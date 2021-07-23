2021 Salem News Boys Tennis Player of the Year
MIKA GARBER
Marblehead Freshman
First singles
Competing in just his first varsity campaign, Mika Garber made it clear from the jump that he meant business.
The talented underclassman standout went undefeated in Northeastern Conference play despite going against the top competition the league had to offer. None of his triumphant matches were particularly close, as he displayed skill, poise and versatility on the court. By season's end, the rising star had earned status as not only the Magicians' Team MVP, but the NEC Player of the Year to boot.
At 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds, the 15-year-old regularly topped opponents much older than him. His only loss came in the state tournament to a strong Bedford opponent who was a senior, a match which he felt he "put up a good fight and played good tennis."
Off the court, Garber is a terrific student, holding a 4.05 GPA. He cites Grand Slam tennis champion Rafael Nadal as his biggest athletic influence for showing him that "if you work hard anything is achievable."
THE ALL STARS
SAM BROCKELMAN
Masconomet Junior
First singles
Compiled a 6-4 overall record at top singles slot in competitive Northeastern Conference ... Chieftains captain was named an NEC all-star ... Earned Team Player Award as voted on by teammates ... Played his best tennis of year in 6-3, 6-3 rematch win over Swampscott ... Also a terrific soccer player and hopes to play at collegiate level ... Says his dad is his biggest athletic influence for "always pushing me to keep pushing and not make excuses for myself."
SAM COUES
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
First doubles
Dropped just one match all season and two sets overall at first dubs alongside partner Stefan Messer ... Finished with a 10-2 record overall ... Named to the Cape Ann League all-star team ... Strong student carries a 3.75 GPA ... Also a talented soccer player for the Generals.
JARIEL DEL VALLE
Salem Junior
First doubles
Made significant strides at first doubles this spring in just his first year playing tennis ... Served as reliable team captain for young Witches' squad ... Named to the Northeastern Conference all-star team ... Considers a tight match against Winthrop to be best performance of season ... Also a wide receiver on the football team at Salem High ... Owner of a 3.4 GPA plans on attending college ... Credits his father and coach John Robinson as his biggest athletic influences.
JACK DONOVAN
Marblehead Junior
Second singles
Magicians' captain held down No. 2 singles slot and helped team to Northeastern Conference regular season title ... Marblehead Sportsmanship Award recipient ... Held a winning record ... Considers his best performance to be a win over league rival Beverly in second match ... Plans on attending college, but is undecided as to where yet ... Thanks his father for getting him into sports as a kid.
WILL GERN
Hamilton Wenham Sophomore
First singles
Finished with a 9-2 regular season record and a 10-3 overall record from the top singles slot ... Named a Cape Ann League first-team all-star this spring ... Topped a strong Amesbury opponent the day after receiving his second COVID vaccine shot by staving off a match point in the second set and winning in three ... Second-year standout will be key piece for Generals moving forward ... Owner of a 3.87 GPA plans to attend college in New England and hopefully play tennis ... Considers professional tennis star Rafael Nadal to be biggest athletic influence.
TATE GREENFIELD
Swampscott Junior
First singles
Big Blue team captain went 8-4 in the top singles slot this spring ... Recorded a golden set in one match (no points scored against him in a single set) ... Named to the Northeastern Conference All-Conference team ... Topped Beverly's top singles player, who was previously unbeaten, on a grueling 90-plus degree day ... Carries a 3.9 GPA and is looking forward to a more "normal" senior year, then off to college someplace warm ... Cites his dad as his biggest athletic influence for "teaching me to play hard, try my best and never give up."
PATRICK JOHNSON
Beverly Senior
First Singles
Panthers captain held down the top singles slot and compiled winning record in competitive Northeastern Conference ... Topped Masco player in his first tournament match in four-year career ... Named an NEC all-star ... Uses tall, six-foot-4 frame to thrive at the net and service game ... Will attend Endicott College to study sports management while playing on the tennis team ... Cites his aunt, who is in the Boston College athletic hall of fame, as his biggest athletic influence.
CHARLES KIRBY
St. John's Prep Junior
Second singles
Compiled a 10-2 regular season record, with both losses coming to same opponent ... Catholic Conference all-star selection utilizes strong two-handed backhand ... Took home big three-set triumph against BC High, winning in a tiebreak (15-14) in final set ... Boasts aggressive net game and strong first serve ... At the top of his class with a 4.76 weighted GPA and 4.0 unweighted ... Thanks his coach, Mark Metropolis, for believing in him from the moment he tried out for tennis as a freshman.
RICK LI
Pingree Senior
Second Singles
Highlanders captain took home the Coaches Award this past season ... Compiled winning record while also serving as doubles player in certain matches ... Earned singles and doubles wins against tough Dexter Southfield opponent ... Earned 4.0 GPA and will study architecture at Syracuse University ... Considers tennis star Rafael Nadal to be his biggest influence for his on-court dominance and passion as well as his sportsmanship.
STEFAN MESSER
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
First doubles
Talented athlete went undefeated in the regular season (8-0) at first doubles with partner Sam Coues ... Only defeat came in state tournament against Lynnfield ... Boasts strong net game and consistent serve ... Named to the Cape Ann League All-League team ... Also plays varsity basketball for the Generals.
