2021 FALL 2 SALEM NEWS GIRLS TRACK RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Sadai Headley-Mawasi
Peabody Senior
Sprints/Middle distance
The year of 2021 started with Sadai Headley-Mawasi breaking a couple of Peabody High school records down in Virginia Beach. After she carried that momentum to a dominant showing in the Northeastern Conference's Fall 2 season, there's no telling how strong she might be in her last laps for the Tanners this spring.
Headley-Mawasi competed in every one of Peabody's Fall 2 meets and clocked Northeastern Conference best times in four different events. That feat earned her unprecedented All-Conference honors in the dash, the 600 and as a member of the Tanners' 4x400 relay squad. Her 40.8 in the 300 was second only to teammate Jolene Murphy, and Headley-Mawasi ran a school record 23.35 in finish 11th in the 200 at nationals in February.
"Sadai had a remarkable season and was one of the big reasons we were able to go undefeated," said Tanner head coach Fernando Braz. "Her range, strength and finishing are incredible."
A team captain who won the dash in the NEC title clinching victory over Beverly, Mawasi's best split on the 4x400 relay was 58.8 seconds and she clocked a 58.24 in the 400 at nationals. She'll be continuing her running career at UMass Amherst next year.
THE ALL-STARS
CATHERINE CARTER
Bishop Fenwick Junior
600/relays
Catholic Central League all-star selection took second at the CCL North Invitational in the 600 with a time of 1:53.2 ... Finished undefeated in the dual meet regular season in the 600 with top finishes against Arlington Catholic, Austin Prep and Cardinal Spellman ... Placed fourth at the CCL Championship in the 600 with a time of 1:53.25 ... Carries a 4.428 GPA and hopes to study business and potentially run in college ... Considers coach Stephen Czarnecki, as well as her parents, as her biggest athletic influences.
ARLENE DAVILA
Peabody Senior
Shot Put
The top thrower in the Northeastern Conference had a league best toss of 35-feet-11 1/2-inches ... Captained the Tanners to an unbeaten season while earning first-place points in the shot in every meet ... Averaged over 33-feet per toss over the course of the year ... Defending champion from the 2020 NEC indoor meet added nearly nine inches to her personal best over the last 12 months ... All-State qualifier as a junior and repeat Salem News all-star ... Will be attending UMass Lowell next year.
SARAH DIVASTA
Peabody Sophomore
1,000/Mile
One of the area's most promising young harriers posted the Northeastern Conference's best time in the 1000 at 3:11.4 to grab All-Conference distinction ... Had the league's second best mile time of 5:34 ... Didn't lose a race at either distance this winter ... Clocked a personal best 5:32 in the mile at Adidas Nationals in Virginia earlier this winter ... Felt her performance in the 1000 in NEC title clinching win over Beverly was her best of the season ... Grateful to coaches Fernanzo Braz and Peter Cirafice.
EMMA EAGAN
Danvers Sophomore
Mile/2-mile
Speedy second-year athlete ran a personal best 12:54 in the 2-mile against Peabody ... Also recorded a PR in the mile (5:50) at the MSTCA In-Vacational ... Placed top 2 in all NEC dual meets, earning 23 individual points ... Straight-A student plans to run in college but ... Cited her teammates, especially the captains, as her biggest athletic influences.
HEIDI EBERHARDT
Beverly Senior
1,000/ Mile/4x400 relay
Panthers captain was unbeaten in both the 1,000 and mile this past season ... Best time in the 1,000 was 3:11.2 ... Top time in the mile was 5:23.3, winning that race against Peabody by more than 40 seconds over the second place finisher ... Multiple-time Salem News all-star in cross country, indoor and outdoor track headed off to run all three seasons at Division 1 University of Buffalo ... Salem News Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year .. Says her 'Group A' running group, which includes BHS teammates Mia Kasperowicz, Olivia and Emily Young, pushes her to do better each day in practice by working together in workouts and meets.
MACKENZIE GILLIGAN
Beverly Senior
55 hurdles/high jump
Earned a perfect 40 points for the Orange-and-Black his season ... Undefeated in both the 55 high hurdles (with a best time of 9.2 seconds) and high jump (best leap of 5 feet) ... Team captain ... The 5-foot-6 standout also did the triple jump and part of Beverly's 4x100 relay team ... Has a 3.8 grade point average ... Will continue her education at Nazareth (N.Y.) College, majoring in environmental science and sustainability, and will be a member of the Flyers' track and field program ... Said her father Bill, one of Beverly's greatest ever hockey players and a former pro player, raised her to work hard and set high expectations for herself.
JULIA LOESCHER
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Shot put/200
Upperclassman standout went undefeated in the dual meet season in the shot put with a personal best toss of 32 feet ... Grabbed first place at the Catholic Central League North meet in the shot put ... Finished first in the CCL Championship meet and was awarded the Female Outstanding Field Performer of the meet ... CCL all-star selection ran a personal best 28.2 in the 200 ... Owner of a 4.17 GPA and plans to study nursing ... Considers her older brothers, Sean and Christian, to be her biggest athletic influences.
