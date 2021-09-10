2021 Football Preview: Returning players have Essex Tech optimistic 

Having a pair of talented juniors back in quarterback Devin Lebron and wideout Jayce Dooley among its many returnees has the Essex Tech football team thinking big things are on the horizon.
Lebron, a co-captain, threw for 984 yards and nine touchdowns last spring while running for an additional 369 yards and 10 scores. Dooley, his top target, caught 35 passes for 663 yards and seven trips to the end zone.
"Devin is a dual-threat guy who attended a couple of camps this summer and played in our 7-on-7 league," said Hawks fifth-year head coach Dan Connors. "He's been working very hard to get better and is a gifted runner who is now more mature and confident.
"I'm optimistic, but I think every coach feels the same way at this point," he added. "I really like this group of kids; I believe this group is the best I've had. They'll bring Essex Tech back to where it should be."
Connors said the team's strength is definitely its returnees, particularly at the skill positions. Two other juniors who return are starting running back P.J. Norton and wideout Rudy DeJesus.
The offensive line is essentially intact, with junior Josh Heath returning at left guard, senior Cael Dineen (6-foot-4, 260 lbs.) back at left tackle and three-year starter Trevor O'Neill anchoring the middle at center. Andrew Porter, Austin Cassidy and Matt Cormier are battling for one of two open spots at right tackle. The plan is to move players around to fill other spots and many will play both offense and defense.
The anchor on defense is senior co-captain middle linebacker Zach Soltys, who will also help the offensive line at guard.
Heath, O'Neil, and Dineen will contribute on the defensive line along with senior Reese Cavarlho at outside linebacker and inside linebacker Luke Joyce. The entire secondary returns anchored by DeJesus and Kyle Gustin (who started the last game of the spring season), Dooley and Norton.
"The only weakness I see is depth, and I hope we can find some guys to play (backup) roles," said Connors. "We'll keep the same system that we've been running and use our perimeter players because we're strong there. We want to open things up and make our opponents defend us horizontally and vertically. It's nothing fancy, but we want to play faster."
HAWK HAPPENINGS
Last year's record: 1-5
Head coach: Dan Connors (5th season, 9-30)
Team captains: Devin Lebron, Jr. QB; Zach Soltys, Sr. LB/G
Leading returning rusher: Devin Lebron (83 carries, 367 yards, 10 TD)
Leading returning passer: Devin Lebron (61-for-121, 984 yards, 9 TD)
Leading returning receiver: Jayce Dooley (35 catches, 663 yards, 7 TD)
Did you know?: Connors estimates that half of his starters hail from Peabody — including Devin Lebron, who is the only QB that will have started for more than one season in Connors' time on the job.
2021 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
9/10 Lynn Tech 6 p.m.
9/17 at Blue Hills RVT 4 p.m.
9/24 at Greater Lowell 6 p.m.
10/1 Lowell Catholic 6 p.m.
10/8 Whittier 6 p.m.
10/15 at Greater Lawrence 6 p.m.
10/22 Georgetown 6 p.m.
10/29 at Shawsheen 6:30 p.m.
11/25 at Northeast 10 a.m.
||||