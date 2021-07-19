2021 Salem News boys lacrosse all-star team 

2021 SALEM NEWS BOYS LACROSSE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
WILL SHULL
Marblehead Senior
Midfield
Right down to the final whistle of his illustrious lacrosse career for the Magicians, Will Shull played with pride, passion and persistence. In doing so, he led his school to the best season in school history while forever etching his name among the very best to ever suit up for the program.
A team captain, Shull led Marblehead to its third consecutive Northeastern Conference title this spring, something it had never before achieved. The Magicians also went unbeaten in the regular season for the first time ever, going 13-0 while averaging nearly 15 goals a game. Shull, a tireless worker with a missile of a shot, was at the forefront of that offensive onslaught, leading the team in scoring for the second straight season with 46 goals, 20 assists and 66 points. He was named the Northeastern Conference's Player of the Year, a member of its All-Conference squad, and was co-MVP of his own team along with fellow all-star goalie J.T. Monahan.
A Second Team Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Coaches Association All-American and his school's representative of The Salem News Student-Athlete of the Year, Shull finished his MHS lacrosse career with 121 goals, 63 assists and 184 points in just 51 games. He had six goals in a season opening win at Beverly, had five goals in a game twice and four in two others.
Shull, who said his 3-goal, 2-assist performance in his team's playoff setback vs. Billerica was his best performance, is now the only player to ever capture both Salem News Boys Hockey and Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year honors in one season.
Having graduated with a 4.35 GPA, Shull will continue his studies and play lacrosse at Wesleyan University. He thanks his father for being ever-supportive in all of his endeavors.
THE ALL-STARS
JIMMY AYERS
St. John's Prep Sophomore
Attack
Superb sophomore led Eagles in both goals (46) and total points (68) while tying for the team lead in assists (22) ... Also led the North Shore in playoff scoring with 11 goals, 5 assists and 16 points ... Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Coaches Association First Team All-American ... Had 5-goal games vs. BC High, St. John's Shrewsbury and Xaverian ... Scored four goals (all before halftime) with an assist in state final vs. BC High ... Hamilton resident has 4.23 GPA and is on National Honor Society .. Said parents have made him into the athlete he is today.
MICHAEL AYERS
St. John's Prep Senior
Long Stick Middie
Defensive leader of the Division 1 state champions could do it all in all facets of the game ... Relished taking on opponents' best offensive guys, using both brains and brawn to push them away from the Eagles' cage ... Had 61 ground balls and 27 caused turnovers ... Team captain loved taking the ball upfield to create offensive chances, finishing with two goals and five assists ... Named EMLCA First Team All-American ... Catholic Conference all-star will play at Tufts ... Had three assists and scooped a handful of ground balls while causing lots of chaos in 10-man ride in North final win over Lincoln-Sudbury ... Graduated with 4.64 GPA.
CONNOR CRONIN
Marblehead Sophomore
Midfield
Physically imposing (6-foot-1, 185 lbs.) with excellent speed and a rocket shot ... Had 33 goals, 21 assists and 54 points for the Northeastern Conference champions ... Named First Team All-Northeastern Conference ... Had a 5-goal performance at Masconomet ... Added 4-goal outings vs. both Peabody and Beverly ... Had four assists and seven points in a win over Swampscott ... Would like to play both football (where he's also a Salem News all-star) and lacrosse in college ... Carries 3.85 GPA ... Said older brother Tim has always been his biggest influence.
STEFANO FABIANO
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Midfield
Arguably the most athletically gifted lacrosse player in the area ... Missed the first nine games of the season with a broken hand, then blew up by scoring 50 points in the Crusaders' remaining 10 games ... Finished with 27 goals and 23 assists ... Had 5 goals and 4 assists in playoff triumph at Essex Tech ... Nabbed 6 goals and 4 assists vs Archbishop Williams in first game back from injury ... Salem News and Catholic Central League all-star in both lacrosse and football ... Will play lacrosse at Endicott College ... Graduates with 177 career points (81 goals, 96 assists) in just 2 1/2 seasons.
