SALEM NEWS FALL 2 FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JAKE CONNOLLY
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Wide receiver/Strong safety
The question isn't what did Jake Connolly do for the unbeaten Bishop Fenwick football team this spring. It's more what didn't do ... or, to be even more accurate, what couldn't the senior superstar accomplish on the gridiron for the Crusaders.
At 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, the Salem native combined terrific speed, outstanding football awareness, physical prowess and leaping ability into the complete football package for his team. Whatever head coach David Woods and his staff came up with for Connolly to do, he did so to near perfection, often finding himself in the end zone at the end of a play or, if it happened on the defensive side of the ball, giving his team possession or making a crucial stop.
Connolly finished his senior season with 12 touchdowns and 74 points in just six games. He had over 500 yards of offense, leading his club in receptions (21), receiving yards (410) and touchdowns caught (8). A testament to his ability to gain huge chunks of yardage after the catch, Connolly averaged 19.5 yards per catch and had scoring receptions of . He found the end zone in five of his team's six games and had a two-point conversion in the other.
Named the Most Valuable Player in the Catholic Central League, Connolly exploded for a school record tying five touchdowns in a 55-6 destruction of Cardinal Spellman, an outing in which he caught four passes for 149 yards and scored on each one of them, coming from 20, 35, 45 and 49 yards out. Those four receiving TDs also tied a Fenwick record. For good measure, he added a 97-yard punt return to the house and made 11 tackles on defense.
Want more of Connolly's excellence? He had 40 tackles from the Fenwick secondary and two interceptions, finishing his career with an even 160 stoops and eight picks (including one for 6 points as a junior in the 2019 playoffs). Connolly, whom Woods called "perhaps the most versatile player we've ever had", was capable of playing fullback, split end, tight end, linebacker or even tailback if needed. He could've had even more points, but two punt returns he returned for scores were called back because of Fenwick penalties.
Connolly will be continuing his football career at Ithaca College in New York, where both of his parents attended (and his father, Scott, was an All-America football player). He figures to play either in the secondary or at outside linebacker for the Bombers while studying communications.
2021 FALL 2 SALEM NEWS OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JOSH ROBERTSON
Marblehead Junior
Quarterback
Perhaps the only thing that stopped Northeastern Conference North MVP Josh Robertson from breaking several Marblehead High records this year was the season being shortened to just seven games.
With the training wheels off and full command of Marblehead's hurry-up spread offense, Robertson easily outpaced the rest of the North Shore and Northeastern Conference with 1,230 passing yards and 17 touchdowns through the air. He completed 73 percent of his passes, only threw three interceptions and wasn't picked off in five of seven games while being the first signal caller to ever lead the Magicians (7-0) to an undefeated and untied season.
Elusive and quick, Robertson led Marblehead with five rushing touchdowns. He picked up 267 yards on the ground, fearlessly using his legs to convert a number of crucial third downs. In his career, Robertson already has 30 touchdown passes and more than 2,800 passing yards.
2021 FALL 2 SALEM NEWS DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
COLE TERRY
Running back/Linebacker
The aptly named 'Cole Train' made opposing ballcarriers feel like they were hit by a locomotive when he made contact — and the Cape Ann League Baker MVP certainly left a lasting impression on the Tigers football program as well. A two-year captain who led Ipswich to its first perfect season (6-0) since 1970, Terry was one of the area's most ferocious and dependable tacklers and finished the season with 40.
A multi-year all-star and Salem News All-Decade pick, Terry was equally effective with a punishing running style. His 552 yards this Fall 2 season tied for second best on the North Shore, and he wraps up a stellar career with 3,302 career rushing yards and 21 scores. The Tigers' Team MVP said he's been inspired by his father since the day he was born and showed off his versatility with both a TD reception and a TD pass on a trick play.
Terry capped his tremendous career by scoring with 22.3 seconds to play as the Tigers defeated Hamilton-Wenham, 25-21, to complete their perfect season. He'll continue his career next year at Mass. Maritime Academy.
2021 FALL 2 SALEM NEWS LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
COLLIN TAYLOR
St. John's Prep Senior
Rarely has a football player on the North Shore combined such brute force and sheer physicality with precise blocks, cuts and ability to shed opposing linemen as well as Collin Taylor did during his St. John's Prep tenure.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound combination of speed, power and strength, who will be taking his academic and football talents to Princeton University saw double teams almost exclusively yet still dominated, finishing the season with 82 tackles and eight quarterback sacks in just seven games. Teams tried to run away from his side of the field but he found a way to make plays with regularity, having an uncanny ability to gravitate towards the ballcarrier.
