2021 Salem News Boys Soccer Player of the Year
NICK BRAGANCA
Beverly Senior
Midfield/Striker
Any time an opposing team was slated to match up against Beverly High, their game plan was likely centered around stopping Nick Braganca. The senior captain had already established himself as a top tier talent in years past, and only improved his skillset and drive heading into his senior campaign.
The results spoke for themselves: Braganca finished the year with a North Shore best 22 goals to go with 14 assists, helping the Panthers to a 9-5-3 regular season record despite multiple rotational players — including Braganca — missing time at one point or another. The squad then topped a strong Springfield Central team in the opening round of the Division 1 state playoffs, with Braganca scoring in that one to aid in the victory. He also scored his team's lone goal in the season ending overtime setback to Arlington in the following round.
Braganca was regularly double and triple teamed throughout the season, but that didn't stop him from being effective on both ends of the field. Perhaps his best game came against Saugus, where he scored four times and dished out two assists. Braganca wrapped up his final year in Orange-and-Black by being named the Northeastern Conference Player of the Year and taking home Eastern Mass. all-star, All-State and All-Region honors. Now, he adds a second straight Salem News Player of the Year award to his resume.
At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Braganca is also a key player for the boys basketball team at Beverly. He's a strong student and hopes to play college soccer, but is undecided as to where yet.
THE ALL STARS
TEO BERBIC
Beverly Senior
Midfield
Repeat Salem News all-star enjoyed his best season for Beverly, finishing with eight goals and seven assists ... Played a key role for potent Panthers attack, helping to generate scoring chances even if he wasn’t accumulating a stat ... Named an Eastern Mass. All-Star ... Chosen as Forward Player of the Year for Panthers ... Scored two goals in a tight game against Masconomet ... Carries a 3.75 GPA and hopes to play soccer in college while majoring in computer science.
SAM BROCKELMAN
Masconomet Senior
Center midfield
Versatile and talented player helped Chieftains to unbeaten regular season ... Scored 12 goals and dished out area-best 18 assists ... Veteran workhorse played nearly every minute of every game ... Team Award recipient ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Eastern Mass. All-Star and All-State selection ... Had a goal and an assist in impressive 4-1 win over Beverly ... Ranked 35th in graduating class of nearly 300 with a 4.68 GPA ... Committed to play soccer for defending Div. 3 National champs Connecticut College.
OLIVER BUCKHOFF
Marblehead Junior
Center midfield
Salem resident scored four goals and had six assists for strong Magicians team that nearly upset a top-5 seed in Division 2 playoffs ... Magicians’ Offensive Player of the Year was also named NEC all-star ... Had game-winning assist in team’s playoff win over Mansfield ... Carries a 4.4 GPA and plans to play college soccer ... Considers Lionel Messi to be the “goat” and tries to imitate his quick-paced style on the field.
EFREM JOHANSON
Ipswich Senior
Center back
Terrific defender helped Tigers clinch first postseason berth since 2017 ... Aided in team’s tremendous turnaround that saw them win seven games after a winless campaign in 2020 ... Named Ipswich’s best defender ... Cape Ann League First Team All-Star selection ... Great communicator who led from the back with regularity ... Plans to go into the family business upon graduation.
MATEUS LIMA
Essex Tech Senior
Striker
Talented offensive player scored 18 goals and had eight assists this season ... Named a Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star ... Team captain scored game-winner in victory over rival St. Mary’s ... Helped Hawks to one of their best regular seasons in program history, one that included a 13-game win streak ... Hopes to attend WPI for biomedical engineering and to play soccer there ... Owns a 4.13 GPA.
RYAN LOVASCO
Essex Tech Junior
Striker
Formed formidable 1-2 offensive punch with teammate Mateus Lima, helping Hawks to nearly flawless regular season ... Scored team-high 19 goals and dished out six assists ... Netted a hat trick in 3-2 win over Lynn Tech ... Had multiple game-winners ... Eastern Mass. All-Star selection ... Team MVP and United Soccer Coaches Massachusetts Player of the Week recipient ... Hopes to play college soccer, preferably at UNH, while studying business management.