JACK FEEKS
Pingree Junior
Midfield
Skilled in all facets of the game ... Was second for the Highlanders in goals (16), led them in assists (16) and second in overall points (32) ... Added 20 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers ... Had three goals and three assists vs. Buckingham, Browne & Nichols ... Captain-elect for both Pingree football and lacrosse teams in 2021-22 ... Has always wanted to play high level college lacrosse and is currently deep in the recruiting process.
CHRISTIAN HARVEY
Danvers Senior
Attack
Falcons' speedster with soft hands and a quick release led his squad in goals (43) and total points (53) ... Always seemed to find a way to get open out front ... Blasted home career-high 7 goals and an assist in win vs. Gloucester ... Netted five goals in playoff win vs. Malden Catholic ... Said his favorite game was scoring four goals in his first game of the season vs. Swampscott ... Studying to become a firefighter ... Thanks his coaches, dating back to Danvers Youth Lacrosse, and his parents while hoping to become a coach himself some day.
CALVIN HELINE
Essex Tech Senior
Attack
Rolled to the North Shore scoring time by ripping home an area-best 68 goals and finishing with 92 points in just 15 games ... Only player in the area to have two 8-goal games, including one in state playoffs vs. Bishop Fenwick ... Scored 4 or more goals in a game nine different times ... Had eight or more points four times, including 10 vs. Fenwick ... Senior captain was second in the state in goals scored and 47th in the country this spring ... Finished career with 99 goals ... Owns 3.9 GPA ... Will play lacrosse at St. Joseph's of Maine.
LIAM HILL
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Attack
Exploded for 62 goals and 74 points this spring, both second best on the North Shore ... Marblehead native was a First Team Catholic Central League all-star ... Scored seven goals in a wild 20-19 playoff win over Essex Tech ... Had six goals against both Cardinal Spellman and Matignon ... Led all locals with 13 playoff goals ... Named MVP of the North team in the Agganis Game ... Will attend Catholic University in Washington, D.C. to further his academics and play Division 3 lacrosse for coach John Sax ... Says that former University of Albany great and Native American Lyle Thompson has been his biggest influence and constantly helps remind him to play for the 'creator' every time he straps his helmet on.
JACK HOULDEN
Peabody Senior
Attack
Had an eye-popping 31 goals and 12 assists midway through his team's seventh game before suffering an injury and missing the rest of the season ... Had he maintained that scoring average over Peabody's 15 games, he'd have finished with 67 goals and 92 points ... Was named MVP of the Carlin Cup for the second time after a sublime 6-goal, 3-assist performance in a win over Bishop Fenwick ... Team captain also had a 6-goal game vs. Beverly and scored five times vs. Swampscott ... Had 89 goals and 140 career points in less than 2 1/2 seasons ... Going to Western New England College to study criminal justice and play lacrosse.
MICHAEL KELLY
St. John's Prep Senior
Midfield
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound middie will be taking his lacrosse and academic (4.17 GPA) talents to Princeton University ... Tied for second on the club in scoring with 53 points ... Had 35 goals, second best for the state champions ... Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Coaches Association First Team All-American ... Marblehead native was a team captain ... Had four goals and two assists vs. St. John's Shrewsbury ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Had five playoff goals and a pair of assists ... Had 104 career points (69 goals, 35 assists).
GRANT LANDON
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Goalie
Team captain from South Hamilton had a superb season between the pipes for the Generals with 135 saves and just 54 goals allowed ... Save percentage of .714 was tops among all North Shore goaltenders ... Also scored a goal of his own ... Had 18 saves in final high school game, coming vs. arch rival Ipswich ... First Team Cape Ann League all-star ... Eastern Mass. First Team all-star ... Academic All-American nominee who was class valedictorian with a 4.2 GPA ... Salem News all-star goalie in ice hockey as well ... Going to Brown University with the intended major of Applied Math and Computer Science.
DREW LUCAS
Peabody Senior
Long Stick Middie
One of the most versatile, physically gifted and certainly influential players on the North Shore ... Served as a de facto coach on the field, guiding his Tanner teammates vocally in virtually all situations ... Led North Shore with 91 ground balls and added 41 takeaways ... Rarely left the field, exchanging his long pole for a short stick to join the office ... Had remarkable offensive numbers for an LSM, scoring 20 goals along with 11 assists ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... 3.62 GPA ... Will play Division 1 lacrosse at Bryant University.
