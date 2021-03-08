2021 Salem News girls basketball all-star team 

GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MORGAN BOVARDI
Masconomet Senior
Guard
Morgan Bovardi burst onto the North Shore basketball scene as a three-point sharpshooter. Four years later, she graduates as arguably the area's most complete player in every phase of the game.
Captaining Masconomet Regional to the best record in the Northeastern Conference in their first year as league members, Bovardi led the squad in scoring at 13.7 points per game, which ranked fourth in the area and third in the NEC. Often passing up her own shot to find teammates, she had 2.5 assists a night while also defending well with 2.0 assists on average. Her 17 3-pointers also led Masconomet and ranked fourth in the region.
With a season high of 21 points in one win against Beverly and a 20-point, 10-rebound double double in another victory over the Panthers, Bovardi was at her best against top competition. She had a season-high five steals in a triumph over Danvers and a season-best five assists in a season-ending decision over Peabody.
A fierce competitor, Bovardi has made a remarkable comeback after missing her entire junior year with torn knee ligaments. Her career-best was a modern-Masco record 42 points against Danvers in 2018. For her career, she scored 689 points (12.3 on average) with 120 3-pointers, 200 rebounds, 141 assists and 127 swipes.
A multi-time Salem News girls soccer all-star as well, Bovardi is grateful to have had a chance to play alongside her younger sister, Taylor, and to all her coaches over the years. She considers her grandfather, the late Salem High Hall of Famer Larry McIntire, to be her biggest athletic influence.
THE ALL-STARS
SYDNEY ANDERSON
Beverly Senior
Shooting guard
Long range shooting threat moved closer to the basket this season for the betterment of the team ... Adjusted to the more attention she received from teams on the offensive end and wound up second on the team in scoring (9.3 ppg.) ... Buried a team-leading 18 three-pointers ... Panthers' tri-captain had 19 points in a win over Peabody ... Learned to work the post and get her points underneath while still hurting opponents with a dangerous jump shot ... Had 17-point outing vs. Marblehead ... Strong free throw shooter ... Carries 4.3 GPA and plans on going to college in South Carolina.
EMMA BLOOM
Peabody Junior
Guard
Started every game for the Tanners for the second straight season and emerged as their leading scorer at 8.5 points per game ... Erstwhile defender was one of Peabody's leaders in steals and blocks ... Had season-high 13 in victory over Swampscott ... Made two late free throws to ice game against then-unbeaten Winthrop on the road ... Ranks in the top 20 percent of Peabody's Class of 2022 ... Three-sport standout also plays soccer and softball ... Captain-elect for next season.
ANNA CANTONE
Salem Junior
Center
Six-footer controlled the middle for the Witches, using her wingspan to deflect shots, grab rebounds and cause general havoc for opponents ... Also strong on the offensive glass ... Team captain had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in a win over Salem Academy ... Added 11 points against Northeastern Conference power Winthrop ... Excellent facilitator often found open teammates for clear looks at the basket ... Terrific at help defense ... Has a 4.23 GPA and is considering studying something in the science field at a college in either Connecticut or New York ... Thanks her coaches, along with Salem High athletic director Scott Connolly and the school's athletic trainer, Sam, for allowing the season to take place.
GABBY CHISHOLM
Danvers Junior
Guard
Team captain ran the Falcons' offense beautifully, averaging 5.4 assists from the point position ... Versatile defender could guard virtually anyone and swiped a team high 72 steals on the season, good for 5.1 per game ... Played entire season with a knee injury but refused to yield ... Had 11 points, 7 assists, 7 steals, 8 deflections and 7 rebounds in an early season upset of Marblehead ... Catalyst in all seven wins for the Falcons ... Maintains a 3.3 GPA and plans to major in psychology in college.