VICTOR MACIEL
Peabody Junior
Left midfield/left wing
Tremendously talented player could swing a game with one big boot ... Scored team-high 13 goals and had five assists on the season ... Name Tanners’ Offensive Player of the Year and an NEC all-star ... Brazilian born standout was selected to Massachusetts All-State team ... Scored last minute goal in 2-1 win over Beverly that helped clinch team’s playoff berth ... Dreams of playing professional soccer and idolizes Brazilian star Neymar.
WILL MINOR
St. John’s Prep Junior
Center back
Gifted defender helped Eagles to another winning season and a trip to Division 1 Elite 8 ... Anchored defense that recorded 11 shutouts and held a goals against average of 0.71 ... Catholic Conference all-star selection ... Aided strong defensive effort in 2-1 upset win over top-seeded Hingham in playoffs ... Excellent student hopes to play college soccer, preferably at a small New England school ... Thanks club soccer coach Manny Brito, and all his soccer coaches, for pushing him outside of his comfort zone and challenging him as a player.
ETHAN MINSTER
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Striker/right wing back
Generals’ captain finished with a team-high 14 goals and 10 assists ... Named a Cape Ann League First Team All-Star ... Eastern Mass. All-Star selection ... Helped Generals secure No. 16 seed in Division 4 playoffs ... Scored two goals and had an assist in postseason win over Mashpee ... Played his best soccer down the stretch ... Hopes to play college soccer or do a year abroad.
RYAN NOCI
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Center attacking midfield
Catholic Central League all-star selection was Crusaders’ most talented scorer, finishing tied for second on the North Shore with 18 goals ... Also dished out six assists this fall ... Team captain netted a hat trick and an assist in win over rival Austin Prep ... Possesses skilled footwork and top tier speed ... Considers international soccer star Lionel Messi to be his greatest athletic influence ... Plans to play college soccer.
EOIN O’BRIEN
Masconomet Senior
Center Back
Anchored Chieftains’ defense that allowed just nine goals in regular season ... Helped team secure 12 shutout victories ... Managed six goals and two assists despite competing from a primarily defensive position ... Named NEC all-star ... Team captain aided heavily in Masco’s 20-game unbeaten streak ... Boxford native carries a 4.8 GPA and will study engineering in college.
KEVIN PELLETIER
Masconomet Senior
Goalkeeper
One of the top goalkeepers in the area recorded 12 shutouts on the season ... Allowed just nine goals in regular season while helping Chieftains to unbeaten campaign ... Made two clutch saves in penalty kick win over Wayland in Division 2 playoffs ... Eastern Mass. All-Star and NEC all-star selection ... Will attend Endicott College to play soccer and go into business program.
CHANCE PROUTY
Danvers Junior
Midfield/striker
Falcons’ captain elect scored eight goals and dished out five assists this fall ... Named Northeastern Conference all-star ... Danvers Offensive Player of the Year winner ... Scored two goals and had two assists against Tewksbury ... Possesses skilled footwork and speed on the attack ... Owner of a 3.8 GPA plans to play college soccer, following in footsteps of his dad who played at Syracuse.
CALLUM RIGBY
St. John’s Prep Junior
Center midfield
Catholic Conference all-star selection netted four goals and had nine assists this fall ... Helped Eagles to Elite 8 appearance in Division 1 playoffs, including big upset win over top-seeded Hingham ... Controlled play in the midfield, shining both offensively and defensively ... Had a standout game against rival Silver Lake ... Boasts a 4.21 GPA and plans to play soccer in college, either in the NESCAC or another high level Div. 3 program ... Idolizes Spanish professional soccer player David Silva.
RAFI SANTOMENNA
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Center midfield
Skilled distributor tallied a team-high 15 assists, good for third on the North Shore ... Also scored five goals and helped Generals to CAL regular season title ... Team captain was named a CAL First Team All-Star ... Scored two goals and dished out two assists in tight win over rival Ipswich ... Maintains 3.6 GPA and is undecided on college at this point ... Thanks club coach Emmanuel Brito for helping him find a love and passion for soccer.
