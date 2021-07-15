2021 SALEM NEWS BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
SEAN MOYNIHAN
Masconomet Senior
First base/Pitcher
It was a wire-to-wire type season for Masconomet senior Sean Moynihan, who caught fire in the Chieftains first game of the season and never cooled off.
The Northeastern Conference's Most Valuable Player led both the conference and the North Shore in RBI with 26. The slugging first baseman had 24 hits, hit .407 and displayed outstanding plate discipline with only six strikeouts all year. Moynihan's OPS was 1.011 and he had six extra base hits.
"For a shortened season, some of the numbers Sean put up were pretty outstanding. They'd stack up there with most full seasons," said Chieftains coach T.J. Baril. "From the first game, he was the man when he came up with men on base. He came through again and again."
A two-way threat, Moynihan was a late game weapon out of the bullpen for the Division 2 North finalists. He went 3-1 with one save in 25 innings pitched, posting a 0.84 earned run average with 32 strikeouts. He had more hits at the plate (24) than he allowed on the mound (17).
"The guys did a great job getting on base in front of me and making sure I got good pitches to it," said Moynihan. "Everything this year was a total team effort."
A solid student, Moynihan will be played baseball at Assumption next year.
THE ALL-STARS
TOMMY BEAUREGARD
Salem Senior
Shortstop
Rangy middle infielder got to any ball in his vicinity with a quick trigger to turn would-be base hits into outs ... Handled 57 chances in 18 games ... Dangerous hitter had 16 hits and a.441 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot ... Scored 18 times ... Struck out only seven times all year ... Went 3-for-5 with two runs scored to pace Salem's upset tourney win at Melrose ... Drove in 9 runs ... Stole 13 bases while only being caught once ... Varsity starter since his freshman season will play baseball at Wheaton.
AUSTIN BERNARD
Beverly Junior
Outfield
Enjoyed a breakout first season, putting up multiple hits in six of the 11 games he played in ... Batted .410 with 16 total hits ... Scored 10 runs ... Went 4-for-5 with a steal and three runs scored in win over Danvers ... Excellent range and arm defensively ... Hit for power from the leadoff spot with a handful of doubles ... On-base percentage was an even .500 for an OPS of .910 ... First-team All-Northeastern Conference honoree hopes to play in college after his senior year.
SAM BELLIVEAU
St. John's Prep Senior
Pitcher/First base
Ace with a heavy fastball led the Division 1 North champions in innings pitched (50) and strikeouts (57) ... Ranked in the area's top five in both categories ... Compiled a 1.12 ERA against one of the state's toughest schedules ... Nearly no-hit Lincoln-Sudbury in North final, fanning 10 in championship victory ... Went at least six innings in six of seven starts ... Four complete games, all wins ... Didn't walk many with WHIP of 1.11 ... Chipped in at the plate with RBI in wins over Malden Catholic and BC High ... Catholic Conference all-star from Wenham will play baseball at UMass Amherst.
CALEB CLARK
Pingree Senior
Outfield
The Highlanders team MVP earned third team All-New England ... Hit .340 while facing some of the best prep school pitching in the country ... Tied for the team lead in hits with 18 and led the squad in runs scored with 12 ... Had a Pingree-best nine RBI ... Stole six bases ... Great runner in the outfield with 41 putouts and two assists ... Outstanding tight end in football will play both sports next year at St. Lawrence University.
CONNOR CORRENTI
Swampscott Junior
Catcher
The Big Blue's leader defensively was in total command of the diamond from behind the dish ... Northeastern Conference all-star racked up 17 hits with a .354 batting average ... Drove in 10 runs and scored 10 ... Stole seven bases ... Gunned down a half-dozen runners stealing and also picked a pair off at third base ... Drove in a run in an extra-inning win over Saugus ... Considers his dad his biggest influence for all his support over the years ... Hopes to study business and play baseball in college.
PAT D'AMICO
St. John's Prep Senior
Third base/Shortstop
Aggressive All-Region nominee was one of the state's most dangerous leadoff hitters ... Stung a leadoff homer in North title win over Lincoln-Sudbury, one of four round trippers on the year ... Of his 25 hits, 14 went for extra bags for a .391 average and .781 slugging ... Had eight multi-hit games and hit .471 in the playoffs ... Catholic Conference all-star led St. John's in runs (21), steals (11) and RBI (15) ... Outstanding OPS was 1.218 ... Could play either infield spot on the left side ... Tremendous all-around athlete with all five tools ... Lynnfield native will play baseball at Seton Hall.
