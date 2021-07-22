2021 SALEM NEWS BOYS SPRING TRACK RUNNER OF THE YEAR
JARRETT YOUNG
St. John's Prep Senior
Sprints
Talented sprinter Jarrett Young leaves St. John's Prep after breaking three long-standing school records with a sensational outdoor track senior season. He made tremendous improvement this spring and was named Catholic Conference Championship MVP, winning the 200 while setting a new meet record in the process.
Young's best 100 meter time was a very fast 10.6 seconds; he ran the 200 in 21.6 (21.87 FAT), and the 400 in 48.40 — setting new school marks in all three events. He came up with clutch performances in the big end- of-season meets as the Division 1 North 400 champion and as the All-State runner-up in the 200.
"Jarrett has had a pretty incredible high school story. He played football, hockey, and lacrosse through his sophomore year, then decided to try winter track as a junior," said Prep head coach Zach Lankow. "He had immediate but not unheard of success, fell in love with the sport and trained extremely hard through the pandemic, and entering a few races that were safe.
"His times started to fall, and when we began training in February it was clear he was on another level. We were both pretty excited about the possibilities. Taking down school records from former state champions Steve Langton (2001) and Jared Kadich (2010) certainly puts him at the top of the conversation for most versatile sprinter in recent St. John's Prep history."
Young carries a 3.3 GPA and will continue his track career at the University of Rhode Island. He cites Michael Norman, an American sprinter who holds world 400 meter record, as his biggest athletic influence. "He has the same body type as me and runs the same events," Young said.
THE ALL-STARS
QUINN CURTIN
St. John's Prep Senior
Jumps
Voted Catholic Conference Field Athlete of the Year ... Unbeaten in the triple jump in conference meets ... Finished 3rd in both triple and high jumps at Division 1 North Meet, qualifying for All-States in both ... Captain's best high jump was 6 feet, best triple jump 44-5 and best long jump 20-7 ... Catholic Conference all-star's best performance was getting personal best triple jump ... Had 4.0 GPA ... Going to Lafayette College to continue academic and track and field career ... Thanked his brother for getting him into the sport and providing help along the way.
JOEY DO
Swampscott Junior
Jumps
Best event was triple jump ... Won Northeastern Conference championship meet with personal best 43-5 1/2 ... All-Conference ... Took 3rd at Division 2 North states ...Finished 3rd in high jump at conference meet ... Kept improving throughout season and had strong performances in big meets ... Plans to become physical therapist ... 84.36 GPA ... Called family his biggest influence ... "I grew up around sports, and having that competitive drive to exceed what my brothers and sisters have set really gave me the motivation."
AIDAN DWYER
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Sprints/Jumps/Relay
Catholic Central League triple jump champion and named Field Performer of the meet ... Captain from Peabody was CCL all-star ... Best triple jump was 39-2 and long jump 18-7 ... Member of 4x100 relay team that won CCL and finished 7th at states ... Best relay time was 45.3 ... Named Crusaders' Outstanding Performer ... Best individual performance was being double winner at CCL Meet, with personal best triple jump to win and key member of winning relay team ... 3.48 GPA and going to Xavier University in Cincinnati to study sports marketing ... Said sprint/jump coach Jocelyn Testa has influenced him the most.
SEBASTIAN GILLIGAN
Masconomet Senior
Distance
Excelled in all three track seasons for Chieftains all four years on the team ... Northeastern Conference mile champion ... Undefeated in dual meets all season ... Best mile time of 4:20.26 to win conference meet ... Placed 5th at Division 1 North states ... Qualified for All- States ... Versatile standout in events from 800 to 2-mile ... NEC All-Conference honors ... Ran 800 in 2:00.9 and was a member of NEC's 2nd place 4x400 relay team ... Salem News "Fall 2" Runner of the Year will attend Boston University.
