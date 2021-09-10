2021 Football Preview: Danvers ready to wing it in new offensive set

Much like a good stock portfolio, the Danvers High football team knows it is best to diversify.
The Falcons are shifting to a Wing-T offense this fall. It's a set that offers a lot in the way of options and diversity, both in terms of passes that can be disguised as runs and backs that might carry the football on any given drive.
"It's a really good high school system," said head coach Ryan Nolan. "It's tough, complex and it really forces a defense to defend from sideline to sideline while also being strong up the middle."
Former Ipswich head coach (and reigning Salem News Coach of the Year) Kevin Fessette has joined the staff and will be implementing the offense. He's got a strong stable of running backs to work with, including junior Steve Reardon, versatile Colin Kelter (the team's top returning pass catcher), bruising senior fullback Brad Wilichoski, senior Dom Baez and sophomore Owen Gasinowski.
"It's going really well so far," Fessette said. "We're hoping to play as many as six backs, really spread the carries around."
Travis Voisine, a lefty, and Max Gasinowski both saw time at quarterback in the Fall 2 season, helping the Falcons with their last two games to finish 3-4. Nolan says both have played well this preseason and feels comfortable with either under center.
They'll be protected by a solid offensive line anchored by senior Evan Glynos, a 275-pound powerhouse. Seniors Joey Parisi (also a terror at middle linebacker) and Mike Leon are strong at guard, with senior Caleb Raesly and sophomore Kevin Burke blocking well up front.
Junior tight end Aris Xerras has also had a great preseason, showing off the ability to block in line and also stretch a defense running patterns down the field.
"It's a systematic approach where once you know the basics, you can work toward the motion, the shifting and all the window dressing that makes these plays really hard to defend," Nolan said. "The kids have been working really hard and studying up to learn the concepts and techniques."
The Falcons do have some losses to overcome with last year's leading ballcarrier, James Carmilia, transferring to Cheshire Academy. They've also got a daunting schedule with perennial power Tewksbury opening the slate, followed by a trip to Haverhill and the home opener against Reading, which may be one of the state's top 10 teams.
Good programs embrace a challenge, and that's the mentality Danvers has embraced going into the 2021 season. Developing depth, gaining experience and being ready for conference play are the priorities.
"They're tough kids who are playing hard. If they kids are playing hard, we as coaches can figure out the rest," Nolan said. "I think our league is the most underrated one around, with so many good teams. We'll be learning, developing and getting guys ready to go as quickly as we possibly can."
FALCONS' CREST
Last year’s record: 3-4
Head coach: Ryan Nolan (5th season, 26-15)
Team captains: Not yet named
Leading returning rusher: Brad Wilichoski (48 carries, 210 yards, 2 TD)
Leading returning passer: Travis Voisine (24-for-55, 267 yards, 2 TD)
Leading returning receiver: Colin Kelter (20 catches, 222 yards, 1 TD)
Did you know: The Falcons have won at least one playoff game in every full season since 2015. That's more consecutive years with a tournament victory than any other Northeastern Conference team, and also the longest active streak of years with a playoff win in the greater North Shore area.
2021 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
9/11 at Tewksbury 1:30 p.m.
9/17 at Haverhill 7 p.m.
9/24 Reading 7 p.m.
10/1 Winthrop 7 p.m.
10/9 at Beverly 2 p.m.
10/15 at Swampscott 7 p.m.
10/22 Masconomet 7 p.m.
10/29 at Marblehead 7 p.m.
11/25 Gloucester 10 a.m.
||||