TUCKER DESTINO
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Center field
Catholic Central League all-star was one of the most consistent hitters for the Division 3 North champions, racking up 18 hits ... Great sense on the bases and came around to score 19 runs ... Great defensive player and superb leader helped Crusaders hit their stride in North playoffs ... Drove in 11 runs ... Drew 12 walks and got on base at a .400 clip ... Gloucester native had two RBI in tourney win over hometown Fishermen ... Outstanding running back for Crusaders' football team will play baseball at Gordon College.
ETHAN DOYLE
Salem Senior
Pitcher/First base
Workhorse threw 44 innings while ranking among the North Shore's best in strikeouts with 52 ... Went at least five innings in seven of his eight starts ... Fanned a season-high 12 in complete game victory over Peabody ... Struck out nine in extra inning win over Danvers ... Dangerous power hitter had six doubles and 11 RBI along with 14 runs scored ... Hit .377 and .500 in the playoffs while helping Salem to a D2 North tourney win ... Tremendous leader ... Three-sport all-star will play golf next year at Salem State.
SCOTT EMERSON
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Shortstop
Smooth-swinging Catholic Central League all-star led the North Shore in total hits with 33 ... One of the only players to post a 20-20-20 line in the shortened season with 24 runs scored, 20 RBI and 33 hits ... Batted .465 while helping Crusaders repeat at Division 3 North champions ... OPS was outstanding 1.152 ... Agganis all-star went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI against Bishop Feehan ... Slugged .592 with 38 total bases ... Peabody native sees his grandfather as his biggest fan and athletic influence ... Allowed only one earned run in 9 1/3 relief innings ... Will play baseball at Bridgewater State.
NICK FRENI
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Catcher
Explosive power slugger enjoyed breakout season, leading the North Shore in home runs with six ... Also had three doubles to slug .786 ... Led H-W in almost every offensive category with 23 hits and 19 RBI ... First-team CAL Baker selection had more extra base hits on the year (9) than he had strikeouts (8) ... Batted .411 and posted an OPS of 1.254 ... Had five RBI in wins over Ipswich and Amesbury ... Had nine multi-hit games, including three in early season win at Manchester Essex ... Solid defensive catcher threw out five runners in 16 tries.
ALEX GONZALEZ
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Second base
The North Shore's leader in runs scored (26) was an on-base machine for the Division 3 North champions ... One of only two local players to reach 30 hits and batted .361 ... Hit seven doubles for 44 total bases and a slugging percentage of .446 ... Stole a dozen bases ... Catholic Central League all-star ... Went 4-for-5 in state semifinal against Medfield ... Great defender and leader looks up to Kobe Bryant ... Peabody native is a tremendous basketball player, which he'll continue to play at Bridgewater State.
RYAN HUTCHINSON
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Pitcher/First base
Cape Ann League Baker co-Player of the Year had a phenomenal season on both ends of the diamond ... Went 3-0 in four starts with seven appearances over 32 1/3 innings ... Excellent control led to 0.711 WHIP ... Earned run average was 0.866 ... Season-high seven K's in win over Amesbury ... Went distance to beat Newburyport ... All-CAL selection hit .316 with six doubles ... Drove in 15 runs ... Had twice as many hits (18) at the plate as he allowed on the mound (9) ... Multi-sport all-star will play baseball at Quinnipiac.
BOBBY JELLISON
Salem Senior
Pitcher/Center field
North Shore batting champion hit .499 in an incredible senior season ... Had 27 hits, with 11 of those going for extra bases, and a .778 slugging percentage ... OPS was 1.360 with 13 RBI and a team-best 20 runs scored ... Ended the year on an 8-game hit streak and went 8-for-9 in the postseason ... Earned the pitching win in four of Salem's seven victories ... Struck out 46 batters in 40 innings, with 5 K's in the state tournament win over Melrose ... Great defensive center fielder had versatility and selflessness to play catcher a few times ... Multi-sport standout will play baseball at Flagler College in Florida.
