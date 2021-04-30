2021 Salem News Fall 2 Girls Volleyball all-star team 

2021 SALEM NEWS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
LILY ELDRIDGE
Danvers Senior
Setter
For the second straight season, the Danvers High girls volleyball team strung together a perfect regular season campaign — and Lily Eldridge was one of the main reasons why.
The senior captain and repeat Salem News Player of the Year seemed to be anywhere and everywhere at all times for the Falcons, recording a ridiculous 358 assists as arguably the area's top setter. She finished her phenomenal career with 1,500 assists, a mark not likely to be equaled anytime soon.
When she wasn't dishing the rock at a high level, Eldridge thrived at the net (66 kills) and from the back (50 service aces). There really wasn't a noticeable weakness in her game, and by season's end she took home her second consecutive Northeastern Conference Player of the Year honor.
Alongside fellow all-stars Carly Goodhue and Megan Murphy as well as classmate Shayla Saad, Eldridge was a driving force for one of the best graduating classes at Danvers in recent memory — perhaps ever. Her career is far from over, as Eldridge will now attend Worcester Polytech Institute to continue playing volleyball while studying biochemical engineering.
She cited Madison Lilley, a setter for the University of Kentucky, as her biggest athletic influence for "showing confidence in herself and her team as well as being a leader on the court."
THE ALL-STARS
ABBY BETTENCOURT
Peabody Freshman
Setter/Right side
First-year standout burst on to the scene as one of Peabody's best players ... Finished debut campaign with 82 service points, 40 aces and 58 kills ... Also had team-best 151 assists ... Named to the Northeastern Conference all-star team ... Considers her team's second match against Beverly (a 3-0 win) to be her best performance ... Holds a 4.0 GPA and hopes to follow in her parents' footsteps someday as a college athlete.
ISABEL BETTENCOURT
Peabody Sophomore
Setter/Right side
Talented second-year player teamed up with sister Abby to form reliable one-two punch in Peabody ... Finished Fall 2 season with 108 service points, 34 aces, 82 kills, 57 assists and a team-best 129 digs ... Named to the NEC all-conference squad and will be a team captain next season ... Owner of a 4.02 GPA has aspirations to play a sport in college like both of her parents did.
EMMA DAY
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Setter
Two-year captain earned Cape Ann League all-league status and was named team MVP ... Wrapped up fantastic career with 161 assists, 13 service aces and 7 kills ... Fantastic leader considers her best match to be Senior Night against Georgetown ... Strong student will attend Lasell University and study Hospitality Management ... Considers former Generals players Alex Padellaro and Jaidin Hartley-Ward to be biggest influences.
MIA FLYNN
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Outside Hitter
Generals' captain was a driving force for Generals team that continued to make strides throughout the season ... Selected to the Cape Ann League's All-league squad ... Team did not keep individual stats this season, but Flynn had her best outing on the road against rival Ipswich ... Carries a 3.7 GPA and says her mom, who is a huge volleyball fan, is her biggest athletic influence.
CARLY GOODHUE
Danvers Senior
Outside Hitter
Falcons' senior captain wrapped up a spectacular career by helping her team go unbeaten at 15-0 ... Recorded 167 kills with a .480 hitting percentage ... Also had 41 aces and 104 digs ... Had her best individual performance against Masconomet on Senior Night, registering 13 kills with 19 digs and six aces ... NEC All-Conference selection boasts a 3.65 GPA and will continue her education and volleyball career at Assumption University ... Considers her father, Mark Goodhue, to be her biggest athletic influence.
BEATRICE LESSER
Beverly Junior
Setter
Panthers' standout dished out 139 assists (3.2 assists per set), good for fourth best in the Northeastern Conference ... Had 19 aces with a 17.2 ace percentage ... Best performance came in a win over Marblehead, where she had 22 assists and a 100 percent serving mark with two aces ... Carries a 3.86 GPA and hopes to attend four-year college upon graduation ... Cites her club volleyball coach, Sasha Duprey, as her biggest athletic influence.
ARIANA MAGEE
Essex Tech Senior
Setter
Two-year captain helped Hawks to near-perfect campaign in 2021, dropping just one match to unbeaten Danvers ... Recorded a whopping 250 assists as one of top setters in area ... Also had 24 kills and 27 aces ... Four-year varsity player guided Hawks to Commonwealth Athletic Conference league title while taking home league MVP ... Maintains a 4.1 GPA and plans to continue in electrical trade and become a firefighter ... Considers her mom and her coach, Pam Leete, to be her biggest influences.
MEGAN MURPHY
Danvers Senior
Middle blocker
Two-time captain is one of the hardest hitting players the area has to offer ... NEC All-Conference selection boasts 6-foot frame, allowing her to succeed at the net ... Registered 115 kills with a .490 hitting percentage for the year ... Also had 68 aces and 42 total blocks ... Helped Danvers to second straight unbeaten regular season (15-0) ... Owner of a 4.0 GPA recently committed to Endicott College to continue her volleyball career ... Plans to study nursing and hopefully one day work at Boston Children's Hospital.