He had an otherworldly performance at St. John's of Shrewsbury, which saw him finish with an eye-popping 24 tackles (7 for loss) and two sacks. The Eagles' and Catholic Conference all-star was part of two Division 1 Super Bowl championship teams at St. John's Prep as a starter. In addition, he's an outstanding scholar with a 4.55 grade point average and is his school's representative for The Salem News' 59th annual Student-Athlete Award.
THE ALL-STARS
BILLY ADAMS
Beverly Senior
Defensive end/Offensive tackle
Athletic 6-foot-6, 230-pounder could beat opponents with swim moves, quickness or sheer power ... Finished the season with five sacks ... Didn't allow a single sack all season while on the offensive line ... Credited with 1 1/2 sacks in a win over Danvers while also paving the way for a 291-yard rushing day for the Panthers ... Team captain will be taking his talents to St. Lawrence University in New York and suiting up for the Saints ... Ranked 54th in his senior class with a 4.18 grade point average ... Credits his two older brothers, Tommy and Bobby (both former BHS stars), for always pushing him to be better athletically.
XAVIAH BASCON
Swampscott Junior
Running back/Wide receiver/Defensive back
Began the year with 51 and 66-yard punt returns for touchdowns and never looked back, establishing himself as one of the North Shore's most dangerous ballcarriers ... Produced 271 yards from scrimmage in only four games ... Had four total scores and was one of the only players to score rushing, receiving and return touchdowns this season ... Excellent blend of power between the tackles and speed to beat defenders outside ... Led the Big Blue in receptions and averaged more than six yards a touch ... All-Conference choice for NEC South co-champions.
JAMES BERRY
Masconomet Senior
Offensive line/Defensive line
Excellent leader and fierce blocker earned All-Conference nods in both the Northeastern Conference (Fall 2 2021) and Cape Ann League (2019) ... Recorded a dozen 'pancake' blocks in his 12th grade campaign ... Soaked up opposing blockers and shed enough of them to collect 15 solo tackles over the course of the season ... Also had a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery ... Team captain from Topsfield goes 6-foot-1 and 265 pounds ... Grateful to his dad for all the support through various ups and downs ... Will play football in college at St. Lawrence University.
JUSTIN BRUHM
Ipswich Senior
Wide receiver/Defensive back
Named the Cape Ann League Baker Division's Special Teams Player of the Year ... Led the run-heavy Tigers in receptions (7), receiving yards (142) and touchdowns (2) ... Both of his scores came in a rout against fellow unbeaten Lynnfield ... Also returned a kickoff 90 yards to the house at Newburyport ... Always gave his team great field position on kickoff and punt returns ... Underrated in the Ipswich secondary ... Had a big interception in the fourth quarter to set up game-winning drive in season finale vs. Hamilton-Wenham ... Led Tigers with four picks in addition to making 18 tackles.
JAMES CARMILIA
Danvers Junior
Wide receiver/Safety
First-team All-NEC North selection did it all on offense for Danvers, lining up at running back, slot receiver and wide receiver ... Made 25 catches for 320 yards ... Also ran for 143 yards to lead the Falcons in yards from scrimmage with 463 ... Averaged 7.7 yards per touch on offense ... Grabbed two TDs in victory over Beverly, with his game-tying tip-toe end zone grab late in the fourth quarter being arguably the catch of the year on the North Shore ... Great concentration along the boundaries with sticky hands ... Excellent defender ... Grateful to his dad for constant motivation and support ... Hopes to play college football.
ANDREW CHRONIS
Danvers Senior
Offensive line/Defensive line
Versatile, athletic and quick wraps up three-year varsity career as one of the Northeastern Conference's best interior linemen ... Tremendous at both bulldozing tacklers and pulling to lead his man up the hole ... Great defender sheds blocks just as well as he doles them out ... Falcon captain earned first-team All-NEC North honors ... 6-foot, 245 pounder was a three-time NEC all-star ... Carries a 4.0 grade point average and will play football at Hamilton College.
