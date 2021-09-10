Like most high school football programs across the state, Hamilton-Wenham was greatly affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during last season's 'Fall 2' campaign. The Generals played just six games, and while they nearly outscored their opponents during that span, they won just two of their six contests.
This fall, however, players, coaches and fans alike can expect a more normal season — and Hamilton-Wenham hopes to take full advantage of that.
Their biggest strength? That's undoubtedly experience. The Generals bring back numerous players on both sides of the ball and will look to steadily improve as the season goes on.
"Ten of our 11 defensive starters this year played varsity and started last year," said veteran head coach Jim Pugh. "We're bringing back a lot of guys and have a good sophomore class too, with some kids that will definitely be in the mix. Our weakness would be some inexperience on the line, but I think you could put that down for almost any high school in Massachusetts."
Junior standout Markus Nordin will take over at quarterback. The athletically gifted three-sport athlete filled in at times last season, completing 17 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns; this year, he'll look to rev those numbers up with a full workload. He's one of the more talented defensive ends in the Cape Ann League, and Pugh said that Nordin has already been making a name for himself on that side of the ball.
"I can't even tell you how many times he's knocked the ball down (in practice)," said Pugh.
John Ertel is also a more than capable signal caller, but will likely slide in at another skill position while also returning to his cornerback position on defense. Junior Thomas Ring will also play an important role at both cornerback and wide receiver.
On the line, captain and returning Cape Ann League all-star Jackson Courtney will be a key alongside fellow three-year starter Tim Seaward (offensive guard/defensive tackle). Sophomore Chris Collins figures to be an integral piece at inside linebacker, with a spot for him at fullback or tight end also likely.
"Numbers-wise we have about 40 kids and only two freshmen in the program," said Pugh. "It's a smaller class, but we went from Division 6 to Division 7 (for the state playoffs). The group is made up of good kids; the camaraderie is good."
In the leadership department, senior siblings Christopher (ILB/FB) and Luke Domoracki (TB/OLB) will guide the team alongside Courtney as captains. Both brothers were with the team as sophomores two years back, but were unable to compete in the recent 'Fall 2' season.
Pugh is also excited about seniors Brayden Little and Kevin O'Donnell, both of whom are newcomers on defense, as well as potential two-way starter Jackson Dube, another 12th grader.
It's tough to go into the season with lofty expectations, as so much is still unknown. But Pugh is excited about his group's drive and dedication early on, something that could very well lead to success.
"We didn't play all the CAL teams in the spring season, but I think we'll be in the mix," he said. "Our linebackers will give us some strength, and if Markus stays healthy, he's pretty capable. He's athletic and he's just a game changer for us out there."
GENERAL DISCUSSION
Last year’s record: 2-4
Head coach: Jim Pugh (6th season, 30-20; career 208-130 head coaching total, including time at Masconomet)
Team captains: Christopher Domoracki, Sr., ILB/FB; Luke Domoracki, Sr., TB/OLB; Jackson Courtney, Sr., DT/OT.
Leading returning rushers: John Ertel (5 carries, 42 yards); Markus Nordin (9 carries, 25 yards, TD).
Leading returning passer: Markus Nordin (17-for-39, 302 yards, 3 TD)
Leading returning receiver: Markus Nordin (10 catches, 124 yards, 2 TD)
Did you know: The Generals ended the Fall 2 season by winning two of their final three games, with victories over Pentucket and Manchester Essex before nearly upsetting CAL champion Ipswich in the season finale (a 25-21 loss).
2021 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
9/10 at Gloucester 6 p.m.
9/18 Watertown 1 p.m.
9/25 Amesbury 1 p.m.
10/1 at Pentucket 6:30 p.m.
10/9 Lynnfield 2:30 p.m.
10/15 at Newburyport 6:30 p.m.
10/23 Triton 1 p.m.
10/29 at North Reading 5 p.m.
11/25 Ipswich 10 a.m.