OWEN O'BRIEN
Beverly Junior
Third singles/Second doubles
Northeastern Conference all-star played multiple positions in the lineup and regular found success ... Won a thrilling three set match against Swampscott by virtue of tiebreak in the final set ... Strong student would love to major in computer science in college ... Says his upperclassmen teammates and coaches gave him good advice and provided direction on and off the court.
AIDAN O'FLYNN
Ipswich Senior
First singles
First-year tennis player held down top singles slot for Tigers all year long and won six matches ... Team captain for tennis as well as golf ... Team MVP winner ... Put up a worthy fight against tough Weston opponent in quarterfinals of state tournament ... Owner of 4.44 GPA will attend Boston College in the fall ... Also a strong basketball player ... Says his father and grandfather are biggest athletic influences.
ASHWIN RAMANATHAN
Pingree Senior
First singles/first doubles
Highlanders Team MVP saved match points time and time again to win multiple matches ... Held down top singles slot and shined in doubles when needed ... Team captain ... Came back from being down multiple times to eek out win over strong Phillips Exeter opponent ... Graduated with 95.4688 GPA, Highest Distinction honors ... Will study mathematical sciences at Carnegie Mellon University and may walk on to tennis team ... Considers tennis star Roger Federer to be his biggest athletic influence.
DANTE ROPER
Salem Junior
First doubles
Witches' tri-captain served as irreplaceable leader for young, inexperienced squad ... First-year player teamed up with Jariel DelValle to have successful season at first doubles ... Northeastern Conference all-star selection ... Made terrific strides throughout the season, including a much improved match against Winthrop where they lost 7-5, 6-4 after falling by more significant margins earlier in the year ... Maintains a 3.32 GPA and plans on taking classes at The Peterson School in Woburn and hopes to continue his education in electrical trade ... Also a strong football player.
AIDAN RYAN
Marblehead Junior
Third singles/Second doubles
Team captain for tennis as well as hockey ... Played both singles and doubles and found success in both slots ... Team Most Improved Player Award recipient ... Northeastern Conference all-star selection ... Considers best individual performance to be a third-set tiebreak win in a match against Swampscott that lasted over three hours ... Carries a 3.7 GPA and plans to attend college out west or down south ... Considers his grandfather, from Texas, to be his biggest athletic influence.
CHARLES SCHEPENS
Swampscott Freshman
Second Singles
First-year standout went unbeaten in Northeastern Conference play at 11-0 ... Finished with a 12-1 overall record including one out of conference match and tournament play ... Named an NEC All-Conference player ... Carries a 3.7 GPA and hopes to play tennis at the collegiate level ... Considers world tennis star Rafael Nadal to be biggest athletic influence because "he never gives up".
LEO SCHROEDER
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Third singles
Talented underclassmen went 9-2 overall at No. 3 singles and helped team to 8-3 record ... Named a Catholic Central League all-star ... Also a strong golfer ... Earned a three-set comeback victory over Austin Prep, losing first set 2-6 before winning next two 6-1, 6-1 ... Owner of a 4.64 GPA plans to major in environmental engineering ... Thanks his parents for getting him involved with tennis at a young age.
RYAN STOLARZ
Bishop Fenwick Senior
First singles
A team captain since sophomore year, Stolarz continued to hold down top singles slot for Crusaders ... Multiple time Salem News all-star went 10-1 with a first-round tournament win over North Reading ... Team MVP and Catholic Central League all-star selection ... Topped tough Arlington Catholic opponent 9-7 in pro set ... Earned a 4.4 GPA and will attend Tufts University to major in physics and walk on to the tennis team ... Thanks longtime club tennis coach Rares Patritoi at Bass River Tennis for helping him improve and develop his game.
JOHN WERNER
Ipswich Senior
Second singles
Tigers' captain compiled an 8-3 record with some impressive wins at No. 2 singles slot ... Made significant improvements with his game, moving up in lineup after occupying the second doubles slot as a sophomore ... Key member of an Ipswich team that went .500 and competed in Division 3 North tournament ... Former Cape Ann League All-Conference selection ... Strong student will attend UMass Lowell in the fall.
HUNTER WOLTERS
St. John's Prep Junior
First Singles
Held down top slot for Eagles and compiled strong 10-4 record ... Team captain named Catholic Conference All-star ... Team MVP award recipient ... Competed against Marblehead singles star Mika Garber and says he "played some of his best tennis against him" ... Helped Eagles to another winning season ... Carries a 3.93 GPA and plans to study business management in college ... Considers tennis player Nick Kyrgios to be his biggest athletic influence.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Matthew Mitchell, Sr.; and Ivan Contreras, Soph.; Thomas Schroter, Jr.; Ryan Dunleavy, Soph.
Bishop Fenwick: Rinniel Jabonillo, Sr.
Hamilton-Wenham: Quentin Wilkins, Sr.
Ipswich: Brian Milano, Soph.; Wes Lathrop, Fr.
Marblehead: Thomas Dack, Jr.
Masconomet: Alex Edelmann, Sr.
Pingree: Hugo Sweet, Jr.; Sean Bludin, Soph.
Swampscott: Chris Hollenbach, Sr.; Nick Custer, Fr.
St. John's Prep: Kurt Plakans, Jr.; Mark McDuffie, Fr.