TEAGAN MASTERS
Marblehead Senior
Sprints/Relays
One of the top sprinters in the Northeastern Conference won the 55 meter dash in three of her four dual meets this winter ... Best time so far in 2021 was 7.5 seconds ... Ran a leg of the Magicians 4x400 relay as well ... Clocked impressive 6.43 over the 50 meter distance ... Averaged a 65 second split on her 400 runs with a best time of 64 ... Versatile athlete is also a strong field hockey player for Marblehead High.
HALEY MURPHY
Danvers Senior
600/High jump/relays
Falcons' captain recorded personal best time of 1:43 in the 600 ... Cleared a high of 4-foot-8 in the high jump ... Team MVP earned 41.75 individual points this season, scoring the maximum amount of points for a single meet in three out of her five tries ... Ranks third in her class with a GPA of 103 on a scale of 100 and will run track at Division Holy Cross ... Says her head coach, Jeff Bartlett, is her biggest athletic influence.
JOLENE MURPHY
Peabody Senior
Dash/300
Northeastern Conference All-League choice at 300 clocked a season best 40.4 seconds ... Didn't lose a race all season in either the 55 meter dash or the 300 ... Naturally speedy sprinter has developed range that allowed her to break Peabody High record in the 400 at 57.24 seconds ... Excellent at relay handoffs with a leg on Tanner record breaking 4x200 squad ... NEC All-Conference pick in the 4x400 with a league best time of 1:11 ... Multi-time Salem News all-star will run at Boston College.
OLIVIA NOVELLO
Ipswich Sophomore
55 Hurdles/Long jump/4/x200 relay
Broke an 11-year-old school record in the hurdles this season by sprinting her way to a new mark of 8.94 seconds ... Cape Ann League all-star in the hurdles ... Finished the season second on the team in points with 26.5 in five meets ... Ran a sub-8.8 seconds in all three of the meets she took first place in the 55 hurdles ... Ran sub-9 seconds into the other two meets in that same event ... The 5-foot-4 speedster ran a personal best 8.65 seconds (handheld time) vs. Lynnfield ... Had a best leap of 15 feet 4 inches in the long jump ... Has a 3.92 GPA and wants to continue running and hurdling in college ... Inspired by Olympian Lolo Jones.
CECILY PAGLIERANI
Masconomet Junior
300/4x400 relay
Had best time in the 300 of 44.8 seconds ... Topsfield resident finished with three first place finishes and one second for the Chieftains ... Anchored 4x400 relay ... Also ran a personal best time of 7.8 seconds in the 55 meters ... The 5-foot-4 star is also a standout field hockey player for Masconomet and is a captain-elect for the fall season ... Plans to continue that sport in college and would like to study architecture ... Carries a 4.21 grade point average ... Runs the 100 and 200 in the spring season as well as doing the long jump.
AMELIA STACY
Ipswich Sophomore
2-Mile
Cape Ann League all-star had a career best time of 12:40.94 in the 2-mile this season in a meet at Amesbury ... Recorded 26 points in the Tigers' five meets ... Recipient of the team's Coaches Award ... Best time in the mile was 6:09.34 ... Would like to remain active in both running and swimming when she goes off to college in two years ... Excellent student carries a 4.1 grade point average ... Said coaches Sue Markos and Marty Binette, as has every coach she's ever had beforehand, push her to be the best she can be.
DEVIN WHALEN
Marblehead Sophomore
Hurdles/Shot put/Relays
A versatile performer who cold score points in either running or field events ... Top event was the hurdles, where she was first in three of the Magicians' four meets this winter ... Personal best time was 9.3 seconds at the 55 meter distance ... Also ran a leg of the MHS 4x400 relay ... Threw the shot put as well ... State qualifier and state pentathlon participant as a freshman in 2020 ... Marblehead's Outstanding Freshman Award winner last winter is grateful to her coaches and hopes to run in college one day.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Emily Young, Jr. distance, 100, mile; Olivia Young, Jr., distance, mile, 2-mile; Mia Kasperowicz, Jr., distance, 2-mile.
Bishop Fenwick: Shannon Bresnahan, Soph., mile; Breanna Benoit, Sr., 100/200.
Danvers: Katie Walfield, Soph., mid distance/relays; Ellie Anderson, Soph., 600; Cali Abbatessa, Fr., shot put.
Essex Tech:
Ipswich: Riley Daly, Sr. 55 meters, high jump, 4x400; Colby Filosa, Jr., 300, 4x400.
Marblehead: Juliet Poss, Jr., 2-mile; Josie Poulin, Sr., 300/relays; Kate Simcoe, Jr., 2-mile; Claire Tips, Jr., mile/relays.
Masconomet: Bryn Cohen, Fr. high jump.
Peabody: Aaliyah Alleyne, Sr., High jump/shot put; Ava D'Ambrosio, Jr., middle distance; McKayla Fisher, Jr., middle distance; Dado Nasso, Sr., sprints; Savanna Vargas, soph., sprints/relays.
Swampscott: May Raymond, Soph., 300/55/relays; Elise Hamernick, Soph., 300/55/relays/high jump; Maddie Hudson, Jr., 55; Grace Hudson, Jr., 300/55/relays; Olivia King, Jr., distance/mid distance; Emma Sands, Jr., mile/2-mile.
