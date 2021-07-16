2021 SALEM NEWS GIRLS LACROSSE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
HAILEE LOMASNEY
Peabody Senior
Midfield/Attack
Fearless leader and irreplaceable captain? Check.
Phenomenal goal scorer with unselfish tendencies? Check.
Northeastern Conference MVP and USA Lacrosse All-American selection? Check.
Hailee Lomasney checks all the boxes when it comes to her prowess on the lacrosse field. The talented offensive threat scored 50 goals and dished out 40 assists this season, surpassing the 200-career point mark in the process with a 4-goal, 6-assist performance.
She netted her 100th career goal early in the season and helped the Tanners to a winning season and a spot in the Division 1 North playoffs. An Eastern Mass. all-star, Lomasney scored eight goals and handed out four assists in a win over Beverly and regularly used her speed and stick skills to wreak havoc on defenders.
Lomasney's accomplishments as a high school player led to her commitment to Division 1 UMass Lowell, where she will continue her lacrosse career while majoring in nursing. She graduated in the top 10 percent of her class with a 3.66 GPA. She said her father Eddie "is the reason I started playing lacrosse and has been my No. 1 supporter on and off the field", thanking him for helping her get to where she is today.
THE ALL STARS
AMBER KIRICOPLES
Peabody Senior
Midfield/Draw specialist
Senior captain served as irreplaceable leader and multi-faceted contributor for strong Tanners' team ... Finished season with 50 goals and 21 assists ... Scored six goals against Beverly, had five goals and three assists against Swampscott, and had three goals and two assists in tourney setback to North Andover ... Won 66 percent of her draws ... NEC All-Conference selection surpassed 100 career points ... Ranked 36th in class with 3.75 GPA ... Will play lacrosse at Bentley University next season.
ASHLEY CURCURU
Danvers Senior
Midfield
Team MVP scored team-high 40 goals, controlled 66 draws and scooped 34 ground balls this season ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Scored four goals, had two assists and had her best draw control performance of her career vs. Marblehead ... Maintained a 4.0 GPA and graduated in top 10 percent of her class ... Plans to attend Purdue University in the fall and pursue a major in the science field ... Credits her field hockey coach, Jill McGinnity, and lacrosse coach Nico Prandi for "pushing her to be the best athlete that she possible can be."
BRYNN BERTUCCI
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Midfield
Versatile threat served as reliable defensive and offensive player in the midfield ... Three-sport captain (also volleyball and lacrosse) scored 24 goals and handed out 21 assists this spring ... Named a Catholic Central League all-star for the fourth time ... Earned Athletic Integrity award at graduation ... Erupted for eight goals in win over Bishop Stang ... Strong student will attend Saint Michael's College and continue lacrosse career there ... Thanks her parents for their continued encouragement and support throughout athletic career.
CAYLA GREENLEAF
Ipswich Senior
Attack
Four-year star enjoyed her best season yet, finishing with team-high 55 goals while dishing out 28 assists ... Surpassed 100 career goals in final campaign ... Cape Ann League all-star selection ... Scored six goals and had the game-winner in home opener victory against eventual Division 2 North finalist Manchester Essex ... Will play lacrosse at Bridgewater State University next year ... Cites her father as her biggest athletic influence.
ELIZABETH DRISCOLL
Marblehead Senior
Goalie
Fantastic leader from the defensive end and team captain made 155 saves in farewell campaign ... Held a save percentage of .763 and a goals against average of 6.86 ... Named to the NEC All-Conference team ... Captured team's Outstanding Leadership Award ... Made a combined 37 saves in two games against unbeaten Masconomet ... Owner of a 3.4 GPA will play college lacrosse at St. Anselm ... Considers University of Maryland goalie Megan Taylor to be her biggest athletic influence.
