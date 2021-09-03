GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
BEVERLY
Last year's record: 6-0
Coach: Dave Jellerson (27th season)
Team captains: Mia Kasperowicz, Sr., Emily Young, Sr., Olivia Young, Sr.
Other runners to watch: Hannah McCarthy, Sr., Angelina Mazzone, Sr., Mary Hauck, Jr., Savannah Petschelt, Sr., Allison Prasse, Soph.
Team outlook: The Panthers, who have an eight-season unbeaten streak going on, have yet another strong group of returning runners this fall, and the expectation is to compete to best of their abilities and do well at big end-of-season meets.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year's record: 3-2
Coach: Steve Czarnecki (17th season)
Team captains: To be named
Runners to watch: Catherine Carter, Sr., Shannon Bresnahan, Jr., Maria Ryan, Jr., Elizabeth Gauthier, Jr., Madelyn Leary, Jr., Sarah Fogarty, Jr.
Team outlook: The Crusaders are young but very experienced. Still, the team's young runners need time to develop.
DANVERS
Last year's record: 2-2
Coach: Jeff Bartlett (8th season)
Team captain: Emma Eagan, Jr.
Other runners to watch: Chloe Hertigan, Jr., Arianna McNulty, Soph.
Team outlook: The Falcons graduated the core of last year's team, and Eagan is ready to take over the leading role this fall. There are some newcomers to cross country added from the middle distance track group. The plan is to take it day by day and gain experience.
ESSEX TECH
Last year's record: 7-0 (won Commonwealth Athletic Conference)
Coach: Dan Verrington (17th season)
Team captains: Makayla Vigneaux, Sr., Lily Robinson, Sr., Emily Ernst, Sr.
Other runners to watch: Ella Manninen, Jr., Sofia Visconti, Soph., Emerson Adams, Fr.
Team outlook: Verrington is expecting an exciting year, cognizant that his team enjoys working as a cohesive unit to push each other.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year's record: 4-1
Coach: Steve Sawyer (33rd season)
Team captains: To be named
Runners to watch: Ava Cote, Sr., Alexis Donovan, Sr., Claire Kurja, Sr., Sadie Condon, Sr.
Team outlook: Numbers are low for the Generals, and the big concern is keeping the girls healthy.
IPSWICH
Last year's record: 2-2
Coach: Steve Bartholomew (10th season)
Team captains: Millie Cormier, Sr., Hannah Clapp, Sr., Chloe Doonan, Sr.
Other runners to watch: Amelia Stacy, Jr.
Team outlook: The Tigers are a lot younger this year than in the past, but glad to get back to a more regular season after the challenges encountered last year.
MARBLEHEAD
Coach: Kylynn Tibbo (9th season)
Team captains: Claire Tips, Sr., Molly Dormer, Sr.
Other runners to watch: Juliet Poss, Sr., Kaate Simcoe, Sr., Lauren Case, Sr., Summer Genovese, Jr.
Team outlook: The Magicians are excited to have a full schedule once again and have around 20 girls on team training for dual meets and invitationals.
MASCONOMET
Last year's record: 3-1
Coach: Joe Casey: (46th season)
Team captains: Maria Buhauscu, Sr.,; Pearl DeFeo, Sr., Zoe Glynn, Sr., Sarah McVey, Sr.
Other runners to watch: Sarah Bernier, Jr., Amber Goudreau, Jr.
Team outlook: The Lady Chieftains expect to have a winning season.
PEABODY
Last year's record: The NEC did not 'officially' recognize the season and a number of meets didn't happen because of COVID-19 reasons, so the team's objective was competing at MSTCA invites that were officially held.
Coach: Fernando Braz (4th season as girls coordinator)
Team captains: Leah O'Neill, Sr.,; Gianna Nicolo, Sr., Sarah Divasta, Jr.
Other runner to watch: Cailyn Buckley, Jr.
Team outlook: The Tanners are looking for a competitive team and individual NEC campaign with strong performances at Invitationals.
PINGREE
Last year's record: Highlanders did not run any formal meets because of COVID
Coach: Jim MacLaughlin (9th season)
Team captains: Avery Robillard, Sr.
Other runners to watch: Helen Coughlin, Soph., Emily Norton, Jr., Simone Brooks, Fr., Sophia Comparato, Jr., Ava Broderick, Soph., Emiily Haas, Fr.
Team outlook: The Highlanders return a strong group of veterans and also have some promising newcomers. If the team stays healthy, it could be a contender for the Eastern Independent League title.
SALEM ACADEMY
Last year's record: 3-3
Coach: Cara Kennedy (1st season
Captain: Charlotte Ross, Jr.
Other runners to watch: Mariana Portes, Sr., Mary MacLeish, 7th grade
Team outlook: The Navigators are a young team after graduating two strong seniors from last year's squad. Ross will look to fill leadership role her sister Avery had a year ago and bring the team's younger runners along. The team is excited to run at Winter Island for the first time.
SALEM
Last year's record: The Witches did not run any races
Coach: Bryan Palacios (1st season)
Captain: To be named
Runner to watch: Tilda Rieder, Soph.
Team outlook: The numbers are very low, but the Witches hope is to recruit more runners during the season, including freshmen.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year's record: 2-3
Coach: Joe Tenney (23rd season as girls or boys coach or both)
Captains: Team will not have captains
Runners to watch: Olivia King, Sr., Emma Sands, Sr., Maggie McGinley, Sr., Aileen Cornwall-Brady, Soph., Lily McMahon, Jr., Sam Andrews, Jr..
Team outlook: The Big Blue are looking forward to taking one meet at a time.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
BEVERLY
Last year's record: (5-1)
Coach: Sean Dunleavy (15th season)
Team captains: Damien Chruniak, Sr., David DiPietro, Sr., Liam Ouellette, Sr., Brady Trask, Sr.
Other runners to watch: Drew Fessenden, Sr., T.J. Betts, Jr.
Team outlook: The Panthers have a good balance between returning veterans, including top runner Ouellette, and 13 freshmen on this year's squad. The NEC North is very strong once again, with several teams have a legitimate shot at winning the conference including Beverly, and it should be an exciting season.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year's record: 4-2
Coach: Steve Czarnecki (17th season)
Team captains: To be named
Runners to watch: Wyatt Burr, Sr.; Matt Cinelli, Sr.' Ethan Henshaw, Sr., Ethan Tran, Sr., Matthew Szpak, Sr.
Team outlook: The Crusaders have a lot of experience and need to develop some younger runners.
DANVERS
Last year's record: 2-3
Coach: Jeff Bartlett (10th season)
Team captains: Evan Laws, Sr., Luke Llewellyn, Sr.
Other runners to watch: Mekonnen Eon, Sr., Will Conklin,, Fr., Charlie Garlin, Fr., Sean Moore, Soph.
Team outlook: There is strong leadership and a lot of newcomers for the Blue-and-White, with their top 3-4 runners all very solid. The Falcons will be looking tc close some gaps behind them.
ESSEX TECH
Last year's record: 4-2
Coach: Dan Verrington (17th season)
Other runners to watch: Nathan Hammerschmitt, Jr., Dennis Downing, Soph., Thomas Williamson, Soph.
Other runners to watch: Nathan Hammerschmitt, Jr., Dennis Downing, Soph., Thomas Williamson, Soph.
Team outlook: : Returning runners have made great gains with summer training, and it's shaping up to be a good season with a lot of underclassmen added.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year's record: 3-2
Coach: Steve Sawyer (33rd season)
Captains: To be named
Runners to watch: Cooper Blatz, Sr., Ryan Gillis, Sr., Eli Labelle, Sr., Luke McMahon, Sr.
Team outlook: Generals expect to be competitive.
IPSWICH
Last year's record: 3-3
Coach: Susan Markos (4th season)
Team captains: Paul Wertz, Sr., Dan Buletza, Sr., Teddy Gray, Sr., Jack Bone, Jr.
Other runners to watch: Finn Russell, Sr., Colin Hansen, Jr., Will Harrington, Soph.
Team outlook: The Tigers graduated two of the top seven runners, but should have a strong season with the return a seasoned core along with addition of some new members.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year's record: 3-0
Coach: Brian Heenan (21st season)
Team captains: Peter Clifford, Sr., Will Lamb, Sr.
Other runners to watch: Owen Murphy, Sr., Ryan Thompson, Jr., Harrison Kee, Jr., David DiConstanzo, Jr., Isaac Gross, Soph.
Team outlook: The Magicians are looking to have a strong season by proving to be competitive in the conference and at state level.
MASCONOMET
Last year's record: 3-1
Coach: Patrick Mahoney (15th season)
Team captains: Will Caron, Sr., Ian Darling, Sr., Nolan Dickinson, Sr., Timmy McGinley, Sr.
Other runners to watch: Drew Bartram, Jr., Miles Darling, Soph., Noah Demers, Soph., Cooper Ogden, Soph.
Team outlook: Last year was first in NEC for the Chieftains, who hope to again be competitive in a challenging NEC North race. Senior leadership and some talented underclassmen make for a good mix.
PEABODY
Last year's record: Not officially kept in NEC due to COVID-19 limitations, and the squad's objective last season was competing in the MSTCA invites that were officially held
Coach: Fernando Braz (4th season as boys coordinator)
Team captain: Logan Traccia, Jr.
Other runner to watch: Gabriel Gitonga, Sr.
Team outlook: Tanners are hoping to be competitive as a team and individual performances in NEC and Invitational meets.
PINGREE
Last year's record: Highlanders did not run any formal races due to COVID
Coach: Jim MacLaughlin (9th season)
Team captain: Josh Klee, Sr.
Other runners to watch: Xavier Ypez, Sr., Ben Dennehy, Sr., Ray Borawski, Soph., Felix Wiberg, Fr.
Team outlook: The Highlanders are a little bit smaller in numbers from past years, but have a lot of skill and experience and hope to surprise other teams.
ST. JOHN'S PREP
Last year's record: 5-0 (Catholic Conference champions)
Coach: John Boyle (12th season)
Team captains: To be named
Runners to watch: Nathan Lopez, Jr., Charlie Tuttle, Sr.; Paul Lovett, Jr., Felix Rogovin, Jr., Luc Santos, Sr.
Team outlook: Eagles will compete for the CC title once again and, with two of the best distance runners in the state in Lopez and Tuttle, expect to do well in big meets at end of season.
SALEM ACADEMY
Last year's record: 1-4
Coach: Diego Fellows (3rd season)
Team captain: Sam Wemmer, Sr.
Other runners to watch: Azriel Taguiam, Soph., Radley Valsote, Soph.
Team outlook: A number of runners with experience, including second-year Wemmer, are back as the Navigators look to improve with four of their top five runners back. For the first time meets will be at Winter Island, with the home course along the water.
SALEM
Last year's record: 3-2
Coach: Bryan Palacios (1st season)
Captains: To be named
Other runners to watch: Jamont Hightower, Sr., Nick Baletsa, Sr., Robert Palacios, Sr.
Team outlook: The numbers are very low, and the Witches will be looking to get more underclassmen out for the team.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year's record: 2-3
Coach: Joe Tenney (23rd season coaching either boys or girls track)
Captains: Do not have captains
Runners to watch: Dylan Brawley, Sr., Jamie Godwin, Sr., Mike Ferragamo, Sr., Leland Howe, Sr., Henry Vanderlinden, Soph.
Team outlook: The Big Blue are hoping to improve with each meet.
