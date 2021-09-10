2021 Football Preview: Peabody aims to play fast, carry over Fall 2 momentum

When Peabody High head coach Mark Bettencourt decided to go to a full-time spread offense four years ago, he knew it might not lead to overnight success. The Tanners would have to learn to walk and then crawl, so to speak, before they hit the football field running.
Heading into the 2021 season, Peabody looks like it's finally ready to reach full speed.
With junior quarterback Shea Lynch at the controls and momentum from an impressive 5-1 Fall 2 season this past spring already showing, it's been a high energy preseason at Coley Lee Field.
"We're playing fast," said Bettencourt, in his ninth season as head coach. "Kids are having fun and we've got a lot of energy. They know what they're doing now, in this system, and that allows them to play with confidence and speed."
Lynch (915 yards passing, 9 TDs) has plenty of weapons to choose from. Sophomore Eli Batista and juniors Danny Barrett and Alan Paulino are big targets while speedsters Daviel Canela and Colin Ridley are versatile weapons. Peabody will look for more balance in the run game behind a stable of backs including senior captain Jordan Tompkins, sophomore Nick Dresser and junior Will Pinto.
Senior captain Peter Gardikas is the lone full-time returner on the offensive line, though fellow captain Brendan Smith saw a lot of action last season. Junior Giovanni Guglielmo, senior Chris Mirabello, and sophomores Michael Mastrocola and Reymi Andino have all looked good on the line.
"We've got a good mindset this year; maybe a little less size but good technical skill and leverage," said Gardikas. "Camp's been wonderful, to be honest. We feel confident. We want to be a playoff team and have a positive record, win as many games as we can."
Defensively, it'll be tough to match the 7.8 points per game the Tanners allowed in Fall 2 (the program's best since 1993). Justin Powers is taking over the playcalling duties, with Greg Haberland stepping back into more of a scouting role to spend more time with his daughters. The new coordinator will have a lot talent in the front seven.
Besides captain Rafael Casiano up front, linebackers Tompkins, Michael Perez, Derek Patterulli and Pinto ("he's playing like a man possessed," Bettencourt mused) have all impressed. Senior Jovante Dailey is a candidate in the secondary along with Batista, Ridley and Paulino.
Bettencourt picked up scrimmages against Division 1 powers Andover and Everett to prepare his Tanners for what he hopes is a long, successful season. They open at Revere before playing some tough Northeastern Conference crossover games. Then the aim of topping the NEC South and winning the team's first league title in 21 years begins. That's the longest championship drought in the school's 120 years of varsity football, and the coach has made no bones about telling his players what's at stake.
"We'll take it game by game with an eye on the prize," Bettencourt said. "And the prize is to finally break that curse."
TANNER TIDBITS
Last year’s record: 5-1
Head coach: Mark Bettencourt (9th season, 42-41)
Team captains: Rafael Casiano, Sr. DL; Peter Gardikas, Sr. OL/DL; Shea Lynch, Jr. QB; Brendan Smith, Sr. OL/DL; Jordan Tompkins, Sr. RB/LB.
Leading returning rusher: Jordan Tompkins (20 carries, 59 yards)
Leading returning passer: Shea Lynch (66-for-115, 915 yards, 9 TD)
Leading returning receiver: Eli Batista (17 catches, 186 yards, 1 TD)
Did you know: Peabody's six scheduled home games are the most in several seasons. It will be hosting Swampscott for the first time since 2010, and take on visiting Marblehead for the first time since 2017 after travelling to Piper Field each of the last three campaigns. On the flip side, Peabody's October trip to Bertram Field in Salem will be its first game there in seven years.
2021 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
9/10 at Revere 7 p.m.
9/17 Masconomet 7 p.m.
9/24 Beverly 7 p.m.
10/1 Marblehead 7 p.m.
10/8 Swampscott 7 p.m.
10/15 at Winthrop 7 p.m.
10/22 Gloucester 7 p.m.
10/29 at Salem 7 p.m.
11/25 Saugus 10 a.m.