EMMA FLYNN
Masconomet Senior
Midfield
Versatile team captain dropped in 42 goals in farewell campaign ... Named to the NEC All-Conference team after helping Chieftains to unbeaten regular season and Division 1 North championship appearance ... Scored team-high 6 goals in big win over Marblehead early in the season ... Unselfish standout will play Division 1 lacrosse at Elon University in North Carolina ... Finished academic HS career with 4.13 GPA ... Considers her father, who coached her up until high school, to be her biggest influence.
HALEY HAMILTON
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Midfield
Two-sport standout led the area in scoring with 57 goals ... Also had 14 assists as key leader for young Generals' squad ... Team MVP and Cape Ann League first team all-star selection ... Named a 2021 US Lacrosse All-American (Eastern Mass - Public and Catholic) ... Had multiple hat tricks throughout the year ... Carries a 3.9 GPA ... Considers her mom, a former standout high school and collegiate athlete herself, to be her biggest athletic influence.
HARPER CLOPTON
Swampscott Senior
Midfield/Draw specialist
Two-year captain thrived on the draw, combining with sister Coco Clopton and teammate Elizabeth Green for 197 wins in the circle ... Scored 41 goals and dished out 33 assists this spring ... Finished career with 98 goals ... Team MVP was named Swampscott High's Female NEC Scholar Athlete of the Year ... Assisted on a goal by Coco in her final high school game ... Will play lacrosse for University of Cincinnati next year while majoring in Political Science ... On track to receive 3-year certificate in Arabic Language Studies ... Maintained 3.8 GPA ... Considers her club coach, Cara McCarthy, to be her biggest role model.
KARINA GYLLENHAAL
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Attack
One of the more gifted scorers in the area dropped in 49 goals and 17 assists this spring ... Team captain was named Catholic Central League all-star and runner-up for Most Valuable Player ... Scored six goals in Senior Night triumph over arch rival St. Mary's of Lynn ... Maintains a 4.25 grade point average ... Hopes to play Division 3 lacrosse somewhere on the East Coast ... Considers Boston College player Charlotte North to be her biggest athletic influence.
MADDIE ERSKINE
Marblehead Senior
Midfield
Do-it-all captain scored 54 goals and had 61 draw controls in just 14 games ... Held a shot percentage over 70 percent ... Named Team MVP and was an NEC All-Conference selection ... Carried Magicians to another winning season and a victory in opening round of Division 1 North tourney ... Considers her best performance to be her team's season-ending loss to Boston Latin, where she tallied 7 goals and "played hard until the final whistle blew" ... Owner of a 3.94 GPA plans to attend University of Vermont ... Thanks the Marblehead lacrosse community for helping spark her interest in the sport from a young age.
MADDIE MCDONALD
Essex Tech Sophomore
Midfield
Talented offensive player burst on to varsity scene by scoring a team-high 54 goals ... Also dished out seven assists ... Scored seven goals on seven shots in a win over Shawsheen ... Helped Hawks to unbeaten regular season ... Excellent student carries 4.77 GPA and hopes to play lacrosse in college ... Considers her sister and teammate, Molly, to be her biggest athletic influence.
MOLLY MCDONALD
Essex Tech Senior
Midfield
Hawks' captain teamed up with younger sister Maddie to lead her team to an unbeaten regular season and a state tournament win ... Scored 41 goals and dished out 7 assists ... Finished high school career with 108 goals ... Salem News 2021 Student Athlete of the Year winner ... Scored a season-best seven goals in win over Lowell Catholic ... Terrific on the draw ... Ranked No. 1 in her graduating class with a 4.6 GPA and will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where she will continue playing lacrosse and become a member of the NROTC Program.
MORGAN BOVARDI
Masconomet Senior
Midfield
Three-sport standout wrapped up final high school campaign by guiding Chieftains to unbeaten regular season and Division 1 North final appearance ... Scored area-best 57 goals and added 50 assists ... NEC All-Conference selection exploded for seven goals, two assists and five caused turnovers in sectional semifinals win over Boston Latin ... Carries a 3.75 GPA and will attend Brewster Academy next fall for a post grad year ... Thanks her grandfather, the late, great Larry McIntire, for his constant support.
