2021 Football Preview: Plenty of skill, but line needs to deliver for Marblehead 

The talent at the skill positions is plentiful. But the offensive line, the engine that drives the bus for the Marblehead football team, offsets eagerness and athleticism with being largely young and inexperienced.
So any success that the Magicians, who went a perfect 7-0 while winning another Northeastern Conference North crown this past spring, achieves this fall requires the two sides of this offensive coin to work in tandem. That, and of course stellar defensive play, avoiding major injuries and making their own breaks.
"We lost a lot of good players from a year ago, but our mentality as an offensive line hasn't changed at all," said senior captain A.J. Andriano, who has played guard the last two seasons but has seen at center and both tackles spots during the preseason. "As good as Josh (Robertson, the team's senior quarterback and fellow captain) is, we want to run the ball. Our receivers are great, too, but we want to establish the run. The mentality of going out and owning the line, opening holes and letting our guys run through them ... that's Marblehead football."
Without any true beefeaters in the trenches, coach Jim Rudloff's squad will rely on what many a Marblehead team has: speed, smarts and strength up front. With a number of proficient seniors back who have already entrenched themselves as key cogs, it falls to the juniors and an extremely athletic sophomore class to fill in the holes and play up to the level expected of the Magicians over the last dozen years.
"We're a close knit team; all of us are friends from the sophomores on up," senior tight end and captain James Doody, who has put on 25 pounds of muscle since the Fall 2 campaign ended in April, said. "That's beneficial for our overall chemistry; we match each other's energy. It starts with the captains, bleeds into the seniors and then the underclassmen. Our lowest guy needs to bring the highest energy so we're all feeling it."
"Our returning seniors have to be supportive and involved in getting everyone to become their own leader," added the team's fourth captain, wide receiver and safety Craig Michalowski. "There are some younger guys here who really want to play and it shows in their work ethic. You can see it on the field every day."
Robertson won NEC Player of the Year honors this past spring after completing nearly 74 percent of his passes for 1,230 yards and 17 touchdowns, with only three interceptions. He also ran for almost 5 1/2 yards a carry and five more scores. The 1-2 backfield punch of senior George Percy (552 yards, 4 TD) and junior Connor Cronin (315 yards, 3 TD to go with a team-high 40 receptions for another 382 yards and 8 TD) cause matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. Seniors James Galante and kicker Eli Feingold only add to the overflow of riches that line up behind Robertson.
Doody, who had a team-high 502 receiving yards to go with five trips to the end zone, is but one of a number of pass catching options for Robertson that also include Michalowski, Liam McIlroy as the slotback, juniors Zander Danforth ("he'll be a huge help to us on both sides of the ball" said Michalowski) and Aven Denbow, 11th grade tight end Sam Annese, and sophomore Eliot Pluss.
Andriano calls sophomore Christian Pacheco "a beast", a hard worker in the weight room and someone who has dedicated himself to the team's playbook to earn a starting gig on the line. Big Scotty Campbell, another 10th grader, has taken it up several notches since the preseason began. Senior Ned Fitzgerald should also be a mainstay here.
It's hard to imagine a better pair of outside linebackers in the conference that Cronin and Doody; Percy, McIlroy, Feingold, Annese and Pacheco are also in the LB mix. Andriano again powers the defensive line along the likes of Fitzgerald and Campbell, with the defensive backfield of Robertson, Michalowski, Denbow, Galante and Danforth figure to be tested often, especially if the Magicians jump out early on their foes.
"There's always a lot of talk in the preseason of getting to Gillette (Stadium for the Division 3 state Super Bowl), but we've got to focus on every opponent week to week and not think that far down the road," said Robertson. "As long as everyone can do that and focus on their job, then we'll be successful."
MAGIC SPELLS
Last year’s record: 7-0 (won Northeastern Conference North championship)
Head coach: Jim Rudloff (13th season, 103-28)
Team captains: Josh Robertson, Sr. QB/DB; James Doody, Sr. TE/OLB; A.J. Andriano, OL/DL; Craig Michalowski, Sr. WR/DB
Leading returning rusher: George Percy (110 carries, 552 yards, 4 TD)
Leading returning passer: Josh Robertson (102-of-139, 1,230 yards, 17 TD)
Leading returning receiver: Connor Cronin (40 catches, 382 yards, 8 TD)
Did you know: This year's seniors were starting kindergarten when Rudloff began as Marblehead's head coach.
2021 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
9/10 at Concord-Carlisle 7 p.m.
9/17 at Lynn Classical 6 p.m.
9/24 North Andover 7 p.m.
10/1 at Peabody 7 p.m.
10/8 at Masconomet 7 p.m.
10/16 at Beverly 10 a.m.
10/29 Danvers 7 .p.m.
11/25 at Swampscott 10 a.m.