RYAN KNIGHT
Peabody Senior
Center field
Disciplined hitter with a great batting eye got on-base at a .569 clip while drawing 18 walks ... Totaled 19 hits for a .404 batting average that was among the North Shore's leaders ... First-team All-Northeastern Conference choice ... Led the Tanners in runs scored (20) and stolen bases (15), ranking second in the NEC in swipes ... Hit 2 HR while slugging .660 ... OPS was 1.229, one of the top numbers on the North Shore ... Fanned only eight times ... Exceptional defensive outfielder with great sense for when to make a diving catch ... Agganis all-star will play at Hartford.
DAN MASTA
Essex Tech Senior
Catcher
Exceptional plate discipline with only two strikeouts all season ... Team captain led Hawks in batting average with a.370 clip ... Had six doubles and a triple for a .545 slugging percentage ... Made one start on the mound, a complete game win over Greater Lawrence ... Drove in 10 runs in 14 games ... Received Leadership Award in both baseball and ice hockey ... Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star was adept at hitting with two outs ... Peabody native considers his older brother Chris, also a standout at Essex Tech, his biggest influence.
LUKE McCLINTOCK
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Pitcher
Used a fastball with zip and great command to strike out 45 batters in 32 1/3 innings of work ... Voted Cape Ann League Baker Co-Player of the Year ... Led H-W in wins with four while having an earned run average of 0.866 ... Issued only 11 walks with a WHIP of 0.804 ... Tossed complete game 1-hitter in win over North Reading ... Was among the Generals leaders in hits with 18 ... Batted .321 with eight RBI and 10 runs scored ... Captain will play baseball at Babson University.
D.J. PACHECO
St. John's Prep Senior
Shortstop
Clutch hitter delivered walk-off hit in Frates Game victory over rival BC High ... Totaled 17 hits with a .345 season long batting average ... Hit .413 in the playoffs while captaining St. John's to the Division 1 North title ... Homered in wins over D2 state champion St. Mary's and BC High ... Drove in nine runs and scored 13 ... Drew 18 walks ... OPS for the year was .967 ... Smooth fielding Catholic Conference all-star made only three errors ... Five multi-hit games, including three in the North final win at Lincoln-Sudbury ... Danvers native will play baseball at Richmond University.
JACOB SHERF
Marblehead Senior
Pitcher
Southpaw with pinpoint control and great stamina had the best earned run average on the North Shore with a miniscule 0.56 over 37 1/3 innings ... Went 4-0 in six starts while helping Magicians win the Northeastern Conference South title ... NEC all-star had 50 strikeouts ... Issued only 14 walks and allowed only three earned runs all season ... Struck out nine in four innings against Salem ... Fanned a season-best 11 in victory over Saugus ... Also beat NEC North champion Gloucester in a crossover matchup ... Agganis all-star and scholarship recipient will be attending Middlebury.
ERIK SIBBACH
Masconomet Junior
Pitcher
Power pitcher possess one of the region's heaviest fastballs ... Workhorse for the Division 2 North finalists threw 49 innings, ranking third on the North Shore ... Northeastern Conference all-star struck out 58 batters ... Tied for the North Shore lead in wins (6) and had the most decisions (8) ... Mixed in a solid breaking ball and posted a 1.24 WHIP ... Sported 1.71 ERA ... Struck out 13 in a shutout of Salem ... Also spun CG shutout against Swampscott ... Drove in two runs in 10 at-bats ... Plans to pitch in college after next year.
JUAN TOLENTINO
Peabody Senior
Shortstop
One of the North Shore's best hitters for power among middle infielders slugged .741 while earning Northeastern Conference all-star honors ... Of his Tanner-best 20 hits, eight went for extra bags with three doubles, three triples and two homers ... Homered in state tournament win over Lynn English ... Totaled 11 RBI ... Solid baserunner stole 10 bags and scored 18 runs ... Agganis all-star hit .345 with impressive 1.206 OPS (on-base plus slugging) ... Great table setter sparked the Tanners' biggest rallies from the leadoff spot.