NORA KERSTEN
Beverly Junior
Defense
Tremendous defensive talent average two forced turnovers per game as team's anchor ... Also averaged four ground balls, five draw controls and two assists per contest ... Team captain represented Beverly on Northeastern Conference all-star team ... Took a clutch charge against Winthrop in final seconds to help the Panthers preserve a big win ... Ranks 24th in graduating class with 4.56 GPA ... Plans to study biology and health sciences in college.
OLIVIA LAVALLE
Peabody Senior
Goalie
Tanners' captain allowed just 88 goals in 15 games as team's final line of defense ... Held a goals-against average of 5.86 and made 177 total saves for a save percentage of .700 ... Registered an assist from the back in tight game against Masconomet ... NEC all-star selection made 22 saves against Swampscott ... Owner of a 3.6 GPA plans on continuing athletic and academic career at Barton College where she will study criminal justice and psychology ... Considers Boston College player Charlotte North to be biggest influence.
REESE ROBERTSON
Swampscott Senior
Attack/Midfield
Big Blue captain notched 129 career goals, including 45 this past spring ... Also dished out 26 assists this season ... Scored season-best seven goals in Division 2 North quarterfinal win over Austin Prep ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Held a GPA of 85/86 and will attend Division 1 Kent State University to continue lacrosse career ... Says her biggest athletic influences are her coach Jillian Robinson and teammate Harper Clopton.
ROBYN SEYMOUR
Masconomet Senior
Defense
Chieftains' captain anchored tremendous team defense that kept opponents to single digit scoring efforts nearly every game ... Team Award recipient also took home NEC All-Conference honors ... Helped limit high-octane Peabody offense to seven goals in thrilling one-goal regular season win ... Carries a 3.4 GPA and will attend Syracuse University in the fall.
RILEY DALY
Ipswich Senior
Midfield
Team captain finished with 37 goals and a 63 percent shooting average for talented Tigers' team ... Dished out 24 assists and had 111 draw controls, 46 caused turnovers and 58 ground balls ... Finished career with 63 goals, 47 assists, 302 draws, 114 ground balls and 120 caused turnovers ... Team MVP ... Cape Ann League Player of the Year was also a EMGLCA First Team all-star and was member of Agganis all-star team ... Had six goals and 11 draw controls against powerhouse Newburyport ... Carries 3.5 GPA and will play lacrosse at Division 1 UConn.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Lauren Caley, Fr., A; Angelina Mazzone, Jr., M.
Bishop Fenwick: Hanna Goodreau, Sr., A; Jenna Durkin, Sr., M; Sam Montecalvo, Soph., M.
Danvers: Ellie Anderson, Soph., M; Grace Brinkley, Jr., A; Kaylee Rich, Soph., A/M.
Essex Tech: Katie Comeau, Soph. A; Kailey Erickson, Jr. D; Amanda McLeod, Jr D.
Hamilton-Wenham: Riley Clarke, Jr., M.
Ipswich: Ashton Flather, Soph., G; Sarah Lombard, Sr., M/D; Gabrielle Ring, Sr., D.
Marblehead: Mae Colwell, Sr., D; Josie Poulin, Sr., D
Masconomet: Emmy Clark, Soph., M; Sarah Bernier, Soph., M/D; Jolie Dalton, Jr., M/A; Sarah Reblin, Sr., D; Taylor Bovardi, Soph., M; Bella Juliano, Soph., M.
Peabody: Hailey Baker, Sr., A/M; McKayla Fisher, Jr., A/M.
Salem: Breanna Stead, Jr., M.
Swampscott: Elizabeth Green, Sr., M; Coco Clopton, Fr., M; Broghan Laundry, Jr., A; Jordan Waters, Sr., D.