SCHUYLER SCHMITT
Marblehead Senior
Sweeper
Defensive centerpiece for a Magicians’ team that earned a Division 2 playoff win ... Team captain scored his first career varsity goal in the postseason ... Named team MVP and Northeastern Conference all-star ... Helped team to big win over rival Peabody in make or break scenario ... Boasts a 4.0 GPA and plans on attending a large college.
NICK SOPER
Peabody Senior
Left centerback/sweeper
Tanners’ captain impacted game in a big way with his defensive efforts ... Scored one goal on the season ... Named NEC All-Conference player and Team MVP ... Versatile athlete helped undermanned Peabody to Division 1 playoff win and near upset in second round to boot ... Will attend Endicott College and major in criminal justice.
VALERIO TATAFIORE
Swampscott Senior
Center Midfield
Big Blue captain netted four goals and dished out 14 assists, good for the third most helpers in Northeastern Conference play ... Was also tied for fourth in assists on North Shore ... Team MVP recipient and NEC All-Conference selection ... High IQ player with a knack for finding the seams and generating scoring opportunities ... Hopes to play Division 1 college soccer, but is considering a postgraduate year first ... Considers professional soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to be his biggest athletic influence.
IAN VISNICK
Beverly Junior
Defense/midfield
Repeat Salem News all-star shined as one of top defensive midfielders in Northeastern Conference ... Played nearly every minute of every game ... Scored two goals and dished out five assists, including a goal and two helpers in big season opening win over Concord-Carlisle ... Named an Eastern Mass. All-Star ... Chosen as Beverly’s Defensive Player of the Year ... Maintains a 4.57 GPA and hopes to play college soccer and baseball ... Credits head coach Edgar de Leon for inspiring him and helping him grow as a player and person.
JOEY WATERMAN
St. John’s Prep Senior
Goalkeeper
Tremendous shot stopper and leader from the back turned in his best season between the posts yet ... Recorded 11 shutouts in 23 games and allowed more than two goals in game just three times in his high school career ... Allowed 14 goals total this fall ... Eastern Mass. All-Star, Catholic Conference all-star and All-State selection ... Made 11 saves in 1-1 draw against rival St. John’s Shrewsbury ... Has a 4.44 GPA and will play soccer at Middlebury College next season.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Nick Fox, Sr., D; Nick Gribbins, Sr., GK; Wilson de Leon, Soph., F; Koda Bell, Sr.
Bishop Fenwick: Keiron Murray, Sr., D; Mehdi Khemmich, Fr., F; Luke Murray, Fr., M/D.
Danvers: Ali Elhadidy, Sr., M; Sean Ouellete, Sr., GK.
Essex Tech: Josh Berube, Sr., M; Austin Medico, Sr., D; Gavin Russell, Sr., GK; PJ Tsoutsouras, Jr., M.
Hamilton-Wenham: Sam Couse, Sr., M; Lucas Graberio, Sr., F; Liam Roe, Sr., D.
Ipswich: Brian Milano, Jr., M; Thatch Phypers, Sr., M; Cade Wetter, Sr., F/M; Spencer Johnson, Sr., D.
Marblehead: Isaiah Pina, Jr., F; Rory Zampese, Fr., GK; Nate Bowden, Sr., D; Brogan McGorray, Sr., M.
Masconomet: James Teleos, Sr., M; Brennan Johnston, Sr., F; Jason Karas, Jr., M/F; Zach Peterson, Sr., D.
Peabody: Michael Balke, Sr., D; Matt Calver, Sr., M/F.
Salem: Chris Qirjazi, Jr., F; Michael Rosa, Jr., M/F.
St. John's Prep: James Gikas, Sr., W; Ryder Vignses, Sr. F; Cam Whitney, Sr., M; Jake Vana, Soph., M/D.
Salem Academy: Lenin Anutebeh, Sr., CB; Ivan Paredes, Soph., GK; Ateh Njinju, Fr., OB.
Swampscott: Lucas Bereaud, Soph., M/F; Jack Fredrickson, Soph., M.