JAKE MAIR
Masconomet Senior
Defense
One of the North Shore's best defenders used excellent footwork, on-field intelligence, and power and strength to keep opposing attackmen and middies at bay ... Team captain from Middleton led team in ground balls with 39 ... Chipped in with a goal and four assists ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... The 6-foot-1, 180-pound standout felt his best game came in state playoffs vs. Billerica ... Graduated 10th in his class with outstanding 4.88 GPA ... Will be attending Hamilton College ... Said his father's competitive edge helped him become more competitive and confident in himself.
CADE McADAMS
Ipswich Senior
Defense
Tigers captain could play both deep in his own end or at long stick middie ... The 6-foot, 190-pound used his athleticism and strength to cover opponent's top scorers and shut them down ... Started as both a sophomore and senior (losing his junior season to the COVID-19 pandemic) after playing LSM for the Tigers as a freshman ... Cape Ann League First Team all-star ... Led Ipswich in ground balls ... Team Defensive MVP ... Played both offensive and defensive midfield in playoffs vs. Hamilton-Wenham and scored off a dodge in the fourth quarter ... 3.97 GPA ... Will play lacrosse at Connecticut College.
KYLE McCARTHY
Pingree Senior
Defenseman
Team captain from Peabody will be playing at Division 1 national powerhouse Syracuse ... Literally never left the field for the Highlanders, playing in any and all situations with high intensity and effectiveness ... Part of three McCoy Cup titlists as New England Prep School Small School champions in his high school career ... Felt his best games came against Buckingham, Browne & Nichols and St. Sebastian's ... Said his biggest influence is "not a who, but a what. And what it is is I hate losing; that's the motivation I need."
J.T. MONAHAN
Marblehead Senior
Goalie
Three-sport captain for Magicians in football, hockey and lacrosse was stellar between the pipes for unbeaten NEC champions ... Standout performance in playoffs vs. Billerica with 19 saves ... Allowed just 3.86 goals per game while stopping 71 percent of the shots he saw and averaging better than nine saves a contest ... Had 330 saves between sophomore and senior seasons ... Marblehead's co-MVP and All-Northeastern Conference ... Will attend the University of Rochester to play football as a lineman ... Said his father, who overcame eye condition to compete and finish in multiple Ironman challenges (including the World Championships in Hawaii), is his biggest influence.
VINNIE PALMER
Swampscott Senior
Midfield
Captain earned both All-Northeastern Conference and team MVP honors ... Had a team leading 39 goals ... Second on the Big Blue in points with 47 ... Scored the game-winning goal off the faceoff in overtime to cap off a 5-goal performance in a win over Danvers ... Finished with four goals in contests vs. both Saugus and Beverly ... Scored three times in team's one playoff game ... Looking to play lacrosse at University of Tampa as a walk-on ... Thanks his father for being his biggest role model and "someone I will look up to for the rest of my life."
MATTHEW POWERS
Essex Tech Senior
Attack
Exploded offensively for 37 goals and 37 assists in just 15 games for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference champions ... Had career-high seven assists in playoff game vs. Bishop Fenwick ... Netted season high five goals in a win over Northeast ... CAC all-star showed great stickwork in and around the net, especially in confined areas ... Peabody resident felt his best game came in a 3-goal, 2-assist playoff victory over Lynnfield ... Leaves with 101 career points ... Will go into electrical field while playing hockey for the Junior Bruins program.
KADEN QUIRK
St. John's Prep Senior
Goalie
Transfer from St. Mary's of Lynn was immense for the Division 1 state champion Eagles, turning in a fantastic .652 save percentage ... Had 121 saves and a pair of shutouts ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Made 11 saves in North title win over Lincoln-Sudbury ... Backbone of a defense that surrendered five or fewer goals in 13 of its 18 games ... Will play Division 1 lacrosse for St. John's University in New York ... 3.8 GPA ... Thankful to his father, Sean, for introducing him to the sport and for teaching him so much about it.
