In the eight seasons that Matt Bouchard has been the head coach of the Salem High football team, he’s admittedly never felt better about his team heading into the year.
“It’s been a great preseason. The seven games in the spring (i.e., ‘Fall 2’ season) were good for the seniors to get the opportunity to play, but for our team it was a bit of a grind because we were really young,” said Bouchard. “But what a difference four months makes.
“This has been one of the better preseasons since I’ve been at Salem, both in terms of attitude from our players and their overall motivation. I always say that if your best players have the best attitudes, then your culture is typically good. I think we have that right now.”
One of the more encouraging signs is the program’s strength in numbers. The team has grown by more than 25 percent since camp started and will begin the regular season with 50 players.
Senior quarterback and co-captain Michael Ready is — no pun intended — ready to get to work after having his junior campaign cut short. He’s been pushed to the limits in practice by another capable signal caller, sophomore Corey Grimes, who filled in admirably in the spring when Ready went out. No matter who’s under center, both will certainly see the field one way or another at various positions.
“They’re the best players we have on our team, so they’re going to be on the field and going both ways regardless,” said Bouchard.
Jariel DelValle, the Witches’ other captain, returns as their leading pass catcher after hauling in 36 receptions for nearly 300 yards and a touchdown last season. Jeandavis Cardenas will also see some action through the air while serving as one of the team’s go-to running backs.
If there’s one problem Bouchard is happy to have, it’s competition between positional players across the board.
“Normally I would be able to tell you the starting lineup right now,” said Bouchard. “But the difference this year is a number of positions have guys vying for a spot. That’s what we want; we want to generate that competition. The way it plays out, we have 16 freshman, 14 sophomores, 12 juniors and eight seniors, so it’s a decent distribution in that regard.”
Salem returns a trio of offensive linemen to help move the needle up front in starting center Dante Roper, left guard Ramsey Pacheco and left tackle Alex Rodriguez. Overall, the Witches boast plenty of size in the trenches and should be able to use that to their advantage.
“If you look at just body type-wise, including some of the new guys, we’re averaging about 235 (pounds) on the line this year. We have two guys over 250, so I think we’re starting to get a little bit of size, and it’s size that’s agile,” said Bouchard. “With more experience on the O-line we’re going to look to control the ball a little bit more on the ground, but it’ll still likely be about a 60-40 split, throwing the ball 40 percent of the time.”
Patrick Conaster is a capable playmaker at tight end who returns to the fold after playing at Salem High two years ago as a ninth grader. He transferred out of the school when his family moved, but is now back in the Red-and-Black and ready to reel in some big time catches.
Jayden Kelly, who’s related to Ready, also comes in as a transfer from Tennessee and will battle with Conaster for reps at the position.
Bouchard is also excited about a pair of Ryan’s, a family with a long history in the SHS football program who now have their own children ready to contribute. Quinn (Rocco) Ryan in particular, a freshman, received a waiver to play for the freshman football squad as an eighth grader last season, and now has a chance to make an impact on varsity as a slot or split offensively. On the other side, he’s competing for a starting free safety spot.
Not to be left out, Alex Paulino is another name you’ll likely hear more of throughout the season. He started both ways as a defensive end and halfback last year, and according to Bouchard was “extremely productive”.
Only time will tell which kids make their presence felt most this fall, but if nothing else, Bouchard is thrilled to have some options both offensively and defensively.
“We’ve typically had at least eight or more players going both ways, and with all this competition it does give us some options to give guys a bit of rest,” said Bouchard. “I think in the spring we weren’t mature enough to kind of overcome some challenges, but we’re mature now, we have great leadership and our best players have the best attitude.
“As an alumni of Salem High School, I want Salem football to be what it was in the 1980s and ‘90s; that’s my goal. I think this year is the first step to getting there.”
WITCHES’ BREW
Last year’s record: 0-7
Head coach: Matt Bouchard (8th season, 18-55)
Team captains: Michael Ready, Sr., QB/CB; Jariel DelValle, Sr., WR/S
Leading returning rusher: Michael Ready (22 carries, 66 yards)
Leading returning passer: Corey Grimes (41-for-74, 358 yards, 3 TDs)
Leading returning receivers: Jariel DelValle (36 catches, 294 yards, TD); Jeandavis Cardenas (13 catches, 147 yards)
Did you know: Salem High’s last winning season came in 2017, when they went 7-4.
2021 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
9/10 Chelsea 7 p.m.
9/24 at Greater Lawrence 7 p.m.
10/1 Gloucester 7 p.m.
10/8 Saugus 7 p.m.
10/15 at Masconomet 7 p.m.
10/22 at Winthrop 7 p.m.
10/29 Peabody 7 p.m.
11/25 at Beverly 10 a.m.
