2021 SALEM NEWS GIRLS HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
GABBY DAVERN
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Winger
Senior captain Gabby Davern may graduate as the second-leading scorer on the Bishop Fenwick girls hockey program's all-time list, but in the 2021 season she was second to none.
With eight goals and seven assists for 15 points this winter, Davern was the Crusaders' leading scorer for the third straight season. She led the North Shore in points per game (1.36) while ranking second in total points, third in goals and fourth in assists. A Catholic Central League all-star, she began the year with a shorthanded goal in the season opener and never looked back.
One of Fenwick's smartest players, according to head coach John Kasle, Davern grew into a vocal leadership role as a senior. An excellent positional player away from the puck, she battled hard along the walls, excelled at creating space both for her own shot and for her teammates, and rose to the occasion against top competition as evidenced by two assists against eventual CCL champion St. Mary's Lynn.
An Essex Tech student playing on Fenwick's co-op team, Davern had a single season program record 40 points as a sophomore and netted the first playoff game-winning goal in program history as well. The Danvers native hit the 100-point milestone in a win over Arlington Catholic and graduates with 60 goals (also a school record), 46 assists and 106 points. She aspires to become an electrician after high school.
THE ALL-STARS
CALI CAPONIGRO
Masconomet Senior
Forward/Defense
Chieftains' second leading scorer on the season ... Among the team's leaders in minutes, with shifts at both forward and defense ... Excellent skater transitioned well to the blue line ... Had a 2-goal, 3-point effort on opening night against Peabody ... Team captain earned Northeastern League all-star honors as a junior ... Newburyport High senior graduates with more than 20 career goals ... Weapon on the power play who possesses a hard, accurate shot ... Repeat Salem News all-star and NEHL all-star.
JENNA DiNAPOLI
Peabody Sophomore
Center
Phenomenal facilitator led the area with 10 assists this winter ... Totaled 15 points, tied for second among Peabody skaters ... Played in all situations for Northeastern League champion Tanners ... Had game-winning goal in victory over Winthrop to avenge team's only loss ... Had four multi-point games ... Strong on her skates and excels at breakout outlet passes ... North Reading High student plays soccer and lacrosse for the Hornets ... Looks up to older brother Jake, a St. John's Prep hockey captain.
LAUREN DIRARIAN
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Center
Provided valuable depth down the middle for Fenwick and often skated against opponents' top lines in the always tough Catholic Central League ... Tied for Fenwick's team lead in assists with seven, which ranked fourth in the area ... Great at picking her spot while shooting on the rush ... Two-time Salem News all-star earned CCL all-star honors ... 9 points was second for Fenwick and top ten in the area ... Lynnfield native has good balance on her skates and excellent reach for making defensive plays ... Wears No. 37 and tries to model her game after Bruin captain Patrice Bergeron.
JAMIE DUPONT
Beverly Junior
Center
One of the smarter players around played her best contests at the end of the season, ending on a multi-game point streak ... Four goals and eight points ranked second among Beverly skaters ... Very good on faceoffs ... Scored highlight reel goal against Peabody and was one of the only players with a multi-point game against the Tanners all season ... Three-zone player is particularly strong along the walls ... Team captain and outstanding student also excels at softball and in field hockey, where she was also a Salem News all-star this past fall.
JEN FLYNN
Peabody Senior
Center
Voted Northeastern League MVP ... Captained the Tanners to their third straight NEHL title and a program record 10-game winning streak ... Graduates second on Peabody's all-time girls scoring list with 91 points ... Finished year with her third career hat trick plus an assist against Newburyport ... Totaled 15 points to tie for second on the North Shore ... Posted seven goals and eight assists ... Three-zone standout was always a threat to score shorthanded ... Great hockey sense ... Two-year captain and three-time Salem News all-star ... Lynnfield native modeled her game after older brother Brian, who played in the NHL and now plays in Sweden.
LILY FRANCOEUR
Marblehead Freshman
Goalie
Breakout performer in net backstopped the Lady Headers to their first winning season since 2018 ... Ranked second on the North Shore in wins (6) while leading the pack in save percentage at .918 ... Totaled 214 saves in 405 minutes of action ... Posted 2.11 goals against average ... Phenomenal 35-save effort in season ending draw with Winthrop ... Had multiple 30-plus save outings ... Blanked Newburyport in 0-0 tie ... Manchester Essex student also competes in crew and has excellent 4.34 GPA.
CAYLA GREENLEAF
Beverly Senior
Defense
Repeat captain and Salem News all-star played more minutes than just about any skater on the North Shore ... Uncanny ability to win the puck in the defensive zone and carry it end-to-end to create offensive chances ... Had a goal and six assists to rank second among blue liners in the Northeastern League ... Most proud of her assist on the late game-winning goal in season ending victory at Winthrop ... Great vocal leader ... Ipswich High student also excels at lacrosse ... Sees her dad as her biggest influence in sports.
SOPHIA GRUTTI
Masconomet Senior
Defense
Team captain and top flight defender anchored the Chieftains' blue line ... Fearless shot blocker was excellent at clearing out the net front, especially on the penalty kill ... Solid puck carrier had a shorthanded breakaway goal in season finale against Winthrop ... Four-year varsity regular ... Strong skater did a good job transitioning the puck through the neutral zone ... One of the Northeastern League's top defenders in 2021.