JOSH ROBERTSON
Marblehead Junior
Attack
Gifted marksman and facilitator was among the area's best assist men (31) and added 30 goals for 61 total points ... Had a 12-point outing (5 goals, 7 assists) in a victory over Salem ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Turned in 7-point efforts vs. both Masconomet and Gloucester for unbeaten conference champions ... Three-sport star at MHS as football team's quarterback and point guard for the basketball team ... Hopes to play college football ... Said his mom's good meals help with his athletic performance.
TOMMY SARNI
St. John's Prep Junior
Attack
Has already committed to play Division 1 lacrosse at Providence College ... Tied for second in scoring for the Division 1 state champions with 53 points, scoring 31 goals and dishing out 22 assists ... Prides himself on being able to score and distribute the ball equally well ... Had four goals and two assists vs. BC High in Catholic Conference championship game ... Scored eight goals and added five assists for 13 playoff points ... Said his older brother KJ has always inspired him. "Whenever I see him in the stands, I always feel juiced up and am eager to show him what I can do."
CLAYTON SMITH
Pingree Senior
Goalie
Generally recognized as one of the top high school goaltenders in New England ... Finished season with 139 saves and a save percentage of better than 60 percent ... Will play Division 1 lacrosse at Roanoke (Va.) College while studying business ... Team MVP ... US Lacrosse All-American ... Finished with an area-high of 20 saves at Roxbury Latin ... Had another 17 saves at St. George's, several of them coming in 1-on-1 situations, while also having some excellent clears ... Said head coach Kevin Tersolo is his biggest influence.
JAXON THOMAS
Beverly Junior
Defense
Team captain had a pair of goals and four assists for the Panthers this spring ... The 6-foot, 170-pound is extremely active with both his stick and his footwork to keep opponents away from his net ... All-Northeastern Conference as a long stick middie ... Backbone of team's defense rarely came off the field ... Could grab a short stick and join the offensive attack when needed ... Also a Salem News all-star in hockey for Beverly High this past winter.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Graham Speidel, Jr. DM; James Silva, Soph. FOGO/M; Kyle Oliphant, Sr. A; Matt Mezza, Jr. M; Bradley Griffin, Fr. D.
Bishop Fenwick: Jake Connolly, Sr. LSM; Kevin Wood, Jr. D; Manny Alvarez-Segee, Soph. A; Nick Sasso, Sr. D; Aiden Anthony, Sr. M.
Danvers: Nate Sher, Sr. D; Christian Burke, Sr. M; Nick Tavares, Sr. A; Colby Dunham, Soph. M.
Essex Tech: Bryan Swaczyk, Soph. A; Tyler Geary, Sr. M; Josh Heath, Sr. D.
Hamilton-Wenham: Andrew Winch, Sr. A; Colby Guyer Sr. A; Lucas Hunt, Sr. M.
Ipswich: Jonah Orroth, Sr. GK; Ned Donovan, Jr. FOGO; Henry Wright, Soph. A; Justin Bruhm, Sr. M.
Marblehead: Remy Poisson, Jr. D; Gresh Bosworth, Sr. D; Baxter Jennings, Soph. FOGO/M; Matt Thompson Sr. A; Mark Paquette, Sr. M; Miles Smith, Sr. M.
Masconomet: Keo Kiriakos, Sr. A; Andrew Aylwin, Jr. A; Max Rosenbaum, Sr. G; Trent Bunker, Sr. FOGO.
Peabody: Derek Patturelli, Jr. G; Anthony Bettencourt, Sr. A; Keenan Madden, Sr. A.
Pingree: Jack Savoie, Jr. A; Charlie Faldi, Jr. A; Hogan Rose, Sr. M; Hudson Durant, Jr. A; Cam Dick, Soph. LSM.
Salem: Jevon Beaver, Jr. M.
St. John's Prep: Emmett Schillinger, Sr. D; Connor Kelly, Jr. D; Charlie Wilmot, Sr. M; Luke Surette, Sr. A; Graham Tyson, Sr. FOGO; Pat Atkins, Sr. M; Ty Ambrosh, Jr. M; Sean O'Brian, Sr. D; Tim Haarmann, Jr. D; Charlie Danis, Sr. M; Owen Umansky, Soph. FOGO.
Swampscott: Thomas Frisoli, Sr. D; Zack Pierce, Jr. A; Jack Russo, Soph. A.