CHARLIE TITUS
Marblehead Senior
Catcher
First-team All-Northeastern Conference backstop had the best arm on the North Shore ... Caught 11 runners stealing with picking off three others ... Called an outstanding game behind the plate with a team earned run average of 2.24 ... Clutch middle-of-the-order bat led the NEC South champs with 25 RBI ... Ranked second in the area in RBI ... Hit .328 with 19 hits, five doubles and two triples ... Had multiple RBI in seven games, with five in win over Winthrop and four in win over Lynn Classical ... Agganis all-star and Header hockey captain will study at Elon University.
BRENDAN TROHON
Danvers Senior
Outfield
Senor captain was an excellent leader and helped Falcons develop their 'Mamba Mentality' while leading the squad in hits (22) and batting average (.338) ... NEC all-star scored 14 runs while driving in 12 ... Middle-of-the-order bat excelled at taking breaking balls the other way ... Homered in win over Saugus and had 30 total bases ... Hit .400 in the state tourney while helping Falcons reach D2 North semifinals ... On-base percentage was .411 with an OPS of .872 ... Fielding percentage was a solid .909 with two outfield assists.
JOE ZAMEJTIS
Danvers Sophomore
Pitcher
First-team All-NEC pick led the area in strikeouts (84) and innings pitched (55 1/3) ... Went a perfect 6-0 and added a save ... Crafty lefthander put together an earned run average of 1.14 with a WHIP of 0.813 ... Excellent fastball complimented with a deceptive curve he could locate anywhere he wanted ... Had four double-digit strikeout games, including a career best 17 against Marblehead ... Tied DHS playoff record with 15 K's in quarterfinal win at Marblehead ... Chipped in at the plate by batting .333, with two of his three RBI coming in the playoffs ... Fanned at least seven in seven of eight starts while walking only 28.
AARON ZENUS
Masconomet Senior
Pitcher/Second base
All-Northeastern Conference honoree was one of the league's best two-way threats ... Won three games while leading the Chieftains strikeouts (65) and earned run average (0.79) ... Threw 44 1/3 innings ... Shutdown Danvers in playoffs to put Masco in the D2 North final ... Excellent leadoff man scored a team-best 19 runs ... Batted .317 with 20 hits including five doubles ... Had 29 total bases and six RBI ... Stole 11 bags without being caught ... Captain is also an excellent hockey play and will do a post-grad year at Cushing Academy.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Sam Armbruster, Jr., SS; Brennan Frost, Sr., P; Ryan Rushton, Jr., C; Eric DePiero, Sr., P; Cooper Gavin, Jr., P/3B; Logan Petrosino, So., 3B.
Bishop Fenwick: Brandon Bloom, Sr., P; Mike Faragi, Jr., C/DH; Chris Faraca, Jr., C/DH; Christian Loescher, Sr., P/1B; Anthony Marino, So., P;
Danvers: Adam Bridgeo, Sr., C; Johnny Curran, Jr., 3B/SS; Nolan Hills, Sr., P/1B; Steve Reardon, So., OF; Tyler Robinson, Sr., P.
Essex Tech: Jayce Dooley, So., OF; Harry Lynch, So., P.
Hamilton-Wenham: Shane Metternick, Sr., P; Ryan Monahan, Sr., 1B.
Ipswich: Will Baise, Sr., IF/P ; Finn MacLennan, Jr., P.
Marblehead: Godot Gaskins, Sr., OF; Liam McIlroy, Jr., SS; Sami Loughlin, Sr., 1B; Schuyler Schmitt, Jr., OF; Ben Weed, Sr., P
Masconomet: Ethan Cote, Sr., OF; Will Dempsey, Jr. C; Cam LaGrassa, Fr., SS.
Peabody: Giovanni Guglielmo, So., DH; Justin Powers, Jr., P; Brendan Smith, Jr., 1B; Nick Villano, So., 3B.
Pingree: Drew Botta, Jr., SS/P; Owen Cootey, Sr., OF/P; Jaylon Richardson, So., OF/P.
Salem: Jack Doyle, So., P/1B; Robert Palacios, So., 3B.
Salem Academy: Riley Fenerty, Fr., OF; Jacob Redican, Jr., P/OF; Waldy Sanchez, Jr., OF/P.
St. John's Prep: Chris Dirks, Sr., C; Peter Martin, Sr., P; Payton Palladino, Jr., 2B; Nick Sollitro, Jr., 1B; Shane Williams, Jr., OF.
Swampscott: Aidan Graciale, Sr., SS; Nate Stern, Sr., P.
