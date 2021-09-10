2021 Football preview: New coach, new offense, renewed optimism for Beverly 

Some of Beverly High's football players might see Jeff Hutton as the team's new head coach. They might need to be reminded from time to time, however, that his Panther lineage runs deep.
"When they say, 'Coach, we do things this way here' I tell them, 'I've coached in Beverly for more years (15) than some of you have been on this planet," Hutton, a BHS assistant from 2000-2014, with a laugh. I'll say 'I was away for the last six years (as the head coach at Manchester Essex Regional), but now I'm back."
The 43-year-old Hutton is excited about the talent he sees on the practice field each day, the potential that many of his players possess, and is as eager as his players to improve upon their 3-4 record from Fall 2.
Much of the Orange-and-Black's success will be predicated on how quickly they can pick up the Wing-T offense. It was what Beverly ran during Hutton's previous tenure there and again when he was head coach in Manchester Essex.
"Because of the offense's precision and attention to detail, it takes time to master," he admitted. "But we have the skill guys here who can make it successful for us."
That starts, naturally, with the team's four senior captains. Running back Jordan Irvine returns as the leading rusher and receiver from a year ago; he's got breakaway speed with a toughness to run over would-be tacklers. Pierce Heim will be making his varsity debut at quarterback this fall, a player Hutton feels can move the offense downfield and make smart decisions to go with an accurate arm.
Grant Eastin will line up at right guard while entering the season as one of the Northeastern Conference's best defensive linemen. Rob Lyons, who'll move from center (where he started in the spring) to left guard will, like Eastin, bring a combination of speed, strength and smarts to win his 1-on-1 battles, execute precision cuts and open holes for the team's backs.
Other starting jobs up front are being battled for. Beginning to separate themselves from the pack are seniors Alson Pashaj and Aidan Quelly and juniors Jackson Champlain and 6-foot-4, 250-pound Anthony Dixon, the latter of whom had never previously played a team sport but is in the school's ROTC program.
Andre Sullivan, who came along nicely during his junior campaign, returns as a running back who can also split out wide to catch passes. There are plenty of others with the ability to tote the rock, including seniors Manny Hernandez, Walker Center and wideout Matt Burke, in addition to 11th graders Jerry DeJesus, Logan Petrosino, and newcomer Gabe Copeland.
Defensive coordinator John McMillan (a former St. John's Prep standout and roommate of Hutton's at Boston University) has what shapes up to be a strong secondary and linebacking corps. Matt Sopp, a junior, and Hernandez are the safeties; when the Panthers go to a two-high look, Irvine — normally an outside linebacker — will drop back as well. Another junior, Devon Smalls, and Smallman will be the cornerbacks
Senior Zack Sparkman, the club's tight end, is also a standout linebacker along with Lyons, Dejesus and Irvine. Marcelo Pinto, a junior, as well as Hernandez and Center should also see significant time here. Up front Eastin is the main cog, with Quelly and Champlain both playing tackle. Hutton is planning to use Copeland (6-3, 220) at nose guard in its attacking three-man front.
PANTHER PATTER
Last year’s record: 3-4
Head coach: Jeff Hutton (1st season, 0-0; 26-26 in six seasons at Manchester Essex)
Team captains: Jordan Irvine, Sr. RB/DB; Pierce Heim, Sr. QB/DB; Rob Lyons, Sr. OL/LB; Grant Eastin, Sr. DL/OL.
Leading returning rusher: Jordan Irvine (29 carries, 264 yards, 2 TD)
Leading returning passer: None
Leading returning receiver: Jordan Irvine (4 catches, 41 yards, TD)
Did you know: The Orange-and-Black have a chance to do something they've never done before against their arch rivals from Salem: defeat them for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons when they meet on Thanksgiving morning. Beverly has won nine of its last 10 meetings against the Witches, outscoring them by a whopping 222 points (331 for, 109 allowed). They also beat Salem nine out of 10 times from 1906-16 (with no game played in 1909).
2021 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
9/11 Haverhill 1 p.m.
9/17 at North Andover 7 p.m.
9/24 at Peabody 7 p.m.
10/1 at Masconomet 7 p.m.
10/9 Danvers 2 p.m.
10/16 Marblehead 10 a.m.
10/23 Swampscott 1 p.m.
10/29 at Gloucester 7 p.m.
11/25 Salem 10 a.m.