PAIGE RICHARDSON
Masconomet Senior
Outside Hitter
Fourth-year standout wrapped up stellar career with 127 kills and .323 hitting percentage in 2021 ... Also recorded 118 digs and had 27 service aces ... Team MVP as a junior was named Player of the Game for Chieftains twice this season ... Had 20 kills on 43 attempts with just three errors to go with seven aces and 15 digs in match against powerhouse Danvers ... Excellent student carries a 4.5 GPA and will attend Clemson University to major in bioengineering ... Considers her parents to be her biggest influence ... Hopes to play club volleyball at Clemson.
LOUISA ROESLER
Ipswich Senior
Libero
Tigers' captain finished year with over 130 digs (team-best) and 10 kills ... Named a first-team Cape Ann League all-star ... Helped Ipswich to fourth consecutive winning season ... Owns a 3.7 GPA (third percentile) and will attend University of Vermont to study environmental studies ... Hopes to play collegiate club volleyball ... Considers former teammates Haley O'Connor and Annie Gillis to be her biggest athletic influences.
ABBY SCHWARTZ
Marblehead Senior
Libero
Team captain and defensive specialist recorded 126 digs and 228 serve receptions for the Magicians on the season ... Boasted a serve percentage of 93 percent ... Recipient of the Magicians' Coaches Award ... Maintains a 4.15 grade point average and will attend the University of Connecticut's school of nursing ... Looks up to University of Nebraska volleyball, especially Kenzie Knuckles, for their communication and effort on the court.
PRESLEY SHAIRS
Salem Junior
Outside hitter
Team captain served as irreplaceable leader and strong player for young a Salem High squad ... Led Witches with 73 kills and a hitting efficiency of .288 percent ... Also led the team in the service game, finishing with 45 aces on the year ... Aforementioned statistics put her in the top 10 in the conference in all three categories.
LILAH THOMPSON
Marblehead Junior
Middle Blocker/Outside/Right side
Versatile athlete served numerous roles for Magicians and thrived in all of them ... Finishes season with a hitting percentage of .311 and a kill percentage of 45.9 percent ... Also held an ace percentage of 14.4 and had 15 total blocks ... Owns a 3.885 grade point average and plans to play Division 3 or club volleyball in college ... Considers her teammates to be her biggest daily influence.
SOPHIA VARINOS
Masconomet Senior
Libero
Chieftains' captain finished the Fall 2 season with 118 serve receives, 92 digs and 33 assists ... Integral piece to lineup was named her squad's Player of the Game against Beverly ... Athletic and versatile player shined defensively for Masco ... Maintains a 4.4 GPA and will attend the University of South Carolina to major in Finance ... Considers her older brothers (Speros and Elias, both successful baseball players) as her biggest athletic influence.
MEGHAN WALLACE
Ipswich Junior
Middle Blocker
Cape Ann League all-star was one of Tigers' most consistent players ... Finished season with 52 kills and a hitting percentage of .241 ... Also recorded 23 service aces and had six combined blocks ... Had a personal best nine kills in a win over Triton ... Carries a 3.5 GPA and hopes to study psychology and/or criminal justice upon graduation ... Credits her father for helping her get involved and interested in volleyball.
MOLLY WETHERBEE
Essex Tech Senior
Middle Hitter
Powerful hitter recorded 108 kills and 23 aces while helping Hawks claim another CAC regular season title ... Regularly dominated at the net ... Considers her best performance to be the match against Danvers ... Maintains a 3.6 GPA and is undecided on what college she will attend ... Says UConn women's basketball player Paige Bueckers is her biggest influence.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Caroline Ploszay, Jr., OH; Sierra Sadoski, Jr., RSH; Rory Harmon, Sr., libero.
Danvers: Shayla Saad, Sr. MB; Tess Vontzalides, Jr. libero; Alexia Simpson, Jr. OH.
Essex Tech: Ali Tkach, Jr., MB; Julia Ahern, Sr., OH.
Hamilton-Wenham: Grace Roebuck, Soph., OH; Hannah Marie Akoury, Jr., MH
Ipswich: Elizabeth Linkletter, Jr., DS; Claire O'Flynn, Jr., MB.
Marblehead: Keira Sweetnam, Soph., OH; Samantha Oberlander, Sr., S; Isabel Wabno, Soph., OH.
Masconomet: Sarah Reblin, Sr., OH.
Peabody: Sarah Broughton, Jr.; Sophia Hollingshed, Sr.
Salem: Nicole Corriveau, Jr., DS; Autumn Cook, Jr., OH.
Salem Academy: Emely Foe, Jr. MH; Emilyse Minaya, Jr. OH; Morgan Hill, Sr. OH.
Swampscott: Nickole Fein, Jr., MH; Izaeblla Pitman, Sr., OH/DS.