EMILY CLOUGH
Marblehead Senior
Center
One of just two area players to average a double-double with nightly clips of 15.8 points and 10.7 rebounds ... 6-foot-2 interior presence also blocked a team-high four blocks per contest ... Team captain had her best game against Winthrop, scoring 11 points and hitting two free throws in final seconds to secure win ... Excellent student carries 3.97 GPA and will attend Colby College in the fall ... Says biggest athletic influence is her tennis coach, Paul "Hobie" Holbach.
RILEY DALY
Ipswich Senior
Point guard
The 5-foot-9, four-year starter was immense for the Tigers, averaging 12.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.2 assists, all of which led the squad ... Also had a team-best 20 three-pointers ... Four-time Salem News and Cape Ann League MVP ... Multiple-time Tigers team MVP ... Had 21 points, 10 rebounds, nine steals, five assists and three blocks in a CAL playoff win over Manchester Essex ... Ipswich's lone girls basketball captain ... Also a Salem News all-star in field hockey and girls lacrosse ... Has a 3.5 GPA ... Headed to Division 1 University of Connecticut to continue her lacrosse career ... Thanks her mom for always being her No. 1 supporter.
JENNA DIPIETRO
Masconomet Senior
Guard
Tremendous on-ball defender averaged 2.6 steals per game to lead the suffocating Chieftains defense ... Excellent distributor also led the Chieftains in assists with 2.4 per game ... Hit double digit scoring in both victories over Beverly ... Started every game as Masconomet posted the best record in the NEC ... Led the Chieftains in rebounds at 6.7 per night ... Pulled down career high 14 rebounds in win over Marblehead ... 301 career boards ... Ranked third on the North Shore in assists per game ... Great all-around athlete will run track at the University of Vermont.
LIV FILMORE
Masconomet Senior
Forward
One of the North Shore's best stretch players was Masconomet's second leading scorer at 8.5 per game ... Pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game ... 5-10 height helped her defend all positions well ... Came alive with career-best 16 points in resounding win over Peabody ... First-team Cape Ann League all-star as a junior ... Posted double doubles in wins over Danvers and Beverly ... Four year standout graduates with 415 points and 343 rebounds ... Captained Chieftains to best record in the NEC ... Plans to attend St. Michaels' in Vermont next year.
OLIVIA FOUND
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Point guard
Transferred into the school from Matignon and immediately established herself as an offensive force, averaging a team-best 16.8 points a game ... Second on the North Shore in scoring ... Also had averages of five steals and 3.8 assists (4th best in the area) per contest ... Had a North Shore best 84 steals ... Canned 27 three-pointers, also leading the area in that category ... Had 24 points and six steals in Catholic Central League title game ... CCL all-star selection ... Carries a 3.5 grade point average ... Is already committed to play basketball at Assumption University.
LIZ GONZALEZ
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Guard
Team captain was solid across the board and contributed in a myriad of ways, helping Fenwick to the Catholic Central League playoff title game ... Averaged 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game ... CCL all-star ... Had 18 points and six rebounds against league rival Bishop Feehan ... Owner of a 3.7 grade point average ... Would like to major in physical therapy in college ... Thanks her parents and brothers, her teammates and coaches for all pulling together to make this season possible.
AMBER KIRICOPLES
Peabody Senior
Center
One of the best post players in the Northeastern Conference both offensively and defensively led the Tanners to an impressive 8-3 campaign ... Notched multiple double doubles with season-best being 13-12 effort vs. Gloucester ... Collected 20 rebounds in overtime win over Marblehead ... Grabbed 12.5 boards per game to lead the NEC and ranked second in the area ... Peabody's second-leading scorer ... Excellent student ranks 32nd in PVMHS' Class of 2021 ... Had more than 15 rebounds four times ... Three-sport captain will play women's lacrosse at Bentley University.
JANE MAGUIRE
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Guard
Quick feet and relentlessly competitive attitude made her a top defender for the Generals and one of the top man-to-man defenders in the Cape Ann League ... Averaged team-leading eight points per game ... Pulled down four boards a night from the guard spot ... Averaged a tick better than two steals per outing ... Had season-high 14 points against CAL Baker champion Amesbury ... Also scored a dozen against North Reading and Lynnfield ... Guards multiple positions effectively ... Also a CAL and Salem News all-star on the soccer pitch.
KYLIE McCARTHY
Beverly Senior
Point guard
Captain took on more responsibility scoring points this winter and wound up as the Orange-and-Black's leading scorer at 10 points per game ... Also the team leader in assists (3.3 per night) ... The 5-foot-6 floor general would watch replays of BHS games with head coach Stan Stantial to learn from her mistakes and how she could better herself in certain situations ... Had 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in a big late season triumph over Peabody ... Outstanding 4.1 grade point average and bound for Curry College to continue her career.
KATIE NAPOLI
Essex Tech Senior
Forward
Hawks' captain turned in a balanced nightly stat line of 7.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals ... Garnered team leadership award ... Named a Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star ... Put up 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals against Greater Lowell ... Terrific student carries a 4.2 GPA and plans to attend a 5-year bachelor program for architecture ... Considers UConn freshman Paige Bueckers to be her biggest athletic influence.
CINDY SHEHU
Salem Academy Sophomore
Guard
Third-year standout served as team captain while leading Salem Academy in virtually every statistical category ... Averaged 20.1 points, 14.6 rebounds, 5.4 steals, 2.0 assist and 1.1 blocks per game ... Earned Player of the Game three times this winter ... Scored 27 points in a near comeback victory over St. Joseph's Starter for the Navigators since she was an eighth grader ... Tremendously talented player hopes to play Division 1 or 2 college basketball upon graduation ... Carries a 3.7 GPA and considers her coaches (Ms. Fitz and Tony Gallo) as her biggest athletic influences.
JULIA VAILLANCOURT
Danvers Senior
Forward
Falcons' co-captain led team with 136 points (9.1 per game) ... Also tore down a team-best 84 rebounds, good for 5.6 per contest ... Shut down defender always made life difficult for opponents' best scorer and finished second in steals with 41 (2.7 per game) ... Three-year varsity player had career night against Salem with 21 points ... Terrific soccer player will attend Lasell University to play that sport ... Owner of 3.8 GPA credits her older brother as her biggest role model.
LEILA WALTON
Marblehead Senior
Guard/Forward
Magicians' captain was one of the most consistent players in the Northeastern Conference ... Averaged 14 points and six rebounds per contest ... Scored a season-high 22 points and made six of her seven free throws against Peabody ... At 5-foot-8, could play both guard and forward while displaying versatility defensively as well ... Maintains a 4.15 GPA ... Committed to play basketball next season at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Sophia Hemsey, Sr. F; Nikki Erricola, Soph. G.
Bishop Fenwick: Nasha Arnold, Jr. F; Veronica Tache, Sr. G..
Danvers: Kristina Yebba, Jr., G; Ellie Anderson, Jr., G; Reese Pszenny, Jr., G.
Essex Tech: Molly Wetherbee, Sr., F/C.
Hamilton-Wenham: Christa Coffey, Jr. G; Sarah Cooke, Sr. G; Abigail Simon, Soph. F.
Ipswich: Carter King, Soph. F; Ava Horsman, Jr. F.
Marblehead: Fehr Gillett, Sr., G; Annika Haley, Jr., G.
Masconomet: Taylor Bovardi, So., G; Cally McSweeney, Sr., F; Paige Richardson, Sr., G; Krystal Zepaj, Jr., G.
Peabody: Abby Bettencourt, Fr. G; Isabel Bettencourt, Soph. F; Taylor Bettencourt, Soph. G; Logan Lomasney, Fr. F; Lauryn Mendonca, Soph. F.
Salem: Frayza Rodney Guerrero, Sr. F.
Swampscott: Maddie Hudson, Jr., G; Chloe Rakauskas, Jr., G; Victoria Quagrello, Fr., G.
