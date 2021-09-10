2021 Football preview: Pingree raring to go after a full year's lay off

The boys in Green-and-Blue on the Pingree football team have waiting almost 700 days to get another chance to defend the farm. They’ll have to wait a little bit longer, since prep schools don’t begin official games until the end of September, but just having regular practices and scrimmages has the energy level on the turf at their South Hamilton campus sky high.
Like most New England Prep School Athletic Conference schools, Pingree wasn’t able to compete last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, there was no Fall 2 football in the private school ranks, so the Highlanders are thrilled to be back at it after some 20 months away from the gridiron.
“The kids are really excited to be back,” said head coach Mike Flynn. “There’s a lot of work to do it get back into football but the good thing is all the prep schools are in the same boat.”
Senior captains Nico Mangano and Jack Feeks are the leaders for a Pingree team that’s made a postseason bowl game the last two years.
At 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Mangano has been an animal in the weight room during the offseason and shakes up as one of the North Shore’s most dominant trenchmen. Feeks is a Georgetown native who will play wide receiver and defensive back; he’s a high level lacrosse player with great athleticism and the ability to outleap a defender for contested catches.
While the majority of the skill players that helped Pingree win the Hollingsworth Bowl two seasons ago are now playing college football, there are some experienced options at quarterback. Sophomore Hudson Weidman, a Boxford native, had a great season in spring football for the North Shore Cobras club team, and senior Alex Theriault has some varsity snaps under his belt from his time at Masconomet Regional.
Jaylon Richardson, a speedy junior, got some touches two years ago as a freshman and projects as one of Pingree’s biggest threats offensively. Matt Theriault is another promising ball carrier, as does senior Bryan Marinelli. 6-foot-4 tight end Jayden Deltochio is a massive target.
On the line, Pingree has some impressive size. Junior Theo Batchelder goes 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds while center and guard Quinn Glencross, another junior, comes in at 260. Senior Joelin Pimentel is another potential standout in the trenches at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds. Chris Jiminez, a sophomore, is another two-way linemen to keep an eye on as well as senior Cole Slimak.
“We could be better up front that we anticipated, just because over two years the kids have changed a lot,” Flynn said. “There’s a lot of guys that are bigger and stronger than they were last time we had them.”
It all adds up to some exciting possibilities for the Highlanders, consistently one of the top teams in the Evergreen League over the last decade. Under Flynn, who won a Super Bowl with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, they’ve developed a tough, hard-hitting mentality in addition to their high scoring, spread offensive ways. With scrimmages against Whittier Tech and the Middlesex School on the slate, when Kingswood Oxford finally comes to town for the opener on September 25, the Highlanders will be ready.