CARTER COFFEY
Hamilton-Wenham
Quarterback
After being injured on his team's first series of the season, he came back with a vengeance over the Generals' final four games, leading the squad in rushing (181 yards) while passing for 750 yards and seven touchdowns in just four games played ... Completed 55-of-87 passes, many of those to fellow all-star Ryan Monahan ... Cape Ann League all-star had rushing TDs vs. Pentucket and Manchester Essex ... Cape Ann League First Team all-star ... The 6-foot-3, 225-poundn four-sport standout (including soccer, basketball and baseball) had never played football previously ... Sports a 4.0 GPA and is headed off to Boston College.
CONNOR CRONIN
Marblehead Sophomore
Running back/Receiver/Defensive back
Do-it-all youngster exploded onto the North Shore scene with an area best 16 touchdowns and 96 points ...First-team All-Northeastern Conference honoree ... Put an exclamation point on breakout season with five scores in win over rival Swampscott ... Recorded 697 yards from scrimmage ... Caught 8 TD passes, tied for most in the area ... Excels at adjusting his routes to find open spaces, especially in congested areas near the end zone ... Ferocious hitter on defense ... Averaged over 7.8 yards per carry rushing ... Posted more than 100 yards from scrimmage in five of seven games for unbeaten Magicians.
JACKSON DELANEY
St. John's Prep Junior
Wide receiver/Defensive back
Speedy junior wideout knew what to do when the ball came his way, be it in space or in traffic ... Hauled in 37 passes for 547 yards and five touchdowns, all of which led the Eagles ... Ability to go up and get the football in the air set him apart ... Strong hands and able to shake defenders for yards after the catch ... Had 141 yards in catches on seven receptions vs. BC High ... Also had 121 yards on a half-dozen grabs vs. Xaverian ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Will take totals of 64 catches, 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns into his senior campaign with the Eagles this fall.
JAYCE DOOLEY
Essex Tech Sophomore
Wide Receiver/Defensive back
The North Shore's preeminent pass catcher among underclassmen finished second overall in the area in receiving yardage despite missing Essex Tech's last game with injury ... Seven touchdown receptions tied for third among all local receivers ... Hauled in 35 passes for 663 yards ... Very good kick return man .,. Had excellent concentration in secondary with ability to make reaching, one-handed grabs ... Caught 10 passes for 135 yards in Hawks' exciting come-from-behind win over Greater Lawrence ... Had two picks and 13 tackles defensively ... Peabody native thanks his dad for being his No. 1 supporter over the years.
STEFANO FABIANO
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Wide receiver/Cornerback
Excellent athlete with soft hands and smart route running ability caught 17 passes for 295 yards and four scores for the unbeaten Catholic Central League champions ... The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder found the end zone three times in a season opening rout of Dracut ... Had a season high seven grabs for 139 yards against Bishop Stang ... CCL all-star ... Four-year varsity player finished with 76 catches for 1,156 yards and 15 trips to the end zone ... Also an outstanding lacrosse player for Fenwick, serving as team captain this spring ... Will continue lacrosse career at Endicott College while studying business.
TEDDY FELLOWS
Masconomet Senior
Offensive line/Defensive line
Tremendously powerful pulling blocker played with deceptive quickness on both offense and defense ... All-Northeastern Conference North choice was also a Cape Ann League all-star in 2019 ... Topsfield native was a team captain and strong leader ... In only four games, recorded a dozen pancake blocks ... Picked up 15 tackles and three sacks ... Felt his team's season-opening win over Danvers was his best effort, with a pair of sacks and a half-dozen tackles ... The athletic 6-foot-2, 290 pounder will play football next year at Plymouth State.
THOMAS FRISOLI
Swampscott Senior
Offensive line/Linebacker/Kicker
Did a little bit of everything for the Northeastern Conference South co-champion Big Blue while earned an All-Conference nod ... Integral part of a defense that held three of its four opponents to just one score ... Strong pass rusher had a pair of sacks, forced a fumble and recovered another in monster game against Saugus ... Accurate placekicker handled the extra point duties for the Big Blue in all four of his varsity seasons ... Graduates among Swampscott's all-time leaders in total points with 146 on a school record 131 PAT's and five field goals.
