (7-0), won the NEC Dunn Division, NEC Championship Meet, and placed fourth at the Divisional state meet.
“This year the team was resilient, competitive, and a family,” said the former Peabody High and Boston College star, who specialized in distance events. “My favorite thing about the girls was their ability to match the moment at any level of practice or competition.”
It was an outstanding year for him, with his boys team also going undefeated and winning the NEC Dunn Division, NEC Championship Meet, finishing third at State Relays and third at Division 2 states. Several members of the boys and girls went to the New Balance Nationals and performed well.
His philosophy is always to build through the season to be ready for the big meets at the end. Over the past 16 years his indoor teams are 101-1, and as girls’ head coach his record is 21-3 indoors.
This is the fourth season Braz has coached the girls indoor team. The Peabody teacher and his wife Pamela have two children, Shane and Ella.
JEFF FIORE
St. John’s Prep
Swimming
The St. John’s Prep swim and dive team has a long history of excellence in the pool. And since current head coach Jeff Fiore took over three years ago, the Eagles haven’t missed a beat. This past season in particular, Fiore’s group compiled an 8-3 record against stellar competition and proceeded to have numerous individuals shine at the state level. The Eagles had multiple swimmers place in the top 3 at the Div. 1 state tournament.
How would Fiore himself describe the recent run?
“Grateful to be back into a more normal season,” he admitted. “They had a ton of fun and you could tell they really enjoyed being around each other, a really great group to coach and spend time with every day. And with 40-plus JV swimmers the future is bright.”
Fiore’s senior class this year were freshmen when he started as an assistant at SJP four years back; that part of the ride was certainly most rewarding. Prior to his time with the Eagles, Fiore spent six years gaining experience as a coach. He started at Charles River Aquatics and is now the Aquatics Coordinator at SJP, managing the John A. Driscoll Aquatics center, working with the wellness team and teaching some PE and health classes.
Fiore recently married his wife, Alison, and resides locally. He thanks his entire assistant staff, including Tom Gately, Amy Boyden, Becky Driscoll, Vin Miserandino and PJ Fallon, as well as athletic director Jameson Pelkey for constant support and guidance. He considers former head coach Tony Padvaiskas to be a huge mentor.
MANNY COSTA
St. John’s Prep
Wrestling
As dominant as the St. John’s Prep wrestling program has been for the last couple of decades, it was hard to imagine the Eagles getting ever better. Somehow, Manny Costa and his crew found a way to fly to even loftier heights.
This winter’s Prep squad put together one of the most impressive campaigns in North Shore history in any sport: they won the New England championship for the first time ever while sweeping the Massachusetts All-State title, the Division 1 title, the Division 1 North sectional title and the state dual meet championship.
In his 32nd season, Costa celebrated his 800th win this winter and now has a career mark of 810-148-6. This year’s 32-0 season marked a second straight undefeated campaign and the program’s 24th straight Catholic Conference title.
At tournament time, the Eagles were arguably even better. Four grapplers won Division 1 North sectional crowns, and nine moved on to the state meet. Four went on to win Div. 1 state titles, while Tyler Knox and Rawson Iwanicki both won All-State and New England titles — with Knox becoming a national champion. Costa’s emphasis on the classroom with his grapplers also produced several more NHSCA Academic All-Americans.
A longtime veteran of the Peabody police department, Costa is grateful to all the administration and supporters from St. John’s Prep.