BRANDON GLASS
Peabody Senior
Shot Put/Discus
Unbeaten in shot put in NEC dual meets ... Only one loss in discus was to a teammate ... NEC All-Conference ... Won shot put at NEC meet and took 2nd in discus ... Was 4th at Division 1 North states shot put (51 feet) and 8th in discus (123 feet) ... Finished 9th in shot put at All-States ... Thrower's season-best was 51 feet for shot put and 145-4 in discus ... Captain received Tanner Award for dedication, loyalty, and leadership ... Will attend American International College and continue track career ... Marcus Vieira, one of his coaches, has had biggest influence because the former Tanner is someone he looks up to and wants to be like as a thrower.
CAMDEN HEAFITZ
Marblehead Senior
Jumps/200/400
High jumped personal best 6 feet 6 inches at All-States to place 2nd ... Captain won NEC Championship and Division 2 North states in that event ... Personal best 200 time was 23.6 and took 2nd at NEC Championship Meet in 400 meter in 54.25 ... Long jumped 19-5 for 6th at NEC Meet ... Was Magicians' MVP for indoor season ... Will continue to pursue track career at Amherst College ... 4.20 GPA ... Biggest influence has been coach Tom Walsh for making his high school career more meaningful as well as teammate Ciro Martin Sotos, who pushed him on and off the track to achieve better things.
JAICHAUN STANTON-JONES
Beverly Senior
Sprints/Long Jump
Named NEC Most Valuable Performer ... Won both 200 and long jump at conference championship meet ... Set new school 200 record with hand time of 21.5 seconds in Swampscott meet ... Best long jump was 22 feet at conference meet ...Member of 4x100 relay that took 6th at Division 1 North ... Fastest 100 meter time of 10.70 FAT to set new school record ... Went to Nationals in Oregon and ran 100 meter in 10.89 to place 24th and placed 4th in his heat.
JOEL LISOMA
Peabody Senior
Hurdles/Triple Jump
Tanners' MVP did it all for team ... Captain was undefeated in dual meets in both 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles ... NEC Championship Meet winner in both ... All-Conference honors ... Division 1 North states qualifier in triple jump, 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles ... Placed 3rd in 400 and 9th in 100 ... Best time in 100 hurdles was 9.15 and 57.7 in 400 hurdles ... Triple jumped 42 feet 3 inches ... At All-States placed 8th in 400 hurdles with lifetime best time ... Winner of team's Goerge Smyrnios Award ... Plans to major in public health in college and pursue track career ... Usain Bolt has been his biggest influence.
LUKE LLEWELLYN
Danvers Junior
Hurdles/800/Triple Jump/2 Mile
One of the most versatile athletes around ... Northeastern Conference all-star for Falcons ... Personal best 800 time of 1:58.48 at MSTCA Tozzi Invitational to take 2nd place ... Finished 4th at Division 2 North states and qualified for All-States ... Ran 400 hurdles in 62.2.and mile in 4:41 ... Clocked split of .52 in 4x400 relay ... Also scored points for Falcons in 2 mile and triple jump.
NATHAN LOPEZ
St. John's Prep Sophomore
Distance
Set new school 2-mile record with a blistering fast time of 9:06 ... Best mile time of 4:17 and ran 800 in 1:57.9 ... Catholic Conference mile champion and set new meet record ... Voted CC's Outstanding Runner ... Won Division 1 North mile and followed up with 2-mile title at All-States with best performance of the season ... Carries 4.0 GPA ... Credited all the people around him at St. John's, starting with coaches Zach Lankow and John Boyle, who helped him stay healthy and made sure he had everything needed for big end-of-season races.
SHEA LYNCH
Peabody Sophomore
Javelin
Unbeaten all season in dual meets ... NEC Championship Meet javelin winner ... Personal best was 151 feet 1 inch .... Placed 8th at Division 1 North meet (142-3) ... Selected All-Conference ... Holds best javelin mark around ... Also standout for Tanners' football and plans to continue playing that sport in college ... Has 3.8 GPA ... Said his father is biggest influence because he attends all his sporting events.
AIDAN MCMASTER
Swampscott Senior
Hurdles/Long Jump/100
NEC all-star clocked 16.2 hand time in 110 hurdles for personal best and took 3rd place at NEC Championship Meet ... Was 11th at Division 2 North states ... Personal best long jump 19'-7 3/4 to take 4th place at NEC meet ... Qualified for Division 2 North states in long jump ... Ran 100 meter in 11.8 hand time to take 6th at conference meet ... Going to University of Maine in Orono to major in art and is interested in seeing if he can also run track at the Division 1 school.
STEPHON PATRICK
St. John's Prep Sophomore
Sprints/Triple Jump/Relay
In first outdoor track season he made his mark as Catholic Conference 100 meter champ and member of Eagles' 4x100 relay that took 1st at Division 1 North states ... Member of 2nd place relay team at state relays and 5th at states ... Personal best 100 was 10.8 seconds ... Best triple jump was 43-7 3/4 ... Top relay time was 43.83 seconds ... Finished 2nd to teammate and Salem News All-Star Quinn Curtin at conference meet triple jump ... Also standout football player for Eagles.
JAMES ROBIE
Ipswich Junior
High Jump/Hurdles
Personal best high jump was 6 feet ... Only lost once during regular season in dual meets and placed 6th at Division 2 North states ... Anchored winning shuttle hurdles team at State Relays ... Led Tigers in points scored with 48 despite only competing in only two events, the high jump and 110 meter hurdles ... Looking at colleges for engineering ... Carries 4.18 GPA and ranks in top 20 percent of class ... Said Pierce DeBoer, a former Ipswich all-star hurdler and high jumper, has been his greatest athletic influence.
LOEDEN RODRIGUES
Marblehead Senior
Distance/Middle Distance/Relay
The Massachusetts Gatorade Indoor Track Athlete Of The Year made his final high school season memorable ... NEC Meet 2-mile champion and All-Conference selection ... Also won NEC 800 and member of 1st place 4x800 relay ... Personal best 2-mile time of 9:41 at Division 2 North states to capture championship .... Anchored 3rd place relay team (8:27) ... Captain qualified for All-States in two events, but was unable to compete ,,, Best performance was at Division 2 states, winning the 2-mile and 10 minutes later anchoring Magicians' 4x800 relay to help team qualify for All-States ... Will run cross country and track at UMass Amherst.
WILLIAM SHEEHAN
Danvers Senior
Hurdles/200/400
Undefeated in dual meets in 400 hurdles and 400 meters ... Doubled in nearly every meet ... Season best 61.6 seconds in 400 hurdles and 53.2 in the 400 ... Leading scorer for Falcons with 63 points in six dual meets ... Also ran 200 in 24.00 and long jumped 18 feet 9 inches ... NEC all-star ... Took 3rd in 400 hurdles at league championship meet ... Qualified for states in three events ... Best performance was in Gloucester meet with PR in 400 meter ... Ranked 6th in class and will attend Ithaca College.
CIRO MARTIN SOTOS
Marblehead Senior
800/Mile/Relay
Won conference championship 800 meter race ... NEC All-Conference ... Placed 3rd at Division 2 North states and 6th at All-States ... Best performance was at All-States with 1:56.24 time and was second runner to clock sub-2 minutes for Magicians ... Named team's Super Star ... Ran 4:20 mile and member of 4x200 relay ... Carries 4.5 GPA and plans to return home to Spain ... Said biggest influence has been fellow all-star and MHS teammate Cam Heafitz. "He's insane at the high jump without putting in any work, which made me work twice as hard."
LOGAN TRACIA
Peabody Sophomore
800/Mile/Relay
Set all-time fastest sophomore mile for Peabody High ... Best time in 800 was 1.59 ... NEC All-Conference... Undefeated in both 800 and mile in dual meets ... Took 3rd in mile with time of 4:23 and member of winning 4x400 relay at NEC Championship ... Qualified for Division 1 North states in mile and 800 ... Finished 9th in 800 with lifetime best time ... Member of 8th place 4x400 relay that medaled at states ... Had 52.1 split ... Plans to continue track career in college and run at highest level he can ... Said coaches Fernando Braz and Peter Cirafice have pushed him to be the best he could be on and off the track.