ABBY KALINOWSKI
Marblehead Senior
Defense
Two-year Marblehead captain and team MVP has been one of the Northeastern League's top defensemen the last three seasons ... Voted first-team All-NEHL ... Excellent defensive zone presence ... Led squad to its first season sweeps of both Beverly and Masconomet in a dozen years ... Netted game-winning goal in 2-1 victory over Chieftains ... Team-first leader was great in the locker room with very young squad ... Multi-year Salem News and league all-star ... Tremendous penalty killer ... Looks up to older brother Tim, who captained the Headers' boys hockey team in the mid-2010s.
EMMA KNOTT
Beverly Senior
Center
Panthers' leading scorer with eight goals and 12 points ... Ranked sixth on the North Shore in points and tied for third in goals ... Adept at winning net front battles and to get her stick on the puck at the top of the crease ... Scored both goals in upset win over Winthrop ... Captain helped Panthers end the season on a three-game point streak ... Played her best against top competition, with two goals in tie with third place Newburyport ... Four-year varsity skater graduates with more than 40 career points ... Also captains Beverly's volleyball and lacrosse squads and plans to study psychology at UNH.
SEDONA LAWSON
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Goalie
One of the top goaltenders in the ultra-competitive Catholic Central League played every minute of every game for the Crusaders ... Collected six wins, good for second among all local backstops ... Made 230 saves in 11 games while posting 2.00 goals against average ... Made 41 saves in close call with rival St. Mary's of Lynn ... Salem native had excellent .913 save percentage ... Tied for area lead with two shutouts (against Archbishop Williams and St. Joseph's) ... Never allowed more than three goals in any outing ... Great rebound control ... Was a CCL all-star ... Also plays field hockey and softball at Fenwick.
GABBI OAKES
Masconomet Freshman
Forward
Highly skilled finisher burst onto the scene as Masconomet's leader in goals (8) and points (12) in her rookie season ... Tied for third in goals and sixth in points in the area, second among ninth graders ... Had a hat trick victory over Beverly along with several multi-point games ... Scored her first career in her first career game against Peabody ... Elusive skater excels at creating space away from defenseman and has nifty backhand move.
CATHERINE SALVO
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Defense
Rugged physical defender added offensive flair to her game this winter with a career best four goals and six points in only 11 games ... Tied for the North Shore lead in goals by a defenseman ... Anchored the left side of Crusader defense that allowed only 2.00 goals per game ... Rose to occasion against some of the state's top teams in the Catholic Central League ... Adept at winning positioning battles in front of her own goalie ... Bo Tierney Award winner as Carlin Cup MVP in 2020 ... CCL all-star ... Saugus native looks up to her older brother, who inspired her to play hockey.
CHLOE SHAPLEIGH
Peabody Senior
Defense
North Shore's leader in points by a defenseman was the area's best power play quarterback over the last two seasons ... Voted first-team All-NEHL ... Totaled four goals and eight assists for 12 points, with all three categories being the most by a blue liner in the Northeastern League ... Scored twice in opening night victory over Masconomet ... Integral part of defensive core that led Tanners to NEHL crown and a program record 10-game win streak ... Slick with the puck on her stick and good decision maker ... Lynnfield High student plans to play both ice hockey and softball at Endicott College.
PAIGE THIBEDEAU
Peabody Senior
Winger
Potted a career-best 12 goals over 13 games to lead the North Shore in that category ... Voted first-team All-NEHL ... Chipped in four assists to claim the area's overall scoring title with 16 points ... Netted her first career hat trick in win over Beverly ... Had three multi-goal games and five multi-point contests ... Energetic skater won just about every battle along the walls ... Excellent penalty killer ... Four-year top six forward graduates with 20 goals, 33 assists and 53 points ... Helped team to three consecutive Northeastern League crowns and a program record 10 game win streak ... Plans to attend UNH next year.
HANNAH TSOUVALAS
Marblehead Sophomore
Defense
Smooth skating blue liner helped Lady Headers allow just a shade over two goals per contest while earning the program's first winning season since 2018 ... Skilled with the puck on her stick, as evidenced by breakaway goal in tie with Medford ... Three goals on the season ranked second among all area defensemen and tied for third among Marblehead skaters ... Landmark student from South Hamilton also skates for NH East Eagles ... Looks up to her cousin and former Lady Header skater Meg Gray.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Kayleigh Crowell, Jr., F; Madison Delano, Sr., G; Catie Nemeskal, Sr., F; Shea Nemeskal, So., F; Sadie Papamechail, So., D.
Bishop Fenwick: Abi Bruner, So., RW; Allison Countie, Sr., D; Zoe Elwell, So., D; Abbey Millman, So., LW; Grace Morey, Jr., D; Shannon Nagy, Sr., LW; Emma Perry, Jr., C.
Marblehead: Abigail Amigo, 8th, F; Hadley Wales, Jr., F; Mackenzie Walles, Sr., F/D; Elsa Wood, 8th, F.
Masconomet: Bella Cahill, Sr., F/D; Lauren Dillon, Sr., D; Maddie Kenny, 8th, F; Bitsy King, So., F; Sage Smith, Jr., F; Lydia Willette, Sr., G.
Peabody: Audrey Buckley, Jr., G; Reilly Ganter, Sr., D; Hannah Gromko, So., F; Catie Kampersal, Fr., F; Catherine Sweeney, Jr., D.