JAMES GUY
St. John's Prep Junior
Running back
Missed the Eagles' first game, then went on to run for 909 yards on 134 carries in just six games, leading the North Shore in both categories ... Blew away the competition by more than 350 yards for the area's rushing title ... Scored eight touchdowns, also tops among area backs ... Had a career high 263 yards and four touchdowns as St. John's Prep thrashed previously unbeaten Tewksbury in Week 6 ... Catholic Conference all-star had 186 yards rushing in a win over St. John's of Shrewsbury ... Also went over the century mark against BC High (134) and at Catholic Memorial (142) ... Heads into his senior season this fall with career rushing marks of 367 carries for 2,243 yards and 28 touchdowns ... Would like to go "somewhere warm" to continue his football career in college.
CAM JANOCK
Marblehead Senior
Offensive line/Linebacker
All-Northeastern Conference North pick Solidified the Magicians offensive line with his toughness and fortitude, paving the way for a perfect 7-0 season and a Northeastern Conference North title ... One of the NEC's most athletic linemen picked up the position quickly and effectively ... One of the key cogs of a defense that conceded only eight points per game ... Stood out in his team's second win over Masconomet with an interception and two sacks ... Captain led Magicians to their first ever undefeated, untied campaign ... Excellent student will play 'sprint football' at Ivy League University of Pennsylvania.
JAICHAUN JONES
Beverly Senior
Running back/Safety
One of the state's fastest players (as evidenced by his championship times in the 100 and 200 meters) led the Panthers in rushing with 452 yards, averaging nearly five yards per carry ... Ran for six touchdowns and caught another ... Ended his career by scoring four touchdowns against Salem on just five carries, including a 51-yard jaunt ... Finished the season with 48 points ... Scored electrifying 83-yard TD against Swampscott, going against the grain and cutting right-to-left up the sidelines for six points ... Career rushing totals in two-plus seasons: 104 carries, 786 yards, 10 touchdowns ... The 5-foot-10, 180-pound speedster plans on running track in college.
MATT JUNEAU
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Center/Defensive Tackle
Two-time Salem News all-star and team captain was the leader of an offensive line that opened up holes and held off pass rushers for enable Fenwick's offense to pile up 1,987 yards in just six games ... Defensively, spearheaded a unit that didn't give up a rushing touchdown all season and only 29 points total ... Catholic Central League Lineman of the Year and league all-star ... The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder finished with 55 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery ... Graded out over 95 percent on average for his play on the offensive line ... Named to The Salem News All-Decade team ... Has a 3.9 GPA ... Will continue his studies and his football career at Bates College.
SHEA LYNCH
Peabody Sophomore
Quarterback
Injected new life into Peabody's spread offense by throwing for more yards (915) in six games than any Tanner QB in a full season since 2014 ... Ranked second in the Northeastern Conference in passing yardage and passing TDs (9) ... Ran for game-winning score vs. Masconomet ... Completed 63 passes at 55 percent ... Sublime in adverse weather with 267 yards and three scores in road win over Gloucester ... Led Tanners on five game win streak, the team's longest in 17 years ... Grateful to his dad for all the support and advice ... Captain-elect for Fall 2021 season was first-team All-NEC North.
KYLE MAGLIONE
Peabody Senior
Running back/Linebacker
Three-time Salem News all-star graduates as one of Peabody High's most consistent, all-time leading tacklers as a defensive focal point each of the last three seasons ... Missed two games with injuries and still lead the Tanners in scoring with five touchdowns and 30 points ... Captain earned first-team All-Northeastern Conference North nod ... Peabody didn't lose a game he played in while having its best season in almost 15 years ... Great at finishing tackles and not allowing yards after contact ... Averaged 5.1 yards per carry rushing ... Anchor of defense that allowed only 7.8 points per game ... Undecided about college plans.
ANGEL MARTINEZ
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Wide receiver/Defensive back
Multi-dimensional threat for the unbeaten Catholic Central League champions accounted for 350 yards of offense on just 27 touches ... Caught 17 passes for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns ... League all-star ... The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder also added three scores via the ground, running for 60 yards on just 10 carries ... Scored three touchdowns in his final high school game (2 rushing, 1 receiving) against Pentucket ... For his career, caught 53 passes for 746 yards and 9 TDs while running for 385 yards and six scores on just 43 attempts ... Will continue his football career at Curry College ... Wears No. 34 in honor of his all-time favorite player, Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton.