ETHAN TRAN
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Sprints/Relay
Catholic Central League 100 meter champ ... Best time was 11.53 and 200 time of 23.14 ... Had 45.80 relay split ... Named CCL Dual Meet MVP ... Member of 4x100 relay that won at league meet and was 7th at state divisional meet ... CCL all-star ... Best performance was 11.2 in 100 in scrimmage against Tanners ... Peabody resident named Crusaders' MVP ... Received Outstanding Performer Award for relay ... Plans to attend a technical college and continue track career ... Carries 3.4 GPA ... Thanked coach Jocelyn Testa.
BRADY TRASK
Beverly Junior
Jumps/200/400
Named Panthers' MVP ... Most versatile athlete on the team ... NEC All-Conference ... Ran best 100 time in 11.6 seconds, top 200 time in 23.8 and was the lead leg on BHS's 4x100 relay ... Long jumped a personal best 20 feet 3 inches and also did high jump ... Ran 400 in 53.4 for PB in meet with league champion Peabody ... Posted two personal records in Gloucester meet ... Best performance in long jump came against Fishermen to win event and help his team secure the victory ... Ranked 87th in class with 3.97 GPA ... Plans to attend college and would love to get opportunity to run track on a scholarship ... Said his grandfather has had the biggest influence on him.
CHARLIE TUTTLE
St. John's Prep Junior
Distance
Ranks No. 4 in Eagles' history in 2-mile with personal best time of 9;12 ... Best mile time of 4:24 ... Ran 4:29 at Catholic Conference Meet ... Division 1 North 2-mile champion and 6th at All-States ... At Division 1 meet he led the majority of the race and pushed the pace ... Key member of Eagles' outstanding distance team ... Salem resident has 4.21 GPA and plans to run in college ... Wants a good program where he can continue to improve ...Thanked his teammates for support in cross country and track.
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Liam Ouellette, Jr., 2-Mile; Grant Eastin, Jr., Shot Put.
BISHOP FENWICK: Matt Juneau, Sr., Discus/Shot Put; Matt Gerdenich, Sr., 800; Wyatt Burr, Jr., Mile.
DANVERS: Ryan McHale, Sr., Hurdles/Long Jump.
ESSEX TECH: Gavin Russell, Jr., 400/Jumps; Rudy DeJesus, Soph., Triple Jump.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Harrison Panjawni, Sr., Distance/4x400 Relay; Cirus Soleimani, Sr., Long Jump/100/200; Eli Labell, Jr., 2-Mile/4x100 Relay.
IPSWICH: Finn Russell, Jr., Distance; Aiden Lewis, Sr., Javelin/Shot Put; Paul Wertz, Jr., 400/Relay; Colin Hansen, Soph., 800/Relay.
MARBLEHEAD: Ryan Thompson, Sr., Mile; Richard Wade, Sr., Hurdles/400; Peter Clifford, Sr., Mile.
MASCONOMET: Sasha Kessel, Soph., Sprints/Relay; Steve Nalesnik, Sr., Hurdles//Relay.
PEABODY: Peter Gardikas, Jr., Discus; Daviel Canela, Jr., 4x100Relay; Domenic Scalese, Fr., Javelin; Sean Conrad, Soph., 400/4x400Relay; Tyler Surman, Sr., Sprints/ 4x200Relay.
PINGREE: Chris Colby, Fr., Sprints/High Jump/Relay; Aryeh Andriola, Jr., Jumps/4x400/Relay.
ST. JOHN'S Prep: Jason Bois, Jr., Hurdles/Long Jump; Griffin Tache, Sr., Hurdles/4x 400Relay; Nick de Melo, Sr., 4x400/800/Relays; Paul Lovett, Soph., Distance; Dylan Aliberti, Fr., Hurdles/Sprints/Relay; Declan Kelley, Jr., 4x 400/800/Relays.
SALEM: Joe Wong, Sr., Mile; Max Fitch, Sr., 2-Mile.
SWAMPSCOTT: Alex Hankins, Jr., Hurdles/Long Jump; Dylan Brawley, Jr., Mile/ 4x 800 Relay; Ethan Gee, Soph., 100/Shot Put/Discus; Relay; Vincenzo Videtta, Jr., Jumps/200/400.
