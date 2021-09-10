Losing 22 players from an unbeaten championship football team usually means regression is forthcoming.
But new Ipswich High head coach Zack Lamkin, an assistant for last year's Cape Ann League titlists, and his Tigers remain optimistic.
Realistically, Ipswich doesn't have an overabundance of depth, size or team experience. Still, the players' knowledge of the system remains intact; there are some key pieces back ready to make this 'their' team, and there remains a hunger to keep the good vibes alive and well in the 01938.
Lamkin points to his captains — tight end/running back/outside linebacker Charlie Henderson, guard/middle linebacker Jack Gillis, quarterback/safety Aiden Arnold, and running back/safety David Lonergan — as his 'Core Four', responsible for not only playing at a high level on the gridiron but also serving as de facto coaches for their younger and less experienced teammates.
"We're throwing a lot of responsibility on them, much more than what they had on their plates previously. I'll be a unique experience for them," said Lamkin.
Henry Wright, a junior who started in the secondary last season, will not only help solidify the defense by moving at linebacker but, like Lonergan, will be used at all three positions in the offensive backfield behind Arnold in Ipswich's Wing-T offense.
"As a small school we have to make sure we have our best 11 players on the field every play," said Lamkin, "so we need everyone to know what they're doing at various positions, based on our needs. The majority of our team will be three-way players (offense, defense and special teams), but guys will occasionally need a breather and someone else will need to be able to switch over and fill that role."
Gillis was the only non-senior on the line last season, but was arguably its best lineman. Working with long-time assistant coach Glenn Foster up front, he's making sure his younger teammates know what they're doing and where they should be, both pre and post-snap, on every play.
Junior Adam Coletti, who was in the mix for a starting job a year ago, will be the center while looking to make a difference with both his speed and strength. Sophomore Benji Desources, who weighs north of 275 pounds, is a cerebral player who is also making a name for himself in the trenches. Tyler Duchesne, a junior, figures to slot next to Gillis at left tackle, while classmate Griffin O'Brien could wind up at right tackle.
Seniors Brad McGowan and Sam Pinsky, in addition to junior Matt McGowan ("he's never played football before but has been the absolute pleasant surprise of camp with his play," said Lamkin) and speedy sophomore James Jewell, will be pass catching options for Arnold when the Tigers take to the air.
Under defensive coordinator Mike Gorrell, the Tigers' staff likes what Duchesne has shown when lined up at defensive end. The same holds true for Matt McGowan at outside 'backer, where Henderson, Gillis and Wright join him in the squad's 3-4 alignment.
"Our goal is to play fearless football one play at a time, one quarter at a time, one game at a time," said Lamkin. "We can’t dwell on the past or look to the future. We know we'll have a target on our backs, so we plan to weather the storm, enjoy the challenge and play good hard-nosed football."
TIGER TALES
Last year’s record: 6-0 (won Cape Ann League championship)
Head coach: Zack Lamkin (1st season, 0-0)
Team captains: Charlie Henderson, Sr. TE/RB/OLB; Jack Gillis, Sr. OG/MLB; Aidan Arnold, Sr. QB/S; David Lonergan, Sr. RB/S.
Leading returning rusher: David Lonergan (42 carries, 277 yards, 3 TD)
Leading returning passer: Aiden Arnold (14-for-29, 234 yards, 3 TD)
Leading returning receiver: David Lonergan (3 catches, 22 yards)
Did you know: Ipswich had just two head football coaches in the 50 years between 1951-2000 (Elliott Roundy and Jack Welch). Lamkin will now be the Tigers' fifth head coach in the 21st century, following Rollie Hinckley (2001-04), Ted Flaherty (2005-12), Greg Brotherton (2013-14) and Kevin Fessette (2015-2020).
2021 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
9/10 Manchester Essex 6:30 p.m.
9/17 at Lowell Catholic 7 p.m.
9/24 at Lynnfield 6:30 p.m.
10/1 North Reading 6:30 p.m.
10/8 Amesbury 6:30 p.m.
10/15 Triton 6:30 p.m.
10/23 at Pentucket 1 p.m.
10/29 Newburyport 6:30 p.m.
11/25 at Hamilton-Wenham 10 a.m.
