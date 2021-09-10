2021 Football Preview: Skilled Swampscott eager to make noise in NEC

Finding a groove in the makeshift and shortened 'Fall 2' football campaign was no easy task. Finding that groove when three of your scheduled games were wiped out? Nearly impossible.
Such was the case for Swampscott, which, fresh off a convincing Division 5 Super Bowl win at Gillette in December 2019, managed to play just four games this past spring. The Big Blue were successful, however, going 3-1 in that span and flashing some of the two-way brilliance they hope to put on display in a more traditional go at it this fall.
"Mostly all our skill is back: running backs, quarterback, receivers, all of the D-backs ... so that will be our strong suit," said veteran head coach Bob Serino. "We just have to replace three lineman that we lost last year and hopefully we're able to do that. But the biggest thing in this day and age, at least at this level, is speed kills. If you have speed you'll be alright."
Fortunately for Serino, his group certainly boasts speed across the board.
Starting at quarterback, captain Cam O'Brien is back under center. The senior boasts some speed, but it's his arm strength, pocket awareness and overall athleticism that make him one of the bigger threats at his position in the Northeastern Conference.
"We played in two 7-on-7 leagues plus a couple of (summer) tournaments and he went to some camps, too," Serino said of O'Brien. "He looks like he's ready to go. Last year was tough for him to get going with three weeks taken away from us, but he's looked really, really good the entire offseason. We're excited to have him back."
In the backfield, O'Brien will have the luxury of handing the ball off to returning rushing leader Xaviah Bascon. A fellow captain, Bascon is quick on his feet and, according to Serino, "eats, sleeps and breathes football", another plus for the Big Blue.
"Xaviah got hurt in the summer but he's basically 100 percent now and rearing to go," added Serino. "He's in great shape and we're looking for real good things out of him."
Both Bascon and O'Brien will play important roles defensively as well, with the former sliding into the secondary and the latter a linebacker.
Elsewhere, Dylan Dubiel returns to the fold as a captain and offensive lineman/defensive back. He's strong, versatile, and Serino was confident in moving him to tackle this fall despite his slightly undersized stature for the position. "He's probably the most physical kid on the team," said the head coach.
Junior Elijah Burns is a weapon at wide receiver and D-back; classmate Chris Ferragamo has strung together "an incredible preseason" and will play key roles at wideout and in the defensive backfield; and Jake Papazoglou, a starter both ways on the Super Bowl team, is an irreplaceable leader and contributor from the offensive line/defensive linebacker positions.
The team's other captains will be seniors Cole Hamernick (the leading returning receiver) and Joey Mingnone (a two-way lineman).
It appears Swampscott has all the tools to once again contend in the NEC, and they'll attempt to do so with confidence and drive after the disappointment of missing nearly half of their slated Fall 2 contests.
BIG BLUE BANTER
Last year’s record: 3-1
Head coach: Bob Serino (7th season, 37-25)
Team captains: Xavier Bascon, Sr., RB/DB; Cam O'Brien, Sr., QB/LB; Cam Hamernick, Sr., WR/DB; Dylan Dubiel, Sr., OL/DB; Joey Mingnone, Sr., OL/DL.
Leading returning rusher: Xaviah Bascon (32 carries, 153 yards, TD)
Leading returning passer: Cam O'Brien (39-for-73, 528 yards, 8 TD)
Leading returning receivers: Cam Hamernick (8 catches, 143 yards, 4 TD); Elijah Burns (8 catches, 131 yards, 3 TD); Xaviah Bascon (11 catches, 118 yards, 1 TD)
Did you know: The Big Blue's four games played during the 'Fall 2' campaign were their fewest in more than 110 years. Swampscott played just three contests (winning them all) in 1910, its third season as a football program.
2021 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
9/17 Lynn English 7 p.m.
9/24 Gloucester 7 p.m.
10/1 at Saugus 7 p.m.
10/8 at Peabody 7 p.m.
10/15 Danvers 7 p.m.
10/23 at Beverly 1 p.m.
10/29 Masconomet 7 p.m.
10/25 Marblehead 10 a.m.