CONNOR McRAE
Salem Senior
Running back/Middle linebacker
Called the team's "heart and soul" by head coach Matt Bouchard, who praised not only McRae's on-field leadership but also the example he set away from the field and the work ethic he constantly showed to his teammates ... Despite missing time with an injury, the 5-foot-9, 220-pounder bulldozed his way to the Witches' lead in rushing with with 222 yards ... Team captain burst into the end zone from 10 yards out against Saugus ... Also caught five passes for another 35 yards ... Led squad in tackles ... Said his team's game at Masconomet was his personal favorite ... Plans on taking the Civil Service Exam.
JARED MITCHELL
Beverly Senior
Defensive end/Offensive lineman
The 6-foot, 175-pounder had a motor that never stopped; if he wasn't making tackles, he was almost assuredly near the play ... Finished with 25 tackles, a dozen of which were tackles for loss ... Paced the Panthers with six sacks ... Had two pass deflections ... Disruptor on the defensive line who could rush off the edge or drop back and help with coverage ... Felt his best game of the season came against Northeastern Conference rival Peabody ... Carries a 4.0 grade point average ... Headed off to UMass Amherst to study education ... Said his teammates and coaches pushed him, made him love the game even more and created memories he'll have for a lifetime.
J.T. MONAHAN
Marblehead Senior
Offensive line/Defensive line
Anchor of the Magicians' offensive and defensive lines captained the program to its first ever undefeated and untied season at 7-0 ... Made the Magicians nearly impossible to run on, as they didn't allow any opposing running back to reach 100 yards all year ... Multi-year starter and Northeastern Conference all-star ... Great leverage both our of the three-point stance and standing up on defense ... 6-foot-2, 210 pounder has great footwork helped by being a strong skater and Salem News boys hockey all-star ... NEC North All-Conference pick will play football at the University of Rochester next year.
RYAN MONAHAN
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Wide receiver/Free safety
Named the Cape Ann League Baker Division's Offensive Player of the Year ... Capped off a stellar career in Generals' white-and-navy with a 3-touchdown performance against arch rival Ipswich, catching four passes in all for 131 yards ... The 6-foot-5 190-pounder finished as the North Shore's leader in receptions (42) and receiving yardage (681) while hauling in a half-dozen scores ... Had six catches for 142 yards, including a 79-yard TD, vs. Manchester Essex ... Finished career with 98 receptions, 1,848 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns ... Also the team's kick returner and punt returner ... Team MVP ... St. Anselm bound ... Said his older brother taught him everything he knows about hard work and discipline on the gridiron.
JADEN NIGRO
Peabody Senior
Offensive guard/Nose guard
Enjoyed his best campaign in his first ever season playing on both sides of the ball ... Good pass blocker helped Tanners open up spread offense but was even better on interior runs ... Fought through plenty of blockers defensively to average two tackles-for-loss per game ... 6-foot, 250 pounder was tough to move off the line for opposing blockers ... High motor and never seemed to take a play off ... Earned first-team All-Northeastern Conference North honors ... Will play football next year at Springfield College.
BRANDON PSZENNY
Peabody Senior
Wide receiver/Defensive back
One of the North Shore's best at coming down with contested catches on either side of the ball ... Among the area's leaders in interceptions with five in six games ... His 411 receiving yards were the most by a Peabody player since 2004 ... Ranked 6th in area and 2nd in NEC in receiving ... Scored four TD's, including a 75-yard bomb against Marblehead ... One of the only players to record 100 yards in any category against Magicians this year with 124 and two scores ... Excels at creating separation on third downs ... All-NEC North pick made 25 catches ... Ranks No. 55 in Peabody's Class of 2021 and will play football next year at Merrimack College.
NIKHIL WALKER
Ipswich Senior
Defensive End/Outside linebacker/Tight end
A behemoth at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds who routinely got double and triple-teamed while on defense but still proved to be a disruptive force to all opponents ... Cape Ann League Baker Division's co-Lineman of the Year ... The attention he got freed up his teammates to make stops defensively ... Finished with 30 tackles, 7 sacks and also had a pair of pass knockdowns ... Also had three catches for 60 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown catch in a rout over Newburyport ... Highly touted college prospect will spend a year at prep school at Bridgton (Maine) Academy ... Said his mother has been his biggest inspiration.
JACK WILE
Ipswich Senior
Offensive tackle/Defensive tackle
Captain was the lynchpin in the Tiger trenches, opening holes for his backs to rip through ... His work on the line allowed Ipswich to run for 1,394 yards in just six games, averaging better than seven yards a carry ... Physically strong and imposing, the 5-foot-10, 258-pounder often beat his defender 1-on-1 through sheer brute force ... Excellent downfield blocker as well ... Won the team's Walter Dembowski Lineman of the Year Award ... Cape Ann League Baker all-star for the unbeaten league champions ... Carries a 3.4 GPA ... Will attend the Mass. Transfer Program at North Shore CC with hopes of transferring to UMass Amherst. Said his father, former Ipswich High great Drew Wile, has been his biggest influence.
CHRYS WILSON
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Quarterback/Linebacker
In just five games this spring, threw for 912 yards and a dozen touchdowns while completing 53-of-90 passing attempts ... Averaging better than nine yards a carry, as his 185 rushing yards were second on the team ... Threw for 221 yards and a career best five touchdowns in a rout of Cardinal Spellman ... Also had a pair of 2-point conversions ... Will graduate with 3,461 passing yards, completing 210 of 365 attempts, with 41 touchdowns and only 15 picks ... Rushed for 663 yards and 13 TDs in his four years at Fenwick.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Grant Eastin, Jr. FB/NG; Andre Sullivan, Jr. WR/RB/DB; Jack Ewer, Sr. OL/DL; Rob Lyons, Jr. OL/LB; Danny Morency, Sr. QB/WR; Jonas Pavia, Sr. OL/LB; Joey Loreti, Sr. RB/LB/K.
Bishop Fenwick: Tucker Destino, Sr. RB; Jimmy Espinal, Sr. OL/DL; Danny Richard, Sr. TE/DE; Steven Woods, Jr. QB/DB; Chris Faraca, Jr. DL.
Danvers: Isaac Flores, Sr., OL/DL; Colin Kelter, Jr., WR/DB; Joey Parisi, Jr., TE/LB; Ben Wilichoski, Sr., OL/DL; Brad Wilichoski, Jr., FB/LB.
Essex Tech: Tommy Gale, Sr., OL/LB; Tyler Geary, Sr., OL/LB; Matt Innis, Sr., OL/DL; Devin Lebron, So., QB; Zach Soltys, Jr., OL/DL.
Hamilton-Wenham: Henry Callahan, Sr. OL/DL; Jackson Courtney, Jr. OL/DL; Marty Cooke, Sr. RB/LB; Markus Nordin, Jr. WR/DE; John Ertel, Soph. WR/DB; Chris Collins, Fr. RB/LB.
Ipswich: Jack Gillis, Jr. LG; Aiden Arnold, Jr. QB/OLB; Alex Yanakakis, Sr. NT; David Lonergan, Jr. RB/DB; Caden McAdams, Sr. DB; Tony Parro, Sr. DE; Joe Parro, Sr. RG.
Marblehead: Gresh Bosworth, Sr., OL/DL; Mitch Correale, Sr., WR/OLB; James Doody, Jr., WR/DB; James Maniaci, Sr., OL/DL; George Percy, Jr., RB/LB; Miles Smith, Sr., WR/DB.
Masconomet: Hayden Canada-Hunt, Jr., TE/DE; Nick Cantalupo, Sr., WR/DB; Mat Nadworny, Jr., LB; Tyler McMahon, So., TE/DE; Matt Richardson, So., QB; Greg Walker, Sr., RB/LB.
Peabody: Dom Annese, Sr., LB; Eli Batista, Fr., WR; Drew Lucas, Sr., OLB; Shay Palmer, Sr., DE; Brandan Smith, Jr., OL/DL; Jonathan Teixeira, Sr,, WR/DB; Nick Vecchio, Sr., WR/OLB.
Salem: C.J. Pacheco, Sr. OL/DL; Patrick Boardway, Sr. TE/DE.
St. John's Prep: Jesse Ofurie, Soph. WR/DB; Dylan Wodarski, Jr. LB; Nick Barrett, Sr. OL/DL; Peter Wiehe, Sr. OL/DL; Grady McGowan, Sr. FB/LB; Dylan Alberti, Fr. DB.
Swampscott: Elijah Burns, So., WR; Angelo Ciciotti, Sr., OL/DL; Dylan Dubiel, Jr., S; Cole Hammernick, Jr., WR; Joe Mignone, Sr., OL/DL; Cam O'Brien, Jr., QB/LB; Jake Papazglou, Jr